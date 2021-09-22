443
Podcast September 22

Scoutcast: Is it time to shift FPL funds from midfield to defence?

443 Comments
Joe and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 6.

After a mixed bag of results from their defenders and midfielders last week, Joe and Andy are looking to make some minor changes to their teams.

Fortunately, they are still in good shape from a Wildcard only the week before, which should make further tweaks to their squads easier. Well, that’s the plan.

For Andy his risk-taking midfield, which includes rotation-prone Ferran Torres (£7.1m) of Manchester City and misfiring Wolves man Adama Traore (£6.0m), could do with an autumn clean-up. He reveals the midfielders in his thoughts to replace them.

Meanwhile, Joe feels his defence could do with an upgrade, especially with another Chelsea asset.

Armed with a raft of data, this week’s episode finds out who are the best Blues at the back to bring in.

One of Manchester City’s rearguard would also help Joe’s team, he believes, as he looks to navigate the new few Gameweeks.

The pair also give their latest thoughts on whether to get Romelu Lukaku (£11.6m), Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m) or both.

Elsewhere, they are keen to see who is facing the top flight’s latest whipping boys, Newcastle, Leeds and Norwich, when they frisk the next four fixtures.

Joe and Andy bring in the live chat gang into discussion for their insightful advice, and there’s teams, differentials and captaincy decisions to reveal.

In addition, Joe and Andy catch up on the Scoutcast’s management of a veteran Fantasy manager’s team, who has had to dip out of this campaign for mental health reasons. With a top 100 finish last season, the pressure is truly on to maintain his strong record.

Seb was unable to attend this week’s edition after he became a dad this week. Many congratulations to the Scoutcast presenter and his family.

This episode was aired live via YouTube on Tuesday 22 September. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

443 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 39 mins ago

    Going through each and every Chelsea lineup, Rudiger is the CHE defender to own. Alonso will have his turn being rotated.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      That has been obvious since last year 😀

      Open Controls
    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      Imma pick both, have Livra on my bench.

      Open Controls
    3. Babit1967
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      Is Azpi nailed, I know that he is slightly more expensive but just wonder if he is a good option

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 32 mins ago

        Nope

        Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        5 hours, 10 mins ago

        I think he's pretty much nailed, did get rotated a little last season but I think that was mainly in the really hectic periods of the season

        Open Controls
    4. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 29 mins ago

      The one who doesn't rate a mention much is Azpi

      Think he and Rudiger were pretty much equal for starts once Tuchel sorted defence last season.He missed one start this time but so I imagine will Rudi (who I have) sooner or later.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        5 hours, 9 mins ago

        I have James and Rudiger currently but if it looks like James will only play something like once every third game I might try make up the difference to Azpi. He's still good for popping up with a goal here and there and for the times where he plays RWB is still an excellent crosser

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 4 mins ago

          Might hold off full premium defence until 8 and go Cancelo - rather like the idea of Chelsea City Liverpool defence. Could go full whack and get 4 of them in but right now Duffy Livra feels a nice combo and reluctant to cash in.

          Open Controls
    5. Invincibles
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      I'm taking both on a WC. Alonso always has potential for attacking returns and will start the majority of games imo. I'll take the inevitable one off benching in return.

      Open Controls
  2. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 38 mins ago

    Can’t sell Jota now before Brentford 🙁 one last hurrah.

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      I reckon they wont have it easy vs Brentford

      Open Controls
      1. DAZZ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 32 mins ago

        Agreed, but surely have to give him Brentford. Sarr the alternative

        Open Controls
        1. Invincibles
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 20 mins ago

          I'd rather Sarr if its on WC or a FT. You'll want him for the Liv fixture.. IYKYK

          Open Controls
    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      Bobby's back, no

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 3 mins ago

        Just back, and pretty certain won't start against Brentford. Might be ready for the city game tho

        Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      It would really annoy me if Jota finally got his goal + assist (both imminent according to stats) as a 65th minute sub vs Man City

      But that's the script, it seems

      Open Controls
  3. puhd
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 35 mins ago

    My potential WC Team:

    Meslier Foster
    TAA White Livramente Marcal Tsimikas
    Salah Gallegher Sarr Kovacic Bissouma
    Ronaldo Lukaku Antonio

    Current team:

    Meslier Foster
    TAA White Marcal Shaw Tsimikas
    Salah Greenwood Sarr Raphinha Bissouma
    Toney Lukaku Antonio

    Any thoughts are very welcome!

