FPL October 8

FPL Gameweek 8 Wildcard team drafts: The Scout team pick their best squads

Another wave of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Wildcards are being activated over the October international break.

Of the site users we polled who still had a Wildcard intact last week, around 30% were planning to deploy the chip in Gameweek 8.

In lieu of the weekly Scout Squad article, which will return on the Wednesday before the next FPL deadline, we asked the usual panel of Sam, Az, Tom and Neale for their own hypothetical Wildcard drafts.

It’s actually more than just hypothetical for Az, whose real-life chip is in play over the international fortnight.

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom, meanwhile, played his Wildcard last week, so he’ll be discussing what changes he would make in hindsight.

TOM’S GAMEWEEK 8 WILDCARD TEAM: SON IN, TAA OUT, FORMATION FLEXIBILITY

FPL Gameweek 8 Wildcard team drafts: The Scout Squad 2

As I played my first Wildcard last week, the team in the graphic is naturally very similar to my own right now. However, I have made a couple of small tweaks, which I’ll touch on below.

Firstly, I’ve replaced Cesar Azpilicueta with Ruben Dias, in an attempt to capitalise on Manchester City’s good run of fixtures (BUR, bha, CRY), while I’ve also included budget midfielder Mathias Normann. The 25-year-old is on set-pieces at Carrow Road and came close to scoring in Gameweek 7, forcing a save and hitting the Burnley crossbar.

The idea behind the set-up above – which enables me to switch between various formations (4-4-2, 4-3-3, 3-5-2) – was to ensure that I could bench Adam Armstrong in Gameweek 7 and Bryan Mbeumo in Gameweek 8, for their tough fixtures against Chelsea. Further down the line, using this rotation, I can also leave Kieran Tierney out in Gameweek 12:

FPL Gameweek 8 Wildcard team drafts: The Scout Squad 1

In goal, I’ve opted for David Raya, who was on course for a double-digit haul on Sunday until Jarrod Bowen equalised late on. However, Aaron Ramsdale and Robert Sanchez are equally good alternatives if you don’t fancy the Brentford stopper.

At the back, Trent Alexander-Arnold is the obvious omission, but if it does look like he will be available, I’d be tempted to sacrifice one of my Man City defenders and downgrade Son Heung-min to bring him in. However, having owned the South Korean international most of the season, it’d be a hard decision with Newcastle up next.

Elsewhere, Southampton – who have a nice run of fixtures coming up (LEE, BUR, wat, AVL, nor) – are represented via Tino Livramento and Adam Armstrong, and should be given a lift by the imminent return of Stuart Armstrong, who is an important player for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side. With him in the starting XI, they’ll start to click in my opinion.

Raphinha and Bryan Mbeumo are my two favourite mid-price/budget midfielders in the game right now, and at this stage, I’m not willing to gamble on one of Pep Guardiola’s midfielders. If I had to, I’d opt for Phil Foden, but with Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne all competing for minutes in the attacking slots, I’m not convinced predicting Pep is worth it.

Up front, given his forthcoming fixtures, I can see the argument for taking Michail Antonio out, but I’m not convinced that it needs to be done right now. If I do fancy a change further down the line, Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be a nice replacement once fit.

AZ’S GAMEWEEK 8 WILDCARD TEAM: FODEN AND RAMSDALE IN

It’s a couple of days after my Wildcard video over on our YouTube channel and my early thoughts haven’t really changed.

I can’t remember a time before or since my “wing-back year” of 2017/18 when I have ever put so much money in my defence, but I am finding the allure of a Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Cancelo and Antonio Rudiger triple-up to be increasingly more appealing. These three players have returned 13 clean sheets out of a possible 21, highlighting their consistency for ‘core’ defender points. Alexander-Arnold and Cancelo are also looking good for attacking returns and bonus, with both registering two double-digit hauls this season already. Rudiger is simply the lynchpin of the Chelsea defence, and the easiest way to tap into it without running the gauntlet of rotation every week.

