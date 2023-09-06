Which FPL players are on international duty – and when?

Well over 200 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are on international duty over the next week, so there’ll be a nervous wait to see if any injuries or illnesses are picked up ahead of Gameweek 5.

In this article, we bring you all you need to know about your globe-trotting FPL stars.

ANY LATE RETURNEES?

There’s good news and bad news about the players representing countries from outside of Europe.

It’s these players who are generally the last ones back through the door at their respective clubs, and so the biggest concerns for starts or game-time in the following Gameweek. Often, those concerns amount to nothing – but there are instances where international exertions have been a factor. Rare benchings for Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, when Liverpool previously contested post-break 12.30pm kick-offs, stick in the mind as examples.

The bad news: there are some international fixtures taking place in the Americas in the early hours of next Wednesday morning.

Brazil, in fact, kick off at 3am BST against Peru:

The good news: players representing Asian countries, such as Son Heung-min (£9.1m) and Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m), will actually be contesting friendlies in Europe – so there won’t be any late kick-offs or long-haul flights back to the UK there.

Here’s a cherry-picked selection of which key non-European countries are playing where and when:

Country Players Matches being played in… Argentina E. Martinez, Senesi, Buananotte, Mac Allister, Enzo, J. Alvarez, Li. Martinez, Garnacho, Montiel, Romero Argentina + Bolivia (Sep 8 + 12) Brazil Gabriel, Martinelli, Alisson, Ederson, Casemiro, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Richarlison, Cunha Brazil + Peru (Sep 9 + 13) Cameroon Mbeumo, Onana Cameroon (Sep 12) Colombia Duran, Sinisterra, Lerma, Diaz Colombia + Chile (Sep 8 + 13) Ecuador Estupinan, Caicedo Argentina + Ecuador (Sep 8 + 12) Egypt Salah Egypt (Sep 8 + 12) Jamaica Bailey, Pinnock, Gray, DeCordova-Reid, Bell, Antonio Jamaica (Sep 9 + 13) Japan Tomiyasu, Mitoma, Endo Germany + Belgium (Sep 9 + 12) Mexico Jimenez, E. Alvarez USA (Sep 10 + 13) South Korea Son, Hwang Wales + England (Sep 7 + 12) Uruguay Darwin, Pellistri, S. Bueno Uruguay + Ecuador (Sep 9 + 12) USA Richards, Ream, Robinson, Turner, Horvath USA (Sep 9 + 13)

NOTABLE OMISSIONS

Aside from sidelined players (some of them listed further down this article) whose injuries render them unavailable for selection, there are some welcome snubs and rests for a number of key FPL assets over this international fortnight.

Below are the most-owned FPL assets who are fit but have two weeks without any competitive action:

Player Club % owned by Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 21.5% Raheem Sterling Chelsea 16.4% Bernd Leno Fulham 11.3% Nick Pope Newcastle 10.4% Solly March Brighton 10.3% Jarrod Bowen West Ham 9.8% Moussa Diaby Aston Villa 9.5% Ben White Arsenal 8.9% Rico Henry Brentford 7.0% James Ward-Prowse West Ham 6.7% Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd 5.8% Tariq Lamptey Brighton 5.5% Robert Sanchez Chelsea 5.4% Cameron Archer Sheff Utd 5.4% Pedro Porro Spurs 5.2%

WITHDRAWN DUE TO INJURY/ILLNESS

Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring)

(hamstring) Elliot Anderson (knock)

(knock) Jarrad Branthwaite (groin)

(groin) Evan Ferguson (knee)

(knee) Jack Grealish (thigh)

(thigh) Ibrahima Konate (hamstring)

(hamstring) Tom Lockyer (thigh)

(thigh) Destiny Udogie (fever)

WHEN FPL PLAYERS ARE IN ACTION: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

