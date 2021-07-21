174
FPL July 21

FPL team guide 21/22 – Liverpool: Best players, stats and more

174 Comments
Our team-by-team guide to the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season continues with this preview of Liverpool.

The Reds’ title defence floundered badly but they ended the campaign in good form, with a late-season comeback enough to earn Champions League football.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won eight of their final 10 league games to lock in a third-place finish.

With Liverpool hoping to have several defenders back fit this season, another title challenge should be on the cards at Anfield – and their players will once again be at forefront of Fantasy managers’ thoughts.

As well as reading this preview, subscribers of Fantasy Football Scout can get in-depth Opta player and team data on Klopp's troops in our Premium Members Area.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

Backs to the wall

Maximising Profit With Your Wildcard

Having lost Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and Joe Gomez (£5.0m) to long-term injuries early in the season, Liverpool’s defensive crisis became even worse when Joel Matip (£5.0m) – who had been playing sporadically – saw his campaign curtailed by injury at the end of January.

Liverpool defensive statsTotalRank v other PL teams
Goals conceded424th
Clean sheets125th=
Shots conceded3322nd
Shots in the box conceded2264th
Shots on target conceded1406th
Big chances conceded8114th
Expected goals conceded (xGC)43.636th

Liverpool’s ranking for big chances conceded portrays how Klopp’s defence struggled in the absence of three senior centre-backs.

The Reds (14th) allowed 45 more gilt-edged opportunities than Man City (1st) and 39 more than Chelsea (2nd).

Three of the six sides to give up more big chances than Klopp’s team were relegated last season.

Eleven of those 81 big chances were conceded in defeats against Aston Villa (7-2) and Manchester City (4-1).

While Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) and Andy Robertson (£7.0m) have many more routes to FPL scoring than just clean sheet points, owners will be hoping that Liverpool can tighten up significantly in 2021/22 – and the return of several key centre-backs will surely only help in that regard.

Full backing

Liverpool’s leaky defence has not stopped FPL managers buying both full-backs in droves.

Alexander-Arnold currently sits in 27.2% of squads, with Robertson making 12.6% of selections.

After ending the season at £7.8m, ‘TAA’ returns to the same price tag with which he started the 2020/21 season.

After a largely underwhelming campaign, Alexander-Arnold was back to his best from Gameweek 28 onwards.

The right-back racked up 75 points at an average of 7.5 per game, creating 11 more chances over that period (33) than nearest challenger Luke Shaw (22).

  1. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    3-5-2 looks like it could work at Spurs with the current squad and minimal new additions. Nuno has had previous success with it

    But Nuno is frustrating when it comes to stuff like this, and Spurs have promised to attack. This might get painful quickly

    1. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Conte was the man for them. 3-4-3 guy who knows how to set up a defence. Sell Kane, Lamela, Ndombele and Alli, sign Vinicius, Gil and Bale (not because they want to sell Kane, but sometimes you just have to take the money because the player is unhappy and the uncertainty is screwing up the squad mentality).

      Lloris
      Dier Alderweireld Davies
      Doherty Hojbjerg Lo-Celso Reguilon
      Moura Bale Son

      Hart
      Sanchez Tanganga Rodon
      Aurier Sissoko Winks Sessegnon
      Bergwijn Vinicius Gil

      Backups: Whiteman (GK), Carter-Vickers (DF), Skipp (MF), Clarke (FW)

    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Never rated Wolves defence that highly here. They may not have conceded many but equally they were never a clean sheet machine. Was 2019/20 with 13 clean sheets their best effort?

      Can see a similar pattern at Spurs - just the audience will be less understanding this time around at goals being consistently dribbled in.

  2. Fake Madrid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    23 mins ago

    Does anyone fear the COVID situation with players being ruled out like last season?

    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      If the PL protocol is that only those infected have to isolate, it theoretically shouldn't be too bad.