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      I'd wait another week at least if I were you

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      they're remarkably similar...

      Open Controls
    3. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Gallagher Bissouma Kovacic is not a midfield i’d be comfortable moving forward with. Remember you dont get another WC for another 3 months

      Open Controls
    4. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Would stick with current team, no major changes other than Ronaldo and the downgrades are making it worse.

      Open Controls
    5. puhd
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      OK, Thanks lads

      Open Controls
    6. Invincibles
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      I don't think Lukaku + Ronaldo justifies such a weak mid and starting the likes of Livra/White/Kov/Bissouma.

      Open Controls
  4. TheBiffas
    5 hours, 34 mins ago

    Which scores more?

    A) Alonso or Rudiger (442)
    B) Sarr (343)

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Long term, A

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      5 hours, 30 mins ago

      A) is 433*

      Open Controls
    3. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 30 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. Babit1967
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    Aiming for wildcard in the November international break and reckon can power through with a couple of fts and o bring in Chelsea, thoughts?

    Sanchez
    Taa Shaw Tierney
    Sarr Salah Jota Raphinha
    Ronaldo Jiminez Toney

    Livramento Brownhill Ayling and 1.5 itb

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      If i had that team i'd WC GW7 but its perfectly viable to hold on to it

      Open Controls
      1. Invincibles
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 18 mins ago

        WC essentials?

        Open Controls
  6. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    Would you do digne to rudiger for -4?
    Digne might not play vs Norwich.
    Or play Brandon Williams?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      5 hours, 29 mins ago

      brandon calls

      Open Controls
    2. Dogs Of War
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Digne will play

      Open Controls
  7. TheBiffas
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    I think i'm going with christensen on WC, who to pair him up with?

    A) James
    B) Rudiger
    C) Alonso

    Rest of the defence will be TAA, Lamptey, Livramento

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      Yup, imma do the same. Rudiger, Alonso, TAA and Livra first on the bench.

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        what if you had christensen over rudiger?

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 12 mins ago

          It's kinda the same, Christensen feels a little less safe, but what do I know...

          Open Controls
  8. Beatle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 23 mins ago

    Any word on Digne?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      I can think of a few, but the mods don't allow them to be posted

      Open Controls
    2. james 101
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      4 letter words?

      Open Controls
    3. Invincibles
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      Can score you anything from -2 to 15pts, on any given week.

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        5 hours ago

        Accurate description

        Open Controls
  9. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    What about just getting Christensen and rudiger ? Probably guarantees you a start in every one of Chelsea’s good fixtures with the odd double up. It’s not very exciting mind you

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      yeah quite like it - but also like the James-Alonso and pray approach

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      5 hours, 17 mins ago

      i cant afford rudi + alonso / james so i need christensen and then need to decide to play it safe with rudi or risk it with alonso / james

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 16 mins ago

        Risk it, with bench cover.

        Alonso is the GOAT

        Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      Azpi and Rudi almost certainly work if you are only interested in boring old points

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 13 mins ago

        I would be but I don’t want to pay 6m for azpi

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          5 hours, 11 mins ago

          azpi at 6 mil makes very little sense. he's started 4/5 but so has christensen for 1 mil less

          Open Controls
        2. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 10 mins ago

          Comparitively low mileage Christensen good price, agree

          Open Controls
  10. Vlad Tepes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    Hey, got one free transfer, currently thinking of saving, unless any major injury on TAA/Raph/Ayling.

    But I am also tempted to get Ronaldo in but that requires Bruno out and a -4 hit, dont think it is worth it.

    Your thoughts?

    Bachmann, Foster

    TAA, Cancelo, Semedo, Livramento, Ayling
    Salah, Fernandez, Jota, Sarr, Raphinha
    Antonio, Jimenez, Obafemi

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      Team looks ok as is.

      Say, "Bruno out for a hit" out loud and hear what is sounds like

      Open Controls
      1. Vlad Tepes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 15 mins ago

        Ye agree it sounds ridicilous, also have WC left. Still afraid Ronaldo will go big on saturday.

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 14 mins ago

          If it is him or Kaku coming soon then I'd hold a week for Romelu

          Open Controls
          1. Vlad Tepes
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            5 hours, 12 mins ago

            Waiting for Kaku, trying to be Ronaldo less...

            Open Controls
            1. Invincibles
              • 7 Years
              5 hours, 9 mins ago

              Why do that to yourself.. Hattrick is coming.

              Open Controls
              1. Vlad Tepes
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                5 hours, 8 mins ago

                Requries a hit, and probably Bruno who will assist some. goes even out. Big risk to take him in a hit

                Open Controls
    2. james 101
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      Ronnie is required in my opinion.

      Don’t like the hit but…

      Open Controls
    3. Invincibles
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      Save and next week: Bruno, Jimi > Bailey/Gwood, Lukaku

      Open Controls
    4. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      hold and get Lukaku/Chelsea in a 3 transfer -4 next week I reckon

      Open Controls
  11. james 101
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    Little help gents?

    Sanchez

    TAA Tierney Coady

    Salah Jota Benrahma Greenwood

    Ronaldo Antonio Bamford

    (Steele Livra Allan Williams)

    A. Stick
    B. Coady to Duffy
    C. Coady to other up to 4.9m
    D. Something else.

    (1FT. 0.4m itb)

    Open Controls
    1. Vlad Tepes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      Wait and see if Bamford is out, otherwise I would save FT.

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 13 mins ago

        Word is that he’s fine

        Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      Stick, 2FTs next week worth more than anything you can do now

      Open Controls
    4. Invincibles
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Downgrade Coady and bank funds. Tierney > Rudiger next week.

      Open Controls
    5. Aston VII iia hahaha
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Stick and play Livra over Coady this week

      Open Controls
    6. artvandelay316
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Stick

      Open Controls
  12. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    For ever changing my mind in this game 🙂

    Best back 3 for me

    Rudi TAA Dias

    and then two cheap playing defenders for any no shows.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Hooooooooooooooooo!

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      It’s great, just the lure of attacking full backs always plays on your mind doesn’t it

      Open Controls
    3. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      TAA, VVD, Alonso, James, Cancelo 😀

      Open Controls
    4. fricky_
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Alonso- Cancelo-Rudi from GW8 could be absolutely insane

      Open Controls
    5. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      I think Cancelo with City missing a fullback is way too good to pass up on at 6.0 - should start minimum 3 out of 4 games now, maybe more

      As soon as Chelsea & Pool are out of the way he's a permanent FPL fixture until & unless Mendy gets out of jail

      Open Controls
  13. TheBiffas
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    Anyone considering leon bailey over raphinha on wildcard? quite like him as a differential, could explode soon

    Open Controls
    1. fricky_
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      Aston villa player over Raphinha? Hell no

      Open Controls
    2. Goonsquad245
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Maybe, should have a good idea of what he can do after Spuds and Utd

      Open Controls
    4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      Considering Leon Bailey for sure, hopefully from GW8 - looks an absolute baller who will thrive in the PL

      But not for Raphinha, he is too good not to own

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 53 mins ago

        Yeah, a Raphinha-Bailey combo rather than either of the two might be a good way forward from GW8. Both pretty cheap to enable a decent team as well.

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 47 mins ago

          We could have a star on our hands in Bailey - looking at his closing Bundesliga stats he was basically as good as if not more productive than Sancho

          Similar to Raphinha, 6.4 could end up looking very generous come GW38

          Fitness seems to be a bit of a problem though, hope he's not going to be a sicknote

          Open Controls
  14. artvandelay316
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Any suggestions for a midfielder up to 8.2m?