ARSENAL

Kai Havertz – Germany – Sep 9 + 12

– Germany – Sep 9 + 12 Karl Hein – Estonia – Sep 9 + 12

– Estonia – Sep 9 + 12 Jakub Kiwior – Poland – Sep 7 + 10

– Poland – Sep 7 + 10 Gabriel Magalhaes – Brazil – Sep 9 + 13

– Brazil – Sep 9 + 13 Gabriel Martinelli – Brazil – Sep 9 + 13

– Brazil – Sep 9 + 13 Eddie Nketiah – England – Sep 9 + 12

– England – Sep 9 + 12 Martin Odegaard – Norway – Sep 7 + 12

– Norway – Sep 7 + 12 Aaron Ramsdale – England – Sep 9 + 12

– England – Sep 9 + 12 David Raya – Spain – Sep 8 + 12

– Spain – Sep 8 + 12 Declan Rice – England – Sep 9 + 12

– England – Sep 9 + 12 Bukayo Saka – England – Sep 9 + 12

– England – Sep 9 + 12 William Saliba – France – Sep 7 + 12

– France – Sep 7 + 12 Takehiro Tomiyasu – Japan – Sep 9 + 12

– Japan – Sep 9 + 12 Leandro Trossard – Belgium – Sep 9 + 12

– Belgium – Sep 9 + 12 Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – Sep 9 + 12

ASTON VILLA

Leon Bailey – Jamaica – Sep 9 + 13

– Jamaica – Sep 9 + 13 Matty Cash – Poland – Sep 7 + 10

– Poland – Sep 7 + 10 Boubacar Kamara – France – Sep 7 + 12

– France – Sep 7 + 12 Jhon Duran – Colombia – Sep 8 + 13

– Colombia – Sep 8 + 13 Emiliano Martinez – Argentina – Sep 8 + 12

– Argentina – Sep 8 + 12 John McGinn – Scotland – Sep 8 + 12

– Scotland – Sep 8 + 12 Robin Olsen – Sweden – Sep 9 + 12

– Sweden – Sep 9 + 12 Youri Tielemans – Belgium – Sep 9 + 12

– Belgium – Sep 9 + 12 Pau Torres – Spain – Sep 8 + 12

– Spain – Sep 8 + 12 Nicolo Zaniolo – Italy – Sep 9 + 12

BOURNEMOUTH

David Brooks – Wales – Sep 7 + 11

– Wales – Sep 7 + 11 Ryan Christie – Scotland – Sep 8 + 12

– Scotland – Sep 8 + 12 Milos Kerkez – Hungary – Sep 7 + 10

– Hungary – Sep 7 + 10 Chris Mepham – Wales – Sep 7 + 11

– Wales – Sep 7 + 11 Kieffer Moore – Wales – Sep 7 + 11

– Wales – Sep 7 + 11 Dango Ouattara – Burkina Faso – Sep 8 + 12

– Burkina Faso – Sep 8 + 12 Antonio Semenyo – Ghana – Sep 7 + 12

– Ghana – Sep 7 + 12 Marcos Senesi – Argentina – Sep 8 + 12

– Argentina – Sep 8 + 12 Luis Sinisterra – Colombia – Sep 8 + 13

– Colombia – Sep 8 + 13 Hamed Traore – Ivory Coast – Sep 9 + 12

– Ivory Coast – Sep 9 + 12 Illia Zabarnyi – Ukraine – Sep 9 + 12

BRENTFORD

Kristoffer Ajer – Norway – Sep 7 + 12

– Norway – Sep 7 + 12 Nathan Collins – Republic of Ireland – Sep 7 + 10

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 7 + 10 Mark Flekken – Netherlands – Sep 7 + 10

– Netherlands – Sep 7 + 10 Saman Ghoddos – Iran – Sep 7 + 12

– Iran – Sep 7 + 12 Aaron Hickey – Scotland – Sep 8 + 12

– Scotland – Sep 8 + 12 Mathias Jensen – Denmark – Sep 7 + 10

– Denmark – Sep 7 + 10 Bryan Mbeumo – Cameroon – Sep 12

– Cameroon – Sep 12 Christian Norgaard – Denmark – Sep 7 + 10

– Denmark – Sep 7 + 10 Michael Olakigbe – England under-20s – training camp only

– England under-20s – training camp only Frank Onyeka – Nigeria – Sep 10

– Nigeria – Sep 10 Ethan Pinnock – Jamaica – Sep 9 + 13

– Jamaica – Sep 9 + 13 Kevin Schade – Germany – Sep 9 + 12

– Germany – Sep 9 + 12 Thomas Strakosha – Albania – Sep 7 + 10

– Albania – Sep 7 + 10 Yoane Wissa – DR Congo – Sep 9 + 12

– DR Congo – Sep 9 + 12 Yehor Yarmoliuk – Ukraine under-21s – Sep 8 + 12

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Simon Adingra – Ivory Coast – Sep 9 + 12

