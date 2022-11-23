The first of Wednesday’s four World Cup matches sees Morocco take on 2018 finalists Croatia.

Kick-off in the Group F curtain-raiser is at 10:00am GMT.

Some popular budget FIFA World Cup Fantasy defenders are on show in the early match, with Borna Sosa ($3.5m) and Josko Gvardiol ($4.0m) both starting for the Croats.

Sosa is the second-most-owned player in this fixture, sitting in just over 10% of squads.

The accolade of most-selected asset goes to Luka Modric ($7.5m), whose ownership is currently at 15.7%.

Morocco are not without their interest, with attacking full-back Achraf Hakimi ($5.0m) owned by 7.3% of FIFA World Cup Fantasy bosses.

There is plenty of Premier League representation in this fixture, with Mateo Kovacic ($6.5m), Ivan Perisic ($7.5m), Nayef Aguerd ($4.0m) and Hakim Ziyech ($7.0m) among the familiar faces in action.

Croatia are not far off even money with the bookmakers to win this one but Saudi Arabia, Senegal and Tunisia were also partly written off ahead of their respective first group-stage fixtures, with all of them making life difficult for much-fancied opposition.

Saudi Arabia, of course, triumphed over Argentina on Tuesday in one of the World Cup’s all-time great upsets.

MATCHDAY 1 LINE-UPS

Morocco: Bounou, Mazraoui, Aguerd, Saïss, Hakimi, Amrabat, Ounahi, Boufal, Amallah, Ziyech, En-Nesyri.

Croatia: Livakovic, Sosa, Gvardiol, Lovren, Juranovic, Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric, Perisic, Kramaric, Vlasic.