Sky Fantasy Football tips and advice for Gameweek 2

Fantasy Football Scout are bringing you more content than ever on Sky Sports Fantasy Football this season.

Our resident experts Luke Williams (best finish: 4th) and Niall Murphy (best finish: 3rd) will be producing weekly videos and regular articles throughout 2021/22.

New to Sky Sports Fantasy Football? Read Fantasy Football Scout’s official Sky beginner’s guide here to get you started.

Luke and four-time top 50 finisher Niall return with their latest video ahead of Gameweek 2, looking back on what they saw on the opening weekend and identifying players who caught their eye – particularly for after the Overhaul.

You can watch their latest top analysis in the embedded player below or head over to our dedicated Sky Fantasy channel, where you can subscribe and receive notifications for future videos as soon as they drop.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT