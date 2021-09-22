507
Team News September 22

Early Gameweek 6 team news: Injury updates on Digne, Bamford and Firmino

507 Comments
Share

The third round of the EFL Cup got underway on Tuesday evening and there were a number of key injury updates to note for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Gameweek 6.

We’ll have our usual round-up of pre-match Premier League press conferences on Thursday and Friday but in the meantime, here’s what we have heard from managers up and down the country over the last 24 hours or so.

For a list of all the current fitness concerns affecting top-flight clubs, visit our Injuries and Bans tab.

PATRICK BAMFORD, LUKE AYLING

Patrick Bamford (£8.0m), Luke Ayling (£4.5m) and Raphinha (£6.5m) all picked up injuries or exacerbated existing problems in Gameweek 6 and missed out on Leeds United’s EFL Cup tie against Fulham on Tuesday.

“Bamford has an injury in his ankle and Ayling in his knee. [Their availability against West Ham] is subject to the evolution that they have.” – Marcelo Bielsa

There was no further word from the Leeds boss on Raphinha’s hip problem, however.

LUCAS DIGNE

Lucas Digne (£5.4m) and Andre Gomes (£4.9m) were both substituted with calf injuries on Tuesday night but Everton boss Rafael Benitez doesn’t seem too concerned about either player and suggested the withdrawals were of a more precautionary nature.

“A little problem with the calf, both. So we will see. I don’t expect they will be serious but, just in case, I think it was much better to be cautious with that.” – Rafael Benitez

Everton, of course, are set to be without the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.1m), Seamus Coleman (£5.0m), Jordan Pickford (£5.0m) and Richarlison (£7.5m) for Gameweek 6 at the very least.

ROBERTO FIRMINO

Roberto Firmino (£8.8m) isn’t a well-owned FPL asset but his fitness status very much impacts the appeal and pitch-time of a more popular player, positional rival Diogo Jota (£7.7m).

The Brazilian is now back in training, although it remains to be seen if he is ready for the clash with Brentford after a month on the sidelines.

“Bobby [Firmino] trained yesterday, the first time, parts with the team, so it is not too far away when he will play again.” – Jurgen Klopp, speaking on Tuesday night

Naby Keita (£5.0m) was withdrawn in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Norwich on Tuesday, meanwhile, but Jurgen Klopp isn’t unduly worried about his midfielder.

EMILE SMITH ROWE/KIERAN TIERNEY

Both Emile Smith Rowe (£5.3m) and Kieran Tierney (£4.9m) seemed to be in discomfort when they left the field in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Burnley, with Mikel Arteta confirming the latter had been “cramping up”.

Neither player was listed in Arsenal’s medical bulletin on Tuesday, however, so it doesn’t appear as if either issue has amounted to anything.

We may get a clearer picture of this when the Gunners face Wimbledon on Wednesday.

EDOUARD MENDY

Edouard Mendy (£6.0m) faces a “race against time” to shake off a hip problem and be fit for Chelsea’s clash with Manchester City, according to his manager.

“Mendy cannot play [in the EFL Cup]. He has not been in training so far so we will try to do everything for Saturday, to reintegrate him tomorrow for individual training and hopefully Thursday’s team training, but not yet.

“I think Saturday is possible but it’s a race against pain and a race against time. So let’s see. I hope he will be back in team training on Thursday and if this goes well he can be ready for Saturday, but I don’t know right now.” – Thomas Tuchel

TARIQ LAMPTEY/YVES BISSOUMA

The 17.3%-owned Yves Bissouma (£4.6m) is a slight concern for next Monday’s M23 derby, while Tariq Lamptey (£4.4m) – who was on the bench in Gameweek 5 – should see pitch-time in Wednesday’s EFL Cup tie against Swansea.

“Yves [Bissouma] is recovering quite well, we’re hopeful that he will train at the back end of the week… and play against Crystal Palace.”

“[Tariq Lamptey] is in the squad, he will be in the 18 so there’s a good chance [he will face Swansea].” – Graham Potter

Potter went on to express caution about Lamptey’s playing comeback.

INJURY ROUND-UP

Marcus Rashford (£9.4m) isn’t likely to return until after the October international break but Alex Telles (£5.0m) and the lesser-spotted Phil Jones (unpriced) will be involved in Manchester United’s EFL Cup tie against West Ham on Wednesday night.

Lucas Moura (£6.5m) and Steven Bergwijn (£6.0m) will both miss Tottenham Hotspur’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek, meanwhile, with Nuno Espirito Santo characteristically uncertain over whether either player would feature in Gameweek 6.

