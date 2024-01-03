125
125 Comments Post a Comment
  1. delux
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    GW13 OR rank 1.18M
    GW20 OR rank 81K

    not bad, not bad

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Nice mate very similar story here !

      GW14: 1m
      GW20: 50k

      Open Controls
    2. james 101
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Great work!

      Open Controls
    3. 3 A
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Whats the secret? Who your best differential? 🙂

      Open Controls
    4. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Lovely job. Massively jealous!

      Open Controls
    5. Efan Ekoku Pops
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Not quite as high a ranking.
      GW13 OR rank 2.5m
      GW20 OR rank 400k
      Ditched Haaland in GW10 and got TAA.
      9 green arrows out of 10. I'll take it.

      Open Controls
    6. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      GW 13 1.3M OR
      GW 20: 40K OR

      Open Controls
    7. Bubbles1985
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      That is a great rank jump!

      Mine is :

      GW15 - 3.1m
      GW20 - 753k

      Not as good but I am moving in the right direction!

      Open Controls
  2. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Not buying the Jota love there are still 5 players competing for 3 places:

    Diaz, Jota, Darwin, Gakpo, Elliot.

    It feels like Elliot is most fitting to take salah’s RW place out of those too. Not sure he’s the elite differential everyone is making out

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Agreed. If it were something like Darwin LW, Diaz RW, Jota up top, I'd obviously be interested. But I also think the most likely scenario is just one change - Elliott for Salah

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        the issue is that Salah to Elliott removes a lot of goals. Jota is probably their next best source so can see them finding a spot for him.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          You don't think Elliott has goal threat?

          If I remember correctly, Jota was tried at RW during AFCON and didn't seem a great fit for that role

          Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Repost.

      As a long-time Jota fan (started with him in GW1), I actually don't think he's that good of a Salah replacement for these next few weeks.

      The fixtures aren't great - bou CHE ars, we don't know what position he's gonna be played in and how effective he might be in said position, he has a history of being injury prone, there are lots of important cup matches between the PL games.

      It adds up to a player who will not be nailed for 90, is in an uncertain lineup without Salah and potentially Szobo, and will not have much long term holding potential.

      Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Szoboszlai could also play there with Gravenberch starting. Believe Thiago is back too.

      Open Controls
    4. james 101
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I figure get Bowen in

      If Jota turns out to be a better option it’s an easy transfer

      Open Controls
    5. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Agree- except he is by far the best finisher of the lot. His minutes should increase

      Open Controls
    6. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 6 Years
      55 mins ago

      Eliott could play Bou, I have more doubts he'll start vs Chelsea and Arsenal. Tend to agree, Jota won't play that much, he's not fully fit, as in match ready to start games yet. Darwin will benefit most from Salah's absence in terms of starts and one other crucial thing.

      Open Controls
  3. james 101
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Who would you rather transfer in.

    A. Bowen
    B. Jota

    And why?

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Bowen. Nailed. Talisman.

      Open Controls
    2. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Bowen just because he's in form, good fixtures and nailed for 90 every match. But I'm getting both most likely

      Open Controls
    3. beerhockeyrock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Already moved on Bowen (Salah, did not have Son) Foden and Jota were considered.
      Worried about Foden minutes with KDB Haaland potentially back
      Worreid about Jota minutes, again position competitors and other cups.
      Bowen nailed and everything seems to go through him.

      That said it has been a frustrating year for me (700K rank) and although I stick by my descision Jota and Foden will end up scoring 20 points in the 2 games while Bowen blanks...

      Open Controls
  4. james 101
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    What would be your starting team on a WC now?

    Open Controls
  5. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    This was made a hot topic but not everyone knows how to find those and I said I'd repost it to keep people in the loop a bit more;

    "FWIW to those discussing Salah/Son's potential price drops, for those hoping they drop a lot if you sell them here's some stats;

    Neto (WOL) lost 87% of his teams selected by (TSB) and dropped 0.2M between GW9 & GW20.
    Mbeumo (BRE) lost 77% of his TSB and dropped 0.2M between GW14 & GW20
    Haaland (MCI) lost 37% of his TSB and dropped 0.1M between GW16 & GW20
    Isak (NEW) lost 45% of his TSB and dropped 0.1M between GW8 & GW13
    Pope (NEW) lost 50% of his TSB and dropped 0.1M between GW14 & GW20

    I would really not expect huge drops in price. Especially with the red flags applied."

