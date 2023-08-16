415
  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    England deny Australia a public holiday, thanks bath-dodgers!

    1. Deulofail
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      I actually visit Bath fairly regularly to chase the pigeons

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        55 mins ago

        As opposed to, say, having a bath! Huzzah!

        1. Deulofail
          • 7 Years
          53 mins ago

          I just join them in the bird baths and sometimes treat them to the Roman baths. I can't get them in one-by-one on the same membership card

          1. Deulofail
            • 7 Years
            52 mins ago

            I can*

            As a negative person, my fingers automatically assume everything that can be negated should be negated while they are typing.

            1. The Knights Template
              • 9 Years
              41 mins ago

              Cleanliness is next to templateness!

        2. Johnny 8
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          50 mins ago

          We shower, don't like to sit in a tub of dirty water.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            42 mins ago

            Sitting in a tepid pool if your own filth is the height of civilisation!

            1. Johnny 8
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

  2. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Is wan bissaka nailed gor gw2?

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Possibly not. He was okay on Monday but United were awful tactically and I can see ETH making a couple of changes - Sanch and Dalot could come in.

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      He was probably their best player along with Onana. Not saying much because they were horrendous but I'd be surprised if he didn't start again.

  3. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Cancelling my plans for Sunday morning! C'mon England! WC final here we come...

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I’ll be at work!

      1. Deulofail
        • 7 Years
        47 mins ago

        Slayin'

        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          40 mins ago

          And a rescu’n

    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Some actually good quality goals in that semi final.

    3. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I think I'll wear pink.

  4. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Made the kneejerk move of Rashford + KdB > Salah + Mbeumo on Monday night to dodge the KdB price fall.

    Now that I have Salah do I have to captain him? I'm really on the fence. Haaland is Haaland...

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Yes

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I would especially since you've spent 4 points to get him but certainly nothing wrong with going Haaland.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        None of that matters. What matters is who will score more points this week?

        1. Front 442
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          51 mins ago

          100% do not be pressured into “if you have him you have to captain him”
          I’m in that boat and will feel very uneasy about taking the armband off the goal machine.

        2. WVA
          • 7 Years
          41 mins ago

          We don't know do we however Salah looked sensational v Chelsea and has the easier fixture but Klopp has lost the plot and Salah is rumoured to want out.

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Sensational? Ok bud.

            1. WVA
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              He was cooking, hit the bar, that pass, that finish, what more do you want

            2. WVA
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Could have easily been two goals and an assist

          2. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 mins ago

            He wasn't that good after the first half hour. Got taken off at 76 mins too.

            1. WVA
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Yep something seems up with him/Klopp to me

    3. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I would go with Salah if I had him. You may as well enjoy him.

    4. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      You took the hit, so you have to back the differential! Just do it! 🙂

    5. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Absolutely you do

    6. Deulofail
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Of course not. Surely you know to captain the player you think'll get the most points by now

    7. Gooner Kebab
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Some say this is the first test of the season

    8. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      58 mins ago

      No choice IMO. You have Salah and the only real reason is you would captain him.

    9. mrtapio
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      The problem is you could almost ruin your season if Haaland scores big and Salah blanks. But if you like to gamble, sure!
      I have Salah (and Haaland ofc) and I do think he'll outscore Haaland this GW. But still I don't see how I could captain anyone else than Haaland when everyone else does.. It's boring, but not risking my season in gw2.
      You can't win the season on 1 decision, but you can loose it.

      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        36 mins ago

        Saying it risks the whole season is massively overstating it especially if you own both. He only scored once against Newcastle last season (at St James' Park) I own both and I'm defo backing Salah

        1. mrtapio
          • 8 Years
          31 mins ago

          I do respect it, and if Salah outscore Haaland it's a massive win for you. I'm going safe. Can't win can't loose. But I would love it if Salah goes hard, that would benefit me a lot even with Haaland(C).

          1. Mambino
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            28 mins ago

            true it would - he will less than 100% EO

          2. Woy_is_back
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Going safe doesnt get you to top100 in the OR

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        36 mins ago

        I don't think it's season ruining at all. You only lose the difference in the two players' score.

