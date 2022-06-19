127
FPL June 19

Draft your 2022/23 FPL team with LiveFPL’s price predictions

127 Comments
Trent Alexander-Arnold at £8.0m, Son Heung-min cheaper than Erling Haaland, and Ivan Perisic a £5.5m defender…

Lots of us have been having a crack at guessing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) starting prices for the 2022/23 season and LiveFPL are no different.

We’re always happy to champion the fine work of site regular Ragabolly, who provides valuable free tools and information for FPL managers throughout the season.

And his latest project gives Fantasy managers the chance to start drafting their 2022/23 squads with a completely free-to-use team planner, complete with predicted starting prices.

You can select your Gameweek 1 squad and even plan for the weeks and months beyond that.

The price predictions come courtesy of a machine-learning algorithm (along with some manual additions), which harnesses historical FPL data.

CLICK HERE TO GET STARTED

FEATURES

  • Plan future transfers
  • Experiment with chip strategy
  • Create multiple drafts and save them to your account
  • Access a colour-coded fixture ticker that has your own specific players listed and the future matches they have to play
  • See a ‘Proposed Transfers’ summary page for the Gameweeks ahead

  1. Darwin von Humboldt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    Nice. That's my Sunday sorted then!

    1. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Please share your drafts

  2. Tomerick
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Fantasy Fantasy Premier League

    1. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      The addiction is real

    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Next season I’ll create something that predicts the prices that LiveFPL will predict so everyone can start even sooner

      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Ha!

  3. Ahtikullervo
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Sanchez (4,5)
    Robertson (7,5) Cancelo (7) Chilwell (6) Tsimikas (4,5)
    Salah (13) Kulusevski (8) Trossard (7) Bruno G (6)
    Haaland (12) Jimenez (7,5)
    Ward (4) Duffy (4) Dendoncker (4,5) Gelhardt (4,5)

    Possible changes - Tsimikas if not playing another 4,5 who is sure starter a la Andersen (4,5). Bruno G can be replaced with Neto (6,0).

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      How do you think its possible that Tsimikas & Robertson are both regular starters? Sorry to break it to you, but Tsimi is not the new Mané 😉

      1. Ahtikullervo
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        Price of Tsimikas is the reason he is there. I do not imagine them with Robertson being there all the time, even often...

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          And yet you'll play him every week despite the string of 0pt-ers? I would suggest you reconsider that, especially with a bare bones bench. Andersen (if 4.5) would be better, although Palace have some tricky fixtures initially

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 31 mins ago

            0-pointers are not a problem. With the 5-sub rule, you can expect him to get a lot of 1-point cameos this season.

          2. Ahtikullervo
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 30 mins ago

            I have him there every week as if he comes he will most probably provide points, if not all my bench ones are the cheapeast who could/should start and with that provide those minimum points as I do not see them as big point providers as nobody else on that price range. Gelhardt is far from regular starter I know. But with 4,5 who from forwards is?

            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 25 mins ago

              If Tsimi is subbed on for Robbo, he'd mostly get you 1 point. Any playing 4.5 mid would on average score more than that. If you don't like that simple recommendation, don't think in shallow 1-for-1 swaps like Gelhardt to another nonentity - look to revise your whole squad structure.

              1. Ahtikullervo
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 7 mins ago

                Starting fixtures of Andersen (my replacement for Tsimi) do not promise much more points in my opinnion. Changes after GW4 possible.

                Open Controls
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 3 mins ago

                  I'm looking at a rotation with a Wolves and Brentford 4.5 defender. Good for the first 6 GWs.

            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 hours, 6 mins ago

              None of your bench look like regular starters to me

              1. Ahtikullervo
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 37 mins ago

                Who from that price range would be more regular starters in Your opinion?
                4.0 DEF 48 guys listed
                4.5 MID 90 guys listed
                4.5 FWD (Greenwood, Archer, Balogun, Simms, Dobin, Davis, Young-Coombes, Scarlett, Zekiri, Dembele, Moore, Street, Broadhead, Davis 2, Silva, Nlundulu, Muniz) vs Gelhardt.

                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 27 mins ago

                  I've not looked. I assume 4m defenders are non-starters; 4.5 mids are not on my radar as I intend to start 5 mids regularly. 4.5 - Gelhardt but I think he'll be 5m minimum. Archer and Davis might be viable for the bench if they're 4.5.

                2. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 hours, 15 mins ago

                  Some of the 4.5m (defensive) mids would be. 4m def & 4.5m fwd are at that price precisely because they're non-starters. Your bench wouldnt be a problem if you just replace Tsimikas though

                  1. Ahtikullervo
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    I actually agree and Kilman is my most probable replacement.

