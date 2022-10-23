187
Sorare: How I started my journey

After recently bringing you some beginner’s guides to Sorare, we’ve sent one of our in-house team, Geoff, on his own journey into the card-collecting world.

Here he writes about his first experiences with the platform.

With the FPL season well underway and my rank hovering around 1,000,000, I recently did what I often do when I’m not happy with my FPL performance – I started playing a new Fantasy game.

Sorare has long been on my list of games to try; the format is interesting, using players from multiple leagues creates variety, and some trusted Fantasy friends have been playing for a few years and promised to point me in the right direction.

Sorare, the card-based game with Gameweekly deadlines, allows managers to pick from their collection to enter weekly competitions, attempting to outscore other Sorare managers.

Sorare is free to play, and has a separate game mode where you buy cards and compete against others who have purchased cards.

There are prizes available for those who do well in a given week in both the free and paid versions, with cards and cash (in the form of ETH, a cryptocurrency) on offer.

I was at first unsure about the blockchain/crypto element of Sorare but I picked it up quickly.
Over the course of a few articles, I’ll be sharing my experience as a complete newcomer to Sorare. I’ll provide any tips I come across to get set up, talk through my evolving strategy, and share my successes.

Set up and intro

At its core, Sorare managers are tasked with picking the best player cards they own and entering them into tournaments.

Managers can acquire five kinds of cards: Common, Limited, Rare, Super Rare, Unique. These cards allow managers to enter different types of tournaments, at different levels and with different prizes. Common cards are free, allowing users to play for free. All tiers above Common cards are purchased using a digital Sorare wallet.

Following the steps to login [link?] I created my account, made an initial deposit, and flipped through the tabs to get to know the site. I used previous Fantasy Football Scout articles to ensure I picked things up quickly [link?].

The setup was painless and straightforward, something I appreciated as I wanted to get in right away and set up a team.

Additionally, users are given a number of ‘Daily Drops’ which can be claimed after logging in every day. These proved useful for me, with players like Sadio Mane coming into my collection, along with a surprising trio of Burnley players in Josh Cullen, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
After collecting a few cards I navigated to the Play tab, where I found upcoming tournaments and registered a team of Common players in a league appropriately called ‘Casual’.

With a firm personal favourite player in Mane, I’d begun my journey.

Going deeper

One tip I heard from experienced Sorare managers was to go for ‘Rare’ cards to play in ‘All-Star Rare’.
Basically, Rare cards are red, whilst Common are grey, Limited are yellow, Super Rare are blue, and Unique are black.

Following this advice, I started looking for red Rare cards, and found that ‘All-Star’ is just the name of a tournament, like the ‘Casual’ tournament I’d already entered.

Playing All-Star Rare, I was told, was good because managers don’t only compete with other managers – they can also win if their players perform well, regardless of how they performed in relation to other Sorare managers’ players.

Not feeling I had an edge on other managers, two ways to win sounded good to me.

I spread my initial Rare player picks across a few leagues, focusing on some players I knew well. Chris Smalling at Roma, Erlend Reitan from Rosenberg, and Victor Wanyama from CF Montreal. Lukasz Fabianksi was my lone Premier League Rare player.

Picking Smalling as my captain, I registered my team and hoped my players would come through for me.

LOOKING AHEAD

That was two Gameweeks ago, and I have a few more cards now. I’ve entered a few more tournaments this weekend and am starting to feel confident that my strategy is coming together.

In my next article in a few weeks’ time, I’ll review how my players have performed, and report on my lessons learned.

For now, I’m excited to have Sorare to look forward to every weekend, in addition to my middling FPL season.

I’ll hope for a strong Chris Smalling captaincy performance, and along with 80% of FPL managers, I’ll hope for Erling Haaland captaincy returns.

  1. hugothedog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 47 mins ago

    Hello all. What are the rules regarding wild cards again?

    Everyone gets one before the World Cup, one directly after the World Cup and one more later?

    Open Controls
    1. ALI_G
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 46 mins ago

      yep

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      You have to have a Soare digital wallet to buy the cards.

