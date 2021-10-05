Meet the Manager – 3 x Top 10K finisher reveals his Gameweek 8 Wildcard

Joe meets another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) manager with a stellar career record across the game.

This time around he meets Prasun Singhal, known as Pras among the Fantasy Football Scout community.

As well as finishing in the top 10K five times, including a top 5K finish, he has not ended a campaign lower than 100K in the last decade.

But after a strong start to the current season his team is losing rank fast and he has decided to press the Wildcard button.

Across this episode, Pras explains his strategies for success and tips for a strong finish. He also takes an honest look at his own FPL career to see how he could finish even higher up the rankings.

Pras explains how Fantasy Football content has been important to his strong finishes, with the Scoutcast and articles from FFScout a real help.

The FFScout Members’ Area Comparison Tool has been of particular use.

He also name checks the array of Twitter posters and other podcasters that he has followed over the years to help him gain an advantage.

With his Wildcard in play, Pras takes us through the reasons for the players he has chosen as well as those vying for a place in his final XI.

Price points have been an important part of his strategy over the years and he explains how this is driving many of his decisions.

A strong spread of cash across all positions looks to be key to his thinking as is the value offered by assets from Brentford and Southampton in particular.

He also takes part in some future gazing, when the template may alter even more radically from its current form. Could West Ham’s ‘season keeper’ striker Michail Antonio (£8.0m) even make way within the month?

The Meet the Manager series is where Joe chats to FPL managers with a strong record of success, an interesting view of the game and are offering the community a unique insight into Fantasy management.

His chat with Pras can be viewed below.

