EURO Fantasy managers looking for a new captain have been handed very few team-news favours ahead of the last 16’s third day.

It was another difficult captaincy day on Sunday at EURO 2020, with Thomas Meunier (€5.7m) the only well-owned asset to come away with a ‘stickable’ score (9).

It was otherwise a wasteland as Belgium beat Portugal 1-0 and a 10-man Netherlands were knocked out by the Czech Republic.

Monday’s first tie sees Spain take on Croatia. Only three Spanish players have ownership over 10% – Pau Torres (€4.7m), Jordi Alba (€6.2m) and Aymeric Laporte (€6.2m).

Only Laporte begins today’s clash, with Alba dropped in favour of Jose Gaya (€5.0m) and Pau Torres again kept out of the XI by Eric Garcia (€4.6m).

Spain conceded just two shots on target in three group games against Sweden, Poland and Slovakia. However, they did give up four big chances across those ties.

Ferran Torres (€8.1m) is one differential captain for owners willing to take a punt, despite the clear risk of substitution having been favoured ahead of Gerard Moreno (€6.8m).

Pablo Sarabia (€6.7m) is another low-owned armband option, having kept his spot in the Spain XI after plundering 14 points against Slovakia.

The winger had 14 more touches in the final third than any other player in that match, while he was also level with Alvaro Morata (€9.1m) for total attempts.

Croatia are missing star attacker Ivan Perisic (€8.7m) after the winger contracted Covid-19. Luka Modric (€8.6m), who returned a goal and an assist against Scotland, is the only other Croatian player with over 2% ownership.

France take on Switzerland in today’s other last-16 tie, with Kylian Mbappe (€12.0m) sitting in 33% of squads.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has yet to post an attacking return but did win the penalty that Karim Benzema (€10.1m) slotted home against Portugal.

That was the first goal of Benzema’s brace, as the Real Madrid man outshot Mbappe by four to one in Matchday 3. Three of Benzema’s four efforts were taken from inside the box, while Mbappe’s only shot came from outside the area.

Antoine Griezmann (€11.2m), the final member of France’s attacking trident, and Paul Pogba (€8.6m) are further armband contenders in Didier Deschamps’ ranks.

Xherdan Shaqiri (€7.4m) is the only Switzerland player in more than 2% of squads. The Liverpool midfielder scored twice against Turkey in Matchday 3 and provided an assist in the Swiss’ opening day draw with Wales.