      Open Controls
    3. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      Sort of yes

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 42 mins ago

        Haha this

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 31 mins ago

          Haha

          Open Controls
  2. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 46 mins ago

    1 player in the 2pms so I think I'll clock out for a few hours. Need to paint the frames that go round the doors actually - they're looking a bit worse for wear.

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      Got pope Tripp an Kane for today
      No 2 pm players !

      Open Controls
  3. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 46 mins ago

    Off to bed, very tired after mine journey today. Please remember during the excitement to come, no boasting! You may be on 47pts with Bowen, Maddison, Martinelli, Kane, Trippier and Ward to come for example, but that is no cause to boast. Remain humble and accept your FPL fate with grace and dignity.

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      From Aus?

      Open Controls
    2. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      And remember where you're placed in Step 5 H2H league... 😉

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 40 mins ago

        The Only Way is Up as Yazz used to say!

        Open Controls
        1. Fitzy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 38 mins ago

          It's a long way to the top as Bon used to say!

          Open Controls
    3. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      From dusk til dawn if you want to watch the PL (smile)

      Open Controls
  4. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 44 mins ago

    Salah/Wilson to Martinelli/Kane worth -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      Sideways

      Open Controls
  5. tokara
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 44 mins ago

    Got to give credits to Saka

    Missed pen for England, fought his way back to become pen taker for Arsenal

    What a lad

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      Does it involve fighting? Maybe he was just picked

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        Saka killed three men in order to become the mighty Pen Taker!

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 24 mins ago

          Ba K.O. Saka

          Open Controls
    2. Babit1967
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      Also the horrible abuse he received from racist morons,for a young kid must have been tough for him, it’s great to see him having a good season & hoping he gets a few today. Fry

      Open Controls
  6. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 43 mins ago

    Christ Fanteam is so shite. They don't even have the right starting teams listed for their 'Fantasy Duels.'

    Open Controls
  7. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 41 mins ago

    Can't wait for them to get rid of the article above. Send it to a gambling site please!!

    Open Controls
  8. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 39 mins ago

    After finding out there are people who have journeys of collecting digital football cards, I'm about to plan my journey to the pub now.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      Journey to the toilet was funnier, sorry

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 33 mins ago

        Not looking to be funny or anything. I'm literally planning my journey to the pub.

        Open Controls
    2. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      Good for you mate

      Open Controls
    3. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      Submit a community article about it...

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 35 mins ago

        No one will read it

        Open Controls
      2. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 32 mins ago

        Good idea mate. "How I started my journey to the pub" could be the headline.

        Open Controls
  9. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    Do you think Doherty starts?

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      His journey?

      Open Controls
  10. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    Just watching MotD. Can't choose between the Everton goals; both very excellent.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      OMG 3 very excellent goals!

      Open Controls
    2. Razor Ramon
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      Palace's pressing on the first wasn't great. Iwobi's touch makes the second for me

      Open Controls
      1. Razor Ramon
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 27 mins ago

        DCL putting Guehi on skates wasn't too bad either

        Open Controls
  11. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    D.Luiz starting today after red card was rescinded yet again emphasises how bad VAR/Refereeing standards are.

    This was looked at on the monitor and given, for chest to chest and Mitrovic rolling around screaming. Fair enough mistakes are made in real time, but how can a decision that VAR refers to monitor and referee watches back, be overturned?

    Open Controls
  12. Razor Ramon
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    Newcastle fans with Kane in their teams will take a 2-3

    Open Controls
  13. super zlatan
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    Cricket.

    Yawn ..

    Open Controls
  14. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Goal fest this afternoon!

    Open Controls
  15. Gerd Mueller’s thighs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Anthony Taylor, wtf?

    Open Controls
  16. TN
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Andreas 3rd sub with an 8 pointer.

    'Luckily'no one has 0 in my team, they all have 1 pointers...

    How bad will maddison affect people's ranks? I don't have maddison so hoping the effect won't be too bad...

    Started the gw at 410k, can see me slipping towards 500k. I'm only on 50 points

    Open Controls
  17. Heiro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Hi all,

    BB: Ward Andreas Bueno Guehi ?

    All have good.fizture except ward.

    Open Controls

