42
FPL July 7

Which FPL players have changed position in 2021/22?

42 Comments
In our latest reaction to the Fantasy Premier League relaunch, we run through the six players who enter the game under a new positional bracket for the 2021/22 season.

From goal threat to expected stats, you can find official Opta data on the players listed below and much more besides in our Premium Members Area.

Stuart Dallas (Defender to Midfielder)

Stuart Dallas (£5.5m) is the standout name on this list, having been reclassified as a midfielder after his goalscoring exploits as a £4.5m defender last season.

The Northern Ireland international would have scored somewhere in the region of 120 to 130 points as a midfielder in 2020/21, with the lack of three extra clean sheet points the obvious big subtraction from his mammoth score of 171.

Team-mates Jack Harrison (£6.0m) and Raphinha (£6.5m) earned 160 and 133 points respectively over the previous campaign. The ever-present Dallas played 600 minutes more than Harrison and over 1,000 more than Raphinha but while Dallas’ durability is a favourable factor, both of his team-mates have the potential to outscore him over the season given enough pitch time.

With Gjanni Alioski now gone from Elland Road, there seemed to be the chance of Dallas beginning the season at left-back – but the capture of Junior Firpo (£5.0m) from Barcelona seems to have lessened the likelihood of that scenario developing.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Midfielder to Forward)

Had Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.0m) been classed as a forward last season, it would have made a miserable Fantasy campaign even worse. The Arsenal striker, labelled a midfielder last term, would have seen at least 20 points shaved off his 131 total.

Aubameyang, at least, starts at £2.0m less than his £12.0m price tag last time around. He could, however, just as easily be used from a left-forward role by Mikel Arteta rather than as a central striker.

With games against Chelsea (H) and Man City (a) in Gameweeks 2 and 3, the Arsenal forward will struggle for suitors. That period will allow FPL managers to gauge the Gunners and Aubameyang, ahead of a Gameweek 4 home tie against Norwich City.

Allan Saint-Maximin (Midfielder to Forward)

The appeal of mercurial Magpie Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.5m) has been lessened after time spent as a second striker saw the attacker reclassified as a forward in FPL.

That leaves the Frenchman just £1.0m cheaper than his penalty-taking colleague Callum Wilson (£7.5m). The latter also managed 500 more minutes than the somewhat injury-prone Saint-Maximin (1,554), who scored only three goals in 2020/21.

Matt Ritchie (Midfielder to Defender)

Saint-Maximin’s team-mate Matt Ritchie (£5.0m) is on the opposite end of the scale, having moved from midfielder to defender.

The Scotsman came back into favour under Steve Bruce well into the second half of last season, nailing down a spot at left wing-back.

Only four midfielders delivered more crosses than Ritchie (57) from Gameweek 30. In that period, three of the 12 opportunities that the Newcastle man created were deemed big chances.

Considering the glut of budget defender options this season, Ritchie may struggle for attention but he is definitely worthy of a watchlist posting.

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Midfielder to Defender)

Considering the state of flux that the Crystal Palace squad is in, Cheikhou Kouyaté‘s (£4.5m) starting position under new manager Patrick Vieira is unclear.

But he does come in as a defender in FPL, potentially offering an out-of-position prospect. However, Kouyaté’s attacking threat has always been limited even from a midfield role.

With a difficult opening schedule and a level of uncertainty surrounding the set-up, Crystal Palace assets in general may be ones to revisit later in the season.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Defender to Midfielder)

After a successful loan spell as part of the West Brom midfield, Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£5.5m) has duly been classed as a midfielder.

He tallied two assists during half a season at the Hawthorns, while failing to get on the scoresheet. Even if Maitland-Niles does break into the Arsenal first team, he doesn’t currently display the attacking threat to rival an option such as Dallas at the same price point.

42 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Yeah, none of the above, thanks 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Ritchie for season end punt 😉

      Open Controls
  2. Boothy
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Hi all. I’ve created a league. Very competitive players. Everyone is welcome.

    Simply use the link below and you'll be added automatically after you've entered the game.

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/15ex0s

    League Code: 15ex0s

    Looking forward to playing against you this season!

    Open Controls
  3. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Emi Martinez a bargain at 5.5, still the best keeper in the league!!

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      No thanks, 4.5 for me

      Open Controls
    2. Dogs Of War
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      34 mins ago

      He is class, but that extra 1.0m can be used elsewhere.

      Open Controls
    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Even if so, you can benefit from his clean sheets by getting Targett for 0.5 cheaper and have a cheaper keeper who ends up better value.

      Open Controls
    4. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      At 5.0 maybe but not 5.5.

      Open Controls
  4. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    "At the prices we are not going to buy any strikers. It is impossible, we cannot afford it"

    Pep Guardiola says Manchester City are being priced out of signing a replacement striker for Sergio Aguero this summer.

    Sounds like no Kane then!

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      No Kane, no Haaland, but it seems a one-season stop-gap in Danny Ings is a possibility, according to rumours I learned here last night!

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        That would probably kill him as an FPL option.

        Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      I would take everything being said right now with a bucket of salt.

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Maybe but it's the truth. They won't get a world class striker for anything less than £100 mil and City haven't spent like that on one player under Pep. And tbh he can win the league without strikers.

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Wood would do well there as would most half decent strikers with that squad.

          Open Controls
    3. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      Or is it mind games to get the prices down?

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        27 mins ago

        I don't think Spurs will sell Kane for anything less than £100 mil. I think even that's less. Levy must be expecting 125-150.

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          I don't think he worth that much.

          Open Controls
          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            That doesnt matter. None of these players are worth this much amount of money.
            But the truth is that is the price he will be sold for.

            Open Controls
      2. Vertigo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        Can't imagine Levy's desperate to sell.

        Open Controls
    4. Dogs Of War
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      43 mins ago

      They will replace Aguero. They have to. Don’t rule the Kane move out yet.

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        They don't have to. Pep has dominated football without a striker at Barcelona.

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Messi is free agent.

          Open Controls
    5. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      They need to add in some players for a swap deal.

      Open Controls
    6. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      A loan of some sort would solve the problem.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Vills going hard for ESR after bagging Buendia suggests to me Jack is on his way to City. They won't have the funds for a 100M+ striker on top of his fee, but 25M for Ings is doable.

        Open Controls
        1. Well you know, Triffic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          If Grielish goes City, it means they can do a false 9 with Sterling / Foden / KDB etc. So makes sense.

          Open Controls
  5. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    Hi all - back from a mini sabbatical. Fresh and raring to go.

    Who are the must haves - apart from Tekkers?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Why tekkers?

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        40 mins ago

        Because I can't spell Wellbeck 🙂

        Only just tuned in and looking at prices and fixtures now.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          23 mins ago

          The most underpriced player has to be Raphinha. A lot of players are very reasonably priced making it easy to assemble a nice-looking draft. You'll soon see how similar yours looks to all the others!

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            14 mins ago

            Is this template then?

            Schmeichel 4.0
            TAA Coufal Dunk Ayling 4.5
            Mo KdB Grealish Barnes Cantwell
            Nacho Wilson 4.5

            Cantwell despite fixtures naturally - history there going that way with Norwich - looks a bargain at 5.5.

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              It's not actually. Schmeichel has low take-up here. Most spend 4.5 on a Brighton defender. Almost no one is taking KDB at the expense of Bruno and almost everyone is going with 3 strikers in the 8m-6.5m bracket. Yours makes a refreshing change!

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                Welcome back, by the way!

                Open Controls
  6. Captain Kakaroto (I blame R…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    I am so bored! when will the friendlies begin?

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      9 July

      Open Controls
      1. Captain Kakaroto (I blame R…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Reallly ? Did the scout made a schedule for it ?

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Maybe dunno

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Friendlies at this time are with kids and leftovers (hi Dele Alli)

            Open Controls
  7. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Twist on Chiesa or Stick have a 9 point mini league lead, thinking I should just take it!

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      stick defo

      Open Controls
    2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Collect all day long

      Open Controls
  8. The Red Devil
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Everyone going Kane as captain today? How about raz or Shaw as differential captain?

    Open Controls

