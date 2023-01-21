FPL Gameweek 21 tips: Best players, predicted line-ups, team news + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written and recorded for Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.
Remember, the FPLdeadline is today at 11:00 GMT.
A lot of our content is free but, to gain access to every single article we publish and benefit from all the tools and stats on offer in our Premium Members Area, subscribe or upgrade now.
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 21?
- SCOUT PICKS: Forest + Brighton double-ups
- THE WATCHLIST: Who are the best medium-term player picks?
- SCOUT SQUAD: Sam, Marc, Neale and Tom discuss the best players for FPL Gameweek 21
- SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Gnonto, March + Ward-Prowse
GAMEWEEK 21 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- TEAM NEWS: Live injury updates from the pre-match press conferences
- SUSPENSION TIGHTROPE: Which FPL players are nearing a ban – and who is in the clear?
- TEAM NEWS ROUND-UP: Video summary with Joe and Neale
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 21?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- RMT: FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
- RMT: Gameweek 21 points projections
OPINION, STATS ANALYSIS AND TEAM REVEALS
- TOM FREEMAN: Keep or sell Miguel Almiron?
- ZOPHAR: Arsenal’s best options + reasons to save a transfer
- LATERISER: Break the template by playing your own game
- MARK SUTHERNS: FPL Gameweek 21 preview and team reveal
FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
NEW TRANSFERS
- TRANSFER NEWS: Confirmed new January window signings in FPL
- SCOUT REPORT: Who is Man Utd forward Wout Weghorst?
- SCOUT REPORT: Who is new Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk?
- SCOUT REPORT: Who is Leeds forward Georginio Rutter?
- FPL TRANSFER ROUND-UP: Moreno, Danilo, Lemina and Alcaraz assessed
MORE GAMEWEEK 21 VIDEO CONTENT
- SCOUTCAST: With Seb, Andy and Flapjack
- GOALS IMMINENT: With Joe and Tom
- GAMEWEEK 21 WILDCARD DRAFT: With FPL Harry
- BURNING QUESTIONS: With Pras
- FOUR GAMEWEEK 21 TIPS: With Flapjack
Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.
NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 20
- FRIDAY SCOUT NOTES: Bargain Bailey hauls during Villa victory
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Martial injury, Brighton’s budget buys + Liverpool “really bad”
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Ward-Prowse, Gibbs-White and a £3.9m starting goalkeeper?
- SUNDAY SCOUT NOTES: Trippier + Odegaard’s form, Bruno Guimaraes’ injury
- SCOREBOARD: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
- SCOREBOARD: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- LiveFPL’s FPL Team Planner
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE
Here's to putting seeing "Mitoma or March" as every second post behind us