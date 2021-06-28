54
  Mikel Arteta
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Alba owners, what you will do? I have him and I will still play him.

    iberiaballer
        23 mins ago

        I subbed him in for Dumfries, which scored 0pts for me

        rrcmc
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          12 Years
          just now

          Risked it and subbed him in for a current 2pt-er in the hopes Gaya has a shocker and Alba gets subbed in at half time and scores 2 goals and 3 assists lol

      rh6462
        3 Years
        17 mins ago

        I don't own him but imagine you had Meunier against Russia, saw he was benched and settled for the 2-pointer (okay it's unlikely as it was the fourth match but if it was later...) - there's really not much to lose if it's a 2-pointer, Alba likely to come on at least?

      Mac90
        7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yup. Maybe he can pull a Meunier

      FPLShaqiri
        3 Years
        just now

        I'll play him as well. I have Sarabia, Alba, Benzema, Kimpembe today. I'll sub out a 1 pointer and 2 pointer to play all 4, with Forsberg on my bench for tomorrow. As long of 3 of those 4 all score 2+ then I will be up.

    2. iberiaballer
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Why would Spain drop their captain? I don’t get it

        ktongue
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Don't know. That's a real surprise. Big question, do you think Spain will keep a clean sheet without him? I have Simon (GK)

      Disco Stu
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I'm going Sarabia. If Benzema hits big, so be it

        RogDog_jimmy
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          me too.
          got forsberg & maguire tomorrow - am expecting to need one of them regardless because i've been garbage at captain choices.

      ktongue
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Who do we think is more likely to keep a clean sheet? Spain without their Captain Alba or France?

        My heart goes Salalalalah
          4 Years
          11 mins ago

          France

          ktongue
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            6 Years
            4 mins ago

            What about when they face each other in the next round?

            My heart goes Salalalalah
              4 Years
              just now

              Not 100% sure Spain will make it, but France has to be favourites on odds SHOULD there be a clean sheer

      Thomas Magnum
        5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Guy who’s second behind me in ML has Benzema who he’ll captain, I have Benzema and Sarabia. Do I block him with Benzema and take whatever Sarabia gets as a bonus or risk Sarabia C?

        rh6462
          3 Years
          18 mins ago

          You're ahead, surely block any gain he can get on you with Benzema? You'd still be happy with Sarabia points...

          Thomas Magnum
            5 Years
            1 min ago

            That’s what I’m thinking as well, sometimes it’s best to stick with the basics and play the ‘safe’ game

            Thomas Magnum
              5 Years
              1 min ago

              Thanks though!

              rh6462
                3 Years
                just now

                No problem! I have Benzema (c) as a big differential in my league so maybe I'm convincing myself there's a haul coming!

        Mac90
          7 Years
          just now

          Def play safe here. Unless he might captain someone else?

          Id just play safe 99%

      Jebiga
        9 Years
        58 mins ago

        Play P.Torres or keep Ronaldo's 2pts?

      ManUtdFan977
        2 Years
        56 mins ago

        Captain sarabia or benzema

      Disco Stu
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        53 mins ago

        If you have a minu league on the line or are in contention for the overall lead, go Benzema. If not, go Sarabia because why not?

        Cometh The Aouar...
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 Years
          just now

          I'm leading my ML and I'm going with Sarabia. If you look at the big hitters in the last few games, Immobile, Rom and Ronny all blanked. So who's to say Benzema won't do the same? Plus with Sarabia, you get more points as a mid.

      borat
        5 Years
        49 mins ago

        Who to captain
        a. Sarabia
        b. Varane
        c. Benzema

        linkafu
          1 Year
          1 min ago

          A

          borat
            5 Years
            just now

            Thanks.
            Going for Sarabia as a differential.

      Cometh The Aouar...
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        47 mins ago

        I'm thinking about Danny Welbeck as a cheap option - FPL. What do you think? Went on a scoring run towards the back end of last season, just signed on with Brighton for this season and beyond and great fixtures to start with. Rotation a worry? I think 6.0 is a snip.

        I Member
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 Years
          36 mins ago

          Had a look at him today as well. Bit worried about his minutes with Maupay there but if he's starting he does look good at that price with those fixtures.

          Cometh The Aouar...
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            8 Years
            just now

            Pre-season will defo tell us a bit more eh?

            I Member
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              5 Years
              just now

              Should do yeah.

        Ask Yourself
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 Years
          28 mins ago

          He turned down other clubs to join Brighton. He probably would have done that with the promise of playing but who knows

        Dr. Rog
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          11 Years
          just now

          looking at him as an option to enable Havertz in midfield without sacrificing Bruno, TAA etc, for example:

          Sanchez 4
          TAA Digne White/Ayling 4
          Salah Bruno Kai Rafa 4.5
          DCL Watkins Welbeck

          I suppose that Pukki would be an easy move when the fixtures turn.

      Bookkeeper
        4 Years
        45 mins ago

        Bring in J.Alba for Immobile (2pts), in the hope he gets an attacking return?

        FPLShaqiri
          3 Years
          21 mins ago

          Yeah I think so. Do you have another sub tomorrow if he gets a 1 pointer?

          Bookkeeper
            4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Nope

            FPLShaqiri
              3 Years
              2 mins ago

              Eh it would be a nice safety net, but I still think go for it. Most likely you drop 1 (maybe 2 points but I think he will get a few minutes). But the possiblity of a return is worth the risk imo

              Bookkeeper
                4 Years
                just now

                I'm going for it, worst case it's 1pt dropped, think he comes on late.
                Thanks

        linkafu
          1 Year
          1 min ago

          No

      Six Season Wonder
        7 Years
        42 mins ago

        Should I stick the armband on Pavard in hope for a CS & potential attacking returns?

        Is he a rick of rotation at all?

        Jebiga
          9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Put somebody whos starting @18

          Six Season Wonder
            7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Spain keeper is only other

      Jebiga
        9 Years
        41 mins ago

        Flicking pores 🙂

      Mac90
        7 Years
        39 mins ago

        Well ok.

        Depay. Wijnaldum. Malen. Dumfries.
        KDB.
        Alba.
        Berardi.

        My god can someone lend me a wildcard

        BrutalLogiC
          5 Years
          just now

          Many teams like this..

      Six Season Wonder
        7 Years
        35 mins ago

        How is Pavard doing? is he nicely rested ready to take his place in the team or is he still injured

      Cometh The Aouar...
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        31 mins ago

        Think Alba is benched because he is on a yellow. Don't they get scrubbed after the QF?

        RogDog_jimmy
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          yeah - so if he avoids one today it's a clean slate.
          but if he gets one today he'd be suspended for next round.
          (pretty sure that's how it works).

          seems weird to rest for a knockout game - but they have a deep enough squad i suppose.

      Rupert The Horse
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        28 mins ago

        Azpilicueta looks like he’s having his prostate checked.

      RogDog_jimmy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        26 mins ago

        disappointed Croatia aren't in the red & white check.
        it makes me feel better about our chances.

      Deulofail
        5 Years
        25 mins ago

        (C)ome on Sarabian knights!

      My heart goes Salalalalah
        4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Morata wtf? Should be ashamed by now

      My heart goes Salalalalah
        4 Years
        4 mins ago

        WTF?? Hahahahaaaaa

      KGFC
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        2 mins ago

        What the hell.... its beyond ridiculous!!!

