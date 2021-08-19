177
Sky Sports August 19

Sky Fantasy Football tips and advice for Gameweek 2

177 Comments
Share

Fantasy Football Scout are bringing you more content than ever on Sky Sports Fantasy Football this season.

Our resident experts Luke Williams (best finish: 4th) and Niall Murphy (best finish: 3rd) will be producing weekly videos and regular articles throughout 2021/22.

Luke and four-time top 50 finisher Niall return with their latest video ahead of Gameweek 2, looking back on what they saw on the opening weekend and identifying players who caught their eye – particularly for after the Overhaul.

You can watch their latest top analysis in the embedded player below or head over to our dedicated Sky Fantasy channel, where you can subscribe and receive notifications for future videos as soon as they drop.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

177 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RamboRN
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Who to bench...
    A. Raphina (EVE)
    B. toney (cry)
    C. Benrahma (LEI)

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      How have you done that to yourself? No other options?

      Open Controls
      1. RamboRN
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Sanchez
        TAA shaw tsim
        Salah Bruno Barnes raphina
        Ings Antonio toney

        Open Controls
        1. chocolove
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          Oops

          Open Controls
        2. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          Toney I guess

          Open Controls
        3. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          I would honestly bench Barnes but that's cause I don't really like him much and away at West Ham is not a good fixture.

          Open Controls
          1. RamboRN
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Interesting, I didn't think of Barnes, I think they are likely to beat the hammers though.

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              I don't think they will. Leicester looked vulnerable against Wolves. I reckon Antonio and Benrahma will do well. Leicester are still on a makeshift defense and Barnes isn't 100% even according to his manager.

              Open Controls
    2. Lord of Ings
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      really tough.Toney I guess.

      Open Controls
    3. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Thats a tough call.

      Possibly Benrahma if you have Antonio? But not ideal.

      Who did you bench last week?

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Agreed

        Open Controls
      2. RamboRN
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Last week I benched raphina so it worked out well. They all capable of points this week though. Gonna be tough benching one of these each week haha

        Open Controls
    4. Arcaddde
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Toney has lowest floor but highest upside. Benrahma has the hardest fixture. Raphina isn’t in great form but could bounce back. I would hedge my bets on WH away with Antonio already as cover or bench Raphina personally.

      Open Controls
  2. Lord of Ings
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Re:

    Sanchez foster
    Taa ayling coufal tsimikas shaw
    Salah bruno mahrez Barnes brownhill
    Ings Antonio perica

    For Gameweek3,How would you accomodate Son?
    A)mahrez+Brownhill+Taa-->Son+benrahma+White/Coady(-4)
    B)Mahrez+barnes--->Son+Gray/Townsend(2FT)
    any other way possibly?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Answered last page

      Open Controls
  3. JariL
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Is this The Season of the Template?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Joker
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      It’s so boring.

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      No. From GW3 and the GW7 there will be huge diversity. People will have different plans re Lukaku, Kane and other surprise transfers, as well as major fixture swings.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Joker
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I guess so. You can’t have Salah, Bruno, KDB, Kane & Lukaku so decisions will need to be made.

        Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      In 1972, Chinese premier Zhou Enlai was asked about the impact of the French Revolution. “Too early to say,” he replied.

      Open Controls
    4. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      It's one week in?

      Once Kane, Lukaku, KDB become genuine options things will get interesting.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        We started the season with no premium forwards, and a limited number of premium midfielders - Sancho wasn't ready to start, neither was KDB. We've held back re City until we see who emerges as near enough to regular starters, and Chelsea until we see how they're going to set up. Soon we'll have to select our premiums, and we will make different choices.

        Open Controls
    5. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Everyone is so well informed now. It’s getting harder to differentiate our teams.

      It should be better when we’re trying to get in Salah, Bruno, Lukaku, Kane, Son… those that keep TAA or a better balance may be rewarded, for example.

      Open Controls
    6. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      No. This is the season of people jumping to conclusions and kneejerking after one gw.

      Wait, that is just like every season!

      Open Controls
    7. NateDog
      5 mins ago

      Not when Lukaku and Kane get going, you'd imagine that'll throw a few people. But with so much information here, Twitter, YT, and so many "experts", it's easy for people to follow the trend (whether actively trying to or not). Especially preseason once the template had established itself most people got shot down if picking anything different, and then bandwagons begin.

      Open Controls
    8. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes,

      Especially that backline of Sanchez, TAA, Tsimikas and Shaw 🙁

      Open Controls
  4. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Mods or admin, is there any Fanteam video today?

    Open Controls
  5. Shark Team
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Lewa to City?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Joker
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Ha ha ha ha

      Open Controls
  6. SOTHPAW
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Morning.

    Any changes required or roll the free transfer?

    Sanchez

    TAA, Shaw, Tsimikas

    Salah©, Bruno(v), Greenwood, Barnes

    Antonio, Ings, Toney

    Foster, Ayling, Amartey, Brownhill

    0.5 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Looks ace

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Joker
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      It’s like every other team really. Which is good I guess

      Open Controls
      1. Brimble82
        • 2 Years
        just now

        12/15 the same here.
        I fear we are (either) suffering (or benefiting) from a bit of 'herd think' in these parts.
        Last week went well for the herd, let's hope it does this week too!

        Open Controls
    3. Lord of Ings
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Roll the transfer.
      Good team!

      Open Controls
  7. COK3Y5MURF
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Why are people buying Greenwood when they can buy a nailed Sancho instead next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Last time I checked their prizes were not similar.

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I can think of two millions reasons.

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      1 min ago

      Hard to know how he'll settle. Could start hot, might take some time. Plus he's 2m more, for those with Bruno/Salah/TAA and trying to fit in Son it's a step too far.

      Open Controls
  8. No Kane, No Gain!
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Buendia >> Sarr

    Worthy move? Really regretting picking Buendia now.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.