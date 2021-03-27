36
What Brighton’s win over Newcastle means for Spurs assets in Gameweek 30

Aah, the international break… not the most exciting of times is it?

However, the good news is that we’re almost at the half-way stage, and the break does at least allow us to take stock of what is happening and where.

With that in mind, today we’re looking at Brighton and Hove Albion, what Newcastle’s defensive issues mean for Spurs assets as well as the best options at Arsenal and Chelsea.

Brighton rolled over Newcastle United in Gameweek 29, with a clever set-up that saw them completely dominate their opponents.

Though their formation was listed as a 3-4-1-2, it involved centre-forwards Neal Maupay (£6.2m) and Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) moving into wide areas in possession. That in turn created space centrally, which wing-backs Pascal Groß (£5.8m) and Jakub Moder (£5.0m), plus Leandro Trossard (£5.8m), were able to exploit.

That’s all for today people, let’s catch up again soon!

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 30

  1. DavidBadWillie
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      How did the UK become a dictatorship?

      As this page was empty we may as well discuss this.

      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 16 mins ago

        can you expand please? as far as I'm aware this is what most voters voted for - 484 MPs voted to renew the Coronavirus Act

        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 7 mins ago

          in fairness the Crime Bill was 'only' 359 but remember these are *elected* MPs

      2. tbos83
          4 hours, 59 mins ago

          Look we only suggest things, you're free to make your own transfers 😉

        • Well you know, Triffic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Yawn.

      3. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 29 mins ago

        Duffy's been dropped by Ireland. What a nose-dive his career has taken!

        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 25 mins ago

          From the time people put the TC on him.

        2. Jimmers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 18 mins ago

          Didn't start on Wednesday against Serbia either

        3. Blue&White85
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 14 mins ago

          He’s been utterly woeful this season.

      4. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 14 mins ago

        The international break is closer to its end than its start 🙂

        1. Ibralicious
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 54 mins ago

          It's taken so long I almost forgot FPL existed

      5. Ibralicious
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 54 mins ago

        Martinez
        Dias - Dallas - Shaw
        Bruno - Bale - Son - Lingard
        Kane - Bamford - Antonio

        (Pope) (Raphinha - Stones - Dunk) 1 FT - 2.4 ITB

        Any thoughts on what to do here? Need to burn the FT because I'm probably WC'ing GW31, will have to play it safe to maintain the top 6-ish k rank. Possibly Dunk -> Chelsea defender and start over Dallas?

        1. tbos83
            4 hours, 50 mins ago

            Wouldn't bench Dallas. Maybe Pope > Mendy

        2. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 47 mins ago

          Evening all, hope your enjoying the break

          I’m set on bringing raphinia into my team this week.. great fixture and with no wc I’m looking to bring in players who I’m happy to keep until seasons end

          Question is who would you lose first

          A. Bale
          B. Souceck

          I just have a feeling bale might start against Newcastle and have a point to prove, either that or he flops and is removed next week for jota

          What do you think?

          1. tbos83
              4 hours, 45 mins ago

              A due to his unlikeness to start

            • Groot the Leveller
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 38 mins ago

              And there's me planning to ditch Raphinia after the next game.
              There is a reason my rank is so poor...

              1. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                4 hours, 31 mins ago

                Haha hello groot I’m not doing great only rank 300k or so, i have bamford but wouldn’t mind shipping at some point for Antonio, Werner etc so gives me some options there

                Also just think Leeds are so great and their players are 100% nailed with no other commitments

            • Anshuman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours ago

              I'd keep Bale for Newcastle. Soucek isn't the asset he used to be since Lingard's arrival. I'd definitely sell Soucek of the two.

          2. Tomas_brolin
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 19 mins ago

            I own Kane and Bamford. Would you use FT to get raphinha or son this week? Leaning towards raphinha. WC31

            1. Blue&White85
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 12 mins ago

              Raphinha.

            2. Anshuman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 54 mins ago

              Tough one. You seem to be targeting the right fixtures for a one week punt. Albeit I thought Sheffield United looked much better vs Chelsea in the Cup and I don't think they're going to get beat 5-0 every week like some expect. Given the evidence Tom provided, Son seems tempting but his fitness is an issue. Everyone under the sun seems to have Lingard, but if you don't own him he has a good fixture this week and you could hold him long term too.

          3. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 58 mins ago

            Play Mendy or Martinez?

            1. Original Pirate Material
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 54 mins ago

              Mendy.

              1. g40steve
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 45 mins ago

                Ta

          4. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 46 mins ago

            Is trosard to jota no brainer transfer with 1ft ?

            1. Ruth_NZ
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 35 mins ago

              It somewhat depends on whether you have WC and/or FH left but the short answer is no, it's not. Brighton's fixtures are not bad at all and Trossard is a player in form who has been moved into a central role.

              At the same time, the BvB Dortmund games will be uppermost in everyone's minds at Liverpool, whether they want it to be that way or not. It's unavoidable. The CL is all they can win now this season and it's arguably their simplest route to CL qualification next season too.

              Liverpool players aren't automatically better for FPL than Brighton players. Especially not right now.

          5. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 42 mins ago

            Jota brace already in game tonight - definitely on watch list for WC in 31

          6. bobfredbob
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 39 mins ago

            Do we know when it’s most likely Spurs’ possible dgw32 will be announced?

          7. estheblessed
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 31 mins ago

            Really not sure who to bench?!?

            Martinez
            Cresswell, Dias, Rudiger
            Gundo, Raphinha, Lingard, Bruno, Son
            Kane, Bamford

            Johnstone, Antonio, Konsa, Veltman

            1. Anshuman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              I think you have it in the right order as it is

            2. S3
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              good 2 go

            3. FantasyHero
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Konsa over Dias and
              Antonio over bamford/raphinha

          8. GROBARI
              3 hours, 15 mins ago

              Jota who? Cmon Serbia!

            • Hector Salamanca
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 58 mins ago

              Reguilon if fit also worth looking at on the left with his attacking role

            • S3
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Thoughts on GW 30?

              Martinez
              Cancelo, Shaw, Digne
              Salah, Lingard, Son, Gundogan
              Kane, DCL, Watkins

              Sanchez, Stones, Vestergaard Pereira 1FT 2.1ITB

              A. Vestergaard >> Azpi/Rudiger (bench Watkins)
              B. Pereira >> Raphinha (bench Watkins)
              C Pereira + Salah >> Bruno + Jota (-4)
              D. Save FT

            • g40steve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              DW wins by KO

