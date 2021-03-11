321
Scout Squad March 11

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 28

321 Comments
The Scout Squad panel reconvenes to champion the best players for Gameweek 28, which is the first ‘non-double’ Gameweek in over a month.

Only three Fantasy assets get unanimous backing this week, which is a reflection of the tough-to-call nature of the fixtures.

For those new to this feature, Fantasy Football Scout editor David, deputy editor Neale, video content manager Andy and Pro Pundit Tom each put forward an 18-man long-list of players and explain their notable inclusions and omissions below.

The assets listed will then be narrowed down to a squad of 15 (with the starting XI not exceeding a total cost of £83.0m) for the weekly Scout Picks selection ahead of the FPL deadline at 18:30 GMT on Friday.

In each writer’s squad, there are requirements for at least:

  • One goalkeeper costing £5.0m or less
  • One sub-£5.0m defender
  • One midfielder listed at £6.5m or below
  • One forward priced at £7.5m or lower

Each panelist is also restricted to no more than three players from the same team, as is the case in FPL.

We will again be adding a captaincy to the Scout Picks, with details of that revealed on Friday.

DavidNealeTomAndy
GKEdersonEmiliano MartinezJordan PickfordEmiliano Martínez
Edouard MendyVicente GuaitaEmiliano MartínezSam Johnstone
Alphonse AreolaJordan PickfordSam JohnstoneJordan Pickford
DFLucas DigneLucas DigneLucas DigneRúben Dias
Joao CanceloJoao CanceloJoão CanceloLucas Digne
Ainsley Maitland-NilesRicardo PereiraLuke ShawLuke Shaw
Cesar AzpilicuetaCesar AzpilicuetaAntonio RüdigerTrent Alexander-Arnold
Joel VeltmanKyle BartleyAinsley Maitland-NilesDaniel Amartey
MFGareth BaleBruno FernandesBruno FernandesBruno Fernandes
Pierre-Emerick AubameyangGareth BaleKevin De BruyneKevin De Bruyne
Son Heung-minMason MountSon Heung-minGareth Bale
Mason MountPedro NetoMason MountMason Mount
Pedro NetoAnwar El GhaziYouri TielemansBertrand Traoré
FWHarry KaneHarry KaneHarry KaneTimo Werner
Gabriel JesusRicharlisonDominic Calvert-LewinHarry Kane
RicharlisonTimo WernerOllie WatkinsRicharlison
Ollie WatkinsKelechi IheanachoMbaye DiagneOllie Watkins
Mbaye DiagneMbaye DiagneKelechi IheanachoJamie Vardy

Most popular picks: Lucas Digne, Mason Mount, Harry Kane (four), Emiliano Martínez, Jordan Pickford, Joao Cancelo, Bruno Fernandes, Gareth Bale, Richarlison, Ollie Watkins, Mbaye Diagne (three)

DAVID SAID

I trust Manchester City’s defence more than I trust their attack in Gameweek 28. That’s largely on account of Alphonse Areola‘s form of late, with Fulham conceding just one goal or fewer every match from Gameweek 23 onwards.

The Citizens’ own backline remains the most productive this season while Fulham have blanked in two of their last three outings; hence the inclusion of Ederson and Ruben Dias.

Lucas Digne looks a good shout for Gameweek 28 considering Burnley’s own troubles in front of goal this season, especially on the road. Only Sheffield United (six) have scored fewer away goals than the Clarets (eight) thus far while Gylfi Sigurdsson is the only Everton player to have created more chances than Digne over the last four.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles continues to operate in a midfield role and ranks second among West Bromwich Albion players for touches in the final third over the last four matches. During that same period, the Baggies have three clean sheets and Crystal Palace have blanked twice.

Finally, Joel Veltman is top among all defenders for expected goal involvement over the last four matches, a period in which Southampton have netted three goals and failed to score on two occasions.

Gareth Bale is looking like an increasingly viable asset, even if Jose Mourinho is going to manage his minutes. The Welshman has produced two double-figure hauls in the last three and is already forming an effective partnership with Harry Kane, who sits top of the league for shots in the box and second for shots on target among all players during their last four outings.

