Which FPL players are on international duty – and when?

Well over 200 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are on international duty over the next week, so there’ll be a nervous wait to see if any injuries or illnesses are picked up ahead of Gameweek 5.
In this article, we bring you all you need to know about your globe-trotting FPL stars.
ANY LATE RETURNEES?
There’s good news and bad news about the players representing countries from outside of Europe.
It’s these players who are generally the last ones back through the door at their respective clubs, and so the biggest concerns for starts or game-time in the following Gameweek. Often, those concerns amount to nothing – but there are instances where international exertions have been a factor. Rare benchings for Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, when Liverpool previously contested post-break 12.30pm kick-offs, stick in the mind as examples.
The bad news: there are some international fixtures taking place in the Americas in the early hours of next Wednesday morning.
Brazil, in fact, kick off at 3am BST against Peru:
The good news: players representing Asian countries, such as Son Heung-min (£9.1m) and Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m), will actually be contesting friendlies in Europe – so there won’t be any late kick-offs or long-haul flights back to the UK there.
Here’s a cherry-picked selection of which key non-European countries are playing where and when:
|Country
|Players
|Matches being played in…
|Argentina
|E. Martinez, Senesi, Buananotte, Mac Allister, Enzo, J. Alvarez, Li. Martinez, Garnacho, Montiel, Romero
|Argentina + Bolivia (Sep 8 + 12)
|Brazil
|Gabriel, Martinelli, Alisson, Ederson, Casemiro, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Richarlison, Cunha
|Brazil + Peru (Sep 9 + 13)
|Cameroon
|Mbeumo, Onana
|Cameroon (Sep 12)
|Colombia
|Duran, Sinisterra, Lerma, Diaz
|Colombia + Chile (Sep 8 + 13)
|Ecuador
|Estupinan, Caicedo
|Argentina + Ecuador (Sep 8 + 12)
|Egypt
|Salah
|Egypt (Sep 8 + 12)
|Jamaica
|Bailey, Pinnock, Gray, DeCordova-Reid, Bell, Antonio
|Jamaica (Sep 9 + 13)
|Japan
|Tomiyasu, Mitoma, Endo
|Germany + Belgium (Sep 9 + 12)
|Mexico
|Jimenez, E. Alvarez
|USA (Sep 10 + 13)
|South Korea
|Son, Hwang
|Wales + England (Sep 7 + 12)
|Uruguay
|Darwin, Pellistri, S. Bueno
|Uruguay + Ecuador (Sep 9 + 12)
|USA
|Richards, Ream, Robinson, Turner, Horvath
|USA (Sep 9 + 13)
NOTABLE OMISSIONS
Aside from sidelined players (some of them listed further down this article) whose injuries render them unavailable for selection, there are some welcome snubs and rests for a number of key FPL assets over this international fortnight.
Below are the most-owned FPL assets who are fit but have two weeks without any competitive action:
|Player
|Club
|% owned by
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|21.5%
|Raheem Sterling
|Chelsea
|16.4%
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|11.3%
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|10.4%
|Solly March
|Brighton
|10.3%
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|9.8%
|Moussa Diaby
|Aston Villa
|9.5%
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|8.9%
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|7.0%
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|6.7%
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|Man Utd
|5.8%
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|5.5%
|Robert Sanchez
|Chelsea
|5.4%
|Cameron Archer
|Sheff Utd
|5.4%
|Pedro Porro
|Spurs
|5.2%
WITHDRAWN DUE TO INJURY/ILLNESS
- Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring)
- Elliot Anderson (knock)
- Jarrad Branthwaite (groin)
- Evan Ferguson (knee)
- Jack Grealish (thigh)
- Ibrahima Konate (hamstring)
- Tom Lockyer (thigh)
- Destiny Udogie (fever)
WHEN FPL PLAYERS ARE IN ACTION: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE
ARSENAL
- Kai Havertz – Germany – Sep 9 + 12
- Karl Hein – Estonia – Sep 9 + 12
- Jakub Kiwior – Poland – Sep 7 + 10
- Gabriel Magalhaes – Brazil – Sep 9 + 13
- Gabriel Martinelli – Brazil – Sep 9 + 13
- Eddie Nketiah – England – Sep 9 + 12
- Martin Odegaard – Norway – Sep 7 + 12
- Aaron Ramsdale – England – Sep 9 + 12
- David Raya – Spain – Sep 8 + 12
- Declan Rice – England – Sep 9 + 12
- Bukayo Saka – England – Sep 9 + 12
- William Saliba – France – Sep 7 + 12
- Takehiro Tomiyasu – Japan – Sep 9 + 12
- Leandro Trossard – Belgium – Sep 9 + 12
- Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – Sep 9 + 12
ASTON VILLA
- Leon Bailey – Jamaica – Sep 9 + 13
- Matty Cash – Poland – Sep 7 + 10
- Boubacar Kamara – France – Sep 7 + 12
- Jhon Duran – Colombia – Sep 8 + 13
- Emiliano Martinez – Argentina – Sep 8 + 12
- John McGinn – Scotland – Sep 8 + 12
- Robin Olsen – Sweden – Sep 9 + 12
- Youri Tielemans – Belgium – Sep 9 + 12
- Pau Torres – Spain – Sep 8 + 12
- Nicolo Zaniolo – Italy – Sep 9 + 12
BOURNEMOUTH
- David Brooks – Wales – Sep 7 + 11
- Ryan Christie – Scotland – Sep 8 + 12
- Milos Kerkez – Hungary – Sep 7 + 10
- Chris Mepham – Wales – Sep 7 + 11
- Kieffer Moore – Wales – Sep 7 + 11
- Dango Ouattara – Burkina Faso – Sep 8 + 12
- Antonio Semenyo – Ghana – Sep 7 + 12
- Marcos Senesi – Argentina – Sep 8 + 12
- Luis Sinisterra – Colombia – Sep 8 + 13
- Hamed Traore – Ivory Coast – Sep 9 + 12
- Illia Zabarnyi – Ukraine – Sep 9 + 12
BRENTFORD
- Kristoffer Ajer – Norway – Sep 7 + 12
- Nathan Collins – Republic of Ireland – Sep 7 + 10
- Mark Flekken – Netherlands – Sep 7 + 10
- Saman Ghoddos – Iran – Sep 7 + 12
- Aaron Hickey – Scotland – Sep 8 + 12
- Mathias Jensen – Denmark – Sep 7 + 10
- Bryan Mbeumo – Cameroon – Sep 12
- Christian Norgaard – Denmark – Sep 7 + 10
- Michael Olakigbe – England under-20s – training camp only
- Frank Onyeka – Nigeria – Sep 10
- Ethan Pinnock – Jamaica – Sep 9 + 13
- Kevin Schade – Germany – Sep 9 + 12
- Thomas Strakosha – Albania – Sep 7 + 10
- Yoane Wissa – DR Congo – Sep 9 + 12
- Yehor Yarmoliuk – Ukraine under-21s – Sep 8 + 12
BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION
- Simon Adingra – Ivory Coast – Sep 9 + 12
- Facundo Buonanotte – Argentina – Sep 8 + 12
- Lewis Dunk – England – Sep 9 + 12
- Pervis Estupinan – Ecuador – Sep 8 + 12
- Billy Gilmour – Scotland – Sep 8 + 12
- Pascal Gross – Germany – Sep 9 + 12
- Jack Hinshelwood – England under-19s – Sep 6 + 9
- Kaoru Mitoma – Japan – Sep 9 + 12
- Joao Pedro – Brazil under-23s – Sep 7 + 11
- Bart Verbruggen – Netherlands – Sep 7 + 10
BURNLEY
- Ameen Al-Dakhil – Belgium – Sep 9 + 12
- Zeki Amdouni – Switzerland – Sep 9 + 12
- Sander Berge – Norway – Sep 7 + 12
- Josh Cullen – Republic of Ireland – Sep 7 + 10
- Lyle Foster – South Africa – Sep 9
- Johann Berg Gudmundsson – Iceland – Sep 8 + 11
- Luca Koleosho – Italy under-21s – Sep 8 + 12
- Ari Muric – Kosovo – Sep 9 + 12
- Wilson Odobert – France under-21s – Sep 7 + 11
- Dara O’Shea – Republic of Ireland – Sep 7 + 10
- Connor Roberts – Wales – Sep 7 + 11
- James Trafford – England under-21s – Sep 11
CHELSEA
- Eddie Beach – Wales under-21s – Sep 8 + 12
- Lucas Bergstrom – Finland under-21s – Sep 7 + 12
- Moises Caicedo – Ecuador – Sep 8 + 12
- Ben Chilwell – England – Sep 9 + 12
- Levi Colwill – England – Sep 9 + 12
- Axel Disasi – France – Sep 7 + 12
- Enzo Fernandez – Argentina – Sep 8 + 12
- Conor Gallagher – England – Sep 9 + 12
- Malo Gusto – France under-21s – Sep 7 + 11
- Nicolas Jackson – Senegal – Sep 9 + 12
- Ian Maatsen – Netherlands – Sep 7 + 10
- Noni Madueke – England under-21s – Sep 11
- Mykhailo Mudryk – Ukraine – Sep 9 + 12
- Cole Palmer – England under-21s – Sep 11
- Djordje Petrovic – Serbia – Sep 7 + 10
- Lesley Ugochukwu – France under-21s – Sep 7 + 11
CRYSTAL PALACE
- Joachim Andersen – Denmark – Sep 7 + 10
- Jordan Ayew – Ghana – Sep 7 + 12
- Cheick Doucoure – Mali – Sep 8 + 12
- Eberechi Eze – England – Sep 9 + 12
- Marc Guehi – England – Sep 9 + 12
- Sam Johnstone – England – Sep 9 + 12
- Jefferson Lerma – Colombia – Sep 8 + 13
- Chris Richards – USA – Sep 9 + 13
EVERTON
- Youssef Chermiti – Portugal under-20s – Sep 8 + 12
- Demarai Gray – Jamaica – Sep 9 + 13
- Idrissa Gana Gueye – Senegal – Sep 9 + 12
- Vitalii Mykolenko – Ukraine – Sep 9 + 12
- Amadou Onana – Belgium – Sep 9 + 12
- Nathan Patterson – Scotland – Sep 8 + 12
- Jordan Pickford – England – Sep 9 + 12
FULHAM
- Calvin Bassey – Nigeria – Sep 10
- Timothy Castagne – Belgium – Sep 9 + 12
- Bobby DeCordova-Reid – Jamaica – Sep 9 + 13
- Luke Harris – Wales under-21s – Sep 8 + 12
- Raul Jimenez – Mexico – Sep 10 + 13
- Joao Palhinha – Portugal – Sep 8 + 11
- Tim Ream – USA – Sep 9 + 13
- Antonee Robinson – USA – Sep 9 + 13
- Marek Rodak – Slovakia – Sep 8 + 11
- Harry Wilson – Wales – Sep 7 + 11
LIVERPOOL
- Alisson – Brazil – Sep 9 + 13
- Stefan Bajcetic – Spain under-21s – Sep 8 + 11
- Luis Diaz – Colombia – Sep 8 + 13
- Ben Doak – Scotland under-21s – Sep 11
- Harvey Elliott – England under-21s – Sep 11
- Wataru Endo – Japan – Sep 9 + 12
- Cody Gakpo – Netherlands – Sep 7 + 10
- Diogo Jota – Portugal – Sep 8 + 11
- Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland – Sep 7 + 10
- Alexis Mac Allister – Argentina – Sep 8 + 12
- Darwin Nunez – Uruguay – Sep 9 + 12
- Andrew Robertson – Scotland – Sep 8 + 12
- Mohamed Salah – Egypt – Sep 8 + 12
- Dominik Szoboszlai – Hungary – Sep 7 + 10
- Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – Sep 7 + 10
- Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands – Sep 7 + 10
LUTON TOWN
- Amari’i Bell – Jamaica – Sep 9 + 13
- Issa Kaboré – Burkina Faso – Sep 8 + 12
- Thomas Kaminski – Belgium – Sep 9 + 12
- Chiedozie Ogbene – Republic of Ireland – Sep 7 + 10
- Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu – DR Congo – Sep 9 + 12
MANCHESTER CITY
- Manuel Akanji – Switzerland – Sep 9 + 12
- Nathan Ake – Netherlands – Sep 7 + 10
- Julien Alvarez – Argentina – Sep 8 + 12
- Ruben Dias – Portugal – Sep 8 + 11
- Jeremy Doku – Belgium – Sep 9 + 12
- Ederson – Brazil – Sep 9 + 13
- Phil Foden – England – Sep 9 + 12
- Josko Gvardiol – Croatia – Sep 8 + 11
- Erling Haaland – Norway – Sep 7 + 12
- Mateo Kovacic – Croatia – Sep 8 + 11
- Kalvin Phillips – England – Sep 9 + 12
- Rodri – Spain – Sep 8 + 12
- Bernardo Silva – Portugal – Sep 8 + 11
- Kyle Walker – England – Sep 9 + 12
MANCHESTER UNITED
- Sofyan Amrabat – Morocco – Sep 9 + 12
- Altay Bayindir – Turkey – Sep 8 + 12
- Casemiro – Brazil – Sep 9 + 13
- Diogo Dalot – Portugal – Sep 8 + 11
- Christian Eriksen – Denmark – Sep 7 + 10
- Jonny Evans – Northern Ireland – Sep 7 + 10
- Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – Sep 8 + 11
- Alejandro Garnacho – Argentina – Sep 8 + 12
- Rasmus Hojlund – Denmark – Sep 7 + 10
- Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – Sep 9 + 12
- Harry Maguire – England – Sep 9 + 12
- Lisandro Martinez – Argentina – Sep 8 + 12
- Scott McTominay – Scotland – Sep 8 + 12
- Hannibal Mejbri – Tunisia – Sep 7 + 12
- Andre Onana – Cameroon – Sep 12
- Facundo Pellistri – Uruguay – Sep 9 + 12
- Marcus Rashford – England – Sep 9 + 12
NEWCASTLE UNITED
- Miguel Almiron – Paraguay – Sep 7 + 12
- Martin Dubravka – Slovakia – Sep 8 + 11
- Bruno Guimaraes – Brazil – Sep 9 + 13
- Lewis Hall – England under-20s – training camp only
- Alexander Isak – Sweden – Sep 9 + 12
- Joelinton – Brazil – Sep 9 + 13
- Lewis Miley – England under-19s – Sep 6 + 9
- Fabian Schar – Switzerland – Sep 9 + 12
- Sandro Tonali – Italy – Sep 9 + 12
- Kieran Trippier – England – Sep 9 + 12
- Callum Wilson – England – Sep 9 + 12
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
- Ola Aina – Nigeria – Sep 10
- Serge Aurier – Ivory Coast – Sep 9 + 12
- Taiwo Awoniyi – Nigeria – Sep 10
- Willy Boly – Ivory Coast – Sep 9 + 12
- Anthony Elanga – Sweden – Sep 9 + 12
- Wayne Hennessey – Wales – Sep 7 + 11
- Ethan Horvath – USA – Sep 9 + 13
- Cheikhou Kouyate – Senegal – Sep 9 + 12
- Orel Mangala – Belgium – Sep 9 + 12
- Scott McKenna – Scotland – Sep 8 + 12
- Gonzalo Montiel – Argentina – Sep 8 + 12
- Moussa Niakhate – Senegal – Sep 9 + 12
- Andrew Omobamidele – Republic of Ireland – Sep 7 + 10
- Ibrahima Sangare – Ivory Coast – Sep 9 + 12
- Andrey Santos – Brazil under-23s – Sep 7 + 11
- Matt Turner – USA – Sep 9 + 13
- Odysseas Vlachodimos – Greece – Sep 7 + 10
- Neco Williams – Wales – Sep 7 + 11
SHEFFIELD UNITED
- Anel Ahmedhodžić – Bosnia & Herzegovina – Sep 8 + 11
- George Baldock – Greece – Sep 7 + 10
- Adam Davies – Wales – Sep 7 + 11
- John Egan – Republic of Ireland – Sep 7 + 10
- James McAtee – England under-21s – Sep 11
- Will Osula – Denmark under-21s – Sep 7 + 11
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
- Yves Bissouma – Mali – Sep 8 + 12
- Ben Davies – Wales – Sep 7 + 11
- Son Heung-min – South Korea – Sep 7 + 12
- Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Denmark – Sep 7 + 10
- Brennan Johnson – Wales – Sep 7 + 11
- Dejan Kulusevski – Sweden – Sep 9 + 12
- James Maddison – England – Sep 9 + 12
- Ivan Perisic – Croatia – Sep 8 + 11
- Ashley Phillips – England under-19s – Sep 6 + 9
- Richarlison – Brazil – Sep 9 + 13
- Cristian Romero – Argentina – Sep 8 + 12
- Pape Matar Sarr – Senegal – Sep 9 + 12
- Manor Solomon – Israel – Sep 9 + 12
- Micky van der Ven – Netherlands – Sep 7 + 10
- Guglielmo Vicario – Italy – Sep 9 + 12
WEST HAM UNITED
- Nayef Aguerd – Morocco – Sep 9 + 12
- Edson Alvarez – Mexico – Sep 10 + 13
- Michail Antonio – Jamaica – Sep 9 + 13
- Alphonse Areola – France – Sep 7 + 12
- Said Benrahma – Algeria – Sep 7 + 12
- Maxwel Cornet – Ivory Coast – Sep 9 + 12
- Vladimir Coufal – Czech Republic – Sep 7 + 10
- Mohammed Kudus – Ghana – Sep 7 + 12
- Konstantinos Mavropanos – Greece – Sep 7 + 10
- Divin Mubama – England under-20s – training camp only
- Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – Sep 7 + 10
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
- Rayan Ait-Nouri – Algeria – Sep 7 + 12
- Hugo Bueno – Spain under-21s – Sep 8 + 11
- Santiago Bueno – Uruguay – Sep 9 + 12
- Matheus Cunha – Brazil – Sep 9 + 13
- Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – Sep 7 + 10
- Toti Gomes – Portugal – Sep 8 + 11
- Hwang Hee-chan – South Korea – Sep 7 + 12
- Tom King – Wales – Sep 7 + 11
- Mario Lemina – Gabon – Sep 9
- Pedro Neto – Portugal – Sep 8 + 11
- Jose Sa – Portugal – Sep 8 + 11
- Nelson Semedo – Portugal – Sep 8 + 11
- Fabio Silva – Portugal under-21s – Sep 8 + 12
