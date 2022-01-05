140
Suspensions January 5

Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a one-match ban and who is safe?

140 Comments
Share

We’re bringing you another Suspension Tightrope article in this period of respite between New Year and Gameweek 22.

Most players have now escaped the threat of a one-match ban, with the yellow card amnesty arriving after the completion of a team’s 19th league fixture (more on that later).

There are still seven Fantasy Premier League assets (FPL) who could pick up a ban, however, which we detail below.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

Ronaldo delivers but defensive issues remain at Man Utd 6

There are six players who will miss out on their side’s first fixture in Gameweek 22 (it might be a double for some teams, hence our emphasis on ‘first’) as a result of yellow card accumulation.

Leeds United duo Tyler Roberts (£4.8m) and Diego Llorente (£4.5m) and Manchester United pair Luke Shaw (£5.0m) and Scott McTominay (£5.4m) are on the banned list, as are Newcastle United’s Javier Manquillo (£3.9m) and Aston Villa’s John McGinn (£5.8m).

Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.8m) will miss Southampton’s match against Brentford next Tuesday but this of course falls within Gameweek 21.

On the red card front, Saints’ Mohammed Salisu (£4.5m) and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.3m) will sit out cup ties in the coming days as dismissals cover all competitive matches, not just league games.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

As mentioned in the introduction, the yellow card threshold is raised to ten after a team’s 19th league fixture.

Only five sides have yet to reach that landmark: Burnley, Everton, Leicester, Spurs and Watford.

Everton and Leicester will do so after they meet at Goodison Park in the second instalment of the Toffees’ Double Gameweek 21.

A club-by-club rundown is below (clubs in italics have already played their 19th match, while those in bold haven’t done so):

Club19th League Fixture (as things stand)
ArsenalGW19
Aston VillaGW21
BrentfordGW21
BrightonGW21
BurnleyGW23
ChelseaGW19
Crystal PalaceGW20
EvertonGW21
LeedsGW21
LeicesterGW21
LiverpoolGW20
Man CityGW19
Man UtdGW21
NewcastleGW19
NorwichGW20
SouthamptonGW20
SpursGW22
WatfordGW22
West HamGW20
WolvesGW21

The threshold for ten yellow cards is after 32 league matches, which will be April at the earliest.

Players collecting ten bookings before that point will serve a two-game ban.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR/THREE YELLOW CARDS

As a result of what we discussed above, there are very few players who can now pick up a ban as a result of yellow card accumulation.

The names on the above list aren’t particularly notable from an FPL perspective, either, save for perhaps semi-popular bench fodder option Josh Brownhill (£4.3m).

Lucas Digne (£5.0m) and Cristian Romero (£4.8m) aren’t likely to be at risk, with the former out of favour at his current club and the latter sidelined through injury.

We’ve included Jay Rodriguez (£5.2m) and Ben Mee (£4.8m) in the above list as they are the only two players sitting on three yellow cards who can now get a one-match ban for bookings accumulated, although they’d have to be cautioned twice in as many league matches to get a suspension.

SAFE FROM A ONE-MATCH BAN

Everyone else who is sitting on four yellow cards or fewer, including Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m), Ruben Dias (£6.3m), Antonio Rudiger (£6.2m), Conor Gallagher (£6.1m), Raphinha (£6.5m) and Marcos Alonso (£5.7m), has now avoided the threat of a one-match ban.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

140 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Am I right in saying that Liverpool now can't have a DGW?

    Open Controls
    1. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      yea

      Open Controls
  2. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 37 mins ago

    Can't blame Liverpool for pushing their luck with Salah and Mane away....

    Open Controls
    1. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Dont need them to thrash Arsenal as per usual

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        I might be biased but I reckon Arsenal would have much better chances to win and progress to the final at the moment. Just compare players who are (un)available for each team and make of that what you will.

        Open Controls
      2. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Clearly do.

        Open Controls
        1. internal error
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 23 mins ago

          How many games till now have been postponed because of Covid? Why are ppl crying about a game being moved back.

