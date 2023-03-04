65
Watchlist March 4

The FPL Watchlist: Who are the best medium-term player picks?

65 Comments
The Watchlist takes a medium-term look at the more desirable Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfer targets, rather than concentrating on just the upcoming Gameweek as the Scout Picks does.

With the Blank Gameweek 28/32 picture clearer after this week’s FA Cup ties, there is quite a bit of change to report.

MORE ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

FPL friendlies round-up: Odegaard and Doherty looking sharp as White returns 1

Players are selected and ranked according to factors such as form, club injuries, forthcoming fixtures, Rate My Team’s points projections and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

We typically toe the line with FPL’s definition of ‘form’ (average points accrued in matches played over the last 30 days), which in this case incorporates Gameweek 22 onwards.

The key for the factors you’ll see in the below tables is as follows:

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL GOALKEEPERS

Gone are the likes of Ederson (£5.4m) and Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m) from the Watchlist in favour of mostly sub-£5.0m options who can see us through this rocky period of blanks and doubles.

David Raya (£4.8m) is the undisputed number one when looking purely at stand-alone appeal rather than as part of a goalkeeper pairing, with six fixtures to come over the next four Gameweeks; Manchester City have three, in comparison.

Raya is our Rate My Team tool’s top projected scorer over the next six Gameweeks but Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) just about trumps him for value.

Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) could have as many as five Double Gameweeks to come over the next 13 Gameweeks but with a blank in Gameweek 28 and likely in Gameweek 32, as well, he’s less of a set-and-forget than Raya unless he’s part of a rotating pair. He’s also made fewer than half the saves that the Brentford man has, so his appeal is dented somewhat as a consequence.

Fraser Forster (£3.9m) will slip out of the reckoning sooner rather than later but is a decent hold for non-Wildcarders until the March international break and the return of Hugo Lloris (£5.4m), whereby Danny Ward (£4.0m) becomes the go-to bargain-bin stopper once again – despite no clean sheets arriving for Leicester since the restart.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL DEFENDERS

There are similar rises for the Brighton and Brentford defenders who offer the highest attacking threat to go with their abundance of ‘doubles’, with a fresh injury scare for Reece James (£5.8m) damaging his appeal ahead of a great run of matches for Chelsea. Even if he’s only out for one game with hamstring tightness, he’ll likely have missed the Wildcard bus.

Assets from Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest not only have a guaranteed fixture in Blank Gameweek 28 but a double straight after it, with Fabian Schar (£5.1m) – the leading defender for shots this season – joining teammate Kieran Trippier (£6.0m) in the above list. Just be wary about the Swiss centre-half’s non-appearance in training images this week, although many new and prospective owners are likely benching him in Gameweek 26 anyway.

Tyrone Mings (£4.3m) and Joe Worrall (£4.2m) are the unsexy-but-safe budget-freeing picks from their respective sides, with either rotation or injury at full-back leading us to the less-glamorous centre-half pair.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL MIDFIELDERS

No great surprises to see the Brighton wide-midfield duo climbing the ranks this week, with Solly March‘s (£5.1m) better underlying numbers narrowly giving him the edge over the more clinical Kaoru Mitoma (£5.4m).

Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) deserves to be in the conversation too, of course, but we’ve opted against his inclusion in this ‘medium-term’ outlook until it seems certain that he’ll continue operating in the number 10 role, which vastly boosts his FPL appeal.

A ludicrous record of 35 attacking returns in 36 starts means that James Maddison (£8.1m) is never far from our thoughts, and his impending double and surprise Gameweek 28 fixture (only confirmed this week after Blackburn dumped the Foxes out of the FA Cup) only sees his stock rise further. If it wasn’t for a bothersome knee, he’d be even higher in the reckoning.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL FORWARDS

We’re not advocating dumping Erling Haaland (£12.2m) but similarly, it’s worth acknowledging that Harry Kane (£11.7m) avoids the blanks that Manchester City face in Gameweeks 28 and 32 and is projected to outscore the Norwegian over the coming six/seven rounds, not to mention offer the stand-out captaincy pick in Gameweek 28.

