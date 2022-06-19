Draft your 2022/23 FPL team with LiveFPL’s price predictions

Trent Alexander-Arnold at £8.0m, Son Heung-min cheaper than Erling Haaland, and Ivan Perisic a £5.5m defender…

Lots of us have been having a crack at guessing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) starting prices for the 2022/23 season and LiveFPL are no different.

We’re always happy to champion the fine work of site regular Ragabolly, who provides valuable free tools and information for FPL managers throughout the season.

And his latest project gives Fantasy managers the chance to start drafting their 2022/23 squads with a completely free-to-use team planner, complete with predicted starting prices.

You can select your Gameweek 1 squad and even plan for the weeks and months beyond that.

The price predictions come courtesy of a machine-learning algorithm (along with some manual additions), which harnesses historical FPL data.

FEATURES

Plan future transfers

Experiment with chip strategy

Create multiple drafts and save them to your account

Access a colour-coded fixture ticker that has your own specific players listed and the future matches they have to play

See a ‘Proposed Transfers’ summary page for the Gameweeks ahead