          Open Controls
          1. mox81
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 12 mins ago

            The premise is at breaking point due to lack of transparency - much of Liverpool's issue is injuries and Afcon. Particularly bad is the fact they played in the EFL with kids when they took the first team to world club cup a few years back, so it was fine for them then...and separately Leyton Orient were disqualified in 2020 due to cup rules because they couldn't field a team due to Covid. Basically it's one rule for some and another rule for others...

            Overall you're right tho, FA have created a right mess of a premise with vague covid cancellations to date.

            Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      We're in 2022 now, Bobb, not 2018 anymore.

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        My apologies, Bobb. Massive reply fail. Meant to reply to internal error.

        Open Controls
      2. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        10-0 aggregate from last two league games....

        Open Controls
    3. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      You realise that Salah and Mane won't play on the 20th where the fixture is rescheduled?

      Open Controls
      1. Black Knights
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        But they've managed to get one of their league games pushed back until after they return, as an indirect result of all this. Basically playing at least one game fewer over the period they're not available.

        Not commenting on how right it is, don't want to get into it, but they have reduced their schedule while their best players are absent.

        Open Controls
        1. Firmino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          Liverpool would happily played Leeds on Boxing day.

          Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Does it actually matter and if it does, how much? And Afcon is hitting them harder than most other teams. Add to that the fact that we don't know facts of their outbreak. Speculating is fine, but Che tried to postpone their match when they didn't seem to have real issues. I have zero idea about the situation and possible politics behind, but pure speculation without facts is useless now. When we here more, it can be a different story.

          Open Controls
          1. Black Knights
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            I was simply answering the 'we're still playing in the cup so it doesn't make any difference' part, that's all. Like you say, nothing worth speculating over.

            Open Controls
  3. Pariße
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Just like that! I now know the owner of Southampton.

    Excuse my little brag.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Anyways..

      Open Controls
    2. Dammit_182
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Tidy. Can you find out if Broja plays next league game??

        Open Controls
    3. Ruinenlust
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      BREAKING; Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Arsenal on Thursday has been postponed after the EFL accepted a request from the Merseyside club following further cases of Covid in their squad.

      Open Controls
      1. Pariße
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        Gabriel suspended for Tottenham now instead.

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 22 mins ago

          Nah, will be suspended for the FA Cup this weekend.

          Open Controls
      2. FPLShakenBake
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        Also means both teams are unlikely to have a DGW22.... although they could have a league game on the Tuesday and then play in the cup on Thursday if its deemed vital.

        Have to be some concerns for Arsenal in GW23 as well playing Thursday in the cup and then hosting Burnley on the Saturday

        Open Controls
    4. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Bottle Jobs

      Open Controls
    5. Earwicker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      No DGW22 for LIV or ARS as the match has been rescheduled to 13 Jan which takes up that midweek slot?

      Open Controls
    6. Cok3y5murf
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Does the mickey mouse cup need a postponement? Could've just cancelled one leg

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        Haha. I know right.

        Open Controls
      2. Dammit_182
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          Should have done this at the meeting in December. Numpties.

          Open Controls
      3. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Postponement means Arsenal now play:

        Liverpool fist leg (a) - Jan 13
        Spurs (a) - Jan 16
        Liverpool second leg (h) - Jan 20

        Presumably Burney (scheduled for Saturday, Jan 22nd) will be pushed back to the Sunday.

        Open Controls
        1. Arteta
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 10 mins ago

          https://twitter.com/charles_watts/status/1478715027490283522

          Open Controls
      4. No DGW22 for Arsenal or Liverpool
        Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        The EFL Cup semi-final first leg between Arsenal and Liverpool has been postponed and is shifted to next Thursday.

        The second leg will now take place on Thursday 20 January, meaning that Arsenal and Liverpool now *can't* have a Double Gameweek 22.

        Open Controls
        1. The Rumour Mill
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 10 mins ago

          Why is the "can't" in asterisks? They can't have a dgw22, categorically.

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 51 mins ago

            Double asterisks are for emphasis, afaik

            A single asterisk is more of what you're referring to

            Open Controls
          2. mox81
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            He's just emphasising the operative word. Happy with this I think....was tempted by BB, but that may have been silly and this news makes me think FH will be best, assuming it's a DGW as otherwise expected.

