Vote for the best FPL goalkeeper of 2021/22

The Fantasy Football Scout end-of-season awards are up and running, with the poll for best goalkeeper open for voting in this article and on the sidebar.

We’ll be assessing the key candidates in each position in four separate articles, starting with this piece on the men between the sticks.

Overall score, points per match and value in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) were all factors we considered when compiling this shortlist – the rest we’ll leave up to you.

2021/22 CANDIDATES

AARON RAMSDALE

Cornet and Smith Rowe 1
  • Points: 135
  • Points per match: 4.0
  • Start cost: £4.5m
  • End cost: £5.1m

Despite a late run of blanks, Aaron Ramsdale is one of the favourites for the best goalkeeper nomination.

A total of 12 clean sheets in 34 starts was only bettered by those representing the top four, while just Alisson could beat him for bonus (14) across the season.

The former Sheffield United man did it all from a starting price of just £4.5m, too, hitting the ground running with three clean sheets in four appearances from Gameweek 4 onwards.

Ramsdale’s last shut-out arrived in Gameweek 29, as the Gunners struggled to cope defensively following injuries to Kieran Tierney and, in particular, Thomas Partey.

That meant the season ended on a slightly sour note but he still finished with a very respectable 4.0 points per match and will be remembered fondly by FPL managers for his performances in 2021/22.

ALISSON

  • Points: 176
  • Points per match: 4.9
  • Start cost: £6.0m
  • End cost: £6.1m

Premium goalkeepers have been unfashionable for a while now, with budget shot-stoppers like Ramsdale and Emiliano Martinez in 2020/21 popping up to offer superior value.

However, Alisson still deserves a place in our poll, having finished as FPL’s highest-scoring ‘keeper with 176 points, at least 18 more than any of his rivals.

The Brazilian shared the 2021/22 Premier League Golden Glove award with Ederson, after keeping a whopping 20 clean sheets in 35 appearances for Liverpool. He also finished top for bonus (15) among goalkeepers – something you don’t usually associate with the big guns – while 4.9 points per match was another league-leading figure among those who are a first choice.

Alisson’s popularity certainly took a hit due to the performances of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Joel Matip, but he absolutely deserves to be in the conversation for ‘keeper of the year.

JOSE SA

The best FPL goalkeepers and defenders for a Gameweek 30 Free Hit
  • Points: 146
  • Points per match: 3.9
  • Start cost: £5.0m
  • End cost: £5.2m

Across the season, only Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur conceded fewer goals than Wolverhampton Wanderers, yet their expected goals conceded (xGC) tally was much worse, ranking 15th among all Premier League sides.

A huge reason for that overachievement was the performances of Jose Sa.

Only three other goalkeepers made more saves (122) than the Portuguese in 2021/22, while his +7.80 expected goals (xG) prevented figure is simply outstanding. For context, the best of the rest was Kepa Arrizabalaga and Ederson with +1.30 and +1.10 respectively.

Only Alisson and Hugo Lloris provided better value across the season based on points per million, and who can forget his massive 14-point haul against Southampton in Gameweek 6, when he kept a clean sheet, racked up six saves, maximum bonus, and even found time to assist Raul Jimenez’s winner at St Mary’s.

HUGO LLORIS

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit 6
  • Points: 158
  • Points per match: 4.2
  • Start cost: £5.5m
  • End cost: £5.5m

Another ‘keeper whose popularity was impacted by the appeal of the defenders in front of him was Hugo Lloris.

However, the Frenchman returned a clean sheet in 12 of his 27 appearances under Antonio Conte, conceding just 24 goals in that time.

Across the season, his three double-digit hauls was joint-top among goalkeepers, while only Alisson could beat him overall for FPL points and value.

The strength of Spurs’ improving defence did have its downsides though: Lloris recorded save points in just four of his final 14 appearances for the Lilywhites.

VICENTE GUAITA

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Gameweek 34 Wildcard 2
  • Points: 119
  • Points per match: 4.0
  • Start cost: £4.5m
  • End cost: £4.6m

FPL managers’ opinion of Vicente Guaita may have been soured by rotation in the second half of the season, but when simply looking at points per match, he deserves to make the shortlist.

In fact, among first-choice shop-stoppers, only Alisson, Ederson and Hugo Lloris could improve on his tally of 4.0, whilst he also fared very well for clean sheets with 11 in 30 starts.

Elsewhere, Guaita produced a very decent 11 bonus points and finished the season strongly, too, recording his biggest haul of the season – 10 points – against Manchester United in Gameweek 38.

