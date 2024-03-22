60
60 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 25 mins ago

    The Saka injury is a blow for owners, but who to sell him for? That is the article!

  2. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 24 mins ago

    There is a Norwegian football team called Odd!

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 48 mins ago

      Odd's finest beard for you:
      https://www.odd.no/lag/sondre-solholm-johansen

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 45 mins ago

        Anyone with 3 gule kort is in!

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 53 mins ago

          Surprisingly neat beard game from the cast of Viking:

          https://www.vikingfotball.no/lag/sander-svendsen

          Beautiful moody lighting

  3. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 15 mins ago

    Is Saka injured (out for a number of GWs) or "injured" (resting up for the international break ready to go again when PL matches resume)?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      I’m not sure what you’re talking about. I don’t think he’d make light of the situation, or seek to deceive, that would be very lowly behaviour!

  4. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 15 mins ago

    33mwiq is the required code to join the bespoke Hallen av Skam! The Norwegian Hall of Shame!

    The site is in english and very similar to FFS, don’t delay, confirm your Norwegian football interest today! If not, nudists and boring lollygaggers are going to hound you to comment on their teams! Escape to the Lofoten Islands and watch Ragnarok on Netflix!

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 2 mins ago

      1st in!

    2. Mullered in Maenam
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      I'm in and looking forward to it.

    3. Charlie Price
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Will there be imaginary prizes though?

  5. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 52 mins ago

    Kudus' price looks wrong there 🙂

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      They priced him off GW29.

      Should be fixed soon, cheers.

  6. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 42 mins ago

    How do you convert CS odds into a %? E.g. if the odds are 7/4, is it just 4 ÷ 7? That seems a bit high (57%). I'm probably overlooking something obvious since I'm not much of a bettor

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      Add 4, 4/11

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 30 mins ago

        Cheers 🙂

      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        5 hours, 29 mins ago

        Other examples

        1/1 = 1/2
        7/2 = 2/9

    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      If odds are a/b, cs% = (b/(a+b)) * 100

      Obviously not allowing for bookies over-round, mug money adjustments, etc

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 13 mins ago

        Thanks, got it

      2. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 4 mins ago

        Baby Stephen Hawking, Baby Stephen Hawking!

  7. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    6 hours, 11 mins ago

    New Community Article earlier this morning:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/03/22/strikers-keepers-losers-weepers-md22-pointless/

  8. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 10 mins ago

    Is this a wildcard..?

    Foden>Mainoo
    Ode>Salah
    Senesi>Gusto
    Doughty>Laschelles
    Turner>?

    Will give me the team I want going forward. Decision then will be to cap Son as I am now v Luton or go Salah? Would bench Ode this week anyway to start Palmer. He might burn me v Luton next match but I will have Salah in anyway v SU. Mainoo leaves me 0.8m for a BB keeper, or I get Garnacho and don't bother about a BB keeper....?

    Areola
    Gabriel Zabarnyi Gusto
    Salah Son Saka Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    ? Mainoo Branthwaite Laschelles

    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Kelleher?

  9. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    I've seen a few on here not picking Foden in wildcard teams. Why's that? Have I missed something?

    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      I'm guessing partly due to money, but also deciding between a 3rd forward or 5th midfielder maybe?

      Most will have Haaland I guess so maybe that comes into it too

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      I've seen a lot talk about him as an expendable option now despite his form, while simultaneously not even contemplating the possibility of losing Haaland, which I find rather amusing personally

    3. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Salah, Son, Saka, Foden, Palmer is the template midfield for 9/10 WC teams.

      I suppose some are trying to find a differential from this, with Foden (rightly or wrongly) the one making way.

      Garnacho at 4.9m is a good enabler and allows for upgrades elsewhere with the >3m saved.

    4. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      It could be because some people simply play their own game and don't just copy the template?

      Just a thought.

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        What a kak reply. Give it even more thought next time. I asked if I missed something. Like underlying injury or rotation news or whatever.

    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Mostly because if you want to disrupt the big 5, he's the most likely to be sacrificed.

      Salah, Son, Saka, Palmer, Foden.

