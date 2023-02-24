235
Tips February 24

FPL Gameweek 25 complete guide: Team news, predicted line-ups, picks + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written on Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page

A reminde that the FPL deadline is today at 18:30 GMT.

235 Comments
  1. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which strategy would u prefer

    A) BB and then WC

    BB29 and then WC later on to weak bench put all the funds in the first team during final weeks of the season.

    B) WC and then BB

    Use BB after the WC which means funds will be spread to the bench and may require hits to afford some players.

    Open Controls
    1. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      A. BB is usually a damp squib

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      WC then BB. It doesn't matter this season with funds as there's good value options so likely to have money on the bench anyway

      Open Controls
  2. mr messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Already taken a hit to field 10.Is it worth another hit to get 11 out? Would probably do Shaw to Robertson or Almiron out for a mid up to 7.2m. Already have 3 Arsenal so can't be an Arsenal mid.

    Open Controls
    1. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Shaw to Robbo sounds good

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I don't mind the hit. Doubler in for a blanker

      Open Controls
  3. aapoman
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Ederson, Shaw, Rodrigo, Kane -> Pickford, Tarkowski, Salah and Darwin for -8?

    Open Controls
  4. Oggle22
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    2ft .2 itb

    Kepa
    Tark Trippier Ake
    Rashford Martinelli Bruno Mahrez
    Halland Nketiah kane

    Ward Bueno Almiron shaw

    Open Controls
    1. Oggle22
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Any advice please

      Open Controls
    2. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Bench Man U players

      Open Controls
    3. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Bruno. Ake to Gakpo. Trent?

      Open Controls
  5. WVA
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Best Arsenal defender?

    A. Gabriel
    B. Zinchenko

    Open Controls
    1. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    2. aapoman
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  6. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which one to bench.

    A, Andreas (H) Wolves.
    B, Badiashile (A) Spurs

    Open Controls
    1. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    2. aapoman
      • 9 Years
      just now

      bench B

      Open Controls
  7. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you use your triple captain chip this game week (Saka or Salah)?

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Probably yes

      Open Controls
  8. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Chances that Mitrovic will play?

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Doubtful but a chance

      Open Controls
  9. Stram Dunk
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    -8 team. Am I gtg or should I FH?

    Kepa
    Ake Tark TAA
    Salah Saka Ode Gakpo
    Nketiah Haaland Greenwood

    Open Controls
  10. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Given Klopp comments do we think Salah starts twice?!

    Open Controls
    1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Kellz86
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Of course

      Open Controls
  11. ZiZou10
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Thoughts on Odegaard points total over the two games?

    Captain Y/N

    Open Controls
  12. Hy liverpool
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    PS : don't forget bench wan**ry

    Open Controls
  13. Baked baines
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Yay or nay

    Kepa

    Gabriel Cucurella* bueno

    Salah Martinelli Gakpo Andreas

    Haaland Kane Nketiah

    Ward Rashford Shaw Trippier

    I have used both 2 FT’s and have 11 playing

    Would you do Cucurella - Tark -4??

    Open Controls
  14. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Is this good to go?

    Kepa (Ward)
    White, Tarkowski, Walker (Trippier) (Shaw)
    Salah, Saka, Odegaard, Mahrez
    Haaland, Watkins, Mitrovic

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  15. Futureform
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Salah - is he essential?

    Only 1 league goal in recent weeks.

    Just confused whether I should be moving heaven and earth to get him in or not?!

    Open Controls
    1. Arthur Shelby
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Not essential, but a very good pick this week clearly

      Open Controls
  16. Arthur Shelby
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Final WC dilemma:

    a) Robbo, Andreas, Toney
    b) TAA, Mitoma, Iheanacho

    Open Controls
  17. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    What if that Real Madrid result has totally killed Liverpool?

    Open Controls