Bench fodder favourite Josh Brownhill (£4.5m) has “got a chance” of featuring in Gameweek 6 despite a dead leg but ever-present Saints stopper Jack Stephens (£4.5m) will miss the next 10-12 weeks with a knee injury he picked up in the 0-0 with Manchester City on Saturday.

Ilkay Gundogan (£7.3m) also appears to have suffered an issue in that stalemate, as he joined a quartet of previously missing players on the sidelines for City’s 6-1 win over Wycombe on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola commented on Phil Foden (£7.9m) and Kevin De Bruyne‘s (£11.9m) fitness after that midweek thrashing:

“Phil was injured for two months after the national team. Phil doesn’t need many games to get his rhythm because he lives for football 24 hours a day. He is sharp.

“Kevin needs time for a proper pre-season. He was injured in the Champions League final and for the national team. He needs his rhythm to be fit. That’s why it was so good for him to play 90 minutes today. Knowing he is not in the right condition. Now is the moment for Kevin to start to be ready.” – Pep Guardiola

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 6: Tips, captains, team news and best players

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 5

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

507 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Thanos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Do you think Matip starts this weekend? If not, will have to use my FT to ship him out.

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      yeah

      Open Controls
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Alisson
      TAA Matip VVD Robbo
      Fabinho
      Henderson Jones/keita
      Salah jota mane

      Actually we don't have too many options to make anyone wonder who starts each game.

      Open Controls
      1. Harry the Hack
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        *Robbo/Tsim given Klopps comments a couple of weeks ago

        Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Konate played well against Palace though didn't he? Also Gomez back now. I didn't want to but transferred out Matip a week earlier than planned as I can't risk more rotation this week!

        Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Matip got his rest GW5.

      Open Controls
    4. Thanos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      54 mins ago

      TA!

      Open Controls
  2. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Serious question play 1

    A - Dias (Chelsea Away)

    B - Duffy (Palace Away)

    C - Coufal (Leeds Away - Maybe without Bamford)

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      C If no bambam

      Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Very tough and not much at all between the 3 - probably Duffy by a gnat's chuff over Coufal. Dias a creditable 3rd.

      Open Controls
    4. StingRay
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Duffy 4 me...and he cud score again

      Open Controls
    5. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      A.

      Surprised at so many Cs

      Open Controls
  3. Ste75
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Bottomed.
    Any advice on what to do with this team?
    1FT £0.0
    A) Roll FT
    B) Suggested transfer?
    C) WC

    Sanchez
    TAA* Shaw Livra Semedo
    Raph* Salah Torres Jota
    CR7 Antonio
    (Steele Toney Coufal Brownhill*

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Get rid of torres.. May be for Sarr/Gallagher/gray then get chelsea defender next week.

      Open Controls
      1. Ste75
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Much appreciated.

        Open Controls
    2. JakeTheRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      For me, Torres -> Sarr

      Open Controls
      1. Ste75
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Torres to Sarr it is then. Nice one.

        Open Controls
  4. ZTF
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Best defender for 4.7m or less?
    (not Wolves)

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Duffy or Livra

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        agree, livra > duffy if picking one.

        Open Controls
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Livramento

      Open Controls
    3. ZTF
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Cheers

      Open Controls
    4. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      White

      Open Controls
  5. Threat Level Midnight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Bamford>Antonio seems an easy decision as long as Antonio comes out unscathed. Fingers crossed.

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I don't think it's that easy.. Bambam has good fixtures upcoming and stats are ok, surely leeds are going to improve.
      If bamford is fine or you have a good bench i would keep bamford.

      Open Controls
      1. Threat Level Midnight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Better form, better fixture, better player. What's not easy?

        Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Many have hung onto Antonio even though he was suspended. I reckon you will be making a good move.

      Leeds are poo at the moment, their defence is a shambled so Antonio will be licking his lips.

      Open Controls
      1. Threat Level Midnight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Yeah, I agree with above comments about Bam. I believe he has been more unlucky than poor.

        But with that being said, Antonio is another level of player.

        Open Controls
  6. Jp2020
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Antonio a viable captain this week? I have Salah but no CR7 so the differential is tempting me! Will most likely bring in Lukaku for Toney next week but will see how this weekend plays out...