Ivan Toney (£7.7m) is a feature of many Wildcard squads but for those FPL managers spooked by the possibility of a lengthy suspension or a two-match ban, we’ve also included striking partner Bryan Mbeumo (£5.8m) as an alternative: he’ll deputise for Toney on penalties if his teammate does face the wrath of the Football Association and has quietly risen to sixth in the FPL forwards’ standings.

Eddie Nketiah (£6.8m) is among the high-profile names to bow out of the Watchlist this week, with his 75% flag the mere tip of the iceberg. Two successive benchings have completely drained all appeal he had little more than a week ago, and he’s realistically only got three more matches anyway until Gabriel Jesus (£7.9m) comes into contention once again.

65 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Rashford MBE (c)

    
  2. A Pillow of Winds
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Is Nketiah a sell despite Bournemouth at home?

    
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yes. Fixture doesn't really matter if he doesn't start.

      
      1. tokara
        • 8 Years
        just now

        lol hard truth

        
    2. Herogrows
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      If he’s your biggest problem , you have a niceteam

      
  3. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Good to go? Feels weird wildcarding and then starting Rico Henry

    Kepa
    Estupinan Henry Zinchenko
    Rashford Martinelli Saka(C) Maddison
    Haaland Toney Kane

    Sanchez Mitoma Trippier Botman

    
    1. Herogrows
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      Think I’d still start Trips

      
  4. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    I'm really weighing up doing Haaland > Watkins.

    
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      I fancy Haaland against Newcastle and Palace over Watkins against Palace and West Ham.

      Likely to make the move in 28 though.

      
    2. Bad Kompany
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      Sounds crazy to me. At least wait 2 gws

      
    3. PLerix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’ve done it.

      
  5. Bad Kompany
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Having a hard time deciding between Odegaard or Maddison on wc. Thoughts?

    If I go Odegaard I'll prolly want to get rid of in 29 and it might be for Maddison, so wondering if its better to just start with him because it would likely be for a hit

    
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      Why not both? Along with Saka, Rashford, and a Brighton mid.

      
      1. Bad Kompany
        • 5 Years
        46 mins ago

        double Brighton midfield

        
        1. gart888
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          43 mins ago

          What's the plan for 28 then?

          
          1. Bad Kompany
            • 5 Years
            41 mins ago

            Will prolly just play 10

            
          2. PLerix
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Two mids + Sanchez

            
    2. Herogrows
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      Maddison is a far better pick, Ode has had his purple patch now back to usual

      
  6. Indpush
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    If you wouldn't mind, I'd appreciate thoughts with my bench and starters.
    Who would you sit on the bench?

    Tark, White, Trippier, Shaw
    Saka, Mahrez, Mitoma, Rash, Marty
    Haaland, Nunez, Kane

    Benched: Bueno

    
    1. Herogrows
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      I would add Tarkowski and Nunez to that bench

      
  7. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Already taken a hit but still not sure whether to wc or not. G2g or wc?

    kepa
    taa zinchenko trippier shaw
    salah saka odegaard rash
    haaland Toney

    ward tark andreas gnonto

    
    1. Herogrows
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      Gtg

      
      1. Disturbed
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        Take a hit or 2 for bri and bre players next gw?

        
        1. Herogrows
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          Andreas to Mitoma ?
          Tark to estupinan ?

          
          1. Disturbed
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yea those would be my moves. Would give me just 3 dgw players though. Think that’s enough and worth saving the wc for later?

