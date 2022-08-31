238
Fantasy5 August 31

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 – pick the best players for Gameweek 5

Premier League games are coming thick and fast, with Gameweek 5 being the first midweek round of 2022/23.

And there’s a bonus Fantasy5 round starting on Wednesday night, too, giving you another chance of winning a cool £10,000 from your Fantasy expertise – and it won’t cost you a penny.

There are various other prizes on offer beyond the wallet-fattening jackpot in the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5.

You can also set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family. To join the Fantasy Football Scout league, simply click here.

HOW TO PLAY

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 5 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money.

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot – this week, there’s an official kit of your choice up for grabs.

We have selected our own picks for Gameweek 5, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 19:30 BST on Wednesday 31 August.

ENTER YOUR FANTASY5 TEAM HERE

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 5 PICKS

Nine players defeated their points target during Gameweek 4, two of which were in our picks. Roberto Firmino‘s 19 points narrowly outscored his 6.5 target, with midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (5.5) labeled as a defender and getting full clean sheet points.

James Maddison (5.5) missed his match through injury and Ivan Toney (6.5) couldn’t score past Everton.

Back from injury, Raul Jimenez (6.5) almost capped his first start of the season with a goal against Newcastle, had it not been ruled out by VAR for a foul in the build-up. We back his pirate celebration to be on display against Bournemouth, who are without a manager after Tuesday morning brought Scott Parker’s departure.

Someone who did score was Arsenal centre-back Gabriel (6.5), with a late winner versus Fulham following five goals from last season. Opponents Aston Villa have looked below-par of late and the Brazilian has a strong chance of registering either a clean sheet or goal – possibly both.

Ilkay Gundogan (8.5) netted in two successive matches before being rotated to the bench on Saturday because of a ‘niggle’. That should ensure his starting place against Nottingham Forest, a side that has conceded the most goal attempts (79) and shots on target (27) so far.

There is a question over the minutes of Ivan Perisic (8.5) but, given that Spurs face Fulham just before a string of games against Marseille, Man City and Sporting CP, perhaps that is the time he will be rested. Using that logic, his attacking returns and West Ham’s lack of goals – just one from four outings – provide a strong haul potential.

Finally, attacking full-back Andrew Robertson (7.5) bagged a clean sheet and assist against Bournemouth. Although Newcastle could be a tricky opponent, they will be without Allan Saint-Maximin, Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson for the Anfield clash.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

ENTER YOUR FANTASY5 TEAM HERE