            Open Controls
          3. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 42 mins ago

            A quiet shift at work, is it? 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Skonto Rigga
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 50 mins ago

              But yeah, it's just to emphasise the operative word (not to be confused with quotation marks or anything else that may imply something uncategorical).

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 36 mins ago

                why not put CAN'T in caps?

                Open Controls
                1. Skonto Rigga
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 17 mins ago

                  Caps lock was momentarily broken.

                  Open Controls
                2. Black Knights
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 16 mins ago

                  Probably because he didn't think he'd get this much fuss over an asterisk.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Skonto Rigga
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Haha

                    Open Controls
                3. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  No need to SHOUT like idiots do 😉

                  Open Controls
        2. fplgaruda
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          ARD, LIV, MCI and WHU cant have dgw 22. Am I right?

          Open Controls
          1. fplgaruda
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 hours, 32 mins ago

            ARS*

            Open Controls
            1. Jimmers
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 27 mins ago

              Yes - Ars and Liv as we know. MCI have no games to make-up and WHU play their make-up game next week in DGW21 v Norwich

              Open Controls
              1. fplgaruda
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 hours, 21 mins ago

                Ty mate

                Open Controls
              2. fplgaruda
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 hours, 19 mins ago

                Now the template has at least 6 SGW players. Ramsdale, Cancelo, TAA, Jota, Bowen, Antonio.

                Open Controls
        3. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          Any chance of of Liverpool playing 3 games that week (like United did last season) and keeping the double in 22?

          Open Controls
          1. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 20 mins ago

            You can never say never but almost certainly not. There wasn't really another option for United then but there are loads of other dates for Liverpool to have their outstanding fixtures rearranged for this season, especially as UEFA has given the green light for domestic matches to be held on European nights.

            Open Controls
        4. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          Looking more and more likely that those with both FH will be holding them both for a bit longer.

          Open Controls
        5. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Thank You SKONTO

          Open Controls
      5. Iceball
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        Since Liv and Ars with no DGW then even more reason to FH, agree?
        If all felt to place a la Crellin, I was looking at 9 DGW players but now maybe 6, or less.

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          Liverpool will face Brentford in the SGW. I'm tripling up

          Open Controls
        2. Flynny
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          My initial feeling is less reason to free hit.

          I'll still want jota and trent v liverpool

          I'm happy with Antonio or bowen. And possibly cancelo

          Don't think I'd want to lose them for lesser options who double

          Open Controls
          1. CrouchDown
            • 9 Years
            3 hours ago

            Don’t see how it’s “less reason”?

            Agreed otherwise though

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 48 mins ago

              Depends on your team, might have a decent number of DGers in it already that a FH could be better used later.

              Open Controls
        3. EmreCan Hustle
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 52 mins ago

          It would depend on the double fixtures of other teams. If this GW is anthing to go by, having triple Villa or Soton may not be worth it.

          Open Controls
        4. Sterling Archer
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 51 mins ago

          Still need to wait for the fixtures to be announced....

          Open Controls
      6. Fpl_Ludwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        I get why Arsenal and Liverpool now can’t have a double in gw 22

        But the one thing i don’t get is why people are saying that Wolves can’t have it either?

        Can’t they play against Soton and Watford?

        Open Controls
        1. The Rumour Mill
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 53 mins ago

          They can, yes. Your instinct is correct

          Open Controls
        2. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 52 mins ago

          I guess the assumption is that Watford will face Burnley in their DGW, while Wolves' likely DGW22 opponent is Arsenal

          But I don't agree that it's that simple. The priority remains to clear out the pending games, so Wolves should get theirs out of the way now by facing Watford, while also reducing Watford's count. Burnley can go for another opponent, and it cascades down to the rest of the schedule

          We'll find out soon anyway

          Open Controls
      7. Bertonian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours ago

        This huge DGW22 will probably turn into a damp squib with possibly a few FA cup games still to be cancelled & putting the kibosh on further doublers

        Open Controls
        1. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          Not for us triple Everton mavericks!!!

          Open Controls
      8. JUNITED
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Pukki -> Ronaldo

        OR

        -4 ESR & BSilva -> Raphinha & Son

        Which one is better? I’m not doing it now but just to plan for it before the deadline.

        Open Controls
        1. Bertonian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          Probably -4 as Ronaldo is a waste of resource

          Open Controls
        2. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          Got to see what doubles are. The hit does look good though

          Open Controls
      9. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        DGW22 is looking very tricky whether to FH or BB

        You don't want to be selling Pool, City & West Ham attackers so using FH makes sense but selling Cancelo, TAA, Jota, Bowen & Antonio could still hurt as they all could haul in their respective games.

        Still tempted use BB even though I would have my 6 SGW players from City, Pool & West Ham.

        Open Controls
        1. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          Thats what I am thinking, although underwhelmed I have to say with the fixture news.

          Open Controls
        2. Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          Using a FH to lose TAA, Jota, Bowen & Antonio with games at home to Brentford and Leeds respectively would be bonkers imo. If everyone else got a DGW, most could field those four plus 7 DGW players without even taking a hit.

          Open Controls
          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 21 mins ago

            I agree the appeal for FH has definitely gone down for me.
            More tempted to BB now as their is certainly going to be bit of a
            benching headache.

            Open Controls
            1. mox81
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 7 mins ago

              I respectfully disagree and I'm very happy there are different approaches, given the strong template and captain theme so far this season...

              Open Controls
          2. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            I'm of a similar viewpoint now that I think about it. If all possible doubles happen now I'd have 7 DGWers (8 if I include Allan), add in Bowen, TAA and then moving Salah to Jota or anyone else then I'm more or less sorted. With so many fixtures still left to be arranged I assume we'll still have another big DGW down the line, right?

            Open Controls
        3. Catastrophe
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          I'm tempted to not use a chip (see below), although that's mainly because I only have one FH left.

          Presumably some people are planning to WC to get Salah back on his return which could make it more viable to play BB and lose some of the stronger SGWers?

          Open Controls
        4. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          We need a strategy HT or perhaps article soon. Hulk this or is there chip strategy article coming?

          I tried to look at Crellin's spreadsheet and the only thing I understood that we are going to have a lot of blanks and doubles and predicting them is impossible. Those who have a lot of chips let can perhaps wait for good opportunity, but that may not work others. I think we should show some of our teams and then discuss about pros and cons with different approaches. Would this kind of discussion be possible here now, since not much else is happening?

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Sorry for typos, I may have stomach flu 🙁

            Open Controls
      10. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        As an ESr, jota & Trent owner assume still worth FH DGW22 but potentially keeping jota&Trent?Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          Depends on your team. A -4 might get you all the main dgwers and ESR is easily benched

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 20 mins ago

            Yeh cheers although also got cancello, Bowen, Antonio, mendy & Dawson so lots of SGW.

            Open Controls
        2. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          A FH later might bring more points in a DGW when hopefully there's more nailed-on players to pick less turbulence with fixtures.

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 17 mins ago

            Ok cheers lots of think about

            Open Controls
      11. Londongeezaa
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        The EFL cup competition should be *discontinued*

        🙂

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          Can't be. EL place on offer.

          Open Controls
      12. boc610
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        To quote Hannibal" I love it when a Free Hit plan doesn't come together"

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          BOC, not many here remember Hannibal, BA and the lads. Not saying we're old, just older!

          Open Controls
          1. boc610
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 11 mins ago

            Ha I'm sure there's a Hannibal on tic tok somewhere doing whatever it is the kids are into these days...

            Open Controls
      13. Charlie Price
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          Forward planning now becoming almost impossible with covid postponements in all competitions impacting upon fpl fixtures. Add to this AFCON (some players returning sooner than others), Pep & Tuchel (and others) rotation plus postponements after fpl deadlines and we are trying to play a game with just too many unpredictable elements. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that there are not widespread postponements in this weekends FA Cup ties further confusing the fixture list. Feel like I have achieved something now if I manage to field a team of 11 players without taking hits or using chips.