NOT QUITE MAKING THE CUT

%d9%81%d8%b1%d9%8a%d9%82-%d8%a7%d9%84%d9%88%d8%a7%d9%8a%d9%84%d8%af-%d9%83%d8%a7%d8%b1%d8%af-1-%d8%ad%d8%b1%d8%a7%d8%b3%d8%a9-%d8%a7%d9%84%d9%85%d8%b1%d9%85%d9%89

Ederson co-shared the Golden Glove with Alisson but a lack of save points (just seven in 37 appearances; that’s fewer than Sa managed in the first 11 Gameweeks) and bonus points (four) meant that he finished some way off the Liverpool goalkeeper in the overall standings. While Alisson topped FPL’s best-value goalkeeper list (based on points per million), Ederson was down in 10th.

Robert Sanchez ended with the same number of clean sheets as Sa, a creditable 11, but he wasn’t a prolific save machine either. In fact, a total of 14 first-choice Premier League goalkeepers had a better points-per-match average than the Brighton custodian (3.4).

David Raya was a close-run thing, as he had as good a points-per-match average as Ramsdale (4.0). However, he missed almost half of the season; whilst that hasn’t stopped us from nominating Team of the Season candidates in the past (Papiss Cisse being an example), goalkeepers tend to be mostly a set-and-forget purchase for FPL managers and we felt that a mere 24 starts counted against him as a consequence.

Some memorable Double Gameweek hauls helped gloss over the fact that Nick Pope had his worst-ever FPL year from a lofty starting price of £5.5m, while in only one of David de Gea‘s previous 10 seasons has he kept fewer clean sheets than he did in 2021/22 (eight).

66 Comments
  1. HurriKane
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    I know I should give it a rest but what do you think of this GW1 draft for 2022-23 season?

    Raya (4.5)
    TAA (8.5) Chilwell (5.5) Trippier (5) Sessegnon (5)
    Son (12) Diaz (9.5) Bowen (8.5) Trossard (6.5)
    Haaland (11.5) Mitrovic (6.5)

    Bench: 4.0 Bissouma (4.5) Greenwood (4.5) 4.0

    Formation: 4-4-2

    There maybe little variation but I'm predicting this could be the template structure to start with by most involved managers.

    Open Controls
    1. Oneman
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Looks good but I think you might be a year out on your Greenwood stats (now a mid and £7m I think)

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        thats sam greenwood forward from leeds

        Open Controls
        1. Oneman
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          Well more fool me then!

          Open Controls
    2. Forza Papac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      This really puts the fantasy in fantasy football

      Open Controls
    3. NorCal Villan
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Didn’t read past “I know I should give it a rest” 😎

        Open Controls
      • TheDragon
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Step away from computer

        Open Controls
        1. HurriKane
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          i know. just cant help myself. instead of refreshing my mind im here on ffs just after season ended

          withdrawal symptoms may take some time 😉

          Open Controls
      • bench boost for every gamew…
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Defence is nice.
        Trossard trolly, no.
        Haaland will be in every team until he gets injured in pre season or in the first game.
        Mitrovic again?

        Open Controls
        1. HurriKane
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          Any better option than Mitro for 6.5? cant see anyone else.

          Could pay 0.5 more for Toney (7.0) i guess

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            I think Chilwell, Sessegnon, Son, Diaz, Mitrovic, Haaland and maybe Trippier will be more expensive.

            Open Controls
      • bench boost for every gamew…
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Chili 5.5, probably more 6 or 6.5. Alonso gone and if he stays fit he is not 3 million lower than Taa.

        Open Controls
        1. HurriKane
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          probably yeah. could be reece 6.5 and chilwell 6.0

          Open Controls
      • Tomerick
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        You just know everyone’s gonna go Haaland and Vardy will end up trouncing him over the first few with an ownership of

        Open Controls
      • RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Pretty nice. Not tempted by Bruno G over Trossard?

        Open Controls
        1. HurriKane
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          Great shout. I think Bruno G and Wilson will form a nice partnership

          Open Controls
      • Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Chilly will be 6 if TAA is 8 or 8.5. Sess likely 5.5 and Sam Greenwood 5.0

        Open Controls
      • Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Very similar to something I'm thinking

        Dubravka
        Robbo Chilwell Doherty Laporte
        Son Diaz Maddison Kulusevski
        Haaland Mitrovic

        Open Controls
      • Leaf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Raya

        Open Controls
    4. Forza Papac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      I'm sure it's been mentioned many times on here but I just noticed that Pukki outscored Antonio and Toney. Considering the pre-season hype this is incredible

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        After GW3, Antonio’s highest score was 8 points.

        Open Controls
      2. Tomerick
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        So what you’re saying is, bring in Mitrovic?

        Open Controls
        1. Forza Papac
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Mitrovic is pure 'too good for the Championship, not good enough for the Premier League'

          Open Controls
    5. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      How the F has Ramsdale been nominated? What an absolute joke. The author clearly doesn't know the pain of owning him 😡

      Open Controls
      1. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        If you, like me owned him from gw4 to say around gw25 he was gold.

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          And he's the runaway leader of the poll, I can exclusively reveal. I think all the stink around forwards has masked the fact that it's actually been quite a mediocre year for goalkeepers, too. No real Pope or Martinez figure emerging from the budget pack, Ramsdale about the best of them.

          Open Controls
          1. NorCal Villan
              3 hours, 8 mins ago

              Best goalie from this year? That’s like being (as sung about by the epic Drive-By Truckers) the best-lookin’ woman in B@tth0leville 😎

              https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ceVdI8GiGKA

              Open Controls
        2. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          For a long time he was my set and forget cheap goalie with nice stream of points.

          Open Controls
        3. avfc82
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          Presume you owned him from GW30 onwards.

          GW4-29 - a clean sheet every other game, 4.9 points per start and 117 points (third best behind Sa and Alisson)… 4.5m at the start of that run too.

          I reckon he deserves to be in.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            When Ramsdale lost his clean sheet during a 5-1 mauling of Everton in a game were Arsenal had total dominance, there wasn't even the slightest flicker of surprise. The pain of owning him had made me numb by that point. The Sheffield United keeper who was allergic to clean sheets last season has shown his true colours. The only award he should be nominated for is a Razzie.

            Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        This is from an article from a couple of weeks ago on The Athletic but I've just been catching up, a couple of interesting tidbits on Haaland and the City deal. (https://theathletic.com/3304608/2022/05/12/haaland-manchester-city-how-the-deal-was-done/?source=twitteruk&redirected=1)

        Firstly, is that Guardiola had to be convinced about signing him and it seems like he would have wanted to attempt to go for Kane again.

        "Interestingly, Begiristain did not just have to convince Haaland about the move. He had to have a word with Guardiola, too.

        The City manager had preferred a move for Kane last summer, and not just because the England captain was deemed to be the more available of the two, given Haaland’s release clause did not kick in for another year. Guardiola felt Kane would be the better fit for his team.

        Also of interest is the fact that several sources had suggested last summer that the City hierarchy did not share Guardiola’s passion for the Spurs striker. They were on board, but not all-in. One wonders whether Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy’s refusal to play ball was, secretly, music to the club’s ears."

        The other, is that Haaland and his camp initially preferred Madrid as a destination as they felt La Liga was a less strenuous league and so it would be less physically demanding on a player that has had missed a fair bit of time this season through predominantly muscular injuries (he missed about a third of the season). But Txiki convinced them by noting Guardiola's penchant for rotation when needed and him always having the final say over his squad and teams.

        "But Begiristain used this to outline why Manchester would be a better fit than the Spanish capital.

        Haaland has played a lot of football since his move to Germany, with both Dortmund and Norway relying on him heavily. He has missed 16 club games this season — and it was put to him that this could easily continue in La Liga because, as a “galactico” signing, he would have to play in as many games for Madrid as possible. If not, there would be pressure on the manager. In turn, there would be pressure on the club’s president, Florentino Perez.

        At City, however, Guardiola is such a strong personality that he would decide to rest Haaland if he felt it was necessary and would be able to handle any criticism that came his way over it. So if Haaland needed a rest, he would get one at City."

        I think if anyone had any ideas that he's going to play nearly every game next season they need to quickly forget it.

        Open Controls
        1. circusmonkey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Thank you. I was already minded to not get him and even more so now.

          Open Controls
      3. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Ben Foster deserves a mention for his DGW36 BB heroics alone.

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          Solely responsible for my BB not being the usual heap of plop.

          Open Controls
          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 12 mins ago

            Saving many a**es back then. Plus he's done many FPL interviews before. Definitely the GK of FPL darlings this season!

            Open Controls
        2. Tomerick
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          And he had been remarkably consistent up until that point too!

          Open Controls
          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 11 mins ago

            Yep, he was a great cover for BGW27 when Ramsdale blanked.

            FPL legend

            Open Controls
      4. Nath1210
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Hi, is there a way to export all of FPL's data on goalkeepers, defender's etc for the 22/23 season?

        Open Controls
      5. NorCal Villan
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          No matter how bad GW 38 was, or even the entire season, I *bet* we’re all having a better Monday than Tanya Hanley

          https://www.givemesport.com/88011465-liverpool-fan-with-100-quadruple-bet-rejected-huge-cash-out-offers-before-man-city-won-pl/amp

          Open Controls
          1. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            Blimey, that puts my Guaita benching into perspective. Cool £95k turned down! That would pay for a lot of FPL advice next year

            Open Controls
            1. NorCal Villan
                2 hours, 21 mins ago

                I think that is what is known as a life lesson

                Open Controls
                1. El Presidente
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 33 mins ago

                  Yeah it's called greed.