  4. Kobayashi
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Who do you expect might become some of more overlooked player(s) amongst RMT drafts in the coming weeks once prices are revealed?

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      De Bruyne and all the City mids.

      1. Kobayashi
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        True, although this may be more due to a combination of rotation fears (as usual) alongside the arrival of Haaland which will take up a good portion of the overall budget for most.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Mason Mount? Chelsea have a pretty decent start & I haven't seen him mentioned at all yet

      Open Controls
      1. Kobayashi
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Funnily enough, I was playing around with a (very early) draft with him in - I think he had a good season and haven't seen him mentioned too much either!

    3. Fodderx4
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      KDB, Foden, Antonio, Kane
      Maybe even Son as hard to have a balanced team with him if your set on Mo and Haaland and Kulu likely to be good value.

      I hope the price points prevent a clear template from forming and we have to make tough decisions.

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        I think Son will be popular with those who can't justify Kane due to Haaland. Half will go for Salah as their mid premium and half will go with Son (well, not half - I'm not getting either).

        Open Controls
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Yeah i think your right that it will be Diaz and Son v Kulu and Mo
          KDB over Haaland could be good differential.

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 12 mins ago

            No one will want Jota

        2. Kobayashi
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          I'm with you on this, I don't imagine I'll be getting either Son or Salah in favour of another pair like Kulu and Diaz plus change.

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            I've got those 2 as my top mids at the moment.

  5. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    I've done a draft with Livefpl and have 2.5m left in the bank. I feel he's undervalued 5 of my players by 0.5m, so with a lot of luck it might just fit.

    1. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Which players has he undercooked?

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Possibly TAA, Cancelo, Eriksen
        Definitely Trippier, Gelhardt

        1. Kobayashi
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          I've seen Gelhardt's name pop up a few times recently, but noticed he only started a handful of games (and minutes) mainly in the second half of last season.

          Is there a reason why he is becoming a standout pick, or just the best of the few budget options?

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            It's only me, isn't it? Haven't seen anyone else punt him. I just think he gave a good account of himself at the end of the season and will get more subbed-on minutes, especially with 5 subs now. He's only for my bench though.

            1. Kobayashi
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              Ha, see the RMT below - perhaps you're the trendsetter!

              If going with a cheap forward third option, he might be worth the gamble - although I'm also likely going to look into some of the promoted strikers (e.g. Bobby Reid) if it looks like they will see the same minutes this coming season.

            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              Gelhardt got pretty popular as 2nd sub toward the end of last season as many shifted to 451. Partly due to Bamford injuries, partly due to his evident talent. Clear standout in his price bracket (even at 5m) if you've watched a bit of him. I even started him on the final day of the season

              1. Kobayashi
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 3 mins ago

                But won't Bamford be due to return by the start of next season, thereby limiting Gelhardt's minutes?

                1. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 hour, 59 mins ago

                  Yeah, fitness permitting, Bamford is clear 1st choice. But Gelhardt will get plenty of mins off the bench - probably subbed on more often than not. I'm very likely to get him as 2nd forward if playing 451 as anyone over 5m is too expensive to bench, and I don't want 2 non-playing (non-cameoing even) 4.5 fwds as my only cover for Håland

                  1. Kobayashi
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 56 mins ago

                    That's fair, we should get an idea in preseason too. I mentioned to someone else here I'd be tempted to check the minutes/goals of some of the promoted strikers (like Bobby Reid) if I end up going with a cheap 3rd forward.

                    1. Andy_Social
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 52 mins ago

                      There should be a lot more viable super-cheap benchie strikers this season due to the extra subs. I expect established premier clubs' fringe youth players like Archer and Gelhardt to get late minutes. I'd prioritise those and wait to see how promoted teams get on - will they score for fun like early Watford or be totally limp like early Norwich?

                2. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 58 mins ago

                  For Gelhardt you'd be looking at an impact sub. But I'd only have him as a perma-benchie, coming on for a rested or injured first-choice.

              2. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 hours, 2 mins ago

                EO GW38 was over 4%, close to that of Mané

        2. zeslinguer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Trippier@5 I think seems right tbh, I think 5.5m for a Newcastle defender is too much

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            He should be 5m. Rags has him 4.5.

            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 17 mins ago

              Or am I thinking of Targett? He's 4.5

              1. zeslinguer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                yeah Tripps@5 Targett@4.5, which I think is probably correct. At 5 he's a non-pick because of Trippier, at 4.5 I think he's decent value. If FPL did more granular pricing from the start I'd think we'd see the CBs at 4.5/4.6, Targett at 4.7 and Trippier at 5.1/5.2. I'd be surprised to see Targett at 5 given he's not that attacking - 4 attacking returns in the last 2 seasons is less than Schar for example. He also tends to sit pretty deep given ASM does not track back.

                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 3 mins ago

                  I think all the starting defenders at Newcastle should be 5m. They'd be expected to be a top-half side, like Villa or Brighton - all 5m defenders in my book.

  6. adstomko
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Only defence I trust (without rotation) is Liverpool's, so here's a peculiar draft:

    Meslier
    Trent, Robertson, Van Dijk, Cancelo, Chilwell
    Saka, Kulusevski, Maddison
    C.Wilson, Watkins.
    Henderson, Neto, Johnson, Gelhardt

    1. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Taking big at the back to new heights!

      Who will you captain?

      1. adstomko
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        (see below)

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      The immediate problem here is who do you captain?

      1. adstomko
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Kulusevski GW1, Cancelo GW2, Saka GW3, Trent GW4 & 5
        I think the scorelines will be quite low for the first few gameweeks. Plenty of clean sheets for the top 3 teams with their fixtures

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Well I wouldn't go there, but you do you!

  7. Fish up a tree
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    First attempt from livefpl to be shot down!

    Raya
    Robbo Cancelo Chilwell Perisic
    Marti Son Aaronson Bruno G
    Jesus Haaland

    4 Kristenson 4.5 Mitrovic

    Will bench Mitro for GW1

    1. Kobayashi
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      My problem with players like Bruno G is that if they don't end up firing early on, it becomes much harder to transfer to another player at that price point without taking a points hit elsewhere.

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Dunno, he'll be a mid-price mid, priced between 6 and 7 m. I expect there to be a lot of mids in that same bracket. I've got a shortlist of Martinelli, Coutinho, Eriksen, Aaronson, Neto, Trossard and Johnson. There's loads more.

        1. Kobayashi
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Ah, I was basing this guesstimate on one FPL site which had Bruno at 5m and players like Coutinho (7m) and Trossard (6.5m) a fair amount more.

          If he does turn out to be 6-7m, I'd still rather have one of the others you mention given Newcastle's tough early start.

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            Yeh, I had him and a defender from Newcastle in my first draft, but with the fixtures, I'd be looking more to Wolves for the first few games.

    2. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Needs a pool mid

    3. schlupptheweek
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      That team will almost certainly not be affordable but I like the idea. The Arsenal mids will be interesting one as I suspect Saka will be 8.0 or 8.5M, leaving one of Odegaard, Smith Rowe and Martinelli to be the cheaper route into Arsenal. The 5 sub rule will make it a nightmare but it feels like selecting the right 1 of these 3 will be important for a good start. I suspect the new Arsenal transfers will be more of a factor when injuries and Europa League congestion comes in. It reminds me of the Barkley/Mount pre-season conundrum a few seasons ago where lots went for the flop Barkley due to preseason form while Mount started brilliantly.

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours ago

        Got this new Vieira lad to chuck in as well, plus they're still trying for Tielemans. I can see a lot of Arsenal rotation ahead. I'm still leaning towards Odegaard for the early fixtures though.

      2. Fish up a tree
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        For me Marti will start ahead of ESR with ESR coming off the bench certainly at the start of the season.

        Vieira looks like a good signing as well so he could come into the mix.

        I can see Arsenal lining up in the easier fixtures at the start of the season like this if Jesus signs!

        Partey
        Ode Vieira
        Saka Jesus Marti

        Preseason will be key but I would start with either Ode or Marti

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Yep this looks right to me. Finally an Arsenal fan talking sense 😉 Seen a bunch of wonky predictions recently including Martinez up front

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            Martinez the centreback they're trying to buy?

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              Yeah seemed like a little Lisandro / Lautaro confusion maybe

  8. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Some great price reveals

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Que??

  9. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Is anyone else still baffled how Mane beat Son to the PFA team of the year?

  10. TN
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Right my FPL live isn't working correctly, it's given me a budget of 111.5m for some reason

    Anyway I've added it up and got this lot to 100 exact:

    Raya
    Cancelo Tierney Cash Robbo Target
    L.Diaz Son Saka 7.5
    Haaland

    Sanchez 4.5 4.5 4.5

    2 pool
    2 city
    2 arsenal

    Please criticise 🙂

  11. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    I started tinkering with Livefpl and it was fun for the first five minutes. After understanding that I can't afford "even" Salah, Son and Haaland and premiun defense, I just remebered how difficult it is to make great team after losing all tv gained last season 😉 And guess what, this surprising phenomena surpr

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      ...ices me every year when new season starts 😉

  12. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    There will be Arteta roulette this year

  13. Debauchy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Back and raring to go , but wtf been going on while most of us have had feet up ? Countless RMTs with little hope of being realistic final teams.