My midfield and forward line features players that I would feel comfortable playing in most weeks, but using the FFScout Transfer Tool, I’ve planned ahead for the next five to six weeks to see where my weaknesses are. Emile Smith-Rowe, Andros Townsend and Ivan Toney can all come in and out of my side when the fixtures suit and I like the idea of having a decent first sub, especially with Phil Foden in my side, who could always fall victim of ‘Pep Roulette’.

Speaking of Foden, I can already see myself regretting this pick when he misses out, but with Burnley, Brighton and Crystal Palace on the horizon, I want to tap into the City attack before potentially hopping off again when the fixtures stiffen a bit from Gameweek 11. Foden has simply impressed me the most over the last few weeks, and while I think Jack Grealish has the greatest chance of seeing the most minutes, Foden looks to be the player with the highest points ceiling when he does play.

One of my big decisions on the Wildcard are which Brentford attacker to get, with Bryan Mbuemo and Ivan Toney both posting similar underlying stats. While Mbuemo has the “out of position” factor, Toney has penalties and takes up a forward space where I can’t see too many options outside pf Michail Antonio, Romelu Lukaku, Cristiano Ronaldo and perhaps Raul Jimenéz. If I went with Mbuemo, I’d likely have to go for a £4.5m forward and I am currently favouring having a strong squad in case injuries or rotation hit. 

Picking the best Everton midfielder is also a tricky one. I’ve gone for Townsend as it looks like he’s settling into his role as chief creator for the side, but after seeing Demarai Gray’s heatmap, I could turn my attention to the player who may well end up as bargain signing of the season.

The other position up for debate is in goal, with Aaron Ramsdale currently looking the most likely, with his attractive price tag and three clean sheets in the last four matches for what looks like an improving Arsenal side. I may end up plumping for David Raya or sticking with Robert Sanchez however, and all of these keepers should offer good value without having to go into the £5.0m+ bracket.

SAM’S GAMEWEEK 8 WILDCARD TEAM: FOUR MID-PRICED MIDS AND WATKINS

Having had Robert Sanchez for the opening seven Gameweeks of the season, now feels like a good time for a change of goalkeepers. With the exception of their Gameweek 8 match against Chelsea, Brentford have a fantastic run of fixtures which is mostly green all the way through until Gameweek 17, so having David Raya in goal seems great. With the change of management at Watford, I would understudy Raya with Ben Foster. As a result of the injury to Daniel Bachmann, Foster has been playing in goal for Watford and even with Bachmann available now I think there is a good chance that Claudio Ranieri stays with the veteran former England goalkeeper.

Most Wildcarding FPL managers (as well as those just using transfers) will be looking to invest in Trent Alexander-Arnold as well as a defender from both Chelsea and Manchester City. In seasons gone by, Joao Cancelo has been a bit of a rotation risk but he is now regularly starting in a team that has looked defensively solid as well as having great attacking potential. I would save some budget by going for Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea to cover their likely clean sheets over their great run of fixtures as well as going for the safe starter option. Thankfully, Timo Livramento and Ben White offer fantastic budget options who have great fixtures and, in Livramento’s case, have attacking potential too.

In midfield, Mohamed Salah is in my opinion essential and not having him, especially in Gameweek 8 when he will be highly captained against Watford, is not something that I would be prepared to do. Alongside him, Lucas Moura against Newcastle feels like a great option and this leaves money in the back to upgrade him to either Phil Foden or Jack Grealish ahead of Gameweek 9. Bryan Mbeumo has really impressed so far this season, especially with his relationship with Ivan Toney after the Chelsea game in Gameweek 8. Mbeumo looks like a fantastic option ahead of the great fixture run as well as being a great differential, especially as he has managed two eight-point returns in the last three Gameweeks. 

