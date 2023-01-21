FPL Gameweek 21 tips: Best players, predicted line-ups, team news + more

738
From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written and recorded for Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.

Remember, the FPLdeadline is today at 11:00 GMT.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 21?

GAMEWEEK 21 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 21?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

OPINION, STATS ANALYSIS AND TEAM REVEALS

FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

NEW TRANSFERS

MORE GAMEWEEK 21 VIDEO CONTENT

NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 20

USEFUL TOOLS

738 Comments
  1. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Here's to putting seeing "Mitoma or March" as every second post behind us

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Personally, I'm gonna miss 'Kepa or Ward'

      Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Preparing for next trend, Gnonto or Rodrigo

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        yeah

        be interesting to see

        3-2 to Leeds United?

        Open Controls
        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Think both teams have got the firepower, could be a great game. Personally hoping to get something from Mbeumo but might have to accept my mistake. Definitely thinking of one of the Leeds pair if double confirmed

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            if Gnonto scores he's bandwagon express

            Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Should be plenty of goals but not convinced we win tbh. Maybe 2-2 / 3-3

          Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Hah was just going to say this too

        Open Controls
    3. KeanosMagic
      13 mins ago

      Bench Shaw or white

      Open Controls
    4. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Mitro to Toney also

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        should have

        Could have

        Didn't

        Open Controls
    5. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Dennis or King?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Weghorst TV!!

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          or TC

          not a transvestite

          Open Controls
      2. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Lol, glory days

        Open Controls
    6. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Play Shaw or White
      Kepa or Ward
      Transfer Mitro to Toney
      lol

      Open Controls
  2. Hy liverpool
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Any news if Bajcetic starts today?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I hope so

      Open Controls
  3. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Haaland (C) because FPL is serious business, and not something to have fun with.

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      No chance of being benched?

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      said 2/3rds of 11 million people

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      I benched him, hoping it won't bite me (probably will) but think it'll be a tough game and not confident he starts

      Open Controls
    4. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Boooo

      Open Controls
    5. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Business pig ain't oinking abaaaaat

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Qi0V4PPB2k8&cbrd=1

        Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Took my mind straight to Animal Farm, this

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Peppa Pig for me. The Daddy's football team episode that my friend's kid watches over & over

          Open Controls
          1. Twisted Saltergater
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Where his shirt goes pink in the wash, or another one? 😀

            Open Controls
  4. Tshelby
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Here I'm still believing Salah can get something out of this game against Chelsea. Any fellow Salah owners?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      So I always have another transfer priority in my team and haven't felt KDB is must own in the meantime

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      he's still quality and will come good again

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah at PSG 😉

        Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Of course he can, have your seen us?

      Open Controls
      1. Tshelby
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah but have you seen Liverpool? Really curious

        Open Controls
    4. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Went for him after the break (rested Salah is going to tear up FPL right?!). Hoping stats turns into goals today

      Open Controls
  5. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Well done the playas who saved FT for the double GW.

    Thinking I might do

    KDB > Bruno then reverse GW23 if KDB improves this next two.

    Will bring in Gnonto or Rodrigo too

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pretty much the same here (and I'd imagine across the board). May still take a hit too to remove Cash finally if Dias begins to get starts for City and they look tighter with him, then again Spurs up next so it can wait until the double

      Open Controls
  6. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Ok, now is the time to check who of us "I might captain Toney" bunch actually did it

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Hi there

      Open Controls
    2. Heavy Cream
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I fell at the last second…. Haaland

      Open Controls
  7. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Alisson, Milner Gomez Konate Robertson, Keita Bajcetic Thiago, Salah Gakpo Elliott

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      F*** YES!

      No nonsense from Klopp

      Could crash and burn, but worth a shot

      Open Controls
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Good at least we have a chance with this midfield.

      Open Controls
    3. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      How the mighty have fallen.

      Open Controls
  8. JBG
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Chelsea unlucky, no Trent and Nunez. Would have made it easier for them with them on.

    Open Controls

