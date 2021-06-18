65
FPL June 18

Draft your 2021/22 FPL team with LiveFPL planner and price prediction tool

Trent Alexander-Arnold at £7.5m, Mohamed Salah cheaper than Bruno Fernandes, and Stuart Dallas a midfielder…

LiveFPL have revealed their price predictions for the new season and Fantasy Premier League managers can now start drafting their 2021/22 squads with a completely free-to-use team planner.

This planning tool, created by our friend and site regular Ragabolly, gives Fantasy managers the opportunity to work out their transfers, chips and captaincies for the weeks and months ahead.

The price predictions come courtesy of a machine-learning algorithm, which harnesses historical FPL data.

TOOL FEATURES

  • See how your team looks in any given Gameweek and plan your transfers, captains and vice-captains in advance:
  • Activate a chip in any future Gameweek, which then affects all Gameweeks beyond that:
  • Access a colour-coded fixture ticker that has your own specific players listed and the matches they have to play in the weeks and months ahead:
  • Generate an automatically updated summary of your plan, which is saved to your account for future use and can be reset at any time:

HOW TO USE THE PLANNER

Using the planner is easy and is completely free of charge – there is no paid subscription to any other site needed here:

2021/22 Premier League fixtures

      5. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Nice!

        First observations: I don’t think Pope will be 5.5 after 144 points - hopefully will be 5.0

        Also don’t think Meslier will be 5.0 after 155 points - think he will get lumbered with a 5.5… and Sanchez at Brighton surely gets 5.0 instead of 4.5 as well…

        If Martinez is 5.5 after nearly 190 points there’s surely no way they make Pope the same price with just over 140 (real risk of 6.0 for !artinez imo - although he might just avoid it by the skin of his teeth)

        Matt Target ain’t gonna be 5.0 on set pieces for Villa either - 5.5 minimum, Max Aaron’s surely won’t get away with 4.5 either but if he did it’d be great, same with Veltman at 4.5

        TAA will surely get a price drop to 7.0 after his much lower scores last year

        Reckon Bruno will only be 12.0 too not 12.5

        Salah & mane look right at 12.0 & 11.0

        Son looks maybe 0.5 too high at 11.0

        Grealish & Raphinia both look bang on at 8.0 & 7.0

        Barnes 7, Maddison 7.5, Neto 6.5, Greenwood 7.5 all look spot on too

        Lingard will surely NOT be 8.0 - I’d be suprised if he’s over 7.5 & probably only 7.0… don’t think Pogba will get away with 7.0 either, likely 7.5

        Cantwell at 5.5 would be a bit of a gift horse as well - reckon he’s a 6.0 - exact same with Dwight McNeill at 5.5 (surely 6.0/6.5)

        I don’t think Kane will be all the way up at 12.5 - thinking 12.0 unless the city move happens before price releases

        Vardy will likely get a drop from 10.0 to 9.5, maybe 9.0 if we’re lucky

        DCL might only be 8.0, Bamford looks right, Watkins likely only 7.5 not 8.0, Ings & Jimmy price drops to 7.5’s are on the cards, Wilson looks right at 7.0

        And 6.5 looks correct for Toney, Pukki & Sarr… misters Nacho & Antonio also look correct….

        That being said - With those current prices I’d be rocking something like this though (unless Kane goes to City)

        Sanchez
        TAA, Taylor, Femenia
        Bruno, Salah, Grealish, McNeill
        Watkins, Wilson, Bamford
        (4.0, Veltman, Mitchell, 4.5) +0.5 ITB

        Would love to stretch the 5.5 midfield (currently McNeill or Cantwell, but they likely won’t be 5.5’s) slot up to Raphinia as he’s going to be incredible for 7.0 so might still tinker around with that aim

        Few adjustments needed I reckon Ragabolly!

        But great work as usual 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          TAA finished the season very strongly (9-12-11-8-2-7-9-6-6-5) and priced at 7.8m. No way will he be less than 7.5m.
          Agreed that Pope should be 5.0, Meslier 5.5, Bruno 12.0 & Kane 12.0.
          Sanchez 4.5, Targett 5.0, Son 11.0, Lingard 8.0, DCL 8.5 & Watkins 8.0 all look quite reasonable.
          Cantwell shouldn't be any higher than 5.5 IMO - he might only be 5.0.

          Open Controls