    Sanchez
    TAA, Shaw, Cancelo
    Sarr, Salah (vc), Greenwood, Harrison
    Jimenez, Antonio (C), Toney

    Steele, Livramento, Brownhill, Williams

    Open Controls
    1. JakeTheRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      The question you have to ask yourself, who gets more points, Salah v Brentford away or Antonio v Leeds away?

      That’s your captain

      Open Controls
      1. StingRay
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Salah the safe bet, but niggling feeling that Antonio cud haul big

        Open Controls
        1. Jp2020
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Same

          Open Controls
    2. ZTF
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I’d just go Salah. Extra points for goals and CS as well as the fact he’s Salah

      Open Controls
    3. Jp2020
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      As a Liverpool fan I'd ordinarily just go Salah no questions asked, but against the Leeds defence this week I just have a feeling Antonio may haul. Tough choice!

      Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I'm going Antonio as long as he comes through unscathed tonight (although I'm hoping he just won't play at all). Leeds have given up so many chances and are missing a lot of players. I still expect Liverpool to beat Brentford but could be a tough game

      Open Controls
    5. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Antonio for me too

      Open Controls
  7. Jimbo-Jones
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Madness to get Tsimikas as my 4.0 defender?
    Already have Salah and TAA, can't really see myself getting Jota, so not a huge issue taking up a 3rd spot.

    Then just start him each week, with Livra on the bench? Obv he won't start most weeks, but seems more sensible than starting Livra and having e.g. Brandon Williams on the bench...

    Open Controls
    1. Harry the Hack
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      if you can get to Duffy instead you'll be glad you did

      Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I'm thinking of keeping him in my WC too. He won't play 2000+ minutes ofcourse, but with the quality he has shown, gives Klopp a great opportunity to rest Robertson whenever he can. And I think Klopp will use that with a potentially tough season ahead. If your other defenders are certain starters, he could be a great option.

      Open Controls
  8. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Thoughts on getting in Ramsdale if Leno starts tonight in the League cup?

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      no use wasting trades on a keeper

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Perhaps but Sanchez is so dull

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          yeah...im on Raya with Duffy

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            I think Raya will come along very nicely once the fixtures clear

            Open Controls
  9. Froes
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    do u think its worth to transfer (out) greenwood for raphinha (in)
    I just think with ronaldo greenwood is just not the goal scorer target for man u so he loses influence ,
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Jdpz
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Joya to sarr/gray for free?

      Open Controls
      1. Jdpz
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Sorry, fail

        Open Controls
      2. Froes
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        already have gray and i think raphinha is more dangerous than sarr isnt he ?

        Open Controls
  10. summerstonsymphony@icloud.c…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Am I the only one who thinks Chelsea’s defence is being massively overrated?
    Ok they have decent fixtures after city But are 9th in the Xgc table which means 11 teams have had a better defensive process.And on top of that not one player is safe from rotation. I expect them them to win most games from 7-12 but also can see few of the teams nicking goals. Reckon Mendy has saved them in a few games so far and with him possibly still out they are a no go for me!

    Open Controls
    1. Jimbo-Jones
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Their defence since Tuchel came in has been immense.
      To have had so many clean sheets against quite strong opposition, and their upcoming fixtures, i think it's pretty clear they'll get several more.
      Only challenge is getting the right player. Alonso highest ceiling but rotation risk (surely soon!), Rudiger/Mendy the safest - just make sure you have a bench.

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I'm a simple man, I see 1 goal conceded in 5 games I think good defence.
      Add to it Kante in front of backline and I like their assets a lot.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Not to mention in those 5 games Kante has only played 45 mins twice and had a cameo in one other game.

        Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours ago

      Chelsea conceded 3 goals in 13 games on the way to winning the Champions League last season and have only conceded a penalty so far this season (despite having 10 men at Anfield for 45 mins)

      Yes they are a rotation worry but the defence itself as a unit is not overrated

      Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      https://mobile.twitter.com/StatmanDave/status/1439655027358961665

      Goals conceded by Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in the Premier League:

      0
      0
      0
      1
      0
      1
      0
      0
      0
      0
      5
      1
      0
      0
      0
      1
      1
      1
      2
      0
      0
      1
      0
      0

      Open Controls
      1. Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Man, West bromich are something else.

        Open Controls
    5. summerstonsymphony@icloud.c…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Just a word of caution, I reckon they are due a few goals against so I will be taking them on. Of course I might regret that in a few weeks

      Open Controls
      1. Salan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        I think you are over-thinking.

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        You remind me of the Sea Captain in The Simpsons.

