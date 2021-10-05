67
Interview October 5

Meet the Manager – 3 x Top 10K finisher reveals his Gameweek 8 Wildcard

Joe meets another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) manager with a stellar career record across the game.

This time around he meets Prasun Singhal, known as Pras among the Fantasy Football Scout community.

As well as finishing in the top 10K five times, including a top 5K finish, he has not ended a campaign lower than 100K in the last decade.

But after a strong start to the current season his team is losing rank fast and he has decided to press the Wildcard button.

Across this episode, Pras explains his strategies for success and tips for a strong finish. He also takes an honest look at his own FPL career to see how he could finish even higher up the rankings.

Pras explains how Fantasy Football content has been important to his strong finishes, with the Scoutcast and articles from FFScout a real help.

The FFScout Members’ Area Comparison Tool has been of particular use.

He also name checks the array of Twitter posters and other podcasters that he has followed over the years to help him gain an advantage.

With his Wildcard in play, Pras takes us through the reasons for the players he has chosen as well as those vying for a place in his final XI.

Price points have been an important part of his strategy over the years and he explains how this is driving many of his decisions.

A strong spread of cash across all positions looks to be key to his thinking as is the value offered by assets from Brentford and Southampton in particular.

He also takes part in some future gazing, when the template may alter even more radically from its current form. Could West Ham’s ‘season keeper’ striker Michail Antonio (£8.0m) even make way within the month?

The Meet the Manager series is where Joe chats to FPL managers with a strong record of success, an interesting view of the game and are offering the community a unique insight into Fantasy management.

His chat with Pras can be viewed below.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

  1. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Would you make any changes to this team? I have one free transfer. £0M ITB.

    Sanchez
    TAA, Cancelo, Rudiger, Duffy
    Salah, Son, Benrahma, Gray
    Ronaldo, Antonio

    Subs: Sarr, Livramento, Dennis

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      Rolll

    2. Aston VII iia hahaha
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      There are too many unknowns for me. Save the transfer.

    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Hoold

  2. Wild Guus Chase
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    When signing up for the transfer planner and it asks for your FFS username, is it your username on your private profile (visible by only you) or your handle for chatting publicly?

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Just use your FFS one. But in truth you don't even need to do that. The planner is on the following page.

      1. Wild Guus Chase
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Got a link Camzy?

        1. Wild Guus Chase
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Never mind, got a copy!

  3. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Why introduce Pras as 3 X Top 10k manager when it 5 times?
    Even I have done it a couple of times and wouldn't recommend anyone to listen to me

    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Bit of a mean thing to say, mate.

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 4 Years
        23 mins ago

        No, what I mean is 5 times is not only very good, but a lot more impressive than 3 times, but the headline says 3 for some reason.

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      I'd also add that picture of OGS is not confidence inspiring

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      And the point is?

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        The point is the headline is mistaken and not doing him full credit

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          I thought that he's correct 3x 10K finisher although I would not rely on the record but more on the content and he's talking sense as far as my concern

        2. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          The article is mistaken not the headline

    4. jason_ni
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Are you saying he's done it 5 times and not 3?

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 4 Years
        27 mins ago

        Yes, is that not right?

        1. jason_ni
          • 5 Years
          25 mins ago

          I've got no idea, there is either a typo in the article or the headline.

          Says 3 in one place, and 5 in the other. Does anyone know his team link?

          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            22 mins ago

            Watch the video

            1. jason_ni
              • 5 Years
              14 mins ago

              Mistake is in the article then!

              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 4 Years
                just now

                The moral of this story is actually reading the articles causes nothing but trouble.

  4. BOATIES FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Obviously dependent on injury news.. WC looks like it will come down to Son and Dias / Azpi for either a Chel or Man City defensive double up. Or TAA and Foden/Grealish

  5. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Mods
    If this comes across as a d*ck comment, please remove.
    It is not meant to be any comment on Pras at all, just on the error in the headline.

    1. jason_ni
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Or the error is in the article!

  6. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Reply fail to myself. Definitely look even more of a t*t now.

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Again?

      1. Jeremy Corbyn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        You have a history of aggressive comments, which everyone can check. I'd have banned you long a go

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Woah jer rem my corbyn

        2. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Me? Seriously? When? If so I apologise.

        3. SINGH
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          with a face like that your parents should have banned you

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      😆 easy mate ... better to post WC team to help me 😆

  7. Cpthavoc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    anyone know when the scoutcast is?

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      International break

      1. Cpthavoc
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        thanks

  8. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    I somehow finished my one full day watching Sherlock series. Quite late , but understandable i think for someone who not based in UK.