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      The thing is Salah and son are racing towards their second drop and their replacements are skyrocketing in price. FPL are managing this period really badly so far in terms of giving people time to make decisions

      Open Controls
      1. Salarrivederci
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Yes. Salah has already dropped more (-1 and -70%) in 2 days than Haaland (-1 and -50%) has in a month 😀

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Yep. Salah forecast to drop again tonight here:
        https://www.fantasyfootballhub.co.uk/fantasy-premier-league-price-rises

        I'm not at all convinced that his drops will be restricted to something like the examples above

        Open Controls
      3. Feanor
        • 14 Years
        23 mins ago

        FPL isn't here to babysit slow pokes

        Open Controls
    2. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      From memory Trossard lost me about 0.4m in 2 weeks at the beginning of the season. Worst punt ever

      Open Controls
    3. beerhockeyrock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      54 mins ago

      I'm budgeting .3

      Open Controls
  6. The Ejiptian King
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    i do not know who to captain ! ! !

    Open Controls
    1. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        59 mins ago

        LOL

        Open Controls
        1. Salarrivederci
          • 7 Years
          49 mins ago

          Im serious. He is my current pick at the moment, and my fortune seems endless this season - laugh all you want! 😀

          I think Arsenal will bounce back at home after 3 weeks of break from PL, and I think they will be too much for Crystal Palace, but that might just be me?

          Open Controls
          1. Zenith UK
            • 7 Years
            27 mins ago

            Saka is poor this season

            Open Controls
            1. Salarrivederci
              • 7 Years
              21 mins ago

              Hard to pick the right one for next GW.

              Can see a pen goal and an assist from him at home against CP.

              Still an XGI 0f 0.72 /90min and it's closer to 1 /90min if you only look at home games this season.

              Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Hehe. Gets tricky now! I'm not too sure for this week either. Considering Foden / Richarlison. Went for Salah this last week, you'll be pleased to know

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Haaland?

      Open Controls
  7. Zdrale87
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    When Kdb back in starting XI, do you thinks that he could play together with Alvarez? For example...

    Rodri - Kdb

    Bernardo - Alvarez - Foden

    Haland

    Open Controls
    1. The Left Duke #3
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Definitely can see that but any given Sunday Grealish could come in and one of the mid 3 there will get a rest. Haaland comes back and Alvarez gets a rest or drops back. Pep roulette will be in full flow

      Open Controls
      1. Zdrale87
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Where do you see Kdb ? In pivot with Rodri or number 10 ?

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      It's possible. That team looks very attacking.

      I think one of Doku/Grealish start every game though. They have a specific function to hold width and widen the pitch for City that Foden, Alvarez and Bernardo don't do as naturally.

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      If Doku is fit can’t see him not playing- think Alvarez most likely to drop out

      Open Controls
    4. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      They played together in a pre season game, people thinks Haaland, Kdb and Doku back is good are deluded. That makes every City player a lot more at risk for game time.
      Alvarez have shown he's a capable deputy in both nr nine and Kdb role. Kdb will not play all games when UCL starts, and Haalands minutes will be less when Pep can play Alva as the striker.
      And Doku can play either side, Bilva can play wide, and Nunes is showing some sign that he will also have minutes in midfield. Kovacic also there in that "defensive" role.
      And when UCl games comes Bobb will also steal minutes.
      People thinks Foden stays in eight behind the striker are deluded. Pep doesn't like him there. Said it thousands of times, and also after Everton game.

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        When fully fit Haaland will play every game

        Open Controls
  8. The Left Duke #3
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Lads this game is killing me.

    GW18 had no playing GK (what I thought anyway) in Turner and Areola. Did a Turner to Martinez switch for some stability.

    Last 3 GWs
    Started Martinez for 2 2 1 points
    Benched Areola for 8 10 11 points

    After starting Areola for most games of the season. Unbelievable Jeff!!!

