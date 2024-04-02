If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 31.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 31 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:00 BST on Tuesday 2 April.

GORDON BANNED, AREOLA + WATKINS HURT

There may be a quick turnaround between Gameweeks 30 and 31 but it’s still been long enough for a load of well-owned Fantasy names to fall into trouble.

Anthony Gordon (£6.0m) is suspended for one match, while top FPL scorer Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) misses the trip to Manchester City with a small hamstring problem. Another half-time weekend withdrawal – cheap goalkeeper Alphonse Areola (£4.3m) – has a groin issue that forces his absence.

Furthermore, plenty of Wildcard 30 users bought Jamaal Lascelles (£3.9m), only to see the centre-back immediately pick up a serious ACL injury.

MANY WELL-OWNED INJURY DOUBTS

And that’s not all. Although Bukayo Saka (£9.0m) has been passed fit after limping out of Sunday’s action, boss Mikel Arteta has hinted that the 59.4%-owned midfielder may not start at home to Luton Town.

“Yeah, he’s fine. Obviously, we haven’t trained, just recovered. We will have a short, light session today to prepare the game and we’ll see whether he is in the best condition to start or not.” – Mikel Arteta on Saka

Fairly popular Man City duo Ederson (£5.5m) and Kyle Walker (£5.3m) have “no chance” of making Gameweek 31, according to Pep Guardiola, whilst several other managers aren’t sure about player availability.

Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier (£6.7m) – “We’re desperate to have him back but it has to be at the right time.”

Rob Edwards on Alfie Doughty (£4.7m) – “Don’t know, we haven’t trained yet.“

Meanwhile, the lack of a pre-deadline Mauricio Pochettino press conference means Malo Gusto‘s (£4.3m) status is uncertain. The right-back seemingly hurt his hamstring in the final minutes against Burnley.

WHO TO BUY?

Very quickly, over 800,000 FPL managers have ditched Watkins due to his minor injury and lack of upcoming Double Gameweeks. Generally, sellers are opting for Alexander Isak (£7.7m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.6m).

The penalty-taking Newcastle United forward is in 435,000 new squads, in time to face Everton on the back of a 15-point haul versus West Ham United.

Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) has the second-most purchases, with new owners relieved that the elite attacker only netted once on Sunday. His 12 attempts were a personal Premier League record and the first time a player has reached a dozen since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2016.

Liverpool welcome Sheffield United to Anfield, which is why five of the most-bought ten belong to the Reds.

WILDCARD GUIDE

We’ve put together two drafts if you’re on a Wildcard. One if you’re Free Hitting in Gameweek 34 and using the Bench Boost in Gameweek 37, and the other vice versa.

Check out our guide here.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 31 CAPTAIN

Such an attractive fixture explains Mohamed Salah being the recommended armband recipient of Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

Behind the Egyptian, both Bukayo Saka and Erling Haaland (£14.3m) are backed to deliver the goods.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – trebles up on Liverpool and Arsenal. This is of no surprise, considering both title chasers are at home to promoted outfits.

An underrated part of Jurgen Klopp’s side is Alexis Mac Allister (£5.8m), having racked up an attacking return in five successive matches. The Argentinian is picked out as a good differential, together with Bryan Mbeumo (£6.7m) and Daniel Munