621
Dugout Discussion March 21

Son and Grealish absent as Bale is benched for final Blank Gameweek 29 match

621 Comments
Share

Son Heung-min (£9.4m) and Jack Grealish (£7.5m) will both sit out the final match of Blank Gameweek 29, while Gareth Bale (£9.7m) begins this evening’s clash between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur on the bench.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 19:30 GMT.

Bale’s demotion from the Spurs starting XI is a blow to the legions of Fantasy Premier League managers who bought the Welshman ahead of Gameweek 29.

The winger was the subject of more transfers in (771,282) than any other player ahead of Friday’s deadline.

The most-sold FPL asset of the round, Son, hasn’t recovered from the muscle injury that forced him off in the north London derby last Sunday.

Son and Bale are among four players in Jose Mourinho’s Gameweek 28 line-up who miss out this afternoon, with the benched Matt Doherty (£5.6m) and the absent Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m) the others to make way.

Spurs confirmed that Alderweireld and Serge Aurier (£5.2m) both miss out through illness today.

In come Carlos Vinicius (£6.9m), Japhet Tanganga (£4.9m), Joe Rodon (£5.0m) and Giovani Lo Celso (£6.9m).

There’s no rest for Harry Kane (£11.5m) after his 120-minute run-out on Thursday: the England striker, captained by over two million FPL bosses tonight, starts.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has made two changes following his side’s draw with Newcastle United over a week ago.

Matty Cash (£5.0m) and Morgan Sanson (£5.5m) start, with Ahmed El Mohamady (£4.3m) and Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m) dropping out.

Despite the positive noises about Grealish in Smith’s pre-match press conference, the Villa talisman misses his sixth successive league match.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Luiz, Sanson, Traore, Watkins, Trezeguet.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Rodon, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Vinicius, Kane, Moura.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

621 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    No Bale (C) but had Raphina’s 8 points as VC so got I’ve got to be happy he stayed on the bench in the end.

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Same. I'll take it.

      Open Controls
  2. Salan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Kane, please score 1 more.

    Open Controls
  3. Royal5
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    No Bale then. Raph (vc) could be worse. People keeping Bale for Newcastle? Got to, right?

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      He's got to go

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Even against Newcastle? The just conceded 3 agaisnt Brighton.

        Open Controls
  4. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    FML Bale seriously

    Open Controls
  5. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Vinicius yc

    Open Controls
  6. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Kane BAP

    Open Controls
    1. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Must be worth 0.01% of a rank increase 😀

      Open Controls
  7. fedolefan
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Feck of Bale. Jammy Kane vc points in my ML

    Open Controls
  8. Mr. O'Connell
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Kane 3 bonus even without another return is guaranteed btw

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 11 Years
      just now

      He is fighting for 1 bonus at the moment.

      Open Controls
  9. sminkypinky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Come on Ollie. Time to shine mate.

    Open Controls
    1. sminkypinky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Corner is the best he can do. 😀

      Open Controls
  10. grooveymatt65
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    as a bale owner and trossard first bencher i am very happy.

    Open Controls
  11. Laurel and Vardy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Yes, Veltman in!

    Open Controls
  12. pablo discobar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    So the gw 29 free hit worked out alright? Seeing scores of 70. I'm just under but happy enough.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Couldn't understand all this gw33 FH talk.

      Must have been from those without a free hit chip left?

      Open Controls
  13. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    These two gameweeks have been absolute torture. First time I've ever been glad to see an international break

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
  14. AC/DC AFC
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Brilliant.

    Bale no show means VC Lingard extra 13 points plus Moura first sub, looks like 6.

    Nice end to a tough season.

    Open Controls
    1. sminkypinky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      End?

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Quitting with a quarter of the season to go?

      Open Controls
  15. fedolefan
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    All those -2s adding up to -4s and -6s.

    Open Controls
  16. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    I have not done well out of this match,

    No Kane captain, Regullion and Bale.

    I think I jinxed it.

    Tierney 1st sub
    Bamford 2nd sub - who will stay on the bench

    Open Controls
    1. Says
      • 10 Years
      just now

      there's some bad luck there, especially with Reg , but playing Tierney ahead of Bam was a mistake imho

      Open Controls
  17. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Kane needs those 3 bps

    Open Controls
  18. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Red Arrow thanks to autosubs and Bale vice captains doing me in

    Open Controls
  19. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Wonder how much the top 10k average autosub will increase by with Bale no show

    Open Controls
    1. fr3d
      • 3 Years
      just now

      1.33

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Everyone getting Trossard and Lingard

      Open Controls
  20. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    just now

    ML rival outscored my 11 players with 7 thanks to Auba Bale Coufal

    Open Controls
  21. G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Bonus Points

    3 - Rodon, Lucas Moura (29)
    1 - Kane (27)

    Open Controls
  22. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    One on Kane ... let’s get a brace and steal 3 bonus ...

    Open Controls
  23. TheBiffas
      just now

      Auba and Bale in for -8 went well

      Open Controls
    • TeddiPonza
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Lacazette 1st sub coming in for Bale. Thank you José!

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.