    Open Controls
  9. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    What would you change with this squad? 2.4 ITB

    Raya Martínez

    Trent Trippier Porro Saliba Estupiñian

    Ødegaard Jota Bowen Palmer Olise

    Álvarez Solanke Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Distribution of funds... looks like benching headaches every week and hard to jump to a Haaland or Salah (let alone both) Needs a 4.0 ish GK and def at least

      Open Controls
      1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        this. leaving so much $ on the bench each week

        Open Controls
    2. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I guess u are on WC?

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        No this is my squad, wildcard in tact.

        Open Controls
        1. Salarrivederci
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Wow okay 😀

          It's a nice team, but give me migraine within a few seconds when I look through it.

          I guess we play it different, but I actually like players like Archer, Taylor and so on. Easy to bench GW in and GW out.

          You have so many players you'd want to play each GW. Just downgrade the midfielder you like the least out of Jota/Ødegaard or Saliba or Raya/Martinez.

          Try to save money ITB for Salah/Son/Haaland 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Salarrivederci
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            I'd downgrade Saliba to someone very cheap like Taylor

            Open Controls
            1. Zenith UK
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Doughty!

              Open Controls
    3. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I'd lose Arsenal assets personally.

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Ødegaard - Groß maybe?

      Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      This team looks like a fancy auto-select one with how much money it leaves on the bench.

      How are you going to get Haaland?

      I'd think about Trippier + Odegaard > Fodder
      And then Solanke > Haaland.

      Open Controls
    6. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Maybe you should preface this with your no Haaland/Salah "rule", given these other comments..?

      Open Controls
    7. 112kane112
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      I'm surprised regarding the amount of comments regarding distribution of funds. What does one do when Salah, Son and Haaland are not available? You have almost all other reasonable "premiums" possible and selectable as of right now, bar one or two.

      Upgrade to Haaland if fit, downgrade elsewhere (preferably defence via Trippier).

      The comments regarding a cheaper 2nd keeper are fair.

      Open Controls
  10. tim
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    I got Salah at 12.8 n Son at 9.5.

    Might have to keep coz need Haaland back also.

    Are people selling or keeping?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      You have to sell at least one. I'd probably sell Salah first since he frees up more funds.

      Open Controls
    2. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Selling both! Need as many points as I can get.
      BB used. Salah maybe blank GW26 too (maybe 29? I think I've heard somewhere). And I could still make a WC team with all of them later on easily.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      That's not much value built up in either tbh. Think there's a decent chance you can buy both back at close to those PPs. Easy sell

      Open Controls
  11. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Salah & Son > Bowen & Palmer for a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Let's assume you just bring in Palmer. Who would you play that is moving to bench if you also brings in Bowen?

      Open Controls
      1. Kodap
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        I play a 352, so I'd be playing both of them.

        Current team is:

        Areola
        Trent - Guehi - Porro
        Salah - Son - Saka - Gross - Foden
        Watkins - Solanke

        Dubravka - Lascelles - Pau - Semenyo

        Open Controls
        1. Salarrivederci
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Wow okay. Tough bench!
          I'd do a -4 maybe even a -8 bringing in Estupinan too?
          Can't see Guehi getting away with much next game, and Estu could easily outscore him by 4 points.

          But I know a -8 is kinda much.

          Open Controls
    2. 112kane112
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      With your current team, these are the best possible transfers IMO. Well worth the -4.

      Open Controls
  12. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    I am trying to understand how to purchase price selling price etc.

    For example with Salah I have
    CP:13.2
    SP: 12.8
    PP: 12.5

    So if he drops again, will the SP drop to 12.7?

    Open Controls
    1. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      No. He need to go to CP 13.0 then.

      Every two up in CP from PP is 0.1 up in SP.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        * 13.1

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Sorry ignore that. You had it right

          Open Controls
          1. Salarrivederci
            • 7 Years
            33 mins ago

            😀 I actually also confused myself. Better explained below.

            We both got it right! 😀

            Open Controls
      2. Salarrivederci
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        So with a 12.5 PP he goes to (12.6 SP with 12.7 CP) - (12.7 SP with 12.9 CP) - (12.8 SP with 13.1 CP). When he drops from 13.1 -> 13.0 you'll lose 0.1 in SP.