        So worst case scenario, Haaland gets 17 for a hat-trick and Salah blanks for 2 points. I lose 15 points there. That's bad but because I own Haaland it's not 30 points which really does set a season back.

      3. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
        • 8 Years
        34 mins ago

        There's well over 2000 points to play for in a season.

    10. Sad Ken
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      You gotta go with Salah.

  5. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Does the signing of caciedo give enzo a little more license to get into more offensive positions?

    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      He was already in an offensive/higher up position on Sunday, playing as the right-sided 8, so you can only presume Poch is planning this.

  6. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Turner
    Chilwell Estubnian Gabriel
    Rashford Mitoma Saka Foden
    Pedro Jackson Haaland
    Is that correct Bench?
    (Pickford) Bruno Shaw Baldock

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Benching Bruno could obviously backfire but yeah I think it's the right call.

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 4 Years
      57 mins ago

      I’d start Bruno over Jackson. Could be a lot of goals in the game against Spurs while I can’t see many in the West Ham v Chelsea game.

    3. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      Same issues. If I go for Jackson I will sell Bruno. If I go for Bruno I will keep FT. Not sure TBH

  7. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    England

    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      England vs. Spain! Bring it on!

  8. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    English Women > English Men

    1. Deulofail
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      Not for a hit

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      At football?

      1. Deulofail
        • 7 Years
        52 mins ago

        Pegging

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          49 mins ago

          Sounds like some sort of croquet related activity. I think the common view is that both genders are pretty proficient at a bit of pegging on one’s lawn

          1. Deulofail
            • 7 Years
            45 mins ago

            I would say more croquette-related, in my experience

            Open Controls
            1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
              • 2 Years
              43 mins ago

              Well, perhaps when they're still frozen

            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              43 mins ago

              😆

            3. The Ilfordian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              40 mins ago

              For those who like to have it breaded and dipped in oil first

              1. Deulofail
                • 7 Years
                39 mins ago

                Yes, hello?

    3. Gooner Kebab
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      Sideway move?

    4. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Or generally? Opening up a can there I’d say. There will be varying views on that.

    5. Woy_is_back
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      In sandwich making?

  9. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Stick with Gabriel or move him out?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Known lollygagger, out out out. James or Chilwell looking good.

      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 3 Years
        52 mins ago

        Cheers, I have Chilwell and 0.5 short of James……taking a hit seems hard to justify! Anybody at 5.0 or below?

        Open Controls
        1. Eze Really?
          • 9 Years
          48 mins ago

          Udogie and bench with .5 ITB later on.

          1. DannyDrinkVodka
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            I’ve got little to no bench unfortunately

        2. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          39 mins ago

          Henry

          1. DannyDrinkVodka
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Thank you, this would also allow an upgrade for one of those ultra-desirable 4.5 Spurs assets in GW3

        3. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          27 mins ago

          Villa defenders all became a lot more nailed with Mings' injury & got one of the tricky fixtures out the way. Digne actually piqued my interest in that very advanced role but is clearly a 'known lollygagger'

        4. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          27 mins ago

          Royal

          1. DannyDrinkVodka
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Perhaps from GW3

    2. Johnny 8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      58 mins ago

      Keep for one more week but also keep an eye on possible price drop

    3. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      I’m defo keeping

    4. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      I’ve got rid for Henry cos I can’t risk another benching (got stones, Baldock and kabore)

      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 3 Years
        39 mins ago

        Baldock nailed on, no?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          37 mins ago

          Potential calf injury

          1. DannyDrinkVodka
            • 3 Years
            36 mins ago

            Yikes, that means I definitely need a replacement as I have no bench

          2. Sad Ken
            • 10 Years
            just now

            What’s this about? Not heard anything of it?

  10. Ruudy Van
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Lots of people talking about Colwill but is it not risky?

    Chelsea play 4 at the back…James Chillwell nailed.

    CB
    Thiago Silva nailed?

    So only space for one of;

    Disasi - new signing and scored
    Colwill

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      53 mins ago

      It's a bit risky but probably now that he's started and played well he'll keep his place for a while.

    2. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      47 mins ago

      They played three at the back on Sunday but the question is if they are sticking with this or reverting back to four to accommodate Lavia and Caceido.

      Four at the back would certainly derail the James bandwagon somewhat if they continue with what they did in pre-season whereby the right back tucks in and Chilwell bombs forward.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        I would imagine Poch will revert back to his favoured 4ATB setup. 5ATB seems to be tactical change for Liverpool, give protection in defence with lack of good DMs.

        Open Controls
        1. Bartowski
          • 12 Years
          11 mins ago

          Yes I assumed as much, they won't be playing anyone with the same attacking threat for a while. We may still see the same team away at West Ham while the new arrivals bed in.

          Then of course everyone will buy James and start throwing their dummies out when the formation switches and he's no longer such an asset.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Exactly, something folks have not fully considered. I think I'm happy to hold off and assess in GW3. Also I've seen posts suggest he is on pens but this is based on quotes from the previous manager. Another point was both Chilwell and James did not take any corners as Enzo took most or all set pieces

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              Against Liverpool*

            2. Bartowski
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              Yes Enzo looks a much better bet for a third Chelsea spot, assuming the other two are Jackson and Chilwell.

    3. barton fc
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      I think its risky

      I own so ill hold and hope, but if chilly goes back to left back I think he could be the one to drop out

      (this back 5/chilly on the wing could be here to stay tho, our it could have been used as a one off to exploit that shaky Liverpool right)

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I can't see Colwill dropping out when switching to 4ATB. Being left footed and playing LCB, Chelsea can go 3ATB when attacking with James tucking in and Colwill moving wide.

  11. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    So Pool got pipped by Chelsea, twice.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      Yes

      1. Deulofail
        • 7 Years
        38 mins ago

        Ja

      2. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        37 mins ago

        Chelsea have a Fool of a Took of an owner. Once in a generation lollygagger. Milk it for all it’s worth!

    2. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Chelsea are worse than Saudi Arabia

      1. Deulofail
        • 7 Years
        33 mins ago

        This is such a funny statement

    3. boc610
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      as much as pool have made mistakes-and they have-how do you compete with 9 year contracts? these are offered by no other club in world football, i would say even sports franchise. uefa have made a rule just to combat what chelsea are doing ...even a player whose been at the club and proved his worth on his second or third contract wouldn't in a million years ever get that. and all possible because they didnt qualify for any european football

  12. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    Any chance ppl stop buying Maddison so we can avoid a price rise?

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      No

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      In my team, if Foden plays tonight.

    3. Tomerick
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      If it helps I’m not buying him because ai already had him.

      1. Deulofail
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        Playing FPL Draft against a bot?

  13. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    42 mins ago

    KT - Not sure if you've seen this

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26006356

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Huzzah!

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Red Lightening encouraged me to build it, and they came!

  14. MBK 42
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Would you ditch Trossard for a -4 and, if so, for who? No money ITB

    Trossard Salah Saka Rashford Mitoma
    Haaland Joao Pedro Mubama

    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      Diaby.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      Yes. Mbeumo.

    3. MBK 42
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Thanks, will definitely get rid - leaning towards Diaby but Mbuemo maybe a safer bet with his ownership

    4. Sad Ken
      • 10 Years
      just now

      You just know Trossard’s gonna start this weekend. And we all know what that means.

  15. Eze Really?
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Go Mo! No FOMO!

  16. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Mitoma > Mbeumo this week or hold?

    Already own Pedro

    1. MBK 42
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Hold

  17. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Pick 2 for Draft:

    A. Andreas
    B. Ward-Prowse
    C. Enzo
    D. Rodrigo

    1. MBK 42
      • 9 Years
      just now

      AB

    2. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      just now

      BC

  18. simsey747
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    No trades for me this week. Giving Gabriel another chance.

    Who do I start?
    A. Gabriel
    B. Henry

    1. Pedro
    2. Mbuemo

    1. Stout scout
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      A - 2. (You have to play Gabriel to give him a chance)

  19. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Anyone know if Romero is fit for United game or will he be out with concussion ?

    For me United assets are so much better this week if he’s not playing

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      It wasn’t a concussion sub so I guess he’ll play

      1. Funkyav
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        but it was a concussion

        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          just now

          They were worried about concussion, which is why they subbed him (I’ve not seen anything that says he was actually concussed) but they didn’t use a concussion sub so there’s no enforced time out (I think the rule is 7 days).

