Scout Notes May 14

FPL notes: Gundogan + Estupinan haul, Martinelli injury latest

The key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) notes, quotes and stats from Sunday’s three fixtures are covered in our Scout Notes.

All the key numbers from the day’s football, from bonus points to expected goals (xG), can be found here.

Any numbers and graphics you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

IN-FORM GUNDOGAN

Ilkay Gundogan (£7.3m) was the star of the show again for Manchester City on Sunday, with two goals and an assist helping his side to a 3-0 win at Goodison Park. The German, who netted a brace against Leeds United in Gameweek 35, claimed 19 points, taking his tally to 32 across his last two league outings.

It’s worth noting his four goals have arrived from just five shots and 1.24 xG, yet he is already FPL’s most-bought player since Saturday’s deadline, earning 87,000+ new owners at the time of writing.

“Ilkay shows again and again the quality, his importance and his commitment to all of us and the club. Not just scoring goals, but he has his momentum because against Leeds he was the player and today again. He can do everything and he does it well. He doesn’t talk much. But when he does, everyone listens. This is the power of the leader.

He’s shown it in every training session, arriving on time, living his job 24 hours and plays like he’s playing. He’s a guy close to the box with an incredible sense of goal and can do it as a holding midfielder defensively without a problem. He proved it years ago when Fernandinho was injured and he played a lot of times in that position. I remember against Burnley with the long balls it looks like you need a physical holding midfielder but he’s so intelligent and clever and handles the pressure really well.” – Pep Guardiola on Ilkay Gundogan

Erling Haaland (£12.4m) didn’t touch the ball until the 26th minute but registered his 36th Premier League goal of the season by nodding in from close range just moments after Gundogan’s opener.

Elsewhere, there was an assist for Riyad Mahrez (£7.4m), his fifth in his last four matches, while Ederson (£5.4m) kept his first clean sheet since Gameweek 27, claiming two bonus points at the death after completing 90% of his 31 attempted passes.

The victory means Man City are one win away from the Premier League title and could be crowned champions as early as Saturday should Arsenal fail to win at Nottingham Forest. But even if the Gunners do win, three points at home to Chelsea the following day would see Man City take the title.

For FPL managers, however, it complicates matters, given that Pep Guardiola could choose to rotate his squad in Double Gameweek 37 if it’s already decided.

MAN CITY’S FIXTURES:
  • Wednesday 17 May: Real Madrid (h) – Champions League semi-final
  • Sunday 21 May: Chelsea (h) – Double Gameweek 37
  • Wednesday 24 May: Brighton (a) – Double Gameweek 37
  • Sunday 28 May: Brentford (a) – Gameweek 38
  • Saturday 3 June: Man Utd (n) – FA Cup final
  • Saturday 10 June: Champions League final

ESTUPINAN HAULS

Pervis Estupinan (£4.9m) scored his first Premier League goal on Sunday, as Brighton and Hove Albion secured a stunning 3-0 win over Arsenal in north London.

The Ecuadorian, who also served up the assist for Julio Enciso’s (£4.6m) opener, claimed a whopping 17 points in another marauding display, his first double-figure haul of the campaign.

In his last six matches, Estupinan has racked up eight shots in the box and three Opta-defined ‘big chances’, league-leading totals in his position.

Tactically, Roberto De Zerbi nailed it, lining his troops up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Moises Caicedo (£5.0m) excellent at right-back and Pascal Gross (£5.4m) and Billy Gilmour (£4.2m) thriving in the engine room.

That freed Alexis Mac Allister (£5.6m) up to perform a no. 10 role, although he was shifted deeper on the hour mark following Danny Welbeck’s (£6.5m) introduction.

Above: Alexis Mac Allister’s touch heatmap v Arsenal in Double Gameweek 36

Further forward, the lively Enciso and Kaoru Mitoma (£5.7m) flanked Evan Ferguson (£4.6m).

Mitoma actually started on the right but was switched over to his favoured position on the left after 30 minutes, immediately causing problems for Ben White (£5.0m) with his direct running and dribbling ability.

The win moves Brighton up to sixth in the table, with four matches still to be played, including the second part of their Gameweek 36 double-header at Newcastle United on Thursday.

NO TONEY, NO PROBLEM

Goals from Bryan Mbeumo (£5.6m) and Yoane Wissa (£5.3m) earned Brentford a deserved 2-0 win over a much-changed West Ham United side on Sunday.

The Bees were without the injured Ivan Toney (£7.3m) for just the third time this season, but it made little difference, as they racked up 24 goal attempts, 18 shots in the box, six big chances and 3.62 xG.

“I think the front three looked exciting. Kevin [Schade], Wissa and Bryan [Mbeumo] together looked good. I would obviously like Ivan [Toney] in the team, but you need other players that can step in and Wissa, again today, stepped in and scored. Fantastic.” – Thomas Frank

It means Brentford have scored in 11 consecutive home league matches since October, with Man City their final opponents at the Gtech Community Stadium on the last day of the season.

As for West Ham, they made nine changes to the side that started Thursday’s UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final win over AZ Alkmaar, with fringe players like Flynn Downes (£4.2m) and Maxwel Cornet (£5.9m) failing to impress. The closest they came to a goal was a Danny Ings (£6.2m) strike which was later ruled out by VAR for handball.

The Hammers still need one more win to guarantee Premier League safety, with Leeds United (h) and Leicester City (a) left to play.

“I made nine changes because of the fatigue and because we had beaten Man Utd and we had beaten Alkmaar. If I’m being honest, if I’m going to keep flogging the same players all the time then I’m going to break them and that’s wrong. We had an injury to Mick [Antonio] today because I’m sure he’s been putting in the miles in the games and I just don’t want it to be anybody else. That was the risk [I didn’t want to take]. The three points against Man Utd gave us a little breathing space. We aren’t completely safe yet, but that gave us the opportunity to do it. We’ll now go into the semi-final, I’ll dust myself down today, get myself back on it tomorrow and we’ll go in there hoping to reach the final.” – David Moyes

INJURY ROUND-UP

GABRIEL MARTINELLI

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.7m) was forced off injured in the first half against Brighton, after getting caught by Caicedo. Mikel Arteta provided a quick update in his post-match presser.

“We don’t know, he’s in a boot at the moment. It was uncomfortable for him to walk, he couldn’t carry on playing – so obviously we need to scan him and see the extent of that injury.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Martinelli’s injury

A period on the sidelines would see interest in Leandro Trossard (£6.6m) ramp-up. The Belgian has provided eight assists since joining Arsenal, the joint-most of any player during that spell along with Riyad Mahrez.

DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) was substituted at half-time in the game with Man City after suffering a “tight groin”. However, Sean Dyche said he hoped the withdrawal of the 26-year-old had prevented any serious damage from developing.

Vitalli Mykolenko (£4.1m), meanwhile, missed out with a minor thigh strain.

“Dom got a tight groin and quite obviously I can’t take a risk on that so we had to change that at half-time. Hopefully that will settle down quickly. We’re hoping it’s a precaution. He felt his groin but nothing too drastic so I said, ‘Right, that’s it’, because of his record. He was touch and go whether he wanted to carry on but I said I had to make a call on that and took it out of his hands, so hopefully that’s going to be effective over the next few days and he’s ready to go again.” – Sean Dyche on Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury

IVAN TONEY

Ivan Toney was ruled out of Brentford’s match against West Ham with a minor hamstring injury. It was only the third Premier League match the 27-year-old has missed this season, with Wissa tasked with leading the line in his absence.

“It’s a hamstring injury. We’ll assess him during the week and, hopefully, he’s going to be available for Tottenham. That’s what we’re working towards.” – Thomas Frank on Ivan Toney’s injury

OTHERS

Elsewhere, Michail Antonio (£7.0m) had to sit out West Ham’s trip to Brentford with a calf problem, while Julio Enciso hobbled off injured for Brighton late on, holding his thigh, although De Zerbi didn’t think it was anything too serious in his post-match presser.