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      0.1 SP gained with every 0.2 rise in CP. So in this case the next drop won't affect your SP

      Open Controls
    3. Hect.OR 98th
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
      1. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks all

        Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      His first drop cost you .1 the next won’t.

      Open Controls
  13. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Is it stupid/madness to keep Salah having had him from the start? Or just sell and WC when he comes back?

    Open Controls
    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Thats my plan. Too many weeks on the bench otherwise

      Open Controls
    2. d1g2w3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I don't think so. Keeping one is fair. Just have to be careful that you have a bench to cover a missing player.

      Obviously, you might lose our on points but I assume you have massive value locked in. If he was injured for 3 weeks, would you keep?

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Very nice way to put it. Thanks.

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Not easy to answer in the abstract - depends what your front 7 would look like with Salah 8th attacker, whether you'd need the funds, etc.

      In general I favour selling & getting the money on the pitch. Protecting TV is a valid concern when you look at the sacrifices required to accommodate Haaland/Salah/Son post-AFCON. But you never what will happen - e.g. if Haaland's injury recurs or Salah plays a ton of extra time games again. And it is starting to seem like his price might drop more than just 0.2-0.3

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I often prefer banking the money. Salah is out so long, that there is time to gain some more. As things stand selling Salah would mean banking .4 and losing 0.4 for SimB. However if Salah drops twice, it would mean losing only 0.2. It's totally possible to find replacement who double rises. Supposing the route back to Salah is for example Saka instead of that player, it would mean zero value lost.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          47 mins ago

          I sold my both international duty assets out for a hit. No regrets. Also no regrets for selling Haaland immediately. However, I value SV more than TV and supposing we want to have TAA, Salah, Son and Haaland back one day, every penny is needed imo.

          Open Controls
        2. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          45 mins ago

          This is the way, the players come in rise quicker to compensate.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            39 mins ago

            There is also scenario where player like Salah blanks for short time period and or their is plum fixture or dgw for another player. So called hokey pokey becomes impossible or problematic if there is too much money tied.

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              37 mins ago

              Having said this, Salah is the opposite of injury prone. However, likely blanks coming at least and he hasn't been at his best after AFCON during Ramadan.

              Open Controls
        3. bench boost for every gamew…
          • 6 Years
          39 mins ago

          There is a very reasonable chance Egypt goes out in the 16th or QF which means Salah back before Burnley 24, and if 16th probably back for Arsenal in 23.
          Egypt most likely either plays Nigeria or Ivory Coast in QF or Morocco/Congo in 16th (if they get through here, Tunisia or Mali in QF). Egypt are weaker this time than last. Treseguet were important last time, and he's not at all on same level as when he played for Villa.
          Egypt went on a very lucky run too, winning pen shoot outs or extra time in all cup rounds.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            31 mins ago

            Famous last words: I don't think Salah would be needed against Arsenal if Egypt is out.

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              27 mins ago

              Having said this, Salah vs Zinchenko would be normally mouth watering 🙁

              Open Controls
        4. 112kane112
          • 5 Years
          32 mins ago

          This is the way.

          Open Controls
      2. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Many many thanks, sir, very good point.

        Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Depends on your team. Still a few nicely priced mids not going to AFCON or Asia Cup so you could work around benching him. But sell him if you think that'll improve your points while he's away. Team value won't impact your points unless you buy and sell smartly.

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Very insightful, I think you're right. Cheers.

        Open Controls
  14. Barnaby Wilde
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Any news on Trippier?

      Open Controls
      1. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        41 mins ago

        Still gassed

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        He needs to be rested anyway. I swallowed first price drop, so 2nd is irrelevant for me. However, if there is going 3rd, I'll have to reconsider. His fixture run starting in gw23 is very tempting: LUT, nfo, BOU.

        Open Controls
    • BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I watched darts for the first time last night. No idea what was happening. Bloody loved it.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        You loved darts or the fact that you didn't understand anything(?)

        Open Controls
        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          18 mins ago

          Haha both. Rare that I come to/watch a sport not knowing anything!

          Open Controls
    • Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Can't decide on Estupinan or Doughty this week. That bur fixture for Luton is mouth watering for a few Doughty set piece assists.

      Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Folks considering Olise or already Olise owners, hammy related.