– Ivory Coast – Sep 9 + 12 Facundo Buonanotte – Argentina – Sep 8 + 12

– Argentina – Sep 8 + 12 Lewis Dunk – England – Sep 9 + 12

– England – Sep 9 + 12 Pervis Estupinan – Ecuador – Sep 8 + 12

– Ecuador – Sep 8 + 12 Billy Gilmour – Scotland – Sep 8 + 12

– Scotland – Sep 8 + 12 Pascal Gross – Germany – Sep 9 + 12

– Germany – Sep 9 + 12 Jack Hinshelwood – England under-19s – Sep 6 + 9

– England under-19s – Sep 6 + 9 Kaoru Mitoma – Japan – Sep 9 + 12

– Japan – Sep 9 + 12 Joao Pedro – Brazil under-23s – Sep 7 + 11

– Brazil under-23s – Sep 7 + 11 Bart Verbruggen – Netherlands – Sep 7 + 10

BURNLEY

Ameen Al-Dakhil – Belgium – Sep 9 + 12

– Belgium – Sep 9 + 12 Zeki Amdouni – Switzerland – Sep 9 + 12

– Switzerland – Sep 9 + 12 Sander Berge – Norway – Sep 7 + 12

– Norway – Sep 7 + 12 Josh Cullen – Republic of Ireland – Sep 7 + 10

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 7 + 10 Lyle Foster – South Africa – Sep 9

– South Africa – Sep 9 Johann Berg Gudmundsson – Iceland – Sep 8 + 11

– Iceland – Sep 8 + 11 Luca Koleosho – Italy under-21s – Sep 8 + 12

– Italy under-21s – Sep 8 + 12 Ari Muric – Kosovo – Sep 9 + 12

– Kosovo – Sep 9 + 12 Wilson Odobert – France under-21s – Sep 7 + 11

– France under-21s – Sep 7 + 11 Dara O’Shea – Republic of Ireland – Sep 7 + 10

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 7 + 10 Connor Roberts – Wales – Sep 7 + 11

– Wales – Sep 7 + 11 James Trafford – England under-21s – Sep 11

CHELSEA

Eddie Beach – Wales under-21s – Sep 8 + 12

– Wales under-21s – Sep 8 + 12 Lucas Bergstrom – Finland under-21s – Sep 7 + 12

– Finland under-21s – Sep 7 + 12 Moises Caicedo – Ecuador – Sep 8 + 12

– Ecuador – Sep 8 + 12 Ben Chilwell – England – Sep 9 + 12

– England – Sep 9 + 12 Levi Colwill – England – Sep 9 + 12

– England – Sep 9 + 12 Axel Disasi – France – Sep 7 + 12

– France – Sep 7 + 12 Enzo Fernandez – Argentina – Sep 8 + 12

– Argentina – Sep 8 + 12 Conor Gallagher – England – Sep 9 + 12

– England – Sep 9 + 12 Malo Gusto – France under-21s – Sep 7 + 11

– France under-21s – Sep 7 + 11 Nicolas Jackson – Senegal – Sep 9 + 12

– Senegal – Sep 9 + 12 Ian Maatsen – Netherlands – Sep 7 + 10

– Netherlands – Sep 7 + 10 Noni Madueke – England under-21s – Sep 11

– England under-21s – Sep 11 Mykhailo Mudryk – Ukraine – Sep 9 + 12

– Ukraine – Sep 9 + 12 Cole Palmer – England under-21s – Sep 11

– England under-21s – Sep 11 Djordje Petrovic – Serbia – Sep 7 + 10

– Serbia – Sep 7 + 10 Lesley Ugochukwu – France under-21s – Sep 7 + 11

CRYSTAL PALACE

Joachim Andersen – Denmark – Sep 7 + 10

– Denmark – Sep 7 + 10 Jordan Ayew – Ghana – Sep 7 + 12

– Ghana – Sep 7 + 12 Cheick Doucoure – Mali – Sep 8 + 12

– Mali – Sep 8 + 12 Eberechi Eze – England – Sep 9 + 12

– England – Sep 9 + 12 Marc Guehi – England – Sep 9 + 12

– England – Sep 9 + 12 Sam Johnstone – England – Sep 9 + 12

– England – Sep 9 + 12 Jefferson Lerma – Colombia – Sep 8 + 13

– Colombia – Sep 8 + 13 Chris Richards – USA – Sep 9 + 13

EVERTON

Youssef Chermiti – Portugal under-20s – Sep 8 + 12

– Portugal under-20s – Sep 8 + 12 Demarai Gray – Jamaica – Sep 9 + 13

– Jamaica – Sep 9 + 13 Idrissa Gana Gueye – Senegal – Sep 9 + 12

– Senegal – Sep 9 + 12 Vitalii Mykolenko – Ukraine – Sep 9 + 12

– Ukraine – Sep 9 + 12 Amadou Onana – Belgium – Sep 9 + 12

– Belgium – Sep 9 + 12 Nathan Patterson – Scotland – Sep 8 + 12

– Scotland – Sep 8 + 12 Jordan Pickford – England – Sep 9 + 12

FULHAM

Calvin Bassey – Nigeria – Sep 10

– Nigeria – Sep 10 Timothy Castagne – Belgium – Sep 9 + 12

– Belgium – Sep 9 + 12 Bobby DeCordova-Reid – Jamaica – Sep 9 + 13

– Jamaica – Sep 9 + 13 Luke Harris – Wales under-21s – Sep 8 + 12

– Wales under-21s – Sep 8 + 12 Raul Jimenez – Mexico – Sep 10 + 13

– Mexico – Sep 10 + 13 Joao Palhinha – Portugal – Sep 8 + 11

– Portugal – Sep 8 + 11 Tim Ream – USA – Sep 9 + 13

– USA – Sep 9 + 13 Antonee Robinson – USA – Sep 9 + 13

– USA – Sep 9 + 13 Marek Rodak – Slovakia – Sep 8 + 11

– Slovakia – Sep 8 + 11 Harry Wilson – Wales – Sep 7 + 11

LIVERPOOL

Alisson – Brazil – Sep 9 + 13

– Brazil – Sep 9 + 13 Stefan Bajcetic – Spain under-21s – Sep 8 + 11

– Spain under-21s – Sep 8 + 11 Luis Diaz – Colombia – Sep 8 + 13

– Colombia – Sep 8 + 13 Ben Doak – Scotland under-21s – Sep 11

– Scotland under-21s – Sep 11 Harvey Elliott – England under-21s – Sep 11

– England under-21s – Sep 11 Wataru Endo – Japan – Sep 9 + 12

– Japan – Sep 9 + 12 Cody Gakpo – Netherlands – Sep 7 + 10

– Netherlands – Sep 7 + 10 Diogo Jota – Portugal – Sep 8 + 11

– Portugal – Sep 8 + 11 Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland – Sep 7 + 10

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 7 + 10 Alexis Mac Allister – Argentina – Sep 8 + 12

– Argentina – Sep 8 + 12 Darwin Nunez – Uruguay – Sep 9 + 12

– Uruguay – Sep 9 + 12 Andrew Robertson – Scotland – Sep 8 + 12

– Scotland – Sep 8 + 12 Mohamed Salah – Egypt – Sep 8 + 12

– Egypt – Sep 8 + 12 Dominik Szoboszlai – Hungary – Sep 7 + 10

– Hungary – Sep 7 + 10 Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – Sep 7 + 10

– Greece – Sep 7 + 10 Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands – Sep 7 + 10

LUTON TOWN

Amari’i Bell – Jamaica – Sep 9 + 13

– Jamaica – Sep 9 + 13 Issa Kaboré – Burkina Faso – Sep 8 + 12

– Burkina Faso – Sep 8 + 12 Thomas Kaminski – Belgium – Sep 9 + 12

– Belgium – Sep 9 + 12 Chiedozie Ogbene – Republic of Ireland – Sep 7 + 10

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 7 + 10 Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu – DR Congo – Sep 9 + 12