In addition, Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) was absent, with De Zerbi saying they “Found an agreement that today he’s not going to come here.”, knowing he wasn’t going to start.

  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Woe is me.

    1. Hooky
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Trebuchet broken?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        My Buonanotte isn't working!

    2. Rocket Raccoon
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Are you an Everyman speaking on behalf of all football fans due to the team that has 115 FFP winning everything again?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Yes.

  2. Rocket Raccoon
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    Should I bin Grealish for Gundo at the cost of -4?

    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      No, I don't think that move is worth a hit

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      No

  3. Rinseboy
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Early thoughts on
    Dalot Rash and Salah to Shaw Bruno and KDB

    Close ML and Shaw.and Bruno are the biggest threats to me!

    Raya
    Dalot TAA Estu
    Salah Mitoma Mac Rash Grealish
    Wilson Haaalnd
    Kepa Isak Botman Moreno

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Do you think Dalot is finished, he played three in a row previously?

      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        I think it’s taken ETH a while to work out his best defence without Varane and Martinez. Unfortunately I think AWB has won the battle against Dalot as he’s stronger defender. Not sure what to do with him now.

  4. Hooky
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    I really can't understand all the Arsenal fans that left before the end of the game today. You have to stay and support your team to the end no matter what. I've never, ever left a game early and I'm an Ipswich fan so have had to watch an awful lot of terrible games in the last 20 years!

    1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Agree. Im a pool fan and suffered for a very long time in the 90s. You always stay no matter what.
      I remember the supposed pool fans who left before the end of the Istanbul game! Like you've got the privilege of being a cl final ticket holder and at the very least you clap your team off and watch them receive the runners up medal, which is still an achievement.
      They tried to get back in once the come back happened and no doubt still dine out saying 'we were there'....
      Grinds my gears

    2. PØTÅTØ
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Fair weather fans. It's not like the team and management have been poor this season so you'd think the fans could support them to the end.

      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Spurs one the other week against Liverpool was one of the worst: leaving after 15/17 minutes. Did they walk back to their coach? Train station?!! Honestly can't believe that...!

    3. Inferno
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Epitomizes our society. Happening in other countries as well. People trying to rush out just so they can have more time with some mind numbing aspect of their lives. I guarantee that if most of them couldn't tell a soul that they went to a match (i.e. going for one's enjoyment), they wouldn't even attend.

  5. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Thoughts on moves, players marked # are either not getting minutes/chance of rotation or ## broken.

    1FT but probably need a hit to get one bench player playing?

    #Ederson
    Estupinan, Trippier, Trent,
    Mitoma, Bruno, MacA, #Grealish
    Haaland, Wilson, #Jota

    Raya, ##Rashford, #Dalot, ##Chilwell,

    1.8

  6. Feanor
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    This is how my free hit looks with two games to go. Currently up only a single point thanks to taking out Estupinan.

    Estupinan (who has a game left) for Shaw - 9
    Rashford for Odergaard +2
    Grealish for Mac Allister +2 with a game to play
    Kane for Isak -2 with a game to play
    Watkins for Wilson +8 with a game to play

    Also brought in Gross, but made him my first sub cause I expected Odergard to go off. Never even considered Gundogan.

  7. grooveymatt65
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    who seems like a better TC option.....Haaland or Fernandes? I'm chasing in my league but Haaland could go mental against Chelsea

    1. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I'll be going with Haaland

    2. zensum
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Haaland is your man in form!

    3. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Haaland no question for me, could score a hattie in 15 minutes

  8. zensum
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Is it worth the risk to transfer Mahrez out and bring in KDB for -4?

    Esp after first leg when ManC could already be Champions!

  9. PØTÅTØ
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Assuming City wrap up the league title in the first fixture, is it really worth getting additional City players for the dgw. Everyone you don't already own will probably get rotated.

    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      I think that's going to be the biggest talking point for next week... do we bring in City assets and risk seeing significant rotation during the double.

      I was already trying to decide whether to do Salah to KDB, Rashford to another city mid or bring in Dias / Stones. Now I wonder If any of them would be wise moves.

    2. Øgaard it's Haa…
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      If you don't have City players already probably no sense in scrambling to get them at this stage imo

      1. PØTÅTØ
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        I have Haaland & Stones, but with Martinelli* & Rashford* injured it would be good to replace Martinelli with a dgw mid, possibly from City.

  10. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Imagine if Bruno played with Haaland!

    GW26-36
    Bruno Fernandes 14 big chances created (league rank 1st), 40 chances created (1st), 38 key passes (1st), 3.7 xA (2nd), 16 through balls (1st) -> 2 assists. Mahrez with 3 big chances created has 6 assists in the same period!

    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      He should do well next season when he's got Kane to supply those big chances to.

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Bruno would be essential if that happened. Would be like KDB but without all the rotation!

  11. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Hi Guys,

    Chances of getting decent minutes out of the following players next GW:

    1) Kepa
    2) Martinelli
    3) Rashers

    Cheers.

    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Anyone know how Mendy played? I'll have Raya (tot) if he doesn't play... =o/

  12. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Ødegaard to Gündogan before priced out?

    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      😮

    2. PØTÅTØ
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      I think both are likely to get one fixture each this week. I have Martinelli* and exact money but even I'm hesitating.

      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Martinelli is another issue for me. Not sure that they'll risk him unless he is 100% fit...:(

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Odegaard is rising tonight apparently

  13. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Semi Final Update (12 teams)

    Current safety score = 59 with autosubs
    Top score = 62

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I'm holding in there still - thankfully no Wilson captains!

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Brentford helped you a bit. Mainly need to dodge a Botman haul.

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Yeah that Ings goal and VAR was fun!

          1. Zenith UK
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            42 mins ago

            You mean the one where West Ham got robbed yet again?

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 13 Years
              just now

              It's not volleyball.

  14. sunzip14
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Shouldn’t have celebrated my rival having Eze’s 16 points on his bench. Now Estupinan is laughing at me!

  15. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Rashford, Grealish, Kepa -> Bruno, Eze, DDG (-8)?

    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Rashers gonna be out?! Kepa possibly come back in??

    2. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Grealish with a DGW?

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Wait on:
      Rashford injury update
      Grealish minutes in UCL
      Kepa press conference minutes

      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Mendy a little at fault for first Forest goal, you reckon? Not sure Kepa could have done much or any better, mind you. I'm a Kepa owner, so desperately hoping he comes back in. . . =o/

      2. sunzip14
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        This

  16. GoonerByron
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Already have Haaland + Foden, who would you get as a 3rd City to see out the season?

    A - Ederson
    B - Grealish
    C - Gundogan
    D - Mahrez

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Go with the player in form, C

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Flip a coin
      D perhaps, penalties if he is on field and Haaland isn't

    3. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      The problem with C is that he started the last three games including CL, so would seem a rotation risk going forward. Red hot though.

      1. Deer-in-headlights
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        And presumably would start Wednesday as well.

    4. sunzip14
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Wait until the UCL match is played for better answers

  17. sunzip14
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    With this team, would you save FH for 38, when team leaks will be most likely available before deadline? Or play use it on 37 despite having considerable number of doublers already?

    Ederson*, Iversen
    Trippier, Botman, TAA, Estupinan*, Shaw*
    Salah, Rashford*, Mitoma*, Mac A*, Odegaard
    Haaland*, Alvarez*, Isak

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      FH38 imo

  18. Neo-Viper
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Surely Gapko is rested for the game , correct?

    Need Pervis auto sub to come through

    1. Indpush
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      No

  19. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Risers: Ødegaard (6.8) Akanji (5.1) De Gea (5.1)

    Fallers: Rashford (7.2)

    1. CroatianHammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      1-1

  20. andre_c
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Gtg?

    Steele
    Dias - Lindelof - TAA
    KDB - Fernandes - Rashford* - Mac - Mitoma
    Haaland - Isak

    Iverson - Schar - Bueno - Greenwood

    1FT - $2.1ITB

    Thanks

