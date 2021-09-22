Early Gameweek 6 team news: Injury updates on Digne, Bamford and Firmino

The third round of the EFL Cup got underway on Tuesday evening and there were a number of key injury updates to note for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Gameweek 6.

We’ll have our usual round-up of pre-match Premier League press conferences on Thursday and Friday but in the meantime, here’s what we have heard from managers up and down the country over the last 24 hours or so.

For a list of all the current fitness concerns affecting top-flight clubs, visit our Injuries and Bans tab.

PATRICK BAMFORD, LUKE AYLING

Patrick Bamford (£8.0m), Luke Ayling (£4.5m) and Raphinha (£6.5m) all picked up injuries or exacerbated existing problems in Gameweek 6 and missed out on Leeds United’s EFL Cup tie against Fulham on Tuesday.

“Bamford has an injury in his ankle and Ayling in his knee. [Their availability against West Ham] is subject to the evolution that they have.” – Marcelo Bielsa

There was no further word from the Leeds boss on Raphinha’s hip problem, however.

LUCAS DIGNE

Lucas Digne (£5.4m) and Andre Gomes (£4.9m) were both substituted with calf injuries on Tuesday night but Everton boss Rafael Benitez doesn’t seem too concerned about either player and suggested the withdrawals were of a more precautionary nature.

“A little problem with the calf, both. So we will see. I don’t expect they will be serious but, just in case, I think it was much better to be cautious with that.” – Rafael Benitez

Everton, of course, are set to be without the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.1m), Seamus Coleman (£5.0m), Jordan Pickford (£5.0m) and Richarlison (£7.5m) for Gameweek 6 at the very least.

ROBERTO FIRMINO

Roberto Firmino (£8.8m) isn’t a well-owned FPL asset but his fitness status very much impacts the appeal and pitch-time of a more popular player, positional rival Diogo Jota (£7.7m).

The Brazilian is now back in training, although it remains to be seen if he is ready for the clash with Brentford after a month on the sidelines.

“Bobby [Firmino] trained yesterday, the first time, parts with the team, so it is not too far away when he will play again.” – Jurgen Klopp, speaking on Tuesday night

Naby Keita (£5.0m) was withdrawn in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Norwich on Tuesday, meanwhile, but Jurgen Klopp isn’t unduly worried about his midfielder.

EMILE SMITH ROWE/KIERAN TIERNEY

Both Emile Smith Rowe (£5.3m) and Kieran Tierney (£4.9m) seemed to be in discomfort when they left the field in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Burnley, with Mikel Arteta confirming the latter had been “cramping up”.

Neither player was listed in Arsenal’s medical bulletin on Tuesday, however, so it doesn’t appear as if either issue has amounted to anything.

We may get a clearer picture of this when the Gunners face Wimbledon on Wednesday.

EDOUARD MENDY

Edouard Mendy (£6.0m) faces a “race against time” to shake off a hip problem and be fit for Chelsea’s clash with Manchester City, according to his manager.

“Mendy cannot play [in the EFL Cup]. He has not been in training so far so we will try to do everything for Saturday, to reintegrate him tomorrow for individual training and hopefully Thursday’s team training, but not yet. “I think Saturday is possible but it’s a race against pain and a race against time. So let’s see. I hope he will be back in team training on Thursday and if this goes well he can be ready for Saturday, but I don’t know right now.” – Thomas Tuchel

TARIQ LAMPTEY/YVES BISSOUMA

The 17.3%-owned Yves Bissouma (£4.6m) is a slight concern for next Monday’s M23 derby, while Tariq Lamptey (£4.4m) – who was on the bench in Gameweek 5 – should see pitch-time in Wednesday’s EFL Cup tie against Swansea.

“Yves [Bissouma] is recovering quite well, we’re hopeful that he will train at the back end of the week… and play against Crystal Palace.” “[Tariq Lamptey] is in the squad, he will be in the 18 so there’s a good chance [he will face Swansea].” – Graham Potter

Potter went on to express caution about Lamptey’s playing comeback.

INJURY ROUND-UP

Marcus Rashford (£9.4m) isn’t likely to return until after the October international break but Alex Telles (£5.0m) and the lesser-spotted Phil Jones (unpriced) will be involved in Manchester United’s EFL Cup tie against West Ham on Wednesday night.

Lucas Moura (£6.5m) and Steven Bergwijn (£6.0m) will both miss Tottenham Hotspur’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek, meanwhile, with Nuno Espirito Santo characteristically uncertain over whether either player would feature in Gameweek 6.

Bench fodder favourite Josh Brownhill (£4.5m) has “got a chance” of featuring in Gameweek 6 despite a dead leg but ever-present Saints stopper Jack Stephens (£4.5m) will miss the next 10-12 weeks with a knee injury he picked up in the 0-0 with Manchester City on Saturday.

Ilkay Gundogan (£7.3m) also appears to have suffered an issue in that stalemate, as he joined a quartet of previously missing players on the sidelines for City’s 6-1 win over Wycombe on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola commented on Phil Foden (£7.9m) and Kevin De Bruyne‘s (£11.9m) fitness after that midweek thrashing:

“Phil was injured for two months after the national team. Phil doesn’t need many games to get his rhythm because he lives for football 24 hours a day. He is sharp. “Kevin needs time for a proper pre-season. He was injured in the Champions League final and for the national team. He needs his rhythm to be fit. That’s why it was so good for him to play 90 minutes today. Knowing he is not in the right condition. Now is the moment for Kevin to start to be ready.” – Pep Guardiola

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 5

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT