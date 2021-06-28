28
  1. Silent Friend
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Morata still startng after shocking performance last game ...

    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Should’ve been benched for Moreno, it’s cruel on him to have to keep starting at this point

  2. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Roberto Martínez on the injuries: "It's quite positive for us. Eden and Kevin have no structural damage. They will remain with the squad. We won't get them fully fit for Friday. In the next phase they will be fit to play. We take it day by day."

    1. Finding Timo
        just now

        So does that mean KDB will miss the game v Italy ?

    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Are those corporate boxes or hotel rooms behind the goal? haha

    3. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Prediction for England vs Germany?

      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        I’ll go out there and say 2-0 Germany

        1. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          You can just say it here. No need to travel all that way before saying it 🙂

          1. Thomas Magnum
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Keep an eye out for the guy on the field during the game saying 2-0 Germany! Or Die Mannschaft if I want to fit in more

    4. shiregeriatric
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      1-1 goes to pens.

    5. Joey Tribbiani
        4 mins ago

        goooooooool

      • Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Surely that’s +2 or 3 points for an extraaaa long goal

        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 5 Years
          just now

          If it doesn’t go down as an OG which if it does Simon owners must be very angry

      • Silecro
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        YEEESSSS CROATIAAAA GOAL OF THE SEASON

      • EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Simon, oh no!

      • Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Lovely touch and finish from Simon.

      • Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        another goal from the half way line lol

      • My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        WTF? Hahahaa

      • Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Does the defender get -3 for that? Own goal from outside the box xD

        1. diesel001
          • 4 Years
          just now

          It is Simon's own goal? Because the defender is on the same team so can't be shooting and Simon got a touch.

      • diesel001
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Simon going to cost Luis Enrique his job.

      • Silent Friend
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Justice for Alba Moreno
        on your face Enrique

      • Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Lol that only came about because Morata couldn’t score a header from a few feet out

      • The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Who gets the OG?

        1. EmreCan Hustle
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Touched Simon on the way in. I would say Simon.

          1. Thomas Magnum
            • 5 Years
            just now

            DDG wouldn’t have let that in

        2. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Simon.

      • Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        That scene will be shown on your TV year in year out for many years!

      • KGFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Who gets the minus points for this lovely goal?? 😆