Over the same period, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is second only to Kane for minutes per expected goal involvement (xGI).

Richarlison looks set to benefit from Burnley’s recent struggles. The Clarets have the third-worst expected goals conceded (xGC) over the last four matches while Everton’s Brazilian forward is top among his colleagues for shots in the box, big chances and shots on target.

NEALE SAID

With this entry being written on Thursday morning, there are some selections that make the cut based on midweek breathers (Joao Cancelo, Mason Mount) and others (Gareth Bale) whose inclusion may well hinge on how many minutes they are afforded in the UEFA Europa League.

Form is even more paramount than usual in this week of middling fixtures.

Cesar Azpilicueta has that in spades, as he averages 6.7 points per match since Thomas Tuchel was made manager. He’s the only Chelsea player who hasn’t had a benching since Tuchel took over and while that could well mean a breather is just around the corner, he is trusted implicitly by the German and reportedly accompanies his boss to meetings with match officials. On top of significant clean sheet potential, he has supplied 11 chances from centre-back since the change in head coach, evoking memories of his time under Antonio Conte.

Azpilicueta’s teammate Mason Mount sits in the top ten midfielders for shots and chances created since Tuchel’s appointment, so offers all-round appeal further forward.

Pedro Neto has been posting near-identical figures to Mount in terms of goal threat and assist potential from Gameweek 20 onwards, so I’ve included the Wolves man against a Liverpool defence that still has plenty of questions to answer on the domestic front.

Anwar El Ghazi is expected back from injury for the trip to Newcastle, who have conceded more chances from their right flank than any other club in their last six matches. With Jack Grealish still sidelined, the left-wing berth should be El Ghazi’s to reclaim. A trigger-happy winger whose radar is sometimes a bit misaligned, El Ghazi has the best minutes-per-shot average of any FPL midfielder who has made more than two starts this season.

Leicester City aren’t in great shape but, on paper, they have the best fixture of the weekend – Sheffield United at home. The ‘out of position’ potential of Ricardo Pereira keeps me interested in the Portuguese full-back despite poor recent returns, while I’ve opted for Kelechi Iheanacho over Jamie Vardy in attack. Those two forwards have started the last three matches together, with Iheanacho outperforming his strike partner by two goals to nil and by nine shots to two.

Finally, I can see little in the way of goalmouth action at Selhurst Park this weekend, so Kyle Bartley gets the nod as my budget defender pick,. The Baggies are in decent defensive nick and the Palace backline has allowed more headed attempts and set-piece chances than any other club in their last six matches, so Bartley – who has three goals to his name already this season – could prosper at both ends of the pitch.

TOM SAID…

I’ve doubled up on Everton’s defence this week ahead of Saturday’s home game against Burnley. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have given up just two goals in their last four and prior to Monday’s defeat at Stamford Bridge had kept three consecutive clean sheets. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has put in some quality displays of late, and I’m expecting Lucas Digne to take control of his flank and collect points at both ends of the pitch.

West Bromwich Albion also get a defensive double-up from me, via Sam Johnstone and Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The Baggies have proved difficult to break down in recent matches and take on a Crystal Palace side who often struggle in front of goal. It’s another relegation six-pointer, which is why I’ve also included Mbaye Diagne, who is getting chances but must improve his conversion rate.

Rounding off the backline is goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who continues his quest for the Golden Glove at Newcastle United, plus defenders João Cancelo, Luke Shaw and Antonio Rüdiger.

Further forward, Bruno Fernandes, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane’s inclusion needs little explanation, so I’ll focus on some of my other picks.

While the emergence of Kai Havertz is exciting, Mason Mount feels like the safer midfield option having been handed a break on Monday night. The England international has established himself as a key player under Thomas Tuchel and should return to the starting XI at Leeds United, a match I see him thriving in.

