660
Tips October 8

FPL Gameweek 10 tips: Best players, captains, predicted line-ups + team reveals

660 Comments
Share

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.

With Erling Haaland (£12.1m) scoring a hat-trick in three successive home games, his upcoming meeting with Southampton will likely end much of the discussion regarding captaincy.

But there is still plenty up for debate and analysis ahead of the weekend, including Aleksandar Mitrovic‘s (£6.8m) fitness.

We’ve collated all of our content for the upcoming Gameweek on this page to help with your transfer dilemmas, chip-related conundrums and captaincy quandaries.

Remember, the FPL deadline is at 13:30 BST today.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 10?

1

GAMEWEEK 10 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

FPL Gameweek 1 team news: Live updates from Pep, Klopp, Tuchel and more

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 10?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

How checklists can help you make better FPL decisions 1

EXPERT OPINION AND STATS ANALYSIS

GAMEWEEK 10 TEAM REVEALS

TEMPLATE: The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek XX: Tips, captains, team news and best players

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

Everton v Brentford team news: Calvert-Lewin starts, Keane out

FIXTURE ANALYSIS

Who has the best FPL fixtures until the World Cup break?

MORE TOP GAMEWEEK 10 VIDEO CONTENT

Scoutcast: Manchester clubs on the FPL radar ahead of Gameweek 15

Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos

NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 9

USEFUL TOOLS

VOTE FOR SCOUT AT THE FOOTBALL CONTENT AWARDS!

Vote for Fantasy Football Scout at the 2022 Football Content Awards by clicking here and selecting our name in the ‘Best in Fantasy Football’ section from the ‘Editorial’ drop-down menu.

You can also vote via Twitter via this one-click Tweet template.

A huge thank you for your continued support!

660 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Apparently official source said that Mahrez STARTS …. Worried as a Foden owner .. hopefully he switches to left and Jack misses out.

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      HinduMonkey … named the source but never caught it … Bhutanese or something but apparently it’s an official source.

      Open Controls
    2. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Foden will start - no danger

      Open Controls
    3. Digital-Real
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      or worry as a KDB owner too.

      Open Controls
    4. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Would think a rested Foden and KDB should start but it’s Pep after all.

      Open Controls
  2. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours ago

    Haaland against Caleta-Car and Bella-Kotchap today.

    Open Controls
  3. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Rolled.

    Notable: Played Mitro and Guaita in the end. Neco first on bench.

    Good luck everyone!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.