  10. rozzo
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Alisson Areola
    Porro Ake Gabriel Doughty Branthwaite
    Son Saka Foden Palmer Garnacho
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    1ft
    3.8 itb
    72k rank
    WC BB TC available

    Any ideas here? Not ready to wildcard yet

    Doughty to VVD possibly?

    Cheers

    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Alisson to Kelleher to free up cash for Salah in GW31?

  11. LIARS POKER
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Best defender for 1 week punt before wildcard?

    7.3 itb

    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Castagne

      1. Funkyav
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        or Gusto probably

  12. Bumbaclot
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Are we all WC 30 or 31???

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      No

    2. theodosios
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Somewhere between

    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      No can get this for a -4 so think I'm better off using WC to target the expected mini DGW35 or 36, and DGW37

      Dubravka
      Gabreil, Porro, Zabamyi
      Salak, Son, Saka, Foden, Palmer
      Haaland, Watkins

      Areola, Muniz, Branthwaite, Richards

      1. Tambling5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Play Muniz for fixture this week, and bench Foden as don't need double City for this one? That's what people were advising me a few days ago...

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Neither. I can make do until WC35 or 36.

    5. Tambling5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Nope 35.

      1. Flynny
        • 9 Years
        just now

        On 31. But could easily move to gw30....

    6. im1974
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Went 28. Each too their own

  13. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    There's a likely DGW for Arsenal in 34. Some leaks on Twitter.

    With that factored in what is a better combo until GW34? (plan is to WC in GW35)

    A) Son + Muniz
    B) Odegaard + Solanke

    For option A, I'd be buying and captaining Salah this week but Muniz definitely doesn't double in 34 and seems like a bit of a one week punt since he'll likely be benched until GW35 WC.

    In option B, I still keep Son this week. I'd only offload him next week for Salah. Problem is, no Salah this week. Benefits are that Odegaard has LUT next week and would be a huge differential plus I'd have triple Arsenal in place for DGW34 ahead of time. If Bournemouth double in 34, this option becomes even stronger longer term. But is that planning too far ahead? I'd have to bench someone every week until 34 which ain't gonna be pretty.

    1. Tambling5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      Good to work four weeks ahead. I find whenever I do this I end up with another crisis! Aren't we all assuming Saka isn't really injured, but i would have to reconsider if it turned out he was out for a month!

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        The next two weeks are two of the most crucial of the season.

        Very important week for players to WC or if they choose not to WC to get on board the right wagons without incurring huge hits in the process.

        By GW32 we'll have already settled more or less on how we play the rest of the season chip wise. But the WC in 30 or 31, the strategy to deadend into 34, WC before or after. That will make or break the season imo.

        If you're too slow to bring in key assets you risk falling too far behind. But conversely if you WC and get screwed by injuries or poor form from a key team like Liverpool you also can ruin your season.

        It's delicate.

  14. The Yam Bandit
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Trying to pick up a Neto replacement in Draft League. Who would you choose? (likely for rest of season)

    1. Willian
    2. Iwobi
    3. MacAllister
    4. Pacqueta
    5. McNeil
    6. Elanga

  15. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    FPL Harry - Saka out for 3 months!!!

    1. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hello????

    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Where you seen that pal?

  16. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    "Ask Az and Sam" stream from FFS - about 15 minutes ago - he posted the news in the comments

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Sorry reply fail to Admiral Benson

      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        Cheers. He hasn’t posted on Twitter. Could be Bunha or somebody else messing around

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          Sorry if it's fake - I only posted it as it looked genuine

          1. Admiral Benson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            12 mins ago

            Lots of wind-up merchants out there. Fell for a few myself over the years.

            Either that, or you’ve got an exclusive! 🙂

            1. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              Probably. The reason I thought it was genuine was the detail i.e. grade 3 was stated and that he was out of the Euros

  17. The Big Fella
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    My tip for the weekend: never underestimate the impact of a cut on your training. Supposed to deadlift now. Did a lot less than what I should have been doing now, didn’t make the reps and feel a bit sick/weak. I hate cutting!

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'm the opposite, can't seem to put the weight on

  18. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Bobb is a killer

