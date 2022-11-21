73
World Cup November 21

World Cup Fantasy 2022: Captaincy, subs + transfers

73 Comments
The official Fantasy game for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been all over the place since it launched earlier this month, with dozens of prominent players not priced up until late last week.

Even now, we’re still waiting for Qatar and Ecuador players’ points to be added from Sunday’s opener due to data feed issues.

However, the game is still (we think!) allowing captaincy changes, substitutions and transfers, so we thought we’d offer a quick reminder as to what you can and cannot do.

CAPTAINCY

Once your captain has played in a ‘Matchday’ (the equivalent of a Gameweek), you are able to change your captain once more for another player who is yet to play. 

Anyone who plays UCL Fantasy will know this rule but for the uninitiated, it basically gives you a second chance at nominating a captain if you are unhappy with the points from your original skipper.

Once you have confirmed this change, you will not be able to change your captain again during the current Matchday.

For example, if you handed the armband to Enner Valencia ($6.5m) or Angelo Preciado ($4.5m) on Sunday, you’ll probably want to stick. However, if you opted for a Qatari player who blanked, you can switch and back another player who is yet to play.

SUBSTITUTIONS

There are two types of substitutions.

The first kind is what FPL managers will be used to, ie an ‘automated’ sub when one of your starting XI doesn’t play.

The second type is a ‘manual’ substitution.

Here, you are able to sub out a player in your starting XI for an asset on your bench who has not yet played in the current Matchday

As an example: if you have Al Sheeb in your starting XI – who will still be on negative points even when the game updates – you can replace him with your substitute goalkeeper on your bench who is yet to play.

TRANSFERS

With Matchday 1 now underway, you have two free transfers to call upon. Here’s what you can and cannot do.

SCENARIO 1: Transfer an unlocked player for another unlocked player

This transfer will be processed instantly, and your new player will begin scoring points in the current Matchday. You will not receive any points this Matchday for the player you transferred out.

This is very handy if you see a teamsheet and the player you are backing is on the bench or not involved at all.

For example, say you owned Phil Foden ($8.5m) but he’s named only as a substitute for England’s clash with Iran. So long as you make the move before kick-off, you can transfer him out with one of your two allotted moves and bring in a team-mate who does start, say Raheem Sterling ($8.5m) or Bukayo Saka ($8.0m), or a player from a different (and yet-to-play) nation altogether.

SCENARIO 2: A Transfer involving a locked player

If you do this, the transfer will only become active for the next Matchday. The locked player you sold will also keep the points they earned this Matchday.

As an example, say it’s Monday evening of Matchday 1 and Foden has already played and got you two points.

Any move for an unlocked player, say Angel Di Maria ($8.5m) as a Foden replacement, would come out of your Matchday 1 allocation but Di Maria wouldn’t start scoring points for your team until Matchday 2.

Transfers cannot be reset once they have been confirmed but you are able to roll over one unused free transfer per Matchday.

You can take hits, like in FPL, with these costing you a ‘-3’ for every additional transfer you make.

TRANSFER HACK?

To add further confusion, there is even talk of a transfer hack, although we are yet to find out if this is actually viable.

World Cup qualifying team and data stats now available!

73 Comments Post a Comment
  1. I am 42
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    worth upgrading Giroud to Neymar or
    De Paul to Bruno/Sane?

    intend to use Kane's value to do it.

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  2. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    There you have it. The FA care more about football than LGBT

    Open Controls
    1. POGON 1948
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      No surprise, they got no balls

      Open Controls
      1. POGON 1948
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 36 mins ago

        Imagine being scared of taking a yellow on your captain who's a striker when playing against Iran

        Open Controls
        1. Ask Yourself
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 35 mins ago

          It wasn’t that it was the threat of sporting sanctions. So the threat of missing out on the tournament they’re protesting is too much for them. Virtue signalling exposed basically

          Open Controls
          1. POGON 1948
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 32 mins ago

            couldn't agree more, not even much risk of missing out either when its your striker taking a yellow against Iran of all opponents. The 'protest' can't mean that much to them

            Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      As I said before they don’t care and neither do the players really

      If they really felt so against it they would have pulled out the World Cup way before. Same with other countries

      The impact on the World Cup would be much bigger impacting sponsorship and devaluing the tournament and fifa

      Open Controls
      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        This is the mess the fa, Southgate and the team (Kane) has put themselves in

        Don’t mix football with politics, especially if you don’t actually have any real true belief towards the subject. Offering token gesture and now made to show them true selves

        Open Controls
  3. POGON 1948
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Sooo are there price changes in this thing?

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      No idea

      Games a bit of a mess and it’s hard to follow

      Open Controls
  4. Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Do we think Mount starts? (have him in my fantasy WC team)

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Don’t think I seen him in the predicted lineups

      Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      He starts

      Open Controls
    3. Float
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      The leaked lineup I've seen has Mount in it - Pickford, Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Bellingham, Mount, Sterling, Saka, Kane

      Open Controls
  5. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    We should be enjoying the simplicity of 8 groups of 4 at this World Cup when we can cause with 48 teams at the next World Cup who knows what format they will use. It is hard to see them doing it in a good way.

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Probably more teams

      Open Controls
    2. WHITE HORSES
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      16 groups of 3 teams

      Open Controls
  6. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Below is an apparent team leak...

    Pickford, Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Mount, Bellingham, Sterling, Saka, Kane

    Open Controls
  7. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    ngland XI: Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

    Iran XI: Alireza Beiranvand, Sadegh Moharrami, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Ali Karimi, Majid Hosseini, Ahmad Nourollahi

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      So not only Maguire and Sterling who would probably be cut from squad if selecting on form, but changing to a 4 atb and clipping the attacking wings of Trippier and Shaw to cram in perma-disappointing teacher's pet Mason Mount. Jaysus.

      Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Maguire over White is such a classic Southgatesque decision.

      Open Controls
    3. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      C’mon on ngland,,,,

      Open Controls
  8. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    Bad news for Foden owners.....again

    Open Controls
  9. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    Sterlo ahead of Foden is a risky one but Sterlo has been excellent for england in euros

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Great, pick a player that has been awful for months over our most talented up and coming player who is bang in form

      Open Controls
  10. Ron_Swanson
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Maguire starting is a disgrace

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Big time and Sterling over Foden, Jokegate

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 3 mins ago

        I can understand Sterlo tbh but Maguire starting is just not making sense at all

        Open Controls
    2. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      4 hours ago

      Gareth’s pets, no form an hardly any game time for some

      Open Controls
  11. DrCongo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    So how does one transfer out a player yet to play who is benched? All England players are locked

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Remove the player you want to transfer out of your team first and then any England players that are within your budget will be unlocked and can be selected

      Open Controls
      1. DrCongo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Unfortunately that's not the case. I click Foden, I press transfer. I cannot select any England Mids, nor Netherlands either

        Open Controls
        1. DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          I would also like to know this, surely not another F up.

          Open Controls
        2. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          Weird, I don't have Foden but have tried transferring out Shaw or Trippier and it's letting me select other England defenders or Netherlands if I want.

          Open Controls
          1. DrCongo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            Update - I signed out , signed back in again and its working like its supposed to. Thanks for your replies

            Open Controls
  12. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    Can Taremi do the business again today???
    He's been great value in the UCL!!!

    Open Controls
  13. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    GALINDEZ POINTS HAVE BEEN ADDED!!!!
    WORLD CUP FPL IN MELTDOWN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      calm down Norman

      Open Controls
      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Nerd is the word 🙂

        Open Controls
  14. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Pickford, Maguire and Sterling should never be starting.

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Pickford should

      Open Controls
      1. BobB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        Pope is a much better keeper than he is.

        Open Controls
        1. BobB
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 57 mins ago

          And Ramsdale too. Pickford was the best available then - he is not now.

          Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      All our keepers are crap, Maguire is a disgrace, Foden another level of footballer to Sterling, Southgate is a melt

      Open Controls
  15. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    I don’t get it how come Bellingham is nailed on starter when he plays in a sub pair league. See what happened to Sancho when he moved to PL

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Who on earth would you play instead of him lol Henderson or Phillips, no thank you. B deserves his chance

      Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Henderson has been bang average for a while and don't even get me started on Grealish. Phillips was injured since the day he came to Manchester and Gallagher isn't good enough yet. Bellingham and Rice make the most sense however you look at it and they were both playing fine this season.

      Open Controls
    3. boc610 (beckham oozes cash)
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      everyone one here so fixated on club form as the be all and end all for international tournament football, it obviously plays a huge part but theres other factors. look at the world cups and euros in the 90s, Italy werent going to drop a baggio or a del piero based on a so so season, lots of these players didnt have great seasons going into tournaments but still had great world cups.

      Open Controls
  16. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    So you're telling me there's only one prize for the winner of FIFA World Cup fantasy game and nobody else? What a waste of time and energy.

    Open Controls
  17. Libano
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Still to add are the points from tackles, shots on target and key passes right?

    Open Controls
  18. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    That’s the exact team I’d have picked for this opener, other than Pickford, Maguire, Shaw, Mount & Sterling….

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      🙄

      Open Controls
    2. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Juhuuuu

      Open Controls
  19. Critical Observer
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Now what, Foden owners?

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Will come on for Sterling’s tired legs….so at about 30mins…

      Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Use one of your free transfers to remove him before England game starts

      Open Controls
      1. Critical Observer
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        Not sure about that, as the bench can be utilized and it’s very slim pickings in the ”midfielders, 8,5m or less” category.

        Might have to just do nothing and enjoy the match.

        Open Controls
        1. Meimei
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          One of Di Maria,Sarabia,Bergwijn or even Perisic,Modric

          Open Controls
    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Forgot my login so just gonna let it play out. Hat-trick off the bench when it's 0-0 at 70 mins but -1 for the yellow card for kissing Stones in the celebrations just a little too vigorously.

      Open Controls
  20. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Could Kane wear his ‘arm band’ on his knee? And call it a ‘knee band’ - everyone’s a winner?

    Open Controls
    1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      I think the England team has some form of protest up their sleeve

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Not score? Out of protest?

        Open Controls
  21. The Mandalorian
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    The abuse of females is a far bigger issue than gay rights in Qatar.

    Can't believe the England team and the media are ignoring this. Shameful.

    Open Controls
  22. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Just to reconfirm, I can keep Plato and sub him out till one of Musiala, Sosa or kdb from my bench play?

    Open Controls
  23. Bishopool
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    England vs Iran

    2:0

    What is your guess?

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      0-0 or 1-1

      Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      1-0, a tepid and aggressively functional display that excites absolutely nobody.

      Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      0-0

      For England fans looking to leave the Stadium early the quickest exit is via the Southgate.........I'll get my coat.

      Open Controls
      1. Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Looks as if half of them can't get in to see the match.
        Are you Scottish

        Open Controls
  24. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    How many subs are managers allowed to make? Five, same as PL?

    Open Controls
  25. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Total of one starting from Man City & Liverpool…..and that’s a second choice CD…yikes

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      When Spain won the World Cup in 2010 they had 10 starters that played for Barcelona and Real Madrid

      Open Controls