Raphinha is the creative spark in the Leeds team and therefore owning him for their nice run of fixtures seems wise. He was tenth for xG underachievement in Gameweek 7 and should have returned points for his managers. He is also fifth for creativity among midfielders on the ICT index, something that bodes well for future returns. Likewise, Conor Gallagher has been impressive for Crystal Palace so far this season and has indeed been unlucky not to return more FPL points than the 34 he already has. He is an impressive eighth on the ICT index for threat among midfielders and has already managed a double-digit haul. With the exception of Man City in Gameweek 10 and the clash with Arsenal in Gameweek 8, the fixtures look really nice for Gallagher.

Even on the back of three blanks between Gameweeks 5 and 7, I don’t think you can Wildcard and not own Romelu Lukaku. Were it not for the post and a few inches with the offside flag, he could have braced in Gameweek 7 and Chelsea’s run of fixtures looks excellent going forward. 

Raul Jimenez is FPL royalty and a player that in seasons gone by has always been able to be relied on to return points for his FPL managers. Jimenez scored his first goal on his comeback from injury in Gameweek 6 and topped it off with two assets for Hwang Hee-chan in Gameweek 8, so seems to have found a reliable new attacking partner. Ollie Watkins was a popular FPL pick last season and the arrival of Danny Ings worried us in terms of game-time and Watkins potentially being shifted out wide, but these concerns have proved to be unfounded as he and Ings are playing centrally together. Watkins’ goal against Spurs was his first attacking return of the season but something I can see him building on in the next few weeks. When you compare Watkins to Ings, he has registered more attempts (13 to eight), more shots on target (seven v four) and more big chances (three to one), despite playing two fewer matches. The Aston Villa fixtures look set to improve now, too, meaning that he could be a great differential.

NEALE’S GAMEWEEK 8 WILDCARD TEAM: THREE PREMIUMS, 4-3-3

In our last stab at a make-believe Wildcard, I eschewed selecting three premiums and instead went early on City and Chelsea defenders, an astute move that now begs the question of why I didn’t follow up my own advice and instead built a poxy squad that managed to find room for Fabian Delph.

I’m playing it slightly different with my imaginary Gameweek 8 chip.

It’s effectively a 4-3-3 with three premium assets, featuring Kevin De Bruyne alongside Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku, although there is also scope for a 5-2-3/5-3-2.

Phil Foden could very well end up offering much better value than the Belgian over the coming weeks and months but there is always a “could” with these mid-price sorts, and we have seen how the likes of Ferran Torres and Riyad Mahrez have nosedived from ‘must-have’ status to ‘get rid’ in the space of a Gameweek or two. We know that De Bruyne, however, will start the bulk of City’s league matches from past experience. Take last season as an example: from Gameweeks 1-27, the only matches he didn’t start were either because he was sidelined through injury or, in the case of two substitute appearances, only just returning from those fitness problems. Already top of City assets for minutes per shot, he’ll surely be boasting likewise for chances created when the favourable fixtures get going.

With the value offered in defence by Ben White and Tino Livramento, I’m not seeing too many weaknesses even with three heavy hitters. The midfield is only three-deep, of course, but Mathias Normann and Josh Brownhill are mere second and third substitutes who hopefully won’t be seeing much more than an odd auto-sub appearance once a month. I’m not one for having prolific points-machines on my bench (who is?) but having Livramento/White and then the set-piece-taking Normann to come in as emergency fillers isn’t too shabby.

Arguably the main concern with this set-up is the absence of full-back/wing-backs from Chelsea and Manchester City, particularly as Aymeric Laporte doesn’t offer much more security than the man we all really want, Joao Cancelo. I could, however, nab the Portuguese defender by downgrading Michail Antonio to an Allan Saint-Maximin type or perhaps by moving out Raphinha for Bryan Mbeumo.

