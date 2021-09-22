Scoutcast: Is it time to shift FPL funds from midfield to defence?

Joe and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 6.

After a mixed bag of results from their defenders and midfielders last week, Joe and Andy are looking to make some minor changes to their teams.

Fortunately, they are still in good shape from a Wildcard only the week before, which should make further tweaks to their squads easier. Well, that’s the plan.

For Andy his risk-taking midfield, which includes rotation-prone Ferran Torres (£7.1m) of Manchester City and misfiring Wolves man Adama Traore (£6.0m), could do with an autumn clean-up. He reveals the midfielders in his thoughts to replace them.

Meanwhile, Joe feels his defence could do with an upgrade, especially with another Chelsea asset.

Armed with a raft of data, this week’s episode finds out who are the best Blues at the back to bring in.

One of Manchester City’s rearguard would also help Joe’s team, he believes, as he looks to navigate the new few Gameweeks.

The pair also give their latest thoughts on whether to get Romelu Lukaku (£11.6m), Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m) or both.

Elsewhere, they are keen to see who is facing the top flight’s latest whipping boys, Newcastle, Leeds and Norwich, when they frisk the next four fixtures.

Joe and Andy bring in the live chat gang into discussion for their insightful advice, and there’s teams, differentials and captaincy decisions to reveal.

In addition, Joe and Andy catch up on the Scoutcast’s management of a veteran Fantasy manager’s team, who has had to dip out of this campaign for mental health reasons. With a top 100 finish last season, the pressure is truly on to maintain his strong record.

Seb was unable to attend this week’s edition after he became a dad this week. Many congratulations to the Scoutcast presenter and his family.

This episode was aired live via YouTube on Tuesday 22 September. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT