    Qaiss
      7 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      Have they announced that ?

      Open Controls
      Wild Rover
        13 Years
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        No

        Open Controls
        Now I'm Panicking
          8 Years
          1 day, 17 hours ago

          😆

          Open Controls
    I Member
      8 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      Source?

      Open Controls
      Greg Frost
        13 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        https://youtu.be/_kCkBWjfWQc?si=aVHQtMCvzmuTdQ0p

        .

        Open Controls
        AC/DC AFC
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 Years
          1 day, 17 hours ago

          Talking heads gonna talk.

          Especially about hot topics.

          No more a source than Foo Fighter or FPL Daniel I suspect ...

          Open Controls
          FPL Daniel
            14 Years
            1 day, 17 hours ago

            I beg ya pardon?

            Open Controls
        FFS ManU
          1 Year
          1 day, 17 hours ago

          Two American blokes taking about it on ESPN does not make what they say an official announcement.

          Open Controls
          Ginkapo FPL
            12 Years
            1 day, 17 hours ago

            The Sun said it yesterday too

            Open Controls
          Greg Frost
            13 Years
            1 day, 17 hours ago

            Yeah just thought they wouldn't say that if it wasn't.

            Open Controls
            AC/DC AFC
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              8 Years
              1 day, 17 hours ago

              Your comment was moderated off

              Open Controls
    BrockLanders
      8 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      Yeah. You'd expect that. Unfortunate for owners tbf

      Open Controls
    bitm2007
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      If that's the case that's what I'd expect as well but a full replay hasn't officially been announced has it?

      Open Controls
      FFS ManU
        1 Year
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        No, there is still nothing about it on the website for the Premier League.

        Open Controls
      Greg Frost
        13 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        doesn't seem official yet just assumed, my apologies.

        Open Controls
        FFS ManU
          1 Year
          1 day, 17 hours ago

          No worries.

          Open Controls
    Jack Frost
      13 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      I also play Bundesliga Fantasy football. When the Bayern-Berlin game was called off a few hours before game time and long after the fantasy deadline due to snow (effects outside the stadium on safety), that game admin gave everyone the average points (to a whole number) for each player involved. A surprisingly fair result. Average points were those earned by each player to date. Once again FPL is based on luck to a larger portion than necessary.

      Open Controls
    Zenith UK
      7 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Ban.

      Open Controls
      Greg Frost
        13 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        whom?

        Open Controls
  Greg Frost
    13 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    https://youtu.be/_kCkBWjfWQc?si=aVHQtMCvzmuTdQ0p

    Open Controls
    mdm
      11 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Finally

      Open Controls
  AC/DC AFC
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    It's like a battle of wills on here over fixtures and schedules...

    I guess that's half the fun rather than price or ownership or formation etc.

    I like the time dynamic to it all, as in it's a season long game but just as much week to week.

    It's a brilliant distraction from the outside world and also a bit like work in some ways.

    If you deal with programme schedulers, cost estimators, risk analysts, strategic direction, options appraisal... etc ... all good stuff.

    Open Controls
  Darragh82
    4 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Looking ahead to Afcon, I currently have salah and Son. It's giving me a 0.8 hit in value selling them. How much do you think their values will drop over Afcon. Would like to get them both back without having to rip up my team

    Open Controls
    Dynamic Duos
      10 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Son going to Afcon?

      Open Controls
      Rojo's Modern Life
        13 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        Asia cup at same time

        Open Controls
      FFS ManU
        1 Year
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        The Asian Cup is being played in January too.

        Open Controls
      Dynamic Duos
        10 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        Looking ahead to Afcon and Asian cup*

        Open Controls
        Zalk
          12 Years
          1 day, 17 hours ago

          Might be the pettiest thing I've seen all day.

          Open Controls
          Dynamic Duos
            10 Years
            1 day, 17 hours ago

            All nations matter!!

            Open Controls
    FFS ManU
      1 Year
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      It could be 0.1m every few days, depending on how many people transfer them out.

      Open Controls
    popey
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Both will drop in price remember, the final hit may not be that bad once you take into account selling price vs possible re-purchase price

Lots of cheap options, may be viable to sell one hold one also

M

      Lots of cheap options, may be viable to sell one hold one also

      M

      Open Controls
    Sun Jihai
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      0.2-0.3m
      Haaland 0.1m drop so far from 1.8m transfers out (though flag helps increase threshold)

      Open Controls
    g40steve
      5 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      If Salah rises again .4 loss selling both

      Open Controls
  BlzE_94
    9 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Save FT? £3.5 in the bank

    Dubravka
    Trippier Porro Zinchenko
    Salah Son Saka Gordon Palmer
    Watkins Solanke

    Areola Darwin Tsimikas Kabore

    Open Controls
  Free Hat
    4 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Interesting to see how liverpool will cope without Salah. (not that he is playing at his best atm)

    Last few gws they are imo scraping the wins out with not very fluent or good football.

    If Jota is still out, with donkey leading the line, im curious to see how it goes.

    Open Controls
    Over Midwicket
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Trent party

      Open Controls
      Free Hat
        4 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        He will be tired of carrying the whole team !

        Open Controls
    ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      13 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Badly potentially
      Salah impact is on and off the pitch. He’s a big figure in that dressing room, an inspiration

      Losing him could be a big negative impact. It’s time for others to step up but relying on Nunez doesn’t give confidence

      Open Controls
      Zalk
        12 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        Yeah, the reaction could be anything between Spurs without Kane and City without Rodri.

        Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      January transfer window?