          Good luck to anyone who can navigate their way successfully through this minefield over the next few weeks or maybe even months.

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            *Almost? 😛

            Open Controls
        • Catastrophe
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          Presumably with only one FH left and 7 SGWers (including non-playing sub GK) it doesn't make sense to either FH or BB? My bench wouldn't have any DGWers as it stands.

          DDG*
          Reguilon*, Dier*, Keane*, TAA
          Son*, Gray*, Jota
          Ronaldo*, Dennis*, Antonio

          (Steer, Cancelo, Saka, Bowen)

          (assuming DGWs for all apart from Arsenal, Liverpool, West Ham, City).

          Cheers

          Open Controls
          1. TheTinman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 10 mins ago

            Way too early to answer any question like this

            Open Controls
            1. Catastrophe
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 9 mins ago

              Too early to make a decision but not too early to discuss? 🙂 I've listed the scenario above (DGW for all other than Arsenal/Liverpool/West Ham/City).

              Open Controls
              1. Black Knights
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 59 mins ago

                But we don't know if they actually WILL double, or who they'll double against, so it's still hypothetical. You could still BB that bench if you change the keeper and everything falls as you want it to, but who's to say it will fall how you've said above?

                Open Controls
                1. Catastrophe
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 53 mins ago

                  Of course, as you say, consider it hypothetical based on what we know (and don't know). Agree, BB could still be strong, but I prefer to play it directly after a WC and load up on DGWers. Just unfortunate the likely SGWers are from such strong Teams!

                  Just wondering what other people's (current) thoughts were. Wouldn't dream of playing a chip or making a transfer until deadline day...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Black Knights
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 37 mins ago

                    I find the problem with a WC, BB strategy is that you distribute your funds across 15 players rather than 12/13, so you then need to make transfers after the BB to return to your normal squad shape. I was actually looking forward to BBing first this year, then WCing in order to take out some costlier bench players/future bench headaches.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Catastrophe
                      • 11 Years
                      2 hours, 34 mins ago

                      Yep, that's a fair point. Although you could argue with the low/mid price options we have and the heightened need for a stronger bench due to COVID postponements, what may have been a waste of money in previous seasons may not be so much now.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Black Knights
                        • 9 Years
                        2 hours, 25 mins ago

                        Yep, absolutely. Certainly best to have a playing back up keeper and a slightly better 5th defender etc than normal this year.

                        Open Controls
                    2. Baps hunter
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 30 mins ago

                      I disagree. I don't think we can return to any normal shape with bench fodders this season. After my first WC (gw8?) I had starting XV and with this amount of injuries, illnesses and postponements I strongly consider having 15 rotating starters for the foreseeable future.

                      Open Controls
          2. Firminoooo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            Why doesn’t it make sense to BB Cancelo, Saka, Bowen if you bring in a playing 2 keeper?

            Open Controls
            1. Catastrophe
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 40 mins ago

              Perhaps it does 🙂

              Just looking for a feel for what others are considering. They are unusually strong SGWers, but doesn't 'feel right' to go into a DGW on BB with only 7 DGWers. Is there also an argument (perhaps a small one) that BB with SGWers is quite risky given (post-deadline) postponements could mean you don't field 15?

              Open Controls
          3. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            FH certainly doesn't look like it makes sense now. BB is a question mark though. I have 5 sgw players: Trent, Jota, Antonio, Bowen and Cancelo. They have nice fixtures and playing Cancelo vs Che doesn't seem very bad idea now considering all the Che issues. I don't have WC left and navigating through blanks and doubles to play BB might force me to take hits. There is also big risk that best time to TC Salah is a big dgw.

            Open Controls
        • Captain Robert Hatch
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          Will any banned players actually be eligible for GW22?

          Manquillo for example will have served his suspension in FA cup match prior to GW 22 and should be eligible to play.

          Yes no?

          Open Controls
          1. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            Nope, see the article above!

            Open Controls
            1. Skonto Rigga
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 13 mins ago

              (I should clarify: not when it comes to yellow card suspensions. Gabriel is serving his red card ban in the cup, hence why he's not flagged.)

              Open Controls
          2. Captain Robert Hatch
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            ‘Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.’

            Got it

            Open Controls
        • Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          Anyone else now shaping up to use no chip in 22? I’m thinking about the free hit but at the same time will you really free hit out the likes of jota, Bowen, Antonio for double game weekers when those players themselves have plum fixtures ? Could be a recipe for a back fire

          Open Controls
          1. Catastrophe
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            Yes, agree. I only have one FH left and am heading towards no chip assuming the DGWs are as expected (see above).

            Open Controls
          2. Wild Rover
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            Or you could look up the page 😉

            Open Controls
          3. Black Knights
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            My most likely chip to use in 22 was BB. It still might is, depending on how other rearrangements land. I wouldn't mind playing 2x Everton against Norwich, 2x Liverpool against Brentford, and 2x West Ham against Leeds if most of my others were doubling.

            Open Controls
          4. mox81
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            But is a Salahless and Maneless pool as good? Leeds looked something like their old selves against Burnley too, although Burley made Man u look half decent also...

            Open Controls
        • DGW chip thoughts
          Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Other than DGW36, the DGWs after GW22 will likely be scattered, as each postponed fixture will be rescheduled on a case-by-case basis, slotting the match wherever it's convenient enough for both teams involved. Say, the European midweek where both teams are free

          We might get minor DGWs almost every other GW from now on, as indicated on these spreadsheets: https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1477070095981633544?s=20
          https://twitter.com/Legomane_FPL/status/1477228210224046081?s=20

          With this in mind, I think it's BB22 or BB36, TC Salah, FH whenever

          Don't worry about getting 10 to 15 doublers on the BB. It's unlikely to turn out that well with good fixtures this season. If your SGW assets are good enough in DGW22 (Liverpool, Bowen + Antonio, Cancelo and maybe Wolves), BB works. If you don't feel they're good enough, try TC/WC or go chipless, and then prep for BB36 over time with FTs. I wouldn't recommend FH22 over WC22 because a good GW22 team is a good long-term team (this becomes obvious after a few careful glances), as long as there's a plan for Salah via Son + Jota. Free Hits work better where the best players for that GW aren't good long-term assets. So, if your GW22 team is bad enough to FH, you *might* benefit more from a WC. I also don't see a good reliable in-form TC22 candidate other than Maddison atm, now that Pool boys are off the table and out of the pool

          Just my opinion anyway. It's all team-specific. We await more announcements, then

          Open Controls
          1. popey
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            this is basically where my head is at - currently thinking of using BB even if all SGWers as should have decent fixtures.

            BB generally a disapointment and requires hits to get in players you may not want long term, or becomes the focus of a WC and thus diminishes its value

            Open Controls
          2. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 51 mins ago

            I really don't want to carry the burden of having a strong bench throughout the season or having to plan my transfers/WC just to use the BB.
            So my aim is to get BB out of the way in DGW22 if possible even if it costs me max -8 (while keeping Cancelo, Foden, TAA, Jota, Bowen & Antonio on BB).

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              This is the season of the strong bench, to be fair

              My "strong" bench is going to be Pickford/4.5, Ait-Nouri, Gray/4.5 and Royal/Livra

              Just playing nailed lads who'll only come in if I strongly want to bench the bigger FPL names due to fixtures, like Bowen or Maddison vs Liverpool

              I actually wouldn't recommend an expensive bench, even on a bench boost, but a relatively cheap playing bench surely isn't a problem with all the random cancellations, right?

              Open Controls
          3. Catastrophe
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 50 mins ago

            Hmm, food for thought. At the risk of asking a potentially stupid question (not very clue'd up on all the rescheduling workings), is it not very early to predict that there may only be one larger DGW (in 36)? Presumably if we get further spates of outbreaks (or new variants, who knows!) that's going to be mean more postponements and more/larger DGWs?

