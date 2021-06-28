Jordi Alba (€6.2m) has been dropped by Luis Enrique for Spain’s last-16 clash with Croatia in Copenhagen.

Jose Gaya (€5.0m) is favoured ahead of the Barcelona left-back. Pau Torres (€4.7m), meanwhile, remains on the bench as Eric Garcia (€4.6m) continues alongside Aymeric Laporte (€6.2m) at centre-half.

Ferran Torres (€8.1m) takes the place of Gerard Moreno (€6.8m), with Pablo Sarabia (€6.7m) potentially moving to the left of Alvaro Morata (€9.1m).

Morata missed a penalty as Spain hammered Slovakia 5-0 in Matchday 3. Asked about the penalty-taking situation ahead of kick off, Spain assistant coach Jesus Casas was not giving much away.

“Penalties? We have two or three chosen takers but in the given moment, it’ll be between them and the coach to take a decision. While we’ve got one who’ll be first taker in theory, that can change during the match depending on circumstances.” – Jesus Casas

Both Ferran Torres and Sarabia are lowly-owned captain picks for EURO Fantasy players seeking a new armband option on Monday.

Sarabia racked up 14 points against Slovakia. The winger had 14 more touches in the final third than any other player in that match, while he was also level with Morata for total attempts.

“The changes are nothing to do with any physical problems, just re-touches. Up front, we want to take advantage of some things which Ferran Torres brings to the team. We want a good game of football and the pitch is the same quality for both teams.” – Jesus Casas

With Ivan Perisic (€8.7m) ruled out of this tie due to testing positive for Covid-19, Ante Rebic (€7.0m) is drafted into attacking midfield for Croatia.

“We have been forced to make some changes in our team. We were preparing for some options that are favoured by Spain. We also want to prevent the ball distribution to Sergio Busquets. That’s why Rebić is in – because of his strength in breaking down play.” – Croatia assistant coach Drazen Ladic

Rebic will line up on one side of striker Bruno Petkovic (€6.0m), with ex-Everton man Nikola Vlasic (€6.7m) – who scored against Scotland in Matchday 3 – on the opposite flank.

Luka Modric (€8.6m), who returned a goal and an assist against the Scottish, forms part of a midfield three with Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic (€6.2m) and Marcelo Brozovic (€6.5m).

Croatia’s other change, also enforced, comes in the backline with Duje Caleta-Car (€4.9m) replacing the suspended Dejan Lovren (€4.9m) at centre-back.

On the right-hand side of defence, Josip Juranovic (€4.5m) keeps his place from Matchday 3 ahead of Sime Vrsaljko (€5.0m).

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Gvardiol, Caleta-Car, Vida, Juranovic; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Rebic, Petkovic, Vlasic.

Spain XI: Simon; Gaya, Laporte, Garcia, Azpilicueta; Pedri, Busquets, Koke; Sarabia, Morata, F Torres.