    Guess most posting know it but oh so pointless !

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Welcome back bud! Not really many RMTs til the last few days, mostly Håland/Darwin chat, some nostalgia stuff

    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      But isn’t life pretty much all pointless. We've just conditioned ourselves to believe certain things matter and others don't when in fact nothing and everything matters.

      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        31 mins ago

        Agreed. We all die in the end.

      2. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        25 mins ago

        Metallica !

    3. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      It’s just some fun man & we all know our teams will change a thousand times before GW1 by which time we will be stark raving bonkers

      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yeah ok , tbh I have also worked on a few possibility's but posting them at this stage is pretty pointless. But yeah enjoy fellas Im looking forward as much as most

    4. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      What's been going on is stupid internationals. Scotland humiliated but scraped a good result out of the fire in the end; England just historically humiliated. None of all that will bear the slightest relevance to the start of the new season though.

      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        This Andy , but yeah nothing against guys have a little fun

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Oh, I've knocked up a little draft too. Might have been the first of the bad boys actually!

          1. Debauchy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            TBH I have taken some "notes" from your early drafts , I just feel it's better to wait for final prices otherwise you find your self squeezing in players to to keep with your early drafts . Each to his own of course !

            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Well I feel like I'm pretty set with my defence and attack. It's the identity of all 5 mids that's fluid and totally dependent on final prices.

              1. Debauchy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Likewise but pre season friendlies will have a bearing yeah

  14. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Here's my livefpl draft. Been told this team is over budget but its bang on 100 at Ragabolly's prices.

    Raya
    Robertson Cancelo Doherty Trippier
    Son Diaz Martinelli Johnson
    Håland Darwin
    (4.0 GK, 4 def, Ramsey, Gelhardt)

    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Johnson probably gonna be a fwd sadly. Fpl released an article with him in the fwds section.

    2. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Over , start again

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Yeah I know Doherty at 5 seems generous, Ramsey & Gelhardt at 4.5 very unlikely... but since the theme of the article & comments is livefpl drafts, I'm just putting out the team I'd like based on those prices. In reality, I'm pretty sure I'll have to sacrifice Darwin. But you never know, some bargains could turn up to enable something like this

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          54 mins ago

          Good draft, given your provisos. Johnson will need to be replaced and Nunez downsized. Otherwise, good.

  15. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Brennan's a forward in FPL then...

    "Although he can operate as a winger or support striker, Johnson mainly featured as a centre-forward after Cooper's arrival as manager in mid-September. His position in 2022/23 Fantasy is therefore expected to reflect that role."

    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      At 5.5m I’d get him, would have paid 6.0m for him as a MF

  16. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Besides speculating with speculative prices, one big topic is 5 sub rule. Who are the players likely to see reduced minutes? Are wingbacks who have decent replacements at the biggest risk? Let's talk about Liverpool for example. Does this mean having TAA over Robbo (because of Tsimikas) better idea? Or should we just save money and get VvD and hope him to score from corners early? Does Mane gone mean tactical tweaks? Points could be more spread and Salah has refused to sign a new deal and saw his minutes managed later in the season. Is he actually worth the money if this continues? Going without him might also be suicidal if he has found his shooting boots.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      This was an HT, albeit at quite a dead time:
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25020902

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      VVD playing 90 mins of every game does become more important now. I think Robbo and Trent will be subbed but far less so than the Chelsea and Spurs wingbacks. It's not just wingbacks though - strikers will be subbed more, and some players will be lethal coming on against tired legs, not least Grealish.

  17. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Sterling at Chelsea would be brilliant for FPL.

    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      More premium options as the weeks go on. Realistically now we have Haaland, KDB, Son, Kane, Salah, Ronaldo and Sterling who could all do well and are worth looking at. Then we'll have other high-end options like Bruno, Mahrez (especially if Jesus and Sterling both go), Diaz, Nunez and probably a couple of others that will get price hikes to bring them up to 9m+ that will be hard to fit in but could end up warranting a spot early on. It should hopefully all mean a lot more variation in GW1 as critical choices have to be made on who to leave out which can only be a good thing

    2. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      You need someone like KDB for Sterling to return

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Nolt really. Chilwell and James could really benefit from a forward who converts crosses.

    3. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Why ? Sterling will hit on occassion but not when you have him.
      Poor finisher so will not be an entertained thought for me ever again.