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 43 mins ago

              The problem is Europe

              Some teams will be involved in Europe this week, other teams the next week

              It's definitely possible that there'll be another big DGW. But other than DGW36, it's going to be announced so close to the deadline that it might take a WC or many hits to prepare for and then reset the team after that BB

              Open Controls
              1. Catastrophe
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 37 mins ago

                Cheers. Hmm, sounds reasonable, but difficult to know how much of it is finger in the air.

                Open Controls
                1. Ze_Austin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 33 mins ago

                  Oh, I bring no certainty whatsoever. Just guesses based on the trends

                  EPL board can go crazy and even change the fixture schedule entirely or something. "Unprecedented times" (I'm sorry for bringing that phrase up)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Catastrophe
                    • 11 Years
                    2 hours, 28 mins ago

                    Cheers, interesting to know though. In all likelihood there will probably never be a 'safe' time to play our chips I guess!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ze_Austin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      2 hours, 25 mins ago

                      Exactly! Gotta adapt and stop hoping for the smooth DGW timing of previous years. I do miss that in FPL, though

                      Open Controls
          4. BROOKLYN FREE AGENT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            Tried out BB'ing in GW1 for the first time ever this year, so really hoping the rest of you lot take multiple hits and weaken your sides just to squeeze out a few more BB points. 🙂

            Fwiw, I paid for a strong GW1 bench by omitting Bruno (and his hat trick), BUT it did net me six extra points off the bench, so put that in your pipe and smoke it!

            Open Controls
          5. Abra
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            24 mins ago

            Agree about FH not being the best option for 22! When it comes to BB I’m just gonna forget about it and play it in a week where my bench looks strong. Think that’s the best strategy for such an annoying chip 🙂

            Open Controls
        • Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          If Foster is back I may still play BB: Foster, Cancelo, Foden, Bowen. My bench is the same even if Liverpool and Arsenal have SGW.

          Open Controls
          1. drughi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Will foster start over bachmann though ?

            Open Controls
            1. Firminoooo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              I think he will. Ranieri will be looking for something he can change to improve the defence.

              Open Controls
          2. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            I can’t see Foster getting straight back into team

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Bachmann played well last time I watched him, it could (should?) be his spot to lose now.

              Open Controls
              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                ...so I agree...

                Open Controls
        • NateDog
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          https://mobile.twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1478738503362301959

          Villa in talks to sign Coutinho

          Open Controls
          1. mox81
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            Trap incoming!

            Open Controls
          2. popey
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            very exciting as a Villa fan!

            Open Controls
          3. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            That must be quite the wage cut

            Or maybe that's why it's a loan, not a sale

            Either way, I don't see many ways this can be bad for Villa. The dude still has talent (I think), but doesn't fit into the systems of most coaches he's played under since leaving Liverpool

            Open Controls
            1. popey
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              on a 6 month loan I imagine we would be prepared to stump up a fair amount towards wages, Axel wages now freed up too.

              The encouraging thing on this loan vs say Barkley last year, is that Coutinho and Gerrard are allegedly good friends, so you would hope he comes over fully engaged (if a little rusty). Plus it anything that moves Trez and Ghazi away from the first 11 is always a win.

              Open Controls
        • mikey
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          West hams next game postponed cause of covid

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Stick to lurking mate 🙄

            Open Controls
          2. Catastrophe
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Well done (Women's)

            Open Controls

        • Comment removed. Please refer to our terms and conditions on posting comments.

          1. Wild Rover
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            See ya

            Open Controls
        • DavidBadWillie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Coutinho to Villa would be interesting.

          The Gerrard link up

          Open Controls
        • sirmorbach
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Trippier is a fine player, but is he really what Newcastle needed? Shouldn't they have prioritised something else? I mean, it's not like they got infinite mon...

          Open Controls
          1. SINGH
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            imagine all the heads that will roll (literarily) when they get relegated

            Open Controls
            1. sirmorbach
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 54 mins ago

              You mean "figuratively", right? Because it's not like the club owners would actually behe...

              Open Controls
        • Black Knights
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          New article:
          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/01/05/test-your-fantasy-football-skills-in-the-free-to-play-sorare-academy-tournament-8/

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.