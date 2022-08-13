FPL Gameweek 2 essentials: Tips, team news, best players and more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.

There is plenty for managers to consider ahead of today’s deadline.

Strong Premier League debuts for Erling Haaland (£11.6m) and Darwin Nunez (£9.1m) has seen demand for those two forwards rise, with Harry Kane (£11.4m) plummeting in popularity.

Then there are questions over what to do with Ivan Perisic (£5.5m), who started life at Tottenham Hotspur on the bench in Saturday’s win over Southampton.

And then there’s the captaincy debate: does Haaland or Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) get the armband this week?

All of our content for the upcoming Gameweek is on this page to help with your transfer dilemmas and captaincy conundrums ahead of the FPL deadline on Saturday 13 August at 11:00 BST.