    Have Sarr and Benrahma. Already have 3 Chelsea.

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Goonsquad245
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Raphinha

      Open Controls
    2. fricky_
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Raphinha, Gray or even Fornals

      Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      5 hours ago

      Raph seems the obvious one and plenty of change for a rainy day

      Open Controls
      1. artvandelay316
        4 hours, 54 mins ago

        Cheers guys. That's 3 for Raph then. Assuming he is not injured!

        Open Controls
    4. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      How much is Grealish?

      Open Controls
  15. unclesbasement
    • 1 Year
    5 hours ago

    If you had to sell either trent or antonio who would it be

    Open Controls
    1. Otto8
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Antonio

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      Gun to my head, Mick as he will likely eventually leave your team at some point whereas there is no reason to ever lose Trent

      Open Controls
    3. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      for me Trent is a season keeper
      Antonio I would sell to afford Ronaldo/Lukaku combo

      Open Controls
  16. Otto8
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    Salah vs Ronaldo for captain?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      Ron (if I had him), Brentford no mugs

      Open Controls
    2. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      That's what the captain poll is for. Will the 2 or 3 votes you get here make any difference to the 2000+ votes you can see on the poll?

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 48 mins ago

        Wise words. Give a man a fish...

        Open Controls
  17. Mahjongking
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Coady taa james
    Salah pogba townsend traore
    Auba luk asm

    Subs steele livra tierney rice

    Will u switch any order or shld i sell auba to antonio for 1ft?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      Bit different, stick. I am starting Livra over Marcal probably, but in your case would play Tierney. Spurs can't seem to score in a you know what

      Open Controls
      1. Mahjongking
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        Yah probably will start tierney over coady.
        But also dunno if james will start vs manc

        Open Controls
    2. Kryptonite666
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      if you can get Antonio for a free, I'd get him in a hearbeat

      Open Controls
      1. Mahjongking
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        So auba out for antonio for free?

        Open Controls
  18. LikeItLoveIt
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    Bench one -

    Semedo (Southampton)
    or
    Torres (Chelsea)

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      Play the attacker

      Open Controls
    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Torres

      Open Controls
  19. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    Sarr, Gallagher, Benrahma, Raphinha, Traore (lol), Harrison, Gray, Beundia, Bailey, Soucek, ESR, Saka, Odegaard...

    There is literally no reason to own any midfielder over 6.5 whose name doesn't rhyme with Bohamed Kalah

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Shame 1 - 9 - 1 not allowed

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        1 - 8 -1 even

        Open Controls
    2. fricky_
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      True that, only Son from gw11-17

      Open Controls
    3. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      I hope Greenwood and Pogba can give one last hurrah for the 7.5 gang but this is looking to be true annoyingly, Chelsea/City rotation & Nuno/Arteta ruining the other 7.0+ , Mane will still score pretty well though

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 39 mins ago

        Jota could easily make a mockery of his price tag tbf, and I suppose Pogba could as well... and Greenwood and Torres are both at times OOP-enough and explosive-enough to do the same...

        But the pool of 5.5-6.5 is all of a sudden so deep that having 3 of those slots instead of just the one isn't the death knell it once would have appeared

        Plenty of good fixtures amongst those 10 or 11 cheap midfield guys to always have 3 of them in the green fixtures

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 30 mins ago

          yeah agree, I was looking at my Jota-Greenwood-Pogba-Torres midfield last week thinking I was a damn genius - one week later and I'm not overly amused, that double-Ole substitution was so bad for my team it made me laugh

          on IB WC looking at Gallagher, Elyounoussi, Raphinha, Salah + Torres/Grealish keep but don't captain

          Open Controls
        2. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 28 mins ago

          Pogba at east made a mockery of me selling him for Jota on WC - and now he's gone further up in price as well. Pog appears more or less the only nailed midfileder in that price slot, so either go cheaper, or go Son

          Open Controls
    4. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      Elyounoussi has been posting some decent numbers as well. Good schedule from GW8.

