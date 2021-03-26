43
Interview March 26

World number one answers FPL questions ahead of Gameweek 30

43 Comments
Share

The current top-ranked Fantasy Premier League manager of the 2020/21 season has answered your questions to help you prepare for Gameweek 30 and beyond.

Michael Coone occupies the worldwide number one spot after Blank Gameweek 29 so we invited him to join us for a live question and answer session this week, hosted on on our new community Twitter account, FFS_Community and in a Hot Topic on the Fantasy Football Scout website.

Find out what he said by reading our recap in interview format below…

Do you value a good hunch over the stats and eye test?

“Yeah I never really let stats influence me. I find at times people read too much into them. Who knows when form is going to change and the stats will start improving from there! Getting on a hunch early is critical to making ground! Sticking with stats will probably just maintain your position.”

the-case-for-diogo-jota

Has a successful transfer ever made you cheer in a public place?

Not this year unfortunately as i can’t watch any of the games in a public place with the pandemic. I got Diogo Jota (£6.7m) early in his first run of form and I was happy to cheer him on! Not sure if it was the Liverpool angle tho!

Looking at your FPL history, what changes in strategy/decisions did you make this season to completely turn around your fortunes?

Nothing massively different. I watched a good few of the games at the tail end of last season during a lockdown in Ireland and spotted some great players for cheap to go into my starting team for example Reece James (£5.0m), James Justin (£4.9m). Once I started strongly I kept a strong interest in it which made me plan my chips much better. Not Friday night pints with the pandemic either so I didn’t miss any Gameweek deadlines.

How many Teddy Bears do you own?

None but I’ll definitely buy one if I win it!

The Scout Squad picks for FPL Gameweek 3

Best FPL tip for a 10k rank?

I think it’s key to get off to a good start and if not play the Wildcard early. You need to jump on the cheap point earners quickly. Once your team is set I don’t like taking too many hits to manage myself through the season but that’s just me.

Who is your captain for Gameweek 30?

Probably one of the most difficult calls I’ll have to make! Not sitting on the fence but I could make a case for most players in my squad! The fixtures are just great. I’ll even struggle to pick my best first 11! Any suggestions?

What are you thoughts on double Liverpool defence moving forward from Gameweek 31?

I don’t like the idea myself! I support Liverpool but they can concede goals to anyone at the minute regardless of the fixtures. Think money is better spent elsewhere.

What do you look out for before utilising your Chips?

Yeah I probably didn’t plan for them well too much in the past! Very important to maximise them in my opinion. Try to get a full squad of double game week players for my bench boost! My Wildcard in Gameweek 25 sorted out my Leeds Double Gameweek followed by the massive double Gameweek and the blank in Gameweek 29!

What are your tips for maintaining a lead in a mini-league? I’m 12/30 points ahead of my nearest rivals.

No point in letting other teams influence you! You’re top for a reason, keep playing your own game the rest should be more worried about you! Captain choices are key

Injury updates on Gundogan, KDB and other Double Gameweek 25 team news

What was the biggest turning point for you so far this season?

I’ve only taken three hits but one of them was to bring in Ilkay Gundogan (£6.1m) in an early for his 19 point haul when he was just £5.4m! I enjoyed that.

Have you done anything different in terms of your approach this season compared to prior seasons?

I’ve kept my interest in it! When I started doing badly in the past I probably kind of gave up! The pandemic has meant no Friday night pints so I haven’t missed any transfer deadlines.

Rüdiger forcing way into Chelsea picture ahead of appealing fixtures

Mendy and Rüdiger or Mendy and Azpilicueta as a Chelsea double up for their defence?

Antonio Rudiger (£4.6m) for me. Much cheaper and I don’t think Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.8m) will get too many additional attacking returns! Have an okay bench though, just in case of rotation!

Alexander-Arnold and Jota as the Liverpool duo from Gameweek 31 and on?

I’m a Liverpool supporter so I’m biased but yeah not bad shouts. A lot of money tied up in Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) though and I’m not confident of clean sheets! Don’t rule out Mohamed Salah (£12.4m).

Mohamed Salah and Ilkay Gundogan or Kevin De Bruyne and Diago Jota on a wildcard for Gamweek 31?

Very close call, all depends who will start for city against Leeds after the Champions League! If I knew they would start I’d probably prefer Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) and Diogo Jota (£6.7m) but I think I’ll be trying to use all four at different times in the run in.

We would like to thank Michael for joining us on this week’s FFS_Community Question and Answer. We will have another next week ahead of the Gameweek 30 deadline.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 30

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

43 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mince n Tatties
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Teddy Bears? - Didn't realise Glasgow Rangers were involved.

    Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    What keeper do we see keeping most clean sheets till the end of season?
    Keep Martinez for the long awaited double & upgrade second keeper?
    Double Chelsea defence the new defender double up to have?

    Never seen this place so quiet 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. ALI_G
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      with funds not being so much of an issue at the moment I like the idea of the Mendy and Martinez combo

      - Mart use for the DGW
      - Mendy for the easy fixtures

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Thinking Mendy. He is on a roll and that D could keep form till the very end.
      Will hold on to Marty for at least till after next GW and see.
      Not doubling up on Chelsea D atm.

      Open Controls
  3. TB303
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Should I play my WC with this current team?

    I'm chasing 100 points and running out of time to use it. Is there a better time to play it?

    Many thanks

    Open Controls
    1. TB303
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Martínez - Ryan*

      Stones- Dias- Dallas -Dunk - Holding*

      Gündogan- Raphinha- Fernandes- Lingard- Bale*

      Antonio- Kane- Bamford

      Open Controls
      1. Alberto Tomba
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        If your team is very similar to the top spot it may be better to use it sooner rather than later. With the imminent fixture swing though and many returning from injury, I feel you should see who the players hitting form in the first game after international break will be. Wait that one GW and then pull the trigger

        Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Current team is bad. You have no players.

      Open Controls
  4. bobfredbob
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    What's the deal with Vardy and Iheanacho? Who is best now? Has Iheanacho become the main striker and Vardy more supporting role?

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Maddison being out forced Rodgers to look at his options up front - Iheanacho has taken his chance but difficult to predict what happens when Maddison is back

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Room for both in the system Rodgers is playing at present (Maddison taking that Perez role in behind the front two). Barnes' return might complicate matters but the shirt is surely his for the moment.

        Iheanacho bossing Vardy for shots (and goals) since they started this run in the team together.

        Open Controls
  5. bobfredbob
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Which combo is better?

    A: Vardy, Gundo, Mount

    B: KBD. Iheanacho, Saka

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  6. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    What do you guys reckon to this gw31 wc? Benching headaches
    Martinez Forster
    Dias Shaw cresswell coady rudiger
    Kdb Bruno jota lingard raphinha
    Kane DCL iheanacho

    Open Controls
  7. DMP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    BB? No way i can get a stronger bench than this one.

    Sanchez McCarthy
    Digne Dias Stones Dallas Coufal
    Auba Raphinha Bale Son* Lingard
    Kane Bamford DCL

    Open Controls
  8. Zambian FPL Addict
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    won't finish world number one though!

    Open Controls
  9. Milkman Bruno
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Playing the chips correctly is so important. My BB only had two players playing because Kepa got a random pity start out of the blue.

      Open Controls
      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Tuchel did the same to me. I brought in Alonso for DGW26 because he seemed like the preferred LWB, and I thought Chelsea would do better than many expected against Liverpool and United.

        Which they did. They kept 2 clean sheets. But Alonso played 0 minutes.

        Open Controls
    • tricpic
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Quick question. I should know this: where can you see which chips a ML rival has played?

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        On their Gameweek history page

        Open Controls
      2. drhurfurr
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Click on their Gameweek History and scroll down.

        Open Controls
      3. Pipermaru
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Try Chrome add-on FPL Tools, one of the features is a very detailed ML table.

        Open Controls
    • SuperG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      This is one of the poorest interviews I’ve read all year. Either they’ve written the transcript incorrectly or the guy at the top isn’t the smartest - every sentence seems to end with an exclamation mark.

      Real shame. Getting insights from the person at the top should be so interesting. Instead all we got were a loads of ‘yeahs’ and drivel.