      Open Controls
      Free Hat
        4 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        Asking city for a swap deal Nunez-Haaland!

        Open Controls
        AC/DC AFC
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 Years
          1 day, 17 hours ago

          Palmer...

          I guess the North West clubs won't trade with each other so much

          So Chelsea chequeski mop up or vice versa with Salah and KDB.

          Proving that life a D success is indeed the art of timing.

          Open Controls
    _Freddo
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      How many league games do they actually miss if they both get to the final?

      Open Controls
      Van der Faart
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 Years
        1 day, 16 hours ago

        AFCON: 4, potentially 5 as GW 25 is 4 days after the final.

        Asian Cup: 4, final on 10th so 6/7 days before GW25

        Open Controls
        _Freddo
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          14 Years
          1 day, 16 hours ago

          Thanks.

          Open Controls
  Magic Zico
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Hello folks,

    Defensive line up ok here, I would not think any hits worth it?

    Dubravka (Areola)
    Livramento Porro Guehi (Gabriel Pinnock*)

    Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Even tho Arsenal are away at Liverpool I'd be tempted to play Gabriel over Guehi.

      Arsenal pretty tight on the road.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        Thank you, food for thought that. Strongly considering it.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 day, 17 hours ago

          Yeah

          And as good as Newcastle are at home ... they are on the road.

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 day, 17 hours ago

            Noticed this, would not expect much tbh

            Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Also Brighton were on something like a 32 goal scoring sequence until Saturday...

      So they could pick that up again...

      Open Controls
  8. Happy Rotter
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Areola + Tsimikas > Petrovic + Pau (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Think I'd prefer Emi + Colwill (though haven't been following how long Sanchez is out for)

      Open Controls
  9. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Bring in Dubravka or Martinez? I have Trippier

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Martinez

      Open Controls
  10. MHG
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Looking at a WC for GW20

    Any thoughts on:

    Dubravka, Pickford
    Walker, Saliba, Konso, Porro, Colwill
    Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Bowen Kulusevski
    Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

    Salah could be Saka or a fit KDB but maybe I should bench him to avoid the price increase to get him back (had him since GW1)

    Anyone planning a WC for GW20?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Yes.

      Probably swerve Walker.

      Look at BHA midfielders too.

      Open Controls
    2. Jack Frost
      • 13 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      You're going to have the strongest bench in the FPL, I find this year that rarely do you need more than two bench players, except maybe in a double game week with a bench boost chip. I'd think about the fifth defender being a 3.9/4.0 cheapie. I don't know much about Kulu, as a pick. Good post for us to plan.

      Open Controls
  11. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Anderson to Trippier worth a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Yep

      Andersen?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        😳 yes Andersen

        Open Controls
  12. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Considering Bowen, Bailey or Richa in for a hit so I don't have to play Darwin/Taylor.
    How bad it can go with Bailey?
    Tempting me the most eyeing two incoming home games for AV.

    Open Controls
    1. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      If you're getting a Villa mid I'd go for Douglas Luiz.

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Who you selling?

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Who’s leaving?

      Open Controls
    4. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Chuk, have all money in the world from selling Haaland

      Open Controls
    5. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Not better off getting rid of Darloss?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 16 hours ago

        He will go for Watkins and Alvarez benched

        Open Controls
  13. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    Gabriel (liv) -> Porro (EVE) -4 worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Maybe. Should pay off soon enough!

      Open Controls
  14. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    Currently own Gordon, any sense in swapping for one of;

    Richa,

    Bowen,

    Kudus

    Mids Salah, Son, Saka, Gordon, Palmer

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 16 hours ago

        Cheers

        Really need some differentials for the Christmas madness!

        Open Controls
    2. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Kulu could be a nice one he'll likely play most minutes for Spurs

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Gordon is a good hold for now.

      Then Kudos in late January?

      Open Controls
  15. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    -8

    Maguire, Darwin ->
    Solanke, Trent/Trippier

    ?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      If you've got Haaland money to spend, put it to work asap, especially if you're in a position where you have to play dubious starters like Darwin or fodder like Taylor. Lamptey - TAA last week was the easiest hit I've ever taken

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 16 hours ago

        Just what I wanted to hear. Cheers!

        Open Controls
  16. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    Best combo here please?

    A) Bowen and Taylor
    B) Kulusevski and Konsa
    C) Richarlison and Pau/Romero/Udogie

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        b

        Open Controls
  17. Igz08
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    As a proud Tsimikas and Darwin owner, should I be selling one this week?

    A) Tsimi-> TAA
    B) Darwin -> Solanke
    C) both for a hit

    My only “fire” is Sanchez in goal, can’t get Dubravka as I have three NEW (Lascelles, Trips, Gordon)

    Open Controls
    1. Igz08
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      My defence atm is

      Tsimi, Lascelles, Trips (Gabriel, Baldock)

      So quite tempted by Porro as well..

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      C. I'm considering Tsimi -> Trent -4 as well

      Open Controls
  18. Alan Watts
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    Do we reckon Burn comes back in for Livra ? Or does he go to LCB instead of Schar ?

    Open Controls
  19. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    got Leno in for Kelleher, feels good. Arseola can rot on the bench.

    Open Controls
  20. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Is combination B worth 12 points worth of hits?

    A) Gusto, Tsimikas, Darwin

    B) Trent, Trippier, Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 15 hours ago

      (It's actually Maguire who leaves and I'll have Gusto on the bench)

      Open Controls
  21. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 15 hours ago

    Mitchell >

    A. Porro

    B. Villa Defender

    Open Controls