    Just take some note and combined it with FPL tactics i believe the most:-

    1. The game is on. Buy time (to study and get advantage).
    2. Never gamble! Count.
    3. Not all of them performed all the time. Look for fixtures and form - not in sherlock obviously
    4. Use all our senses especially eyes. Eye test.
    5. Use the correct words and terms. Salah - essential if he hit forms because of high ppm, history, capability and ownership. (Ownership still have their merit for someone who is highly owned and for some period of times.)
    Essential, very good, average, bad.
    6. Put aside emotion about players, teams, managers etc. Choose the best.
    7. Set for 3, 6 and 9 matches
    8. Know and use the best weapon : LONG history of players capability (proven) and fixtures.
    9. Know your staff, your resources, appreciate them.
    10. Pick players that matches everyhing, tick every box.
    11. Pick players according to what combination will score most points. Usually its 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 but keep in mind mids and forwards are pricey. Sometimes its good to play 4-4-2 if want to get big quality attackers instead of mid-priced attackers.

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      When all other options have been discounted, the obvious stands out no matter how improbable.

      Alonso (c)

      1. 3 A
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Brave man..

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Lovely stuff.

  9. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    Save here? 1.5itb

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger
    Salah (c) Raphina Saka Gray
    Lukaku (vc) Antonio Jimenez

    Foster Marcal Livramento Sissoko

    1. BOATIES FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      Yes easy save at the moment

    2. RedRo
      8 mins ago

      looks great, definitely save

    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      If in doubt, do nowt

  10. SINGH
    • 3 Years
    51 mins ago

    Will Townsend be restricted when DCL and Rich come back?

    1. Third Eye Vision
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Well, he won’t be on penalties. There’s an argument to say that with DCL and Richi, more of his crosses and corners might get converted.

  11. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Sanchez, Foster
    Alonso, Rudiger, Digne, Shaw, Livramento
    Salah, Greenwood, Benrahma, Raphinha, Bissouma
    Toney, Antonio, Ronaldo

    1) Digne > Cancelo
    2) Shaw > Cancelo
    3) Ron > Lukaku
    4) Greenwood > City mid
    5) Consider activating WC

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      2. Utd can't keep a cleanie.

    2. RedRo
      2 mins ago

      3 has the most upside I'd say. I'd go for that or I'd also consider 5. I think there's probably enough you want to do to justify it (plus it's always fun to have two weeks to play around)

  12. jason_ni
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Pras has 4k followers on twitter.
    Maybe I should get on this fpl manager social media roundabout, have 2 finishes inside top5, and another 1 inside top 10k 🙂

    Where does one start with getting a twitter following?!?

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      What would you do with twitter followers?

      1. jason_ni
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        Get on meet the manager for my 2nd wildcard lol.

        I was saying it abit tongue in cheek, but its just interesting, fpl getting bigger and bigger, could be good to have a presence in a few years, not that I see myself as being good enough to deserve such a presence!

      2. Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Screw them out of a few quid on patreon of course. 👿

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Hardly worth the effort

        2. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Far cry from small boys in the park, jumpers for goalposts.

    2. jason_ni
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      Just noticed he has 14.5k tweets, maybe too much effort for me!

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        It's all content and monetising baby in the tech dominated social media world.

        Can be a bit flimsy tho.

        Works for a few like most things. Just look at kids content on YouTube and some influencers are millionaires apparently. Aka Vlad and Nikki.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Mind you... You'll need 42 billion views to reach their level!!

          https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vlad_and_Niki

          1. jason_ni
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Thanks.. I thought I was doing ok in life, and you've just introduced me to an 8 and 6 year old boys who have a net worth if 50odd million.

            Time for a mid life crisis, and work out where it all went wrong. No you tube in the early 90s.. ill blame that.

  13. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    45 mins ago

    Any Fanteam players here? What’s the deal with future double gameweeks? Is it the same as FPL?

  14. Kryptonite666
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Can I pls get some advice for my team. 1.4 ITB

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger Marcal (Livramento)
    Salah Saka Sarr Gray (Mendy)
    Ronaldo Lukaku (Perica)

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Just about everybody is getting rid of Ronaldo.

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Marcal to Dias work? Or just lose Ron so you can do something next week with all your newly released funds.

    3. RedRo
      4 mins ago

      Squad looks seriously thin.

      1. RedRo
        4 mins ago

        Ah, missed that you have 3 premiums - I'd get shot of Ronaldo so you can spread the funds a bit more.

  15. Mr Bird
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    On a wildcard would you keep Alonso (bought at 5.8m) or switch to Azpilicueta?

    Already own Rüdiger, Cancelo and TAA.

  16. Bam Saka Laca
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Just keep on CR $elling...

