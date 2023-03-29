The FPL Watchlist: Salah, Isak + Shaw among the risers

The Watchlist takes a medium-term look at the more desirable Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfer targets, rather than concentrating on just the upcoming Gameweek as the Scout Picks does.

We’ve recently had our weekly refresh, with the main changes explained below.

There’s a bigger caveat than usual about the list, as we’ve yet to hear any of the pre-match press conferences and there was a wave of flags added in FPL over the international break.

Nick Pope (£5.4m), Marcus Rashford (£7.3m) and Erling Haaland (£12.0m) are among the players featured in this piece who are marked down as ‘75% doubts’ and we’ll of course revisit their standings on Friday evening if it turns out that their respective knocks and niggles are set to lead to absences of any significant duration.

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

We typically concentrate on a four-to-six-Gameweek lookahead when compiling the Watchlist but it’d be remiss not to be thinking about what lies just beyond that hill, as Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs still have at least one more Double Gameweek to come after Gameweek 34.

Players are selected and ranked according to factors such as form, club injuries, forthcoming fixtures, Rate My Team’s points projections and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

We typically toe the line with FPL’s definition of ‘form’ (average points accrued in matches played over the last 30 days) but here we’ve incorporated Gameweek 25 onwards.

The key for the factors you’ll see in the below tables is as follows:

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL GOALKEEPERS