David Raya, Antonio Rudiger, Laporte, Ruben Dias, Mohamed Salah, Raphinha, De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Antonio would likely all be regular starters if I stuck with the above squad, with the others rotating as follows over the next six Gameweeks and then beyond:

  • Gameweek 8: White (CRY) and Livramento (LEE) start, Toney (CHE) benched
  • Gameweek 9: Toney (LEI) and Livramento (BUR) start, White (AVL) benched
  • Gameweek 10: Toney (bur) and Livramento (WAT) start, White (lei) benched
  • Gameweek 11: Toney (NOR) and White (WAT) start, Livramento (AVL) benched
  • Gameweek 12: Toney (new) and Livramento (nor) start, White (liv) benched
  • Gameweek 13: Toney (EVE) and White (NEW) start, Livramento (liv) benched

Having three premiums also means I can choose between shifting Lukaku or De Bruyne out for Harry Kane or Son Heung-min in Gameweek 12, with Trent Alexander-Arnold potentially coming in at that point at the expense of Cancelo or Rudiger.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 8: Tips, captains, team news and best players

105 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Anyone dare getting Torres?

    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Not brave enough

    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Tis a jape?

    3. summerstonsymphony@icloud.c…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Have exact money to do Gallagher> Torres so YES!

    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Brave isn’t the word. When a lemming jumps off a cliff it’s not bravery.

    5. tuvok
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I think if you're on a wildcard and can withstand the possible benching (e.g. Livramento, Duffy, etc have good fixtures) why not. I always thought Pep may prefer experience in the games vs Chelsea, PSG, and Liverpool. Playing midfielders like Foden etc. allowed City to take more control. Against the likes of Burnley he may well opt to field Torres as a forward again.

    6. baggs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      55 mins ago

      I thought it’s foden this week?

      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
        • 6 Years
        just now

        That was 3 days ago - keep up. Tomorrow it will be someone else.

    7. Clay Davis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Torres is absolute gold. A 6.9m mid playing OOP for City with a history of braces and hattricks.

      He's averaged 6.5 pts per game so far - 4th for mids behind Salah, Pulisic, Son.

      Plus when he doesn't start he doesn't always come on so if you have decent bench with Livramento, Duffy etc you have points to come in.

      Got him at 7.1 and he's gone down to 6.9, but actually pleased because it means his ownership has gone down to 7.9%. When he bangs, he'll be a huge shot to ranks.

      1. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        *raises head over parapet 😆

        Feel there was a fair reason to go for him after his early minutes and return in the hope he could fulfil his undoubted promise value wise. That promise did dissipate somewhat with the non inclusion's after though so he won't be a popular pick on here. I can only suggest he's hardly a risk averse pick and for some that's a step to far. Good luck.

  2. The Knights Template
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    North Korea to buy Burnley.

    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Kim Jong Un as the manager?

      Open Controls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Mmmm, spoons.

  4. ‘Tis the Season
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    @neale is going to burn without Trent! Watch this space.

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Very possibly...

  5. Mozumbus
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    WC team:

    Ramsdale Foster
    Taa Rudiger Cancelo White Livra
    Salah Son Raphinha Mbeumo Allan
    Lukaku Toney Hwang

    0.2 ITB

    GTG?
    (suffering from low team value)

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Nice.

    2. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Looks good!

  6. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    A consortium lead by Emperor Palpatine close to taking over Derby County … expected to be passed by the Galactic Senate in the coming days.

    1. Jacktastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

  7. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    At least we won't see any more NoSalah drafts showing how they can spread funds around for a while.

  8. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    On WC would you have your premiums as Salah, Lukaku and Ronaldo or is Ronaldo no longer flavour of the month

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      No Ronaldo

    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Salah, Lukaku or Son.

      1. baggs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        56 mins ago

        Where’s the son love coming from spurs are dismal

        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          53 mins ago

          Well, he is 5th place in pts scoring among midfielders and feel he could do well against NEW and WHU. I don't have him. Would get him if I WC. His price makes it easy to jump off.