        Open Controls
      3. Harry the Hack
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        um, 'due a few goals against' is saying 'i tip the opposite of form' and the very definition of the gamblers fallacy

        Open Controls
    6. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Chelsea are an elite defense, and I think one defender, Rudiger in particular imo, is a must. After that, double up is to your personal preference. Alonso has been playing great, but has strong competitor in Chilwell, and while James doesn't have such a strong like for like competitor, he got rotated unexpectedly last week. Although, I think Azpi played wingback because they already got an attacking Alonso on the other side and Son was attacking Chelsea's right, at least on paper. So I wouldn't read that much into last game and I would be super glad if James plays in easier fixtures. Azpi is surely more nailed than James, but I think one of James or Alonso is better value for money, same goes if you compare defenders to Mendy. Christensen for just a 5.0 is decent too if you want to double but you think James and Alonso are expensive considering they are not nailed. I would agree that missing Mendy is a big thing, and it could lead to disappointment if going for the defensive double up. My personal preference is Rudiger and James double up, and I have massive regrets spending last weeks' transfer on Semedo, although I must admit, James had priority over Rudiger in my thinking, I just like the extra attacking threat of a wingback.

      Open Controls
    7. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      In short, yes, you are alone

      Open Controls
    8. Harry the Hack
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      People continue to read too much into Xg in isolation. What this tells you is that if they are 9th on the table but still not conceding is that the defence is actually that good and coping with forward attacks.

      Open Controls
  11. Froes
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    My defense is
    Reguillon | tanganga | alonso | Marçal | amartey
    Wich 3 shall I start ?

    Open Controls
    1. Jimbo-Jones
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Reg Alonso Marcal.

      Open Controls
      1. Froes
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        yeah that was my first thought , i just think arsenal isnt going to score , but yeah i will probably go with that

        Open Controls
  12. Jimbo-Jones
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    If I do the Bruno>Ronaldo move, it'll cost 3 transfers. I have 2ft, so can do it over 2 weeks, or a -4.
    Digne, Bruno, Scarlett > Ronaldo & 9.1m for Def and Mid. One perma-bench.

    Tsimikas & 5.1mid
    Duffy & 4.8mid
    4.7def & Delph

    Nothing hugely jumping out...

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Digne* Livra White
    Salah Bruno* Raphinha Doucoure Gilmour
    Lukaku Antonio Scarlett*

    Just hold Bruno? Or sell Bruno and distribute some funds?

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeky Onion
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      That frontline is tempting and I'm considering it for when I WC soon. I'm worried TAA, Salah, Ronnie and Lukaku upsets the balance of the squad, but not sure who to pass on

      Open Controls
      1. Jimbo-Jones
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Ronaldo's fixtures are not great - can't really see him maintaining this form, even though it's Ronaldo.
        Bruno funds could seriously bolster the rest of the team, but nervous losing him and having no Utd attack.

        Open Controls
        1. Cheeky Onion
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          I might be going without a united attacker from GW7. Ronaldo's really the only UTD attacker of interest for me atm and it becomes a choice between him or Lukaku as I find Salah to be undroppable

          Open Controls
  13. Cheeky Onion
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Is Ramsdale nailed on as Arsenal's starting keeper? If so, does that make him the best available for 4.5?

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours ago

      even if he was nailed I wont go there. Doubt he is though.

      Open Controls
    2. Jimbo-Jones
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      It's still a wait and see.
      But yes if he starts all games, he'd be right up there as the best option at 4.5m.
      Won't get many save points but should get a few CS.

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      If nailed , yes he looks the best 4.5 GK to me

      Open Controls
  14. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Jota to Gray/Sarr for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Not this week

      Open Controls
    2. Jimbo-Jones
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      No. It's still Pool vs promoted team. If Jota had Chelsea/City then maybe. But Sarr isn't going to haul like that every week.

      Open Controls
    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Chase future points, not last week's ones?

      Open Controls
    4. Salan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Why sub out Jota?

      Open Controls
  15. Froes
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    a) Raphinha
    b) Greenwood
    c) Sarr

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeky Onion
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      AC------------B

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      My artistic skills were not appreciated :mrgreen:

      Open Controls
    3. Salan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      so what's your question?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Which one has evolved?

        Open Controls
  16. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Do you think all of Bamford raphinha and digne start at the weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. Froes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      i do think that but lets wait til bielsa press conference

      Open Controls
    2. Salan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I don't think Raphinha will play.

      Open Controls
      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Interesting...

        I'll wait until the Leeds Press Conference meself...

