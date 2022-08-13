454
Tips August 13

FPL Gameweek 2 essentials: Tips, team news, best players and more

454 Comments
From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.

There is plenty for managers to consider ahead of today’s deadline.

Strong Premier League debuts for Erling Haaland (£11.6m) and Darwin Nunez (£9.1m) has seen demand for those two forwards rise, with Harry Kane (£11.4m) plummeting in popularity.

Then there are questions over what to do with Ivan Perisic (£5.5m), who started life at Tottenham Hotspur on the bench in Saturday’s win over Southampton.

And then there’s the captaincy debate: does Haaland or Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) get the armband this week?

All of our content for the upcoming Gameweek is on this page to help with your transfer dilemmas and captaincy conundrums ahead of the FPL deadline on Saturday 13 August at 11:00 BST.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 2 (AND BEYOND)?

GAMEWEEK 2 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 2?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

EXPERT OPINION AND STATS ANALYSIS

GAMEWEEK 2 TEAM REVEALS

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

MORE TOP GAMEWEEK 2 VIDEO CONTENT

NEW SIGNINGS ASSESSED

NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 1

USEFUL TOOLS

454 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Khark
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Aaaaaand, just like that - gameweek 2 teams are locked and loaded. Good luck everyone!

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      GL

      Open Controls
  2. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Pen is down

    Open Controls
  3. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    BB done
    WC done

    Not long now.

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      which Liverpool 3 did you go with?

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Taa, Mo and Darwin....

        Ward
        Cucu Taa Dunk Saliba Cancelo
        Saka Salah Kulu
        Haaland Darwin

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          ooo the defence is move maverick than I assumed, like it - welcome aboard the Cucu train 😀

          Open Controls
    2. InsertPunHere
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Busy few GWs for you then. Good luck!

        Open Controls
      • Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Why not TC this week?

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour ago

          Played WC. Only 1 chip a week

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            38 mins ago

            Ahh yeah, true.

            Open Controls
      • DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        I what order? (Big smile)

        Open Controls
      • DazF90
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Same! Good luck

        Open Controls
    3. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Pens and crayons down!

      Open Controls
    4. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Pants

      Open Controls
      1. InsertPunHere
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Oh dear. What have you done?

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Benched Baily

            Open Controls
            1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              I benched Cash, started Bailey. Bound to be the wrong way round.

              Open Controls
            2. GOTHAM City F.C.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              I like points on my bench 😆

              Open Controls
      2. Djokovic Airlines
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Feels good to have 2 FTs next weekend.

        Open Controls
        1. Khark
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Nice. I always try go into 3 with 2 free's but the Kane to Haaland move i couldn't ignore, GL.

          Open Controls
      3. The Legend Squad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Went Jesus over Cancelo last minute to protect rank if he goes mad. Come on Arsenal!

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          but what if Cancelo goes mad? 😆 good luck!

          Open Controls
        2. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          protect rank?
          Jesus.

          Open Controls
          1. The Legend Squad
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Equally points prediction, so went with higher ownership. Will be less damaging. But yeah, get your point

            Open Controls
        3. InsertPunHere
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Why not just play both, or was this a WC team structure thing?

            Open Controls
            1. The Legend Squad
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Yeah

              Open Controls
        4. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Last second Mount > Saka transfer.
          Accept any egg on face if it comes.
          Was my gut in GW1 which I went against.

          Open Controls
          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Ditto
            Swapped Jesus and Saka on WC

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              Can see that being viable. Jesus up or down to a FWD of choice. Or keep both and the Martinelli spot can become a decent 5.5m once he starts getting subbed lol.

              Open Controls
          2. The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Can't go wrong when you listen to me

            Open Controls
        5. mad_beer ✅
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          To make everyone feel better, Fulham haven't scored against Wolves since 2018.

          Open Controls
        6. Ninja Škrtel
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Pencils down!

          Open Controls
          1. DazF90
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Thankfully 🙂

            Open Controls
        7. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Who is going to blank today?

          Open Controls
          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            mitro

            Open Controls
            1. Limbo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              That'd be nice.

              Open Controls
          2. Jafooli
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Coutinho

            Open Controls
            1. Jafooli
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              Oh, thought you said every week....same difference

              Open Controls
          3. SADIO SANÉ
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Haaland blanking is practically guaranteed given the transfers in

            Open Controls
          4. iL PiStOlErO
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Liverpool

            Open Controls
          5. The Knights Template
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Wolves

            Open Controls
          6. InsertPunHere
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              Foden/Mahrez.

              Open Controls
            • DazF90
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              Jesus

              Open Controls
            • Shark
              • 2 Years
              23 mins ago

              Bailey

              Open Controls
          7. The Train Driver
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            1 week of waiting over.

            30 min of waiting remaining to change team for next weeks 1 week waiting.

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              Yea but then what?

              Open Controls
            2. Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              It's the 30 minutes that bothers me most....

              Open Controls
          8. Limbo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Avoided the Hokey Cokey.

            2FT. Haaland (c).

            Lets have it, starting with a tasty Everton win pls.

            Open Controls
            1. Khark
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              As a non owner of villa and everton id quite like to see a 5-5 with 10 own goals

              Open Controls
              1. Limbo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                I've got Bailey, but am an Everton fan. So, stuff Bailey.

                Open Controls
          9. F_Ivanovic
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Who else owns Haaland but (C) Salah like me? Last time I went Salah when everyone wasn't on him was United last year. Lets hope for the same again.

            Open Controls
            1. Fabreghastly
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              I think he, or Nunez, will out-score Haaland this week. Points spread around for MC this week I think

              Open Controls
          10. Arteta
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            De Bruyne (c). Let's do this!

            Open Controls
            1. MyNameIsBigManRedro
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              Me too

              Open Controls
          11. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Hope you all realise that if you have any players different to my Starting XI, you are SLEEPING on them. They are OVERLOOKED. No way did you consider them and make a different choice, oh no.

            Open Controls
            1. InsertPunHere
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                FALSE! My players are OBJECTIVELY SUPERIOR and cannot fail to get me to the title!

                Open Controls
              • The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 27 mins ago

                FPL BHUNA told me what to do

                Open Controls
              • DazF90
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                But we’re not allowed to do anything different are we?

                Open Controls
            2. FOO FIGHTER
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              Henderson
              Trent Cancelo Zinc Saliba
              Salah Kulu Martinelli
              (C)AULand Evolution Blankman

              Ward Dasilva Neco Reed

              GL everyone!

              Open Controls
              1. InsertPunHere
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  Interesting forward line.

                  Open Controls
              2. Diedhiou See That?
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 39 mins ago

                Ederson
                TAA Robertson Cancelo James Gabriel
                Salah Martinelli Neto
                Haaland(c) Jesus

                Let’s go!

                Open Controls
              3. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 39 mins ago

                NEW ARTICLE POSTED

                https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/08/13/scouts-matchday-2-picks-for-the-free-to-play-spitch-fantasy-game/

                Open Controls
              4. Razor Ramon
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 38 mins ago

                Predictions on highest transfer IN for GW3 - Maddison

                Open Controls
                1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                  Haaland - the couple of million who dithered this week.

                  Open Controls
                2. InsertPunHere
                    1 hour, 30 mins ago

                    Darwin.

                    Open Controls
                3. TomSaints
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  2 FTs banked. Salah (c) and now just to see whether I regret starting Bailey…

                  Open Controls
                4. OLLY G
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  55 mins ago

                  I don't like that it doesn't appear to tell you how many transfers a manager has done or whether they took a hit/s.

                  Open Controls