        2. Fitzy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          49 mins ago

          This is FPL

        3. Thescaff
          • 2 Years
          49 mins ago

          Influencers

  9. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    If Ronaldo scores a hattrick against Leicester do we keep him?

    1. Joey Tribbiani
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      "we"?

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        People who own him.

        1. Joey Tribbiani
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Afraid to make your own decisions?

          1. Amartey Partey
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Yes. I don't make any decisions myself. I actually have a whole board sitting in my room right making decisions for me.

    2. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Better sell him to avoid the dilemma

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Before the hattrick or after?

        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          before

          1. Amartey Partey
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Got it. I don’t like points anyway.

    3. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      He's a season keeper, he could score against anyone...

      1. Bam Saka Laca
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        This

  10. dshv
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Taa rudiger cancelo white livra
    Salah son raph townsend mbeumo
    Antonio lukaku (davis)

    0.4 itb

    Thoughts ?

    Open Controls
    1. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Looks good

  11. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Might copy that rotation with Mbeumo over Toney.

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yeah, rotating attackers always works great...

  12. baggs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Sooo my ‘sons’ zombie team has exact same points as mine.. ffs

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/606861/event/7

    1. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Son in quotes lmaooo

      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        48 mins ago

        Haha I thought this as well

        Is he your biological child or isn’t he

        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          46 mins ago

          He was until last gameweek

          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            38 mins ago

            I think he meant he made the team under his sons name

            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              My daughter's zombie team got a game week rank of 1121 last week and is now just outside 200K overall.

              My team is not doing so well 😉

  13. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Sanchez Foster
    White Livra Rudiger TAA Coady
    Salah Saka Jota Greenwood Benrhama
    Antonio Lukaku

    1 FT 0.8 ITB.
    Is doing Greenwood + Coady > Mbuemo + Cancelo for -4 this week worth it? What else can be done?

    1. baggs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Probably

  14. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Not a fan of these flexible squads with 4 strong defenders and another good player like Mbeumo rotating. Sure you're covered when there's an injury or suspension but it just screams benching headache and benched points to me. Much rather have my money in my first XI with budget bench options.

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      There's a balance though.

      A bench of Duffy, Livra, Brownhill is fine to me.
      But a Omobamidele, Livra, Davis one is not fine imo even though it raises 0.4m.

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Yeah agree completely. I'm talking about the teams like Tom's in this article with 4 strong defenders, a good 4th midfielder and a 3rd striker. Rotating Tierney, Mbuemo and Armstrong just seems like asking for trouble to me.

        1. avfc82
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          My bench is essentially 4.0, 4.9, 4.2, 4.5 most weeks, which feels okay.

          The reason behind it was so that I didn't have to play Armstrong and Mbeumo against Chelsea, really. With Raphinha possibly out, the latter may end up playing anyway.

          1. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            19 mins ago

            Fair enough. May well be the right move.

            1. avfc82
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Maybe, but it is a bit of a departure for me, so who knows.

              I'm usually in the 'get your money on the pitch' camp too, by the way 🙂

    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I agree but with the amount of injuries I’ve had this season I can see the logic

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        It could work but I feel like it's unnecessary given the good budget bench options available to us like White, Duffy and Livramento.

    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      Don't have it myself personally but I can get it, just look at how many people have had to rely on nearly the full extent of their bench or have even been reduced to 9/10 players in the last few weeks, I'd much rather have a benching headache than looking at that scenario again. Also it's not as if putting all of your money into your first XI is necessarily the recipe for success, plenty of budget options are returning really well so far this season

    4. TheBiffas
      just now

      Agreed. I could never be benching a 6 mil player

  15. Buck The Trent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Already made 3 transfers (-4) before price changes.

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger (Livamento Marcal)
    Salah Raphinha Jota Benrahma Mbuemo
    Lukaku Antonio (Scarlett)

    Would you!