MANCHESTER CITY

Manuel Akanji – Switzerland – Sep 9 + 12

– Switzerland – Sep 9 + 12 Nathan Ake – Netherlands – Sep 7 + 10

– Netherlands – Sep 7 + 10 Julien Alvarez – Argentina – Sep 8 + 12

– Argentina – Sep 8 + 12 Ruben Dias – Portugal – Sep 8 + 11

– Portugal – Sep 8 + 11 Jeremy Doku – Belgium – Sep 9 + 12

– Belgium – Sep 9 + 12 Ederson – Brazil – Sep 9 + 13

– Brazil – Sep 9 + 13 Phil Foden – England – Sep 9 + 12

– England – Sep 9 + 12 Josko Gvardiol – Croatia – Sep 8 + 11

– Croatia – Sep 8 + 11 Erling Haaland – Norway – Sep 7 + 12

– Norway – Sep 7 + 12 Mateo Kovacic – Croatia – Sep 8 + 11

– Croatia – Sep 8 + 11 Kalvin Phillips – England – Sep 9 + 12

– England – Sep 9 + 12 Rodri – Spain – Sep 8 + 12

– Spain – Sep 8 + 12 Bernardo Silva – Portugal – Sep 8 + 11

– Portugal – Sep 8 + 11 Kyle Walker – England – Sep 9 + 12

MANCHESTER UNITED

Sofyan Amrabat – Morocco – Sep 9 + 12

– Morocco – Sep 9 + 12 Altay Bayindir – Turkey – Sep 8 + 12

– Turkey – Sep 8 + 12 Casemiro – Brazil – Sep 9 + 13

– Brazil – Sep 9 + 13 Diogo Dalot – Portugal – Sep 8 + 11

– Portugal – Sep 8 + 11 Christian Eriksen – Denmark – Sep 7 + 10

– Denmark – Sep 7 + 10 Jonny Evans – Northern Ireland – Sep 7 + 10

– Northern Ireland – Sep 7 + 10 Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – Sep 8 + 11

– Portugal – Sep 8 + 11 Alejandro Garnacho – Argentina – Sep 8 + 12

– Argentina – Sep 8 + 12 Rasmus Hojlund – Denmark – Sep 7 + 10

– Denmark – Sep 7 + 10 Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – Sep 9 + 12

– Sweden – Sep 9 + 12 Harry Maguire – England – Sep 9 + 12

– England – Sep 9 + 12 Lisandro Martinez – Argentina – Sep 8 + 12

– Argentina – Sep 8 + 12 Scott McTominay – Scotland – Sep 8 + 12

– Scotland – Sep 8 + 12 Hannibal Mejbri – Tunisia – Sep 7 + 12

– Tunisia – Sep 7 + 12 Andre Onana – Cameroon – Sep 12

– Cameroon – Sep 12 Facundo Pellistri – Uruguay – Sep 9 + 12

– Uruguay – Sep 9 + 12 Marcus Rashford – England – Sep 9 + 12

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Miguel Almiron – Paraguay – Sep 7 + 12