    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Not much we can do about it. Only really factors into 50:50 decisions. I don't think many people would choose cheaper starting XI players for a heavier bench, or choose worse players to avoid doubling up

      For instance: An outbreak at Liverpool, Man U or Leeds, and many would be down to 0, 1, 2 or negative points from their 2nd/3rd sub

      It's part of the game now

    3. Wılly
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Probably the same advice as I'd suggest for it being the start of the season but 'd probably minimise double or triple-ups because we don't know how teams will perform but also in case matches are called off.

  3. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Maybe it's even better that Chelsea has difficult fixtures at the start of the season. We will have more time to assess how will they line-up and if Havertz is nailed. Then after GW6 it looks like the perfect time to get their assets. Or maybe we should look at Chilwell or Rudiger already for the first GW1? After all, towards the end of the last season, defensively they were the top team in Europe and maybe Tottenham and Arsenal away aren't that difficult fixtures. Thoughts?

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      The former. I'll try to hold out playing my WC until c GW7 then pile on City and Chelsea. Before then, load up on United and Pool.

  4. Malcolm Tucker
      17 mins ago

      Feels heretical to drop Bruno, although I do like the beefed up backline, but is it worth it?

      Ederson
      TAA - Robbo - Shaw - Chilwell
      Salah - Grealish - Raphinha
      Iheanacho - Wilson - Antonio

      Foster - Harrison - Bissouma - Omobamidele

      1. Wılly
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        The issue with having so much money at the back is that your money is spread right across your squad and makes it harder for a change of system/to upgrade players as you'll constantly have to take money out of the backline = more hits.

        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          I agree with this, say there’s a player in midfield or attack that starts the season off well and you want them in your side, you’d most likely have to downgrade a Liverpool defender to fund them. But if they’re also doing well at the start you wouldn’t want to sell either of them so would have to hit the WC button early

      2. diesel001
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        It looks good on paper because the players are good players. But it overlooks two things IMO:

        1) GK get save points. If CS (and pen saves) were the only route to points for GK then Ederson would be a great pick. But there are too many GKs who rack up saves so the extra £1.0m / £1.5m on Ederson isn't good value.
        2) You need more than one (c) option to cover yourself. If you are comfortable that is TAA or Grealish etc. then fine.

      3. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        You're a few tweaks away from my team on the last page, but I'm not that big a fan of where the Bruno funds went.

        This could be an awesome zombie team with Salah perma-cap, but you might find yourself making many changes by GW4 if you're active

    • Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Other than Toney, are there any forwards priced under 7.5 that are worth starting the season with at this point?

      1. diesel001
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Pukki.

        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Do you think Pukki can still get points with the tough fixtures to start the season. I know he did last time but that was 2 years ago and no Buendia now

      2. Wılly
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Wood or Pukki

        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Issue with Wood is Olympics and Pukki tough fixtures 🙁

      3. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        keep an eye on Tammy and Origi if they get moves away

      4. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        No is the simple answer

      5. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Not at the moment at first glance, but there probably will be in 3 weeks.

    • FPL_Pugster
        3 mins ago

        What do you all think?

        Sanchez/Steele
        TAA/Shaw/Coufal/White/Lampety
        Bruno/Raphina/Salah/Pepe/Bissouma
        Watkins/Antonio/Toney

        I know Pepe is abit risky but we saw the real deal end of last season now he's arsenal focal point. Plus is likely on FK(maybe Pens).

      • dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        i'm seeing a lot on RMT with Ben White in, Tierney is 0.5m more and offers attacking returns, is anyone stumping up that extra dosh?

        Is there any strong thoughts on Tierney out there, interested to evaluate if thats 0.5m well spent

        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I wouldn't spend more than 4.5 on an Arsenal defender

      • KING KOUNDER
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Gundagon seems overlooked a lot, 13 goals & 8 assists at 7.5 m playing for Man CIty, screams gold to me.