      Open Controls
  20. Kryptonite666
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    I'm thinking of a 3 week punt on Son. Salah has MCI and MUN in GW7 and GW9. Son has AVL NEW and WHU.

    How crazy is that on a scale of 1 to 10?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Pencils up your nostrils, pants on head crazy

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Watford is actually an issue, will probably blank vs Manchester clubs

      Open Controls
      1. Kryptonite666
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        Away at Watford. Historically Watford have been strong defensively at Home.

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 41 mins ago

          Didnt Salah got 31pts or something like that vs them? Was it a home game?

          Open Controls
          1. Kryptonite666
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 39 mins ago

            Yeah, was a home game in 2018.

            Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      On a scale of 1 to 10 crazy I'd give that a Nuno/10

      Son is class tbf though

      Open Controls
    4. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      last season I'd be right there with you and I'd be captaining, now I'm not so sure

      Open Controls
      1. Kryptonite666
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 42 mins ago

        Fair enough. Spurs haven't looked great this season. 3 week tough fixture run is an opportunity. But liverpool and Salah too good atm.

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 23 mins ago

          a switch to 343 would entice me, but Alli doesn't really fit in that formation so doubt he does it

          Open Controls
    5. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      8, because it's an idea crazy enough that it could wield you decent points, given you have enough money itb to switch back to Salah when needed and are willing to take a couple hits during that 3-4 week period.
      With all that said, Salah could score against anyone. Could do nothing but still score 2 penalties in those games. It's a huge risk dropping Salah imo.

      Open Controls
  21. Nikolai Volkoff
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A - Jota (bre)
    B - Alonso (MCI)
    C - Reguilon (ars)

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Regu - don't try to be too clever

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      Regu

      Open Controls
    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  22. jungle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    No love for Thiago Silva? 5.4 seems like a steal...

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Seems like too much for someone who is a "will he start or not?" headache

      Open Controls
      1. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        this

        Open Controls
        1. tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 37 mins ago

          Suddenly he has a game where he looks his age, and he is benched.

          Open Controls
  23. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    From GW8

    A. TAA, Rudiger, Alonso

    B. TAA, Rudiger, Cancelo/Dias

    So basically double Chelsea or City?

    Open Controls
    1. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      Trent, Alonso, Dias

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      B - owned Cancelo for big chunks of last year so probably Dias

      Open Controls
    3. Nikolai Volkoff
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      TAA + Dias + Alonso + Rudiger

      Open Controls
    4. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Cheers everyone

      Open Controls
    5. fricky_
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  24. The Train Driver
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    What's up with James? Was sure he was going to start va Spurs. I know he's not nailed, but will he miaa many games do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      waiting for a pattern, wouldn't surprise me if it's Azpi RWB against better teams

      Open Controls
      1. OneArseneWenger32
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        yes just like in ucl final

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 27 mins ago

          haha, Christensen more trusted than James now? no idea

          Open Controls
      2. Eddie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        This would be fine I think. Just have bench cover for tougher games. This said, if Spurs is considered tough...

        Open Controls
  25. tomasjj
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    What would you change?

    Sanchez
    Trent, Dias, Shaw, Dunk
    Salah, Raph, Greenwood, Jota
    Antonio, Vardy
    Steele, Livra, Brownhill, Fodder

    1FT, getting Rudiger and Sarr probably next week, then Lukaku the week after.
    Also plan to downgrade Greenwood and swap Dunk, but no rush with the latter.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Holdable

      Open Controls
      1. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        Thanks!
        That is the current plan.
        Only temptation is getting Sarr this week for Jota/Greenwood.

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 30 mins ago

          Holding is often best (not the Arsenal one obvs)

          Open Controls
          1. tomasjj
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 18 mins ago

            Yes. Better to have 2FTs for next week.

            Open Controls
  26. Fuddled FC
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    a) keep Barnes this week v Burnley
    b) Barnes > Raphina

    Open Controls
    1. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Keep for this week.

      Open Controls
