Draft your 2021/22 FPL team with LiveFPL planner and price prediction tool

Trent Alexander-Arnold at £7.5m, Mohamed Salah cheaper than Bruno Fernandes, and Stuart Dallas a midfielder…

LiveFPL have revealed their price predictions for the new season and Fantasy Premier League managers can now start drafting their 2021/22 squads with a completely free-to-use team planner.

This planning tool, created by our friend and site regular Ragabolly, gives Fantasy managers the opportunity to work out their transfers, chips and captaincies for the weeks and months ahead.

The price predictions come courtesy of a machine-learning algorithm, which harnesses historical FPL data.

TOOL FEATURES

See how your team looks in any given Gameweek and plan your transfers, captains and vice-captains in advance:

Activate a chip in any future Gameweek, which then affects all Gameweeks beyond that:

Access a colour-coded fixture ticker that has your own specific players listed and the matches they have to play in the weeks and months ahead:

Generate an automatically updated summary of your plan, which is saved to your account for future use and can be reset at any time:

HOW TO USE THE PLANNER

Using the planner is easy and is completely free of charge – there is no paid subscription to any other site needed here:

1) Go to http://livefpl.net/myteam

2) Sign up with a valid email and start drafting!

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gamewee

2021/22 Premier League fixtures

