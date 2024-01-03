Frisking the Fixtures returns as we take a look at the teams and players with attractive medium-term fixture runs from Gameweek 21. An overview of those with less appealing matches will follow later.

December’s congestion is finally over, with only two Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadlines in January due to the FA Cup and winter break.

Our colour-coded Season Ticker is the primary source for this article. Used by Premium Members, you can sort by difficulty, rank by attacking and defensive potential or find budget rotation pairings.

You can even set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with ours. There is a tutorial on the Season Ticker here.

SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

At the 20th attempt, Brighton were able to register their first clean sheet of the season on Monday night. They’ve conceded the fifth-fewest shots (246) but just weren’t able to get a shut-out over the line, until the stalemate in east London.

Cheap defender Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.0m) could be handy for this run, having started 10 in a row, although the Seagulls are starting to recover previously injured alternatives at the rear.

The player most likely to gain attention at the back is fully-fit Pervis Estupinan (£4.9m). Up until Gameweek 6, he was the leading defender for goal involvements (four), big chances created (four) and penalty area touches (24). His game-and-a-half back has already brought a goal and a clean sheet.

Attacking names may be the more popular route into covering the Seagulls and Pascal Gross (£6.4m) leads the way as an option to replace the international absences of Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) and Son Heung-min (£9.8m). With one goal and five assists from his last eight matches, Gross is joint-second overall for chances created (52).

The starting spots of both him and cheap penalty-taking forward Joao Pedro (£5.4m) should be more secure now that Kaoru Mitoma (£6.4m) and Simon Adingra (£5.0m) are off on international duty – if they’re even fit. Even the notorious rotations of Roberto De Zerbi may have to briefly be put on ice. Eleven of Pedro’s 20 outings have been from the bench but he’s still put himself third amongst forwards for box touches (115).

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Whereas at Sheffield United, it’s more about usual bench-warmers who could step in to cover AFCON and Asian Cup absentees – especially in Gameweek 24 versus Luton Town.

The Blades are another club with just one clean sheet to their name and no team has conceded more goals (49), attempts (348) or expected goals (xG, 40.38). It’s hard to ignore that but the dirt-cheap George Baldock (£3.9m) is back fit and has made three successive starts.

Also low-priced are midfielder James McAtee (£4.4m) and forward Cameron Archer (£4.5m). The former has an attacking return from both of this season’s wins, whilst the latter recently bagged a goal and assist during meetings with Aston Villa and Luton.

MANCHESTER UNITED