Meanwhile, Manchester City saw their 21-game winning streak end last weekend, with Kevin De Bruyne uncharacteristically misplacing several passes. However, his creativity numbers on the day suggest he was unfortunate not to return as he ended the match as his team’s biggest expected goal involvement (xGI) underachiever. Sure enough, he was back among the points in midweek.

For a team missing some of their biggest attacking threats, I thought Leicester City did okay at Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 27. Jamie Vardy has scored just once in his last 11 league games but Kelechi Iheanacho is now producing the goals to fill the void, and has probably shown enough to keep his place. Youri Tielemans has been doing a lot of good work in the final third too, and as I’m expecting a routine home win, an attacking double-up feels fine.

The forward line is completed by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins.

ANDY SAID

I’ve not yet completely given up on Liverpool. Although their defence has been breachable recently, they are playing a Wolves side in the bottom five for shots in the box over the last six matches. In that same time, Trent Alexander-Arnold has created 13 chances and had nine shots.

I’m willing to take a risk on Gareth Bale this week. I still have some doubts about his starts, and we can see that his minutes are being managed, but he’s doing a lot of good stuff with the game-time he is getting. Since Gameweek 24, when he came back into the side for 18 minutes against Man City, he’s had seven shots in the box in just 271 minutes. That’s four more than Son Heung-min has had in 450 minutes. Son is the safer play, but Bale looks better for goals at the moment.

It feels wrong to back against Dominic Calvert-Lewin given the season he’s had but it’s difficult to look past Richarlison’s recent numbers. Between Gameweeks 25-27, he’s had eight shots in the box compared to Calvert-Lewin’s four (in 57 fewer minutes). He’s also doubled his total number of shots (10 v 5). It does feel like more of a Calvert-Lewin game but we know that Carlo Ancelotti has come out and said he’s sacrificed his position in favour of Richarlison, which is why I’ve backed him.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 28

321 Comments Post a Comment
  1. sirmorbach
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Friends, any help appreciated:

    Martínez / Pope
    Dias / Stones / Cresswell / Digne /  Dallas
    Salah / Bruno / Gündogan / Raphinha / Soucek
    Kane / DCL / Watkins

    I have to make one transfer so I don't lose it, got two already. (WC intact for what it's worth)

    A. Stones to Targett/Reguilón/Adarabioyo/Dunk (who?)
    B. Salah to Bale/Son
    C. Something else, maybe even lose the transfer and f— it?

    I'm leaning towards A with Dunk, for it's kinda scary to ditch Salah honestly

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      stones -> reguilon then salah-> bale in 29 is what i'm doing

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        YES.

        Reguilon nailed, right?

        Open Controls
  2. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Right... am I good to roll the FT & 3.2 ITB this week? Can then get a few more for BGW29, and then WC soon after...

    Open Controls
    1. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Whoops!

      Martinez
      Cancelo Stones Digne
      Bruno Son Bale Gundogan
      Kane(c) DCL Watkins
      ——————
      3.9 Raphinha Dallas Johnson

      Currently have 8 for the BGW if Johnson plays

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        looks set

        Open Controls
      2. sirmorbach
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Roll surely!

        Open Controls
  3. boc610
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Fab back in midfield, that's a huge boost for salah owners (sellers not so much)

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      * checks Fab appearances and find these ones most recently from GW19 on

      Liverpool 0 Chelsea 2 (nothing for Salah)
      Liverpool 1 City 4 (a goal for Salah)
      Liverpool 0 Burnley 1 (nothing for Salah)
      Liverpool 0 United 0 (nothing for Salah)

      Where's the connection? Where does Fab likely play? The issue with Mo is not chances but he keeps on missing them.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Fab was filling in at centre back. Played in midfield last night and broke a lot of ball there making things that bit easier for Kabak and Phillips at centre back. Decent passing too, Pool midfield looks a lot better with Fabinho in it.

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          That's how I'd have it too but not sure it improves Mo to any significant degree.

          Think he's a reasonable prospect this week. Think he was a reasonable one last. He's getting all the chances he needs anyway.

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            I think having Fabinho in midfield potentially gives Thiago more attacking freedom, potentially more killer passes. If defence is more solid then potentially Trent and Robertson can get forward more and Salah can benefit. However, despite some attacking intent, I thought Leipzig were poor over two legs. I hope Pool get a bounce, Wolves are below par compared to last season, but Pool's form needs a big improvement to take Wolves for a few goals on Monday.

            Open Controls
  4. Tshelby
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    A or B?

    A) Mee -> Veltman (next week get Kane and Son)
    B) Mee, Salah, Watkins -> Kane, Son, Veltman (-4) keep Sterling. Have the exact cash

    Open Controls
    1. mg12
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I'm considering Mee---> Burn, but Veltman is just as good. I am using that move to make room for Kane. I think he is a must this week (planning to captain) and especially for GW29.

      I'd go with option B. I think Kane, Son and Sterling will all produce this week. Watkins hasn't been producing since Grealish's injury, and Salah....what to say?

      Open Controls
    2. moment
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      You'll be priced out of B if you don't do it now, tbh.

      Open Controls
  5. Mainswitch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Whom are the best players to own in 28 and 29?

    Open Controls
    1. Tshelby
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Should be Son and Kane

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Martinez. Grealish if he's fit.

      Open Controls
  6. sirmorbach
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Reguilon is nailed, right?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      No- Davies is always a rotation threat in some games

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  7. The Smudger88
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Looking to offload Lowton this week but for who?
    Ideally looking at a defender playing in 29

    Have 1.7 itb
    WC in 31
    Any suggestion?

    Also is Salah to Bale this week worth a -4 or should we wait till 29 to make that move?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. moment
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      In your exact situation I did Lowton to Veltman yesterday. Two decent fixtures in 28 and 29, and then can happily get rid on WC.

      Open Controls
      1. The Smudger88
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I've been considering Veltman but I've got my eye on Konsa or Targett too because I have no Villa defence which has stung me.

        Villa have Newcastle, Spurs then Fulham. I think there's a good chance of clean sheets against Newcastle and Fulham.

        Open Controls
  8. L S P
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Better DEF to bring in this week?

    A) Shaw
    B) Azpi

    My DEF: Digne/Dias/Stones/Pereira/Dallas

    Will definitely bring in Azpi/CHE in 30 but FHing in 29 so have a FT to burn - cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      I like Azpi going forward but with big CL game midweek has to be risk of him being rested in 28 as been playing last few

      Open Controls
  9. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    This gameweek 27 highscorer. 167 -12

    Used the TC. Assumed he had Kane/KDB as TC.
    No he went for Mahrez

    Got him a 1m rank jump now inside the top 1m.

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/3383237/event/27

    Has not even bothered making transfers in a lot weeks

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/3383237/event/27

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Fair play to him.

      Open Controls
      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Yeah It just shows all it takes is on very good gameweek, and you are set. Plus also have the players everyone wants.

        Open Controls
  10. SIGGYMETIMBER
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Mount captain anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      No - look at his scores back along. All Duck or no Dinner.

      Open Controls
  11. potatoace
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    So, would you swap.

    A. Foden
    B. Gundo

    For KDB?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  12. beetlejuice
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Which of the following lot gets the most point in total for GW 28 and 30?

    A) Werner (leeds and wba)
    B) Mount (leeds and wba)
    C) Watkins (newcastle and fulham)

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  13. Chandler Bing
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Anyone considering going double/single City only? Or are they worth tripling up throughout?

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      I'm dropping down to two this gw (subbing out Foden).

      Open Controls
    2. Fit_to_drop
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I think 2 is enough now given the huge rotation that is happening. It was all fine when Laporte and KDB were injured. Now that they are back, its back to the old rotation. So 2 for me.

      Open Controls
    3. moment
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I'm down to 2 now (got rid of Ederson). Will do Gundo to Grealish when he's fit and keep only KDB.

      Open Controls
  14. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Holding Grealish has given me such a ballache for weeks. Not sure what to believe now. Playing through 29 (currently own 8).