      Open Controls
      1. Keeptrying
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Not sure what the reason for interviewing him in particular is. Must be because of IB. There are many opportunities to interview someone who is OR1 during a season.
        But there are no insights in this case to gain at all.
        Basically he lucked out and hence stayed motivated this season.
        Looking at the history I think it is safe to say that this is a one off season.

        Open Controls
        1. COVID-CASUAL
            3 mins ago

            I enjoyed the arrogance of the last few sentences of your post.

            I wouldn’t take anything from his history - it just shows he wasn’t taking it seriously before. Which he hints at a bunch of times in his answers.

            It’s not actually a hard game if you get a good start and apply yourself.

            I went from 300k - 70-ish post Covid last year because I actually looked at fixtures and chip strategy for the first time in my life during the shutdown.

            I’m doing ok this year too.

            I also haven’t watched a single game of EPL in that time.

            What’s your history btw, I couldn’t find it

            Open Controls
        2. DA Minnion
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          There are no insights. It's mostly a game of luck. Having the right player at the right time and getting your captain right .

          Open Controls
        3. MARJE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Loads of typos too!

          ‘Diago Jota on a wildcard for Gamweek 31?’

          Open Controls
        4. Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          44 mins ago

          It’s Greece winning the Euros all over again

          Open Controls
        5. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          "Best FPL tip for a 10k rank?"

          Great question to a guy who has been playing years with a best rank of 75k.

          Open Controls
      2. tricpic
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Got it ta

        Open Controls
      3. JJeyy
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Shaw or Reguillon?

        Defensive numbers of both teams very similar and only 0.04xgxa difference in attacking output. May go a bit more risky with Reguilon due to possible double in 32 and no Europa commitment. Thoughts?

        Open Controls
        1. JJeyy
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Shaw is better on bonus though, if United do grind out some 0-0s

          Open Controls
        2. gonzalocampos
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Shaw 100%.

          Open Controls
      4. gonzalocampos
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Play:
        1) Antonio vs Wolves
        2) Gundogan vs Leicester

        Open Controls
        1. JJeyy
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          1, think Antonio stats are too good

          Open Controls
      5. jai1212
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Martinez
        Konsa Shaw Tierney
        Auba Fernandes Son Raphinha
        Kane Bamford DCL

        Subs: Veltman Burn B.Traore

        Is this team good to bench boost if I get rid of Veltman and Burn for Rudiger and someone?

        Open Controls
      6. youneedmorecavaleiro
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Martinez - Areola
        Cancelo - Dias - Cresswell - Konsa - Struijk
        Bale - Bruno - Lingard - Raphinha - Gross
        Kane - DCL - Bamford

        1 FT, 3.4 ITB.

        Would you save here?

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          If your not WCing soon then yes.

          Open Controls
      7. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        WC 30. Which one?
        A)
        Mendy,Martinez
        TAA,Shaw,Tierney,Coady,Rudiger
        KDB,Fernandes, Lingard,Jota, Raphinia
        Kane, Bamford,Lacazette
        Gw 31 Raphinia > Saka
        Gw 32 Bamford > Ineacheo
        GW 33. KDB > Salah

        B)
        Mendy,Forster
        Shaw,Rudiger,Coady,Konsa/Coufal,Phillips
        Salah,Fernandes,KDB,Son,Lingard
        Kane,Ineacheo,Davis

        Open Controls
      8. LewanGOALski
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        53 mins ago

        Early thoughts on this cheap CHE defence double up of Rudiger & Christensen?
        Or too risky for rotation?

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Rudiger and James

          Open Controls
      9. Aaa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Martinez
        Digne/Targett/Dallas
        Bruno/Mahrez/Raph/Lingard
        Kane(c)/Bam/Antonio
        (Johnstone/Gundo/Cancelo/Veltman)

        6.5 itb

        Bin Digne or Cancelo for Rudiger or save the ft?

        Open Controls
      10. DMP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        BB?

        Sanchez Son* Stones Coufal

        Sanchez McCarthy
        Digne Dias Dallas
        Fernandes Raphinha Bale Lingard
        Kane Bamford DCL

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.