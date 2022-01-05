Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a one-match ban and who is safe?

We’re bringing you another Suspension Tightrope article in this period of respite between New Year and Gameweek 22.
Most players have now escaped the threat of a one-match ban, with the yellow card amnesty arriving after the completion of a team’s 19th league fixture (more on that later).
There are still seven Fantasy Premier League assets (FPL) who could pick up a ban, however, which we detail below.
CURRENTLY SUSPENDED
There are six players who will miss out on their side’s first fixture in Gameweek 22 (it might be a double for some teams, hence our emphasis on ‘first’) as a result of yellow card accumulation.
Leeds United duo Tyler Roberts (£4.8m) and Diego Llorente (£4.5m) and Manchester United pair Luke Shaw (£5.0m) and Scott McTominay (£5.4m) are on the banned list, as are Newcastle United’s Javier Manquillo (£3.9m) and Aston Villa’s John McGinn (£5.8m).
Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.8m) will miss Southampton’s match against Brentford next Tuesday but this of course falls within Gameweek 21.
On the red card front, Saints’ Mohammed Salisu (£4.5m) and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.3m) will sit out cup ties in the coming days as dismissals cover all competitive matches, not just league games.
WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?
As mentioned in the introduction, the yellow card threshold is raised to ten after a team’s 19th league fixture.
Only five sides have yet to reach that landmark: Burnley, Everton, Leicester, Spurs and Watford.
Everton and Leicester will do so after they meet at Goodison Park in the second instalment of the Toffees’ Double Gameweek 21.
A club-by-club rundown is below (clubs in italics have already played their 19th match, while those in bold haven’t done so):
|Club
|19th League Fixture (as things stand)
|Arsenal
|GW19
|Aston Villa
|GW21
|Brentford
|GW21
|Brighton
|GW21
|Burnley
|GW23
|Chelsea
|GW19
|Crystal Palace
|GW20
|Everton
|GW21
|Leeds
|GW21
|Leicester
|GW21
|Liverpool
|GW20
|Man City
|GW19
|Man Utd
|GW21
|Newcastle
|GW19
|Norwich
|GW20
|Southampton
|GW20
|Spurs
|GW22
|Watford
|GW22
|West Ham
|GW20
|Wolves
|GW21
The threshold for ten yellow cards is after 32 league matches, which will be April at the earliest.
Players collecting ten bookings before that point will serve a two-game ban.
Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.
ON FOUR/THREE YELLOW CARDS
As a result of what we discussed above, there are very few players who can now pick up a ban as a result of yellow card accumulation.
The names on the above list aren’t particularly notable from an FPL perspective, either, save for perhaps semi-popular bench fodder option Josh Brownhill (£4.3m).
Lucas Digne (£5.0m) and Cristian Romero (£4.8m) aren’t likely to be at risk, with the former out of favour at his current club and the latter sidelined through injury.
We’ve included Jay Rodriguez (£5.2m) and Ben Mee (£4.8m) in the above list as they are the only two players sitting on three yellow cards who can now get a one-match ban for bookings accumulated, although they’d have to be cautioned twice in as many league matches to get a suspension.
SAFE FROM A ONE-MATCH BAN
Everyone else who is sitting on four yellow cards or fewer, including Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m), Ruben Dias (£6.3m), Antonio Rudiger (£6.2m), Conor Gallagher (£6.1m), Raphinha (£6.5m) and Marcos Alonso (£5.7m), has now avoided the threat of a one-match ban.
Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
4 hours, 39 mins ago
Am I right in saying that Liverpool now can't have a DGW?