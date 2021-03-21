Son and Grealish absent as Bale is benched for final Blank Gameweek 29 match

Son Heung-min (£9.4m) and Jack Grealish (£7.5m) will both sit out the final match of Blank Gameweek 29, while Gareth Bale (£9.7m) begins this evening’s clash between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur on the bench.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 19:30 GMT.

Bale’s demotion from the Spurs starting XI is a blow to the legions of Fantasy Premier League managers who bought the Welshman ahead of Gameweek 29.

The winger was the subject of more transfers in (771,282) than any other player ahead of Friday’s deadline.

The most-sold FPL asset of the round, Son, hasn’t recovered from the muscle injury that forced him off in the north London derby last Sunday.

Son and Bale are among four players in Jose Mourinho’s Gameweek 28 line-up who miss out this afternoon, with the benched Matt Doherty (£5.6m) and the absent Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m) the others to make way.

Spurs confirmed that Alderweireld and Serge Aurier (£5.2m) both miss out through illness today.

In come Carlos Vinicius (£6.9m), Japhet Tanganga (£4.9m), Joe Rodon (£5.0m) and Giovani Lo Celso (£6.9m).

There’s no rest for Harry Kane (£11.5m) after his 120-minute run-out on Thursday: the England striker, captained by over two million FPL bosses tonight, starts.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has made two changes following his side’s draw with Newcastle United over a week ago.

Matty Cash (£5.0m) and Morgan Sanson (£5.5m) start, with Ahmed El Mohamady (£4.3m) and Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m) dropping out.

Despite the positive noises about Grealish in Smith’s pre-match press conference, the Villa talisman misses his sixth successive league match.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Luiz, Sanson, Traore, Watkins, Trezeguet.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Rodon, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Vinicius, Kane, Moura.