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        57 mins ago

        I'm not going to get Sterling - too expensive. But for me it makes James and Chilwell more viable as Sterling is a better finisher than Werner or Pulisic, especially if the wingbacks put low crosses from the byline that is City's specialism.

      2. zeslinguer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        19+ attacking returns in each of the last 7 seasons despite not always being nailed is why

  18. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Anyone thinking of Son (C) over Salah?

    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Probably a lot of people yes

    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      No. It's mid-June. GW1 is 8 weeks away. Relax.

      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Dog's do talk . listen

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          55 mins ago

          Probably people who have Son but not salah.

  19. Atletico Junior
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Looks like Brennan Johnson will be classified as FWD, according to FPL’s latest article

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Dont actually mind having a budget forward option, except that its likely there wont be many alternatives at his price & I'm not really keen on most of the current batch of midpricers like Watkins

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        56 mins ago

        I'd be interested at 5.5m max, but I suspect he'll come in at 6m.

  20. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    FPL releasing posts about forwards now after defenders and mids. Looks like price reveals could be tomorrow next!

  21. TN
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    Would be interested to know what peoples logic is surrounding the following...

    There are clearly many desriable premium options (yes haaland, salah, kane, KDB, Son i'm talking about you) so when coupled with the popular 'big' defenders such as cancelo/trent/robbo/james there is only really space for 2 premium mids/forwards.

    This is to ensure the rest of the team is balanced.

    But what about if you snuck in an extra premium and had to play one or two 4/4.5m options who are unlikely to get any points or might get a one-point cameo (thanks to the 5 subs rule), would this make having that premium who could haul worthwhile.

    What i'm saying is would you sacrifice two mid-priced options e.g. kulu and bernardo for a premium like son and a cheap sub 5m mid who has to be in your starting eleven?

    1. zeslinguer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      probably not worth it. It's a value game, so ultimately you're looking for the most points/pound, the exception being the premiums who are bad value but they are reliable captain options so it's worth it for that. The more premiums you pick the worse value you have. One or two is fine because you realistically want good captain options but not if it reduces value pick elsewhere.

      The other thing is you know what you're getting when you pay more. Kulu you can be fairly confident will net you a decent number of attacking returns next year. Dropping down to the 5m range and picking the right player becomes much more difficult. Of course you are correct that if you do so and pick correctly you can do well, but picking the correct 5m player is a minefield and they tend to be streaky anyway and more susceptible to fixture difficulty, so if you have a 5m slot you're probably looking at spending a few transfers swapping who is in that slot in and out, whereas a Kulu you could realistically jsut leave for the season and focus transfers elsewhere.

      That's my thinking anyway, may not be correct. Also, I've simplified a lot

    2. zeslinguer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      If you want to match more premiums with players you know will get 2 pts every week (thinking e.g a 4.5 + 4 + 12 will outscore a 6.5 + 7 + 7) the maths should be easy enough to do. Just look at the scores from last year and see if it works out.

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        You've got to factor in the double points the captain scores. Having premiums you'll rarely captain is sub-optimal. If it wasn't for that factor, maybe such an imbalanced team would be feasible.

        1. zeslinguer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          yeah I alluded to this in my first reply but you're right, if this is for a third premium you are gonna be captaining them at the very most 1/3 of the time or they would've been your first or second premium

  22. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    I've made my livefpl team as well. Funtimes.

    Raya
    Robbo Cancelo Chilwell Perisic Zinchenko
    Salah Saka Kulu Harrison
    Haaland

    (Digne if Zinchenko doesn't leave for another Premier league club)

    1. Chilli Heatwave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      You think Digne will be cheaper than cash?

      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Probably not but one can hope

    2. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      Can’t argue with it tbh with a lot of the bases covered

      I am inclined to get Son over Salah based on 2022 form but it’s not an easy going against the herd

      I like Perisic as well but at 33 I am thinking he will share minutes with the other WBs Spurs have

      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Perisic shouldn't share minutes for the first 4 gameweeks at least. Will find a suitable replacement by then if he does end up getting rotated a lot after that. I would like Son as well but Salah always hauls in GW1 😆 and I can't do Son to Salah as easily as Salah to Son cuz of price.

  23. Levi's 501
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Martinez
    Trent, Tomiyasu, Trippier, Veltman
    D.Luiz, Son, Mbeumo, Salah
    Kane, Watkins

    Raya, Keane, Podence, Gelhardt

    0.0 remaining. Tried and trusted Kane ahead of new boy Haaland.

    🙂

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 mins ago

      Luiz might be usurped by Kamara? He could be 4.5 too perhaps & maybe a decent sub but wouldn't want to start him

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        DLuiz wants away. Doesn't look like he'll play too much, if at all.

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