      Hodgson on injuries: "As you saw in the game [vs Brentford] Michael Olise had to come off right at the end. Unfortunately for us, he won't take part in this game."

      Said there is no indication of how long the French attacker is out for CPFC

      https://twitter.com/EdmundBrack/status/1742540519425650836?t=j57khxWHA9Ap9PbBRuGyuA&s=19

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        46 mins ago

        Does anyone remember how injury prone Olise is and is this hammy reoccurrence? I could google it out tbh.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Previous injury was hammy related.

          https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/michael-olise/verletzungen/spieler/566723

          Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        46 mins ago

        76k new owners.

        Open Controls
      3. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        We're unlikely to get another club update on him, too, as Palace's GW21 match is a week after the deadline (so Hodgson's presser will be on Jan 18/19). Got to hope there's something from the press instead.

        Open Controls
        1. d1g2w3
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          9 mins ago

          I think players like these who are questionable are too high risk to take this gameweek. Factor that it's also vs arsenal makes it a big red no no for me

          Open Controls
    • I Member
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      Some people here are far too concerned with team value and price changes. Focus on getting points, deal with the rest later.

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        The issue at the moment is if we want points later we need to protect value now so we can get Salah/son back when they return

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          Yes. However there are at least two opposite camps on this matter. Some want to keep their tied money and others want to sell fast and bank the money and make more gains. Third or perhaps the biggest camp simply waits and doesn't care about the money.

          Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        What about me?!? I love points and like TV 😉

        Open Controls
      3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Issue with the deadline for 21 is that there are so many games still left to play before it begins. Injuries might happen, but the price changes have started happening already. Chaos.

        Open Controls
      4. drughi
        • 14 Years
        20 mins ago

        if you want watkins, TAA, Haaland, salah and son for the run in and a decent team around them I think team value will be important

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          Add Trippier and things get complicated.

          Open Controls
        2. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          10 mins ago

          There's always alternatives. A couple of seasons ago I was priced out of TAA so had to opt for Matip and he went on an unbelievable run towards the end of the season. Granted that is not always going to happen but there is a lot of value to be had this year so I don't think a huge TV is essential.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            There was also season when template did well and people were jumping from Kane to Son or backwards like chickens. Affording both of them gave me a lot of green arrows and result was original OR target achieved 🙂 We simply don't know yet the right answer.

            Open Controls
    • fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      Anyone considering Bailey as their Son / Salah replacement? I was thinking to go with Jota, but Bailey would give me the advantage of allowing me to go for Haaland this week without taking a hit.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        Isn't he quite injury prone? I wouldn't worry about that hit too much if the asset you would sell is on the chopping block. If selling that asset weakens your team, I don't know. Make it to A/B question:
        A) Jota, X, -4
        B) Bailey, Y

        Open Controls
        1. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          4 mins ago

          I'll probably do:

          Salah, Son, alvarez -> bowen, Jota, Haaland (-4)

          But have archer as 8th attacker who has a decent enough fixture so avoiding the hit could be viable. Probably wait until close to the deadline to see how haaland is looking. Got plenty of breathing space on the move anyway.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Well... That looks better than having Bailey long term for me.

            Open Controls
      2. Feanor
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        I got Bowen and Foden in for them. Hanging on to Hwang for now.

        Areola (Leno)
        TAA, Vergil, Saliba (Taylor, Mengi)
        Saka, Bowen, Foden, Palmer (c) (Hee Chan*)
        Watkins, Nkunku, Solanke

        Open Controls
        1. Feanor
          • 14 Years
          9 mins ago

          Squad value
          £96.9
          In the bank
          £7.8

          Open Controls
    • Kloppage Time
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Seen a lot of questons regarding how price changes work, here is a good u-tube video that explains it well.
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDcyRulgDoc

      Open Controls
    • leo_messi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      What would you do here with 1FT and 5.6M itb?? Tsimikas -> TAA is on my mind and then bench Solanke...

      Areola
      Estupinian - Porro - Saliba
      Gross - Bowen - Palmer - Saka
      Watkins - Alvarez - Solanke

      Dubravka - Konsa - Salah* - Tsimikas*

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. d1g2w3
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Wait for Haaland news. Could be Solanke for Haaland

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.