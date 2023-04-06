FPL notes: Shaw injury latest, Wilson v Isak, Bruno deep again

We finish our analysis of Gameweek 29 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action in our Scout Notes series.

The focus here is on Wednesday’s two games: Manchester United v Brentford and West Ham United v Newcastle United.

Any numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

GOALS, ASSIST AND BONUS

SHAW INJURY UPDATE

Manchester United kept their eighth home clean sheet of the season on Wednesday; no Premier League side has more of those or has conceded on fewer occasions (eight) on their own soil.

Ivan Toney (£7.9m) may have avoided a tenth booking of the season but he and Brentford seldom looked like scoring, a glaring miss from substitute Kevin Schade (£4.9m) their only real opportunity on a rare off-day in front of goal for Thomas Frank’s side.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t hit the highest level first half, especially on the ball – I know we can do more, I’m in no doubt about that. “We had to defend well and I think, from the last game [against Brighton], we really upped it, in terms of defending.” – Thomas Frank

One player not benefitting from United’s shut-out points was Luke Shaw (£5.2m), who exited the field of play after 37 minutes and headed straight down the Old Trafford tunnel. A hamstring injury is being reported.

Erik ten Hag said that Shaw was withdrawn at the first possible opportunity and that a diagnosis is awaited ahead of the weekend but with the clash with Everton following less than 63 hours after the end of Gameweek 29, his involvement against the Toffees looks in some considerable doubt. A reminder that United are in UEFA Europa League quarter-final action against Sevilla next Thursday, so risks may not be taken ahead of that.

“In this moment, I can’t give something about it because we have to wait for 24 hours. Then you can make the right diagnosis. So I don’t want to comment in this moment.” – Erik ten Hag on Luke Shaw, speaking to MUTV

“I can’t say in this moment. I wait for tomorrow what is the diagnosis. I took him straight off and didn’t want to risk [it]. But we have to wait for the outcome.” – Erik ten Hag on Luke Shaw, speaking in his press conference

BRUNO DEEP AGAIN

Marcus Rashford (£7.3m) ended a three-match mini-drought with the only goal of the game at Old Trafford, bringing belated joy for the swathes of FPL managers who handed him the armband in Gameweek 29.

He was stationed through the middle of the United attack, with Wout Weghorst (£5.6m) benched for the first time in the league since his Gameweek 20 debut.

Impressing ten Hag more than Rashford was Bruno Fernandes (£9.6m) – but unfortunately for the Portuguese playmaker’s owners, it was for his contributions away from the Brentford penalty area.

“Rashy’s performances are outstanding. What he is doing, that is great. But, for me, the best player on the pitch was Bruno Fernandes. By far. I think he dictated the game from the start until the end. “Bruno was a little bit deeper and I think he was brilliant today. For me, the best player on the pitch. He dictated the game and led us to the win.” – Erik ten Hag

We had seen Fernandes operating a little deeper in the FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham and then against Newcastle United last weekend and, against the Bees, he was once again stationed further back from his usual number 10 role.

The Portugal international ended Double Gameweek 29 without having had a single shot in the box.

Most of this, of course, is down to the absence of Casemiro (£4.9m) and Christian Eriksen (£6.2m), United’s first-choice pairing in the engine room when available. With Casemiro free from suspension in Gameweek 31 and Eriksen already in team training, Fernandes may be back in ‘the hole’ before we know it and well in advance of Double Gameweeks 34/37.

WILSON FIGHTS BACK

Alexander Isak (£6.7m) came off the bench to lob home his fourth goal in as many league appearances for Newcastle United in a 5-1 thrashing of struggling West Ham United.

But he was comprehensively outgunned in Gameweek 29 by Callum Wilson (£6.9m), who finished as the highest FPL points-scorer of the Double Gameweek by adding a Wednesday-night brace to his header against Manchester United on Sunday.

Those three goals for Wilson have almost come out of nowhere as he had previously toiled since returning from the World Cup, with injury and illness affecting his flow. Just as Isak had put down a marker for the lone centre-forward role, Wilson fought back to make it a tough-to-call contest.

Isak may still expect to return to the team this weekend given that less than 72 hours separate Gameweeks 29 and 30 but the shared game-time is something to consider for future three-match weeks, such as Gameweeks 32-34 and, if the ‘double’ against Brighton is added where we think it is going to be added, Gameweeks 36-37.

“No doubt about Callum Wilson’s ability and his quality. Two really good goals. “You always look at things like that, he always seems to do well against West Ham. It wasn’t the defining factor, but part of the thought process.” – Eddie Howe on starting Callum Wilson

Rotation in the front three indeed looks set to continue on a weekly basis, with Miguel Almiron (£5.4m) the only current absentee of note. The starting trio of Jacob Murphy (£4.1m), Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.1m) were all replaced after an hour by Joe Willock (£4.7m), Isak and Anthony Gordon (£5.1m) at the London Stadium.

The impressive Murphy should have added a goal to the assist he provided Wilson; as FPL’s joint-cheapest midfielder, we’d ordinarily be sitting up and taking notice but such is the competition for places in this Fantasy position that it’s difficult to make a case even for this £4.1m-rated budget asset.

“It’s a feeling of depth now. Most of our injuries are back bar Miggy [Almiron]. What a difference it makes. With 60 minutes gone we could bring three quality players on.” – Eddie Howe

As for West Ham, this was actually a rare off-day for their defence: before this match, only five sides had conceded fewer goals in 2022/23. But non-existent marking, a failed offside trap and two horrendous individual errors consigned the Hammers to their heaviest home defeat in the best part of four years.