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Can’t wait for this game, Richar, Maddo, Rashford, Ratty owner!

  20. Al Pacho
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Stones, Rashford out
    Chillwell , Diaz in

    Good moves?

    1. MBK 42
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      I would hold Rashford

    2. Woy_is_back
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Spurs defence is leaky af

  21. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Sell one this gw

    A. Gabriel. Baldock only playing sub
    B. Trossard
    C. Both for a hit
    D. Save ft

    1. MBK 42
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      I’m doing C, already done Gab > Chilwell; just deciding who to replace Trossard with

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        D

      2. SpaceCadet
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Already own chilwell. Gabriel > Henry would have been my transfer. Trossard to mbeumo/ diaby the other

    2. AF90
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      I've sold Trossard for Diaby. Allows me to do Shaw -> Chilwell next GW. Will wait & see/bench Gabriel

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Already have mbeumo or prefer diaby?

        1. AF90
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Already got Mbeumo

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Leaning towards him over diaby

  22. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Move Foden out in case he plays tonight? If yes, for who?

    a) Mbeumo
    B) Diaby
    C) Maddison

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Foden playing tonight wouldn't mean that he doesn't play on Saturday though.

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        just now

        True that. We never know with that team and that manager. But still, keep him or move him out for one of those?

    2. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I’d keep.

  23. dansmusen
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Rashford to Salah (C) for a hit ?

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      if you wanted salah for gw2 you should have had him from start or saved money for a free FT
      Rashford at spurs could easily deliver regardless

      1. dansmusen
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        I had him until I saw the KDB news. Stupid me.

        Open Controls
        1. Sun God Nika
          • 3 Years
          just now

          same here bud lool - but i was the latter and saved 2 mil for salah - id honestly keep cause its spurs mate

  24. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    I just found out the names of the New Zealand national basketball and Badminton teams. Ahem.

    1. Gooner Kebab
      • 10 Years
      just now

      You're going make us google?

  25. Robe Wan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    A save

    B bruno to Díaz

    C bruno to madders

  26. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Just to say the Now Sports membership worked for 12 months.

    £11.98 well spent from last Thursday.

    It's mobile only but I've got some big screen options elsewhere.

    Keep your eyes peeled for the offer again.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Enjoy your NOW Sports Mobile Membership

      Thanks for your recent bundle purchase, which included a NOW Sports Mobile Membership for 12 months. We just wanted to confirm that your membership has now been added to your account.

      You don’t need to do anything – it’s ready and waiting for you, so you can simply log in to the NOW app and start watching. And don’t worry – at the end of the 12 months your membership will automatically be cancelled, so you won’t be charged anything. Your NOW Sports Mobile Membership will end 12 months from today.

      If you haven’t watched on your smartphone before, you’ll need the Android or iOS app. Just hit the button below to download it from your app store.

      Your NOW Sports Mobile Membership gives you access to five Sky Sports channels (Sky Sports Premier League, News, Racing, Action and Arena) from your smartphone only. Learn more about using your Sports Mobile Membership.

      https://help.nowtv.com/article/how-do-i-use-my-sports-mobile-membership

  27. AF90
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Colwill
    B) Gabriel
    C) Shaw

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Shaw is the standout.

      1. AF90
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yeah thinking Shaw too atm...can see Gabriel starting & returning once people have sold coz that's FPL for you!

  28. kings of kafiristan
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Now kdb out is foden a good option or Rodri more nailed

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Very much a waiting game for me. I think he'll be an option in a few years.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      How can Rodri be more nailed haha. He barely missed a game regardless of KDB starting or not

    3. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Foden seems like a really good option

    4. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Am holding transfer for this gw but with Bilva flagged am attracted to Bilva-Rodri & Pedro-Alvarez for gw3

  29. Baberto
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Turner
    Estu stones gab chilwell
    Bruno Rashy Marti Saka
    Pedro Haaland

    Pickford Eze Udogie osula (1.5 itb)

    What to do? Get in Diaz for Eze? Get rid of Stones? Or roll?

