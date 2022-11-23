42
  1. Pino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Come on Luca, Ivan and co!

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      2 good line ups but Croatia’s 11 is unreal. Good luck !

    2. Pariße
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Who’s Luca?

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Just the most famous player on the pitch

  2. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Hazard or Olmo?

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Haz by so far

  3. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Any WC2 drafts been knocking about yet? Double/triple Senegal defence probably a must against Qatar

    1. Thanos
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      Fancy Qatar to get a goal at least

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        31 mins ago

        Really?! Did you watch the opening games?

        1. Thanos
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Not so much about the game but the overall scheme of things. Qatar in Qatar and won’t be scoring a goal and bowing out. Not so sure. I’m expecting a few dubious decisions going their way.

  4. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    This Tiesto nonsense they're blasting around the stadium pre-kick-off is a drop off from seven nation army

  5. diesel001
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Glazers' probably looking to sell Man Utd to someone who will equity finance and can reduce the leverage before they have to refinance at higher interest rates.

    Recession coming and interest rates rising, makes refinancing the existing debt more expensive.

    Hence time to sell and take the money.

    With the Leveraged Buy Out (LBO) model the Glazers' used to buy Man Utd, they have raked it in financially.

  6. iCon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    So has the negative budget transfer hack been eliminated?

  7. Neevesy
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Leave the armband on Messi for his one goal, or shift to KDB or Neymar?

  8. It's coming home
    42 mins ago

    Steve Irwin could film a new documentary about crocodile Brozović.

  9. Dušan Citizen
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Modrić should have had at least 2 yellows or straight red and somehow he isn't booked yet. Pathethic referee again.

  10. ZINCH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    So I just did Pavard and Di Maria to Cancelo and Mexican fodder. How come that did not work for this match day? I thought what would happen was Cancelo (unlocked) would be available?

    1. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      You can only upgrade a unlocked player if you want his points this MD.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      I think only transfers of unlocked player ➡ unlocked player are active for current MD. Transferring out a player who has already played means replacement only scores from next MD (and you keep points of player sold)

    3. ZINCH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thanks both, wildcard it is

  11. boc610 (beckham oozes cash)
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    I think the standard of football so far in this tournament has been awful. you'd swear a lot of these players have had almost half a season of football under their belts with no real break then suddenly they had a world cup to play..hmm

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Disagreed.

    2. JBG
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Hahaha.. Just logged on to write something similar. The tempo and standard of football in this match has been very lackluster. That's probably down to the timing of the WC schedule.

    3. lions
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      England and France the only teams who look any good so far

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Awful is a bit harsh. You can't really expect the same team cohesion as EPL with no prep, or the same tempo in this heat. Hopefully the intensity will improve a bit from MD2 though

    5. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      100%, hot conditions + halfway through season = pi55-poor standard

    6. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      I think most teams are being too careful not to lose. Two 0-0 draws yesterday, Holland match was almost 0-0.

      England and France game were exception since the opponents were so pants

    7. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      That's not true at all, you know Jack.

  12. lions
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    Hartson wants to change his prediction of loads of loads to a cagey game !

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Weirdly, the commentary on the US streams I've seen has been so much better than UK coverage

      1. lions
        • 13 Years
        17 mins ago

        What has happened to English commentators, quality seems to be few and far between. I guess the better ones are kept fresh for the 'big' games

      2. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I can't do it, their accents drive me nuts.

  13. lions
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    John Champion asking whether John Hartson has been drinking after he questioned whether Ronaldo will start tomorrow

  14. lions
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    The Presenter on ITV today is the best in my opinion, including the BBC offering

  15. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Vlašić misses sitter, would be Sosa assist

    1. lions
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      I got Sosa

      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        I believe there are many of us

    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Ughh

  16. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Come on Luka.. don't prolong my midfield curse (Bergwijn, ADM)

  17. Pariße
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Triple Croatian defence in Sosa, Livaković and Gvardiol, this is going exactly as I thought. Sosa almost got an assist too.

    1. boc610 (beckham oozes cash)
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      a half so bad only two mins were added on

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Nice. Looks like you'll get a few tackle points for Gvardiol & Sosa too