        Open Controls
  17. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Who else is stuck with Mendy GK?

    Hoping Foster keeps a clean sheet, oh wait, that is if he plays!

    Open Controls
  18. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Chances of digne starting at the weekend? Surely gotta keep him right?

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      low I reckon but I'm not taking a hit to fix him

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        how are you?

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          not bad, how's it going?

          Open Controls
          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            cool, had the flu but ok now. We had a misunderstanding couple of days ago. Apologies if I was a d*ck.
            x

            Open Controls
            1. SADIO SANÉ
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              ah that's not good, glad you're ok - oh yeah ha no worries, me too 😀 x

              Open Controls
    2. Jimbo-Jones
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Keep and have a playing bench. If he doesn't start, he won't play at all. Potential ceiling too high v NOR to sell.

      Open Controls
  19. Threat Level Midnight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Cant believe there are some loyal Digne owners still lurking.

    Open Controls
  20. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    The bottom 5 teams at the moment, who do you tip to be relegated?

    I will start

    Wolves, Leeds and Norwich.

    Still a long wsy to go but Newcastle will stay up IMO and Burnley too.

    Open Controls

    1. Comment removed. Please refer to our terms and conditions on posting comments.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Norwich Newcastle Burnley

      Open Controls
    3. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Watford, Norwich, Crystal Palace

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Palace? They are looking like one of the better teams in the bottom half.

        Open Controls
    4. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      nee, Leeds will survive
      🙄

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Lo

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          L

          Open Controls
    5. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      norwich, nailed on
      burnley,m at last hooray
      spurs, playing utterly shite ,they need another manager ,quickly!!!!

      Open Controls
    6. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Norwich, Newcastle, Watford

      Open Controls
    7. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Watford, Norwich, and Burnley all look pretty bad

      Open Controls
    8. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Unless there's some massive change, Norwich look favourites to go down. The other 2 places up for grabs and could go to anyone tbh...

      Open Controls
      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        I'd even throw Southampton into the mix tbh...

        Open Controls
    9. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Norwich, West Brom and Arsenal

      Open Controls
    10. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      56 mins ago

      Leeds!? I hope not. And definitely not Palace either.

      Norwich for sure. Watford. And probably Burnley (maybe Newcastle)

      Open Controls
  21. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    I'd very much appreciate your thoughts, ladies and gentlemen:

    Meslier (4.0)
    TAA / Shaw / Marçal (Livramento, Omobamidele)
    Salah / Jota / Torres / Raphinha / Benrahma
    Bamford / Ronaldo (Obafemi)

    A. Omobamidele to Duffy
    B. Torres/Jota to Gray/Gallagher/Zaha
    C. Shaw to Alonso/Rüdiger
    D. Hold FT

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Torres -> one of them/Sarr or just hold imo - I've done the Torres to Sarr move

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        I appreciate it, mate!

        Open Controls
      2. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        You'd ditch Torres and not Jota (sorry to bother you)?

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          I did yeah, but I am WCing between GW7 and 8 - I just think Brentford is a better fixture than City - but longer term maybe Torres is better than Jota, tough one really

          Open Controls
          1. sirmorbach
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Thank you very much for this, sir.

            Open Controls
            1. SADIO SANÉ
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              you're welcome sir, GL with whatever you end up doing

              Open Controls
              1. sirmorbach
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Good luck to us both! Cheers!

                Open Controls
  22. Liberate HK - antichinazi
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Double Che defence or 1 Che 1 Man City defence?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      1+1

      Open Controls
    2. Cok3y5murf
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Double

      Open Controls
  23. Who are all Lukakus
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Repost
    Tough decision ahead... 0 FT and 1.1m itb
    I need to remove Reguilon and Greenwood ASAP. Also Shaw, Tsimikas, Toney if using WC.
    A. WC GW7
    B. WC GW8
    C. save WC for later
    Sanchez 4.0
    TAA Shaw Reguilon* White Tsimikas
    Salah Greenwood* Raphinha Benrahma 4.5
    Ronaldo Antonio Toney

    Open Controls
  24. New Article
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/09/22/scouts-gw6-picks-for-the-fanteam-weekly-monster-win-1k-from-1-68-entry/

    Open Controls
  25. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    BRB Planning WC1 for next season.

    https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12414519/premier-league-to-resume-on-boxing-day-2022-after-break-for-qatar-world-cup-from-november-13

    Open Controls
  26. StingRay
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Who to transfer in: SARR or BENRAHMA

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.