    Martinez
    Lowton Dias Cancelo
    Salah Bruno Grealish Raphinha Gundo
    Antonio Kane
    Pope Bamford Coufal Dallas (2.1itb 1FT)

    A) Grealish+Lowton to Bale+Veltman (-4)
    B) Grealish to Saka
    C) Lowton to Dunk/Konsa/Targett (and play double Leeds attack)
    D) Hold (and again play double Leeds attack)
    E) Something else

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Grealish to Lookman or hold transfer imo.

      Open Controls
  15. Eastman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Too much rotation so will only keep one. Best to keep
    A. Cancelo
    B. Stones

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      I think B and cover him with your first sub. A will get more cameos either starting or subbed on.

      Open Controls
  16. pjomara
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    who wins?
    a. Mount -4
    b. Bamford
    (am FHing GW29)

    Open Controls
  17. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Play Antonio (MUN) or Rudiger (LEE)?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Rudiger.

      Open Controls
    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Maguire & Lindelol will both hate facing Antonio... Leeds will create a lot of chances...

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        I think this too ie play Anto

        Open Controls
  18. tbos83
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Do we reckon Gundo will be rested v Fulham?

    Open Controls
    1. CBonci
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Honestly who knows but the way they play I can’t see him benching both Gundo and KDB. He’ll want to short up shore up the league ASAP.

      Open Controls
    2. Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Highly doubt it. But who knows with Pep anyway.

      Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Pure guessing game

      I'm just starting Dias, Cancelo, Gundo & having Maguire first sub

      Therefore Dias, Cancelo & Gundo will all be subbed on for 1 pointers 🙂

      Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Dunno, but his attacking returns have dipped the last few games. Not sure whether his Southampton performance points to a lift in attacking points or not.

      Open Controls
      1. Goonerly
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        He plays better and further forward when they're playing with the false 9

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Hopefully he'll get back on the goal trail cos I half plan on selling him in GW30 WC.

          Open Controls
  19. buttsy9
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    GTG? Saving 2FT for next week

    Pope (Meslier)
    Stones - Cancelo - Dallas - Tierney (Coufal)
    JWP - Auba - Salah - Gundo (Smith-Rowe)
    DCL - Kane (Bamford)

    Captain TBC!!!

    Open Controls
  20. Nespinha
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Bale or Auba until gw30/31 and why?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Bale. Potentially very good.

      Auba less so this season.

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Yes, Arsenal are very hard to read. Some weeks good. Some weeks dire.

        Open Controls
  21. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Anyone having troubles getting to the "My Profile" page? I can post here--although I couldn't 15 minutes ago--but I'm asked to log in again when going to my profile.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I had a problem replying to posts a couple of hours ago. No reply text and at bottom of screen said I needed to log in, even though I was logged in!

      Open Controls
      1. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Exactly what's going on with me. About to email Support.

        Open Controls
        1. jdp219
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          And apparently, it's back to working now...?

          Open Controls
          1. jdp219
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Spoke too soon... I can see Reply just for this. But took a few minutes to get it back.

            Open Controls
  22. Pops15
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    I'm thinking of a Salah(C) punt this week! Feel like there is no standout this week. A cheeky monday night kickoff and Liverpool having Jota and Fabinho back. Could be just enough to push them over the hump this week and get things flowing upfront again.

    Open Controls
  23. moment
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Play Coufal or Raphinha?

    Open Controls
  24. Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Play Bamford orchids Raphinha ?

    Open Controls
    1. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Or *

      Open Controls
  25. AC/DC AFC
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Putting gw29 to one side.

    Over the next 4 games would you prefer to be on either:

    Saka (SPURS, LIV, shu) or
    JWP (BHA, BUR, wba)?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  26. artvandelay316
    31 mins ago

    Need to shuffle things around a bit due to injuries in squad. Got three ideas for transfer options:
    A) Rashford > Son + Holding > Konsa
    B) Same as A but Bale instead of Son
    C) Rashford > Any midfielder Kane

    Open Controls
    1. artvandelay316
      10 mins ago

      C went a bit wrong when I posted:

      C) Rashford > any midfielder under 7.7m + Cavani > Kane

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.