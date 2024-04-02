576
  1. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Ended up going with this lineup:

    Kelleher
    Virgil - Porro - Saliba - Zabarnyi
    Son - Diaz - Havertz - Palmer
    Haaland (C) - Solanke

    How scewed am I?

    1. Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      even screwed the spelling of screwed

    2. El Presidente
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Solid

    3. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Like Diaz was tempted myself to go Bowen to Diaz…

    4. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Can't tell to the game

  2. abaalan
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Different game with later deadline... who would you bench? (1 from each)
    A. Muniz
    B. Solanke
    C. Foden

    1. Robinson
    2. Romero

  3. SEXY SOLO SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    First time Darwin owner, looking forward to it lol

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Same here! What on earth have we let ourselves in for haha!

      1. SEXY SOLO SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        If he hauls we will be like what was all the hate about lol

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      2nd week of having him.

      Kind of looking forward to the unpredictable predictability about him.

      If you know what I mean...

  4. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Raya
    Bradley Ait Nouri Van Dijk (Van Hecke Gusto)
    Son Salah Saka Bowen Palmer
    Solanke Haaland (Morris)

    Let’s go!

  5. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Scary last few minutes. Decided that Kerkez and Maguire weren’t nailed so swapped Kabore for RAN (ahead of DGW34). Then had to get him on the pitch with the seconds ticking down. All points to being a rubbish decision.

    Good luck everyone!

  6. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Ended up with this a couple mins before deadline, closest I’ve ever left it!

    Dubravka
    Gabriel - VVD - Saliba
    Palmer - Salah (c) - Saka - Son (vc)
    Solanke - Haaland - Darwin
    _____________________________
    Areola*: Sarabia: Branthwaite: Baldock*

    Last minute call on VVD so went for it.

    Looks so pretty, so probs about 40 points this GW lol

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Looks good Ricicle.

      I thought deadline was (18:15) but didn't notice the Newcastle United v Everton (19:30) kickoff,
      school boy error

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      40 points these days is usually a decent GW.

  7. Shultan
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    How much rank drop will get with no Saka his week? Anyone know EO

    I work in a lab & we can't have mobiles with us (cross contamination risk). Finished work 5.30pm but forgot about deadline.

    Was planning on Maddison > Saka

  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    FPL Toni late leaks again

    Isak, Beto, Muniz all play

    Trippier, Dcl miss out

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Oh Trippier! Some poor info on Twitter then

  9. Zalk
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Trying to remember last time I had any Ipswich players in my fpl team. Good old Hreidarsson, I think, and also someone called Stewart. Vague memories...

    1. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Hopefully they're back up again next season, classic team.

    2. SEXY SOLO SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Matt Holland!
      Showing my age!

      1. Zalk
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Oh, he was there? Remember him from Charlton.

        1. SEXY SOLO SAUCY SALAH
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Yes before Charlton

    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Marcus Stewart was a brilliant goal scorer - sadly suffering from MND