                  Open Controls
              • PartyTime
                  1 hour, 50 mins ago

                  She is soo greedy & stubborn

                  Open Controls
              • El Presidente
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                OMG. Amateurs.

                Open Controls
              • el polako
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 11 mins ago

                Grasp all, loose all.

                Open Controls
                1. PartyTime
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    😆

                    Open Controls
                2. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 57 mins ago

                  As if the company Twitter provided live updates on the cash-out offers.

                  Insane pressure on the person in order to save the company a massive payout. (In the end would have lost £ but it was an odds game.)

                  I know it's the game & that's gambling, but it's so so predatory.

                  Open Controls
                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 40 mins ago

                    I agree but this publicity feeds the machine.

                    She was right to refuse the early ones but the partial £25k from £100 with another £100k riding made sense to cash out.

                    Open Controls
                    1. NorCal Villan
                        1 hour, 38 mins ago

                        Plus, even if she held out and Liverpool won the league yesterday, she still had to have Liverpool win the CL final to get the full payout

                        Open Controls
                  2. NorCal Villan
                      1 hour, 56 mins ago

                      https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=AkQ32ej9Xzw

                      Cold wind blows a young girl's world apart
                      She bet it all, she bet it all on the jack of hearts
                      Gained her freedom but lost her soul
                      On a gambler's roll, on a gambler’s roll

                      Open Controls
                    • PartyTime
                        1 hour, 52 mins ago

                        What an absolute moron

                        Open Controls
                        1. Baps hunter
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          52 mins ago

                          Who? I think there may have been cheaper ways to get some money. She may have placed live bets for MCI to win for example. Had she lost them, she could have bet Real to win in CL or cashed it out. Maybe she didn't need that 25k or 100k that badly and wanted to make history with big win.

                          Open Controls
                          1. NorCal Villan
                              46 mins ago

                              The article says that this is the first bet she has ever made

                              Open Controls
                              1. Baps hunter
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 4 Years
                                just now

                                She may have gotten advice in that situation.

                                Open Controls
                        2. NorCal Villan
                            1 hour, 46 mins ago

                            https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7SULSMMtBPg

                            Open Controls
                        3. BobbyDoesNotLook
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          2 hours, 14 mins ago

                          Thanks for the season, see you in couple of weeks!

                          Open Controls
                        4. Kun Tozser
                          • 6 Years
                          2 hours, 7 mins ago

                          Scheetveee back to help Tag with the language barrier?

                          Open Controls
                        5. diesel001
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 1 min ago

                          Players to target if you want to get a relegation rival in trouble:

                          1) Raphinha (Leeds)
                          2) James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)
                          3) Christian Eriksen (Brentford)
                          4) Richarlison (Everton)

                          Don't even have to sign them. Just turn their heads and keep the rumours going.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Baps hunter
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            46 mins ago

                            I don't think that Everton will be in relegation battle this year.

                            Open Controls
                          2. NateDog
                            • 1 Year
                            46 mins ago

                            I think it's very unlikely that Raphinha will stay at Leeds, no disrespect to them but it seems like a lot of top clubs are keen on him (especially Barcelona) so I can't see him staying. Eriksen too already surely has a heap of offers on the table.

                            Open Controls
                          3. NorCal Villan
                              45 mins ago

                              Do Man United!

                              Open Controls
                            • RedRo
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              32 mins ago

                              None of those players are leaving for a club that’s going to be a relegation candidate though.

                              Open Controls
                              1. diesel001
                                • 5 Years
                                just now

                                Doesn't matter. Just get the other players' heads turned. Get the rumour mill going. Destabilise them.

                                Win by weakening your opposition.

                                Open Controls
                          4. Starskyb
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            50 mins ago

                            Just a quick message to say thanks to the whole FFS team. Since joining I've had my best two seasons of FPL (both within top 100k). There have been times I've got myself a bit in a tizz as I've been taking it more seriously but mostly I've had a lot more fun using the tools and interacting with the community through it all.

                            Open Controls
                            1. RedRo
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              5 mins ago

                              Congrats mate

                              Open Controls
                          5. Baps hunter
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            23 mins ago

                            What was the lesson of the season for you?

                            I learned that for gw 1 overthinking is bad idea. Won't get any players to be ready on my bench for future fixtures beyond gw 2 if they have sour fixtures to start with. Having Harrison (and Barnes) over Benrahma and Raphinha hurt my start of the season a lot. (Two years ago I made a mistake by making starting XI that was far too unflexible because I didn't care about price points at all.)

                            Open Controls

                          You need to be logged in to post a comment.