            
            1. Herogrows
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              I’d say 3 is plenty

              
              1. Disturbed
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Cheers

                
    2. CHICHI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I wild carded with a similar team. Dont like taa, shaw, salah,

      
  8. Bushwhacker
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    RMT WC

    Kepa / Sanchez
    Zinc / Tripp / Estup / Shaw / Schar
    Saka / Mart / Rash / March / Madi
    Toney / Kane / Haaland

    
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      Schar /Mee

      
    2. Herogrows
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Rather have Mitoma than marsh

      
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Can’t afford. But as above March still has better stats

        
    3. CHICHI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Very similar WC but got mitoma over mad and ode over mart. Coin toss really, gtg

      
  9. FCSB
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Currently have March, on a WC which 2nd Brighton MMMid:

    1. MacAllister
    2. Mitoma

    
    1. Herogrows
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Mitoma

      
    2. KANTEnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      The one on pens

      
  10. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Not on a WC, I have 9 of the Scout's final starting 11, with Mee/Ødegaard instead of Mings/Martinelli.
    What could possibly go wrong.

    
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Well set up then!

      
    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      There is considerably more money tied up on my bench - maybe the Scout should up the budget halfway through the season to £102M to reflect the reality that all our squads grow in value, even if we don't get to effectively FH each week.

      
    3. Herogrows
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Not looking good then!

      
      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Maybe I should field Raya, BrunoF and Trippier instead just to be different 😉

        
        1. Herogrows
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Quite like those moves !

          
    4. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nailed on for a 22 pointer GW then

      
      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        just now

        On the bench for sure.

        
  11. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    Think I’m fairly set on this WC team - now which BHA midfielder to START?

    A) Mitoma
    B) March

    Kepa
    Zinchenko, Estupinan, Mee
    Saka, Rashford, Martinelli, XXX
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    Raya, XXX, Trippier, Schar
    Bank 4.0m

    27: Save FT (6 DGWers)
    28: 2FTs to get 11 out (e.g. March & Haaland -> Maddison & Watkins)
    29: 1FT & BB

    
    1. Herogrows
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Mitoma, don’t really understand the Marsh love

      
      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        4 double digit hauls in his last 8 weeks (Mitoma 2, MacAllister 0) and his stats are good. That said, I think all 3 BHA mids are really good value now MacAllister is playing as a 10.

        
      2. Bushwhacker
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Better stats all round

        
    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Great minds think alike at least (see team above!)

      
    4. CHICHI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why are so many preferring macalister over march? I dont get it

      Out of all Brighton mids, prefer Mitoma

      
  12. foreverton
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Bench Ferguson, Mitoma, or Darwin this week?

    
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      It’ll have to be one of Darwin Ferguson.

      
    2. CHICHI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bench darwin, or sell for watkins or toney and play over Ferguson

      
    3. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Darwin...fairly easily IMO

      
  13. CHICHI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Whats the latest on Estupinan? Looks like he should be fine?

    Haaland or Kane to Watkins is reaaaally tempting - dont have the balls for it though!

    In other news, current WC draft - does it get any more template?

    Kepa (Raya)
    Gabriel/Mee/Estupinan (Trippier/Botman)
    Saka/Odegaard/Mitoma/March (Rashford)
    Haaland(c)/Kane/Toney

    Many people seem to prefer Macalister over March - why?

    
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Estupian fine apparently

      
    2. PLerix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Haaland -> Watkins makes sense

      MacAllister is on pens and played in a more attacking position after Lallanas injury.

      
  14. FCSB
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who to start this GW:

    1. March
    2. Mitoma

    
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Coin toss tbh

      
  15. 007 [RoboKlopp]
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Kindly need your opinion:
    1. Ode or Martinelli
    2. Henry or Pinock

    Cheers

    
  16. CHICHI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Zinchenko vs Gabriel? Tough one. Views? On WC

    
    1. djman102
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Zinch has been better on bonus and attacking involvement lately.

      
  17. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    How’s she looking on WC?

    Kepa
    Bavies Estupinan Zinchenko
    Saka Martinelli Rashford Mahrez
    Haaland Toney Kane

    Raya Mitoma Shaw Tripper

    0.8m ITB

    
  18. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Later today I will be guilty of a crime against “Baines Law”. Trippier is on my bench! I deserve custody, but can at least get a phone call?

    