    A Leave it
    B Play WC (get Foden or Hwang and housekeeping)

    1. Buck The Trent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      That should be ? instead of ! lol

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      A

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Unless TAA, Jota and Raphinha look like missing out.

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I would leave it- watch for news on Jota as injury doubt for Portugal

    4. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      A for now

    5. Mozumbus
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

  16. Fuddled FC
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Doucoure or Townsend?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Probably Townsend but to be honest not too sure about picking an Everton mid now. Fixtures get quite tough after Watford.

    2. jason_ni
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Doucoure - but i think Im in the minority.

      He's my fav circa 5.5 mf.

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I like Gray

    4. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      Doucoure imo

    5. gogs67
      just now

      Doucoure is the one to get.

  17. Mozumbus
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Which team will score more in GW8
    A. Current Team
    B. WC Team

    Current team:
    Sanchez Foster
    Azpi Rudiger Coufal Semedo Veltman
    Salah Bruno Greenwood Raphinha Allan
    Ings Antonio Toney

    WC team:
    Sanchez Foster
    TAA Rudiger Cancelo Duffy Livra
    Salah Son Raphinha Mbeumo Allan
    Lukaku Toney Hwang

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I think your current team is good enough

    2. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      maybe B.
      Not by much

    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      B but you can probably do enough will a couple of FTs to save the WC.

  18. DantheManinaPan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Opinions on Hwang?

    Haven't watched much Wolves this season.

  19. Max City
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    which one would be your priority to have:

    a) Son
    b) Lukaku

    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      B

    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      b

    3. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

    4. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Son has sh*tty fixtures

  20. RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    Been round the houses loads and got to this on a WC:

    Ramsdale Foster
    Azpilicueta Cancelo Dias Rudiger Livramento
    Salah Son Raphinha KDB Norman
    Antonio Toney Davis

    Go to go?
    Or got to go (and change the front line)?

    Could do Toney Armstrong Hwang

    I know it's not everything, but it's the highest points permutation out of all my iterations on RMT.

    1. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Interesting. Nice to see something different. Could work, but I think Lukaku outscores KDB over the next 5-6

  21. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    Conte to Newcastle?

    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sir Alex Ferguson

    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Read this morning that Stevie G or Lampard potentially

  22. Stormbringer22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    Hi all, which combination do you prefer on a WC:

    1. Son + Smith Rowe + [Duffy] (3-4-3)
    2. Foden + Dias + [Mbeumo] (4-3-3)

    Duffy and Mbeumo would be 1st bench respectively.

    1. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      1

  23. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    yawn

  24. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Anyone considering KDB over Lukaku? City's fixtures over the next 10+ look great from an attacking perspective so surely KDB is going to be in the points.

    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Lukaku for the next 4-5 GWs till fixtures good, by that time KDB will have built some rhythm too. Take it from there.

      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Makes sense, maybe I'm trying to be too clever

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I really like KDB but it seems like an unnecessary risk. That said, it's moves like this that can shoot you up the rankings if you get it right.

  25. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Werner three mill cheaper than Lukaku is tempting...

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'd be too worried about his minutes but Werner + KDB vs Lukaku + Foden could be a thing.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Exactly my thoughts

  26. Fadi Kiryakoza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Jimenez instead of Antonio for gameweeks 8-14?

    Argubally jimenez has the better fixture (playing lee, cry, nor, BUR to Antonio’s TOT, LIV, mci, BHA).

    On the hand, bringing him back would mean spending a
    0.3 to 0.4 than the price I am selling.

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I have both but prefer Jimmy for that run. I'm probably looking to sell Antonio for Toney in GW10 or 11.

    2. REDMOND IN SANDALS
      just now

      Toney jimmy is the way forward

  27. REDMOND IN SANDALS
    4 mins ago

    Captain
    A) Salah
    B) Ronaldo

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Salah

  28. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    I didn't realise Lukaku has only had one shot on target in his last three games. Why is that?

