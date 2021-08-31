150
Pro Pundit Teams August 31

What are the best premium player ownership strategies in FPL?

This season is starting to feel like a throwback to the good ol’ days of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) where there was a practical overabundance of viable premium options and every one felt like they were essential. Those were the days where titans such as Ronaldo, Henry, Rooney, Lampard, Gerrard and Drogba all walked the same patch of earth, each vying for a place in our team on their way to achieving FPL immortality.

Whether we’ll see the likes of those again time will tell but, with Spurs’ Harry Kane (£12.3m) and Son Heung-min (£10.1m), Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m), Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m), Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Sadio Mane (£11.9m) and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (£12.1m) and, soon, Cristiano Ronaldo all being options and all priced in double-figures, FPL managers will, once again, have some big decisions to make.

Premium-priced players, which for the purposes of this article will refer to players listed at £10.0m and above, are premium for a reason and, while they don’t necessarily guarantee the highest points or, in fact, points at all (I’m looking at you Bruno), they do tend to be the players who net big hauls with the greatest regularity, hence their popularity when it comes to captaincy.

Given that how we manage our premium player choices looks likely to be key to how our teams perform this season, this article will look at a few strategies FPL managers can consider when it comes to selecting the heavy-hitters.

How Many Premiums?

Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 31?

Probably the most common tactic when it comes to premium players in FPL is to begin the season with two heavy-hitters and then, maybe, try and fit a third in there when your team value has increased or viable budget options emerge.

This strategy helps to avoid a potential overreliance on your heavy-hitters to perform week-in/week-out as the budget can still be spread throughout the squad. Typically, when we get into the realms of three or more premiums, the sacrifices in the squad become more evident and the importance of those heavy-hitters delivering increases.

That is not to say that the presence of premium players automatically weakens the rest of the squad. Every season is different and where you have an abundance of high-quality enabling players at relatively low cost, the inclusion of multiple heavy-hitters might not be too much of a negative at all. That is an assessment each of us will have to make, but rarely will a strategy involving heavy investment in the big-money assets avoid the need to make trade-offs entirely.

For me, given that you can only captain one player each week, more than two premiums (assuming they rotate reasonably well) feels somewhat inefficient and I tend to lean towards spreading the money throughout the squad in the hope that I can generate points from multiple sources. I’m a bit like Pep Guardiola is with midfielders when it comes to mid-priced FPL players; I’d fill my squad with them entirely if I could. I definitely don’t like being too dependent on a handful of premium assets to perform. However, this perspective is easier to say than to do, particularly when there are multiple heavy-hitters who you do not own, punishing you with huge scores each Gameweek.

All-In on Premiums

What impact will Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival have in FPL?

150 Comments
  1. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Lookman on loan to Leicester

    https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1432619672243953665

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      Leicester has really done some shrewd business!

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Would be nice of Brendan to play some of them

        Open Controls
    2. Chilli Heatwave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Reckon this will make Gray a rotation risk?

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Gray is at Everton

        Open Controls
  2. Sanchit
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is it even possible to create a decent team with 3 premiums ? Has anybody tried it? I can't seem to make one. (Also, TAA is a non negotiable for me. So TAA+ 3 attacking premiums seem inpossible to fit in)

    Open Controls
    1. Alisson WondHaaland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Depends on which premiums, if you have the most expensive ones then no, its not possible

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not worth it imo, gives you too many (c) options and surely there are always options like Greenwood now that will perform on the same level or even overperform premiums

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Too much compromise when trying to fit 3 premiums + TAA. There are good value players that can probably similarly to premiums. Just need to target fixtures and form

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        just now

        score similarly*

        Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      just now

      Can't really do it with TAA if you want any balance, have to regard TAA as a premium really. I have a draft currently with Salah, Lukaku and 12.5 for Ronaldo along with some other decent options (Jota, Chilwell, Antonio, Raph). Feels pretty balanced although I did really want to fit in Sarr.

      Open Controls
  3. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Morning chaps, I really want to get Ronny in, also think I want a bit of an overhaul of my midfield/defenders.. Is now a decent time to play the WC?

    Sanchez
    Trent - Shaw - Ayling
    Salah - Bruno - Grealish - Benrahma - Raph
    Ings - Antonio

    Bench: Steele - Tsim - Amartey - Obafemi

    0.9m in the bank.

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Better to be on the front foot and jump while others are on the fence. That's the only way I see you can get ahead in this "game". So, imo this is the best time to WC!

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      If you're not happy with your team then WC is a good option

      Open Controls
    3. Rog.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Team looks fine to me, aside from then bench. Surely there will be times where your team is in worse shape?

      Open Controls
  4. Alisson WondHaaland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    To those thinking of getting Ronaldo this week: At what price would you just give up on him and go for Lukaku instead? I do quite like Lukaku vs a depleted Villa side and back Chelsea to do well against Spurs and City too

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Probably +13m

      Open Controls
  5. GW4 Fixture and clean sheet odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    GW4 fixture odds can be found here:
    http://prntscr.com/1qr9l88
    (Provided by Betbrain)

    GW3 clean sheet results:
    MCI: 51% ✅
    TOT: 48% ✅
    WHU: 43% ❌
    MNU: 39% ✅
    LEI: 36% ❌
    BHA: 35% ❌
    AVL: 34% ❌
    LIV: 30% ❌
    EVE: 29% ✅
    LEE: 29% ❌
    CHE: 27% ❌
    NEW: 27% ❌
    SOU: 26% ❌
    BUR: 23% ❌
    BRE: 22% ❌
    WOL: 20% ❌
    NOR: 18% ❌
    CRY: 17% ❌
    WAT: 15% ❌
    ARS: 10% ❌

    GW4 clean sheet odds:
    CHE: 54%
    MNU: 51%
    ARS: 42%
    TOT: 42%
    MCI: 41%
    EVE: 38%
    WOL: 36%
    BHA: 35%
    BRE: 34%
    LIV: 32%
    WAT: 28%
    WHU: 28%
    SOU: 23%
    CRY: 21%
    BUR: 19%
    LEI: 15%
    NOR: 15%
    LEE: 14%
    AVL: 12%
    NEW: 9%
    (Provided by Betbrain)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Tottenham: 3
    Brentford: 2
    Chelsea: 2
    Liverpool: 2
    Manchester City: 2
    Aston Villa: 1
    Brighton: 1
    Crystal Palace: 1
    Everton: 1
    Leicester City: 1
    Manchester Utd: 1

    Had another decent week with 77 points and Son(C) helping me out. Enjoy the IB, and if I don't get to update these nearer deadline, then I'll see you again soon...

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Arsenal keeping a clean sheet? No chance.

      Open Controls
  6. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    The main reason I don’t think Ronaldo will start against Newcastle is because of the way Solskjaer handles his players. He tries his best to keep everyone happy and that will mean he won’t want to upset Cavani, Sancho, or Greenwood. The other reason is he will know there is no rush and the impact it will have with the fans when he comes on in the second half.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      just now

      What a load of rubbish.

      Open Controls
  7. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Ronaldo official

    https://twitter.com/ManUtd/status/1432621751951925251

    Open Controls

