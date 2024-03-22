The final international break of the season is underway, which means one thing in Fantasy Premier League: flags. Lots and lots of flags.

The injury-related withdrawals have begun in earnest, and we’ll be tracking them over the next week on this page.

We’ll run daily updates in this article, detailing the latest concerns.

THURSDAY 21 MARCH

Bukayo Saka (£9.1m) has withdrawn from the England squad.

The Football Association said that the winger has “returned to his club for continued rehabilitation” after reporting to St George’s Park with an injury that has left him “unable to participate in training”.

Football London, and others, suggest that a “minor muscle injury” is to blame.

Erling Haaland (£14.3m) has allayed fears over his fitness, saying he is “ready” to feature for Norway on Friday.

Footage from Norway’s training session on Monday seemed to show Haaland walking gingerly.

But the Manchester City striker was unequivocal about his availability.

“I feel good and am ready to play the match. I’m feeling fine. I didn’t walk off the training. I don’t know who wrote that. I trained a full training session. [Pep said], ‘If one of you comes back not fresh, I will come after you’.” – Erling Haaland

Elsewhere, further word is awaited on Matty Cash (£4.6m) after he lasted only 10 minutes of Poland’s Euro 2024 play-off semi-final before hobbling off.

A hamstring injury is being reported.

“It’s probably a little worse for Matty. We will make a decision later with your doctor.” – Poland boss Michal Probierz

EARLY WITHDRAWALS

Before the international action had even started, we were met by several withdrawals.

Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.3m) is arguably the most noteworthy from a Fantasy perspective: he was removed from Brazil duty as a precaution.

Media reports suggest it is a minor Achilles tendon injury.

Darwin Nunez (£7.5m), who suffered hamstring discomfort in Sunday’s thriller at Old Trafford, has also exited the Uruguay camp.

A minor knee injury keeps Mohammed Kudus (£6.9m) out of Ghana’s friendlies. It’s not clear whether Michail Antonio‘s (£5.7m) withdrawal from the Jamaica squad is injury-related, however.

Luton’s Teden Mengi (£3.9m) withdrew from the England under-21 squad on Wednesday.

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli (£7.7m), Marcos Senesi (£4.5m), Ederson (£5.5m), Altay Bayindir (£4.0m), Casemiro (£5.3m) and Jonny Evans (£4.0m) were already injured ahead of Gameweek 29 and failed to recover for national team duty.

Sven Botman (£4.5m), who hadn’t been called up by the Netherlands, has been ruled out for 6-9 months with a knee injury.