– Paraguay – Sep 7 + 12 Martin Dubravka – Slovakia – Sep 8 + 11

– Slovakia – Sep 8 + 11 Bruno Guimaraes – Brazil – Sep 9 + 13

– Brazil – Sep 9 + 13 Lewis Hall – England under-20s – training camp only

– England under-20s – training camp only Alexander Isak – Sweden – Sep 9 + 12

– Sweden – Sep 9 + 12 Joelinton – Brazil – Sep 9 + 13

– Brazil – Sep 9 + 13 Lewis Miley – England under-19s – Sep 6 + 9

– England under-19s – Sep 6 + 9 Fabian Schar – Switzerland – Sep 9 + 12

– Switzerland – Sep 9 + 12 Sandro Tonali – Italy – Sep 9 + 12

– Italy – Sep 9 + 12 Kieran Trippier – England – Sep 9 + 12

– England – Sep 9 + 12 Callum Wilson – England – Sep 9 + 12

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Ola Aina – Nigeria – Sep 10

– Nigeria – Sep 10 Serge Aurier – Ivory Coast – Sep 9 + 12

– Ivory Coast – Sep 9 + 12 Taiwo Awoniyi – Nigeria – Sep 10

– Nigeria – Sep 10 Willy Boly – Ivory Coast – Sep 9 + 12

– Ivory Coast – Sep 9 + 12 Anthony Elanga – Sweden – Sep 9 + 12

– Sweden – Sep 9 + 12 Wayne Hennessey – Wales – Sep 7 + 11

– Wales – Sep 7 + 11 Ethan Horvath – USA – Sep 9 + 13

– USA – Sep 9 + 13 Cheikhou Kouyate – Senegal – Sep 9 + 12

– Senegal – Sep 9 + 12 Orel Mangala – Belgium – Sep 9 + 12

– Belgium – Sep 9 + 12 Scott McKenna – Scotland – Sep 8 + 12

– Scotland – Sep 8 + 12 Gonzalo Montiel – Argentina – Sep 8 + 12

– Argentina – Sep 8 + 12 Moussa Niakhate – Senegal – Sep 9 + 12

– Senegal – Sep 9 + 12 Andrew Omobamidele – Republic of Ireland – Sep 7 + 10

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 7 + 10 Ibrahima Sangare – Ivory Coast – Sep 9 + 12

– Ivory Coast – Sep 9 + 12 Andrey Santos – Brazil under-23s – Sep 7 + 11

– Brazil under-23s – Sep 7 + 11 Matt Turner – USA – Sep 9 + 13

– USA – Sep 9 + 13 Odysseas Vlachodimos – Greece – Sep 7 + 10

– Greece – Sep 7 + 10 Neco Williams – Wales – Sep 7 + 11

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Anel Ahmedhodžić – Bosnia & Herzegovina – Sep 8 + 11

– Bosnia & Herzegovina – Sep 8 + 11 George Baldock – Greece – Sep 7 + 10

– Greece – Sep 7 + 10 Adam Davies – Wales – Sep 7 + 11

– Wales – Sep 7 + 11 John Egan – Republic of Ireland – Sep 7 + 10

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 7 + 10 James McAtee – England under-21s – Sep 11

– England under-21s – Sep 11 Will Osula – Denmark under-21s – Sep 7 + 11

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Yves Bissouma – Mali – Sep 8 + 12

– Mali – Sep 8 + 12 Ben Davies – Wales – Sep 7 + 11

– Wales – Sep 7 + 11 Son Heung-min – South Korea – Sep 7 + 12

– South Korea – Sep 7 + 12 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Denmark – Sep 7 + 10

– Denmark – Sep 7 + 10 Brennan Johnson – Wales – Sep 7 + 11

– Wales – Sep 7 + 11 Dejan Kulusevski – Sweden – Sep 9 + 12

– Sweden – Sep 9 + 12 James Maddison – England – Sep 9 + 12

– England – Sep 9 + 12 Ivan Perisic – Croatia – Sep 8 + 11

– Croatia – Sep 8 + 11 Ashley Phillips – England under-19s – Sep 6 + 9

– England under-19s – Sep 6 + 9 Richarlison – Brazil – Sep 9 + 13

– Brazil – Sep 9 + 13 Cristian Romero – Argentina – Sep 8 + 12

– Argentina – Sep 8 + 12 Pape Matar Sarr – Senegal – Sep 9 + 12

– Senegal – Sep 9 + 12 Manor Solomon – Israel – Sep 9 + 12

– Israel – Sep 9 + 12 Micky van der V en – Netherlands – Sep 7 + 10

Guglielmo Vicario – Italy – Sep 9 + 12

WEST HAM UNITED

Nayef Aguerd – Morocco – Sep 9 + 12

– Morocco – Sep 9 + 12 Edson Alvarez – Mexico – Sep 10 + 13

– Mexico – Sep 10 + 13 Michail Antonio – Jamaica – Sep 9 + 13

– Jamaica – Sep 9 + 13 Alphonse Areola – France – Sep 7 + 12

– France – Sep 7 + 12 Said Benrahma – Algeria – Sep 7 + 12

– Algeria – Sep 7 + 12 Maxwel Cornet – Ivory Coast – Sep 9 + 12

– Ivory Coast – Sep 9 + 12 Vladimir Coufal – Czech Republic – Sep 7 + 10

– Czech Republic – Sep 7 + 10 Mohammed Kudus – Ghana – Sep 7 + 12

– Ghana – Sep 7 + 12 Konstantinos Mavropanos – Greece – Sep 7 + 10

– Greece – Sep 7 + 10 Divin Mubama – England under-20s – training camp only

– England under-20s – training camp only Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – Sep 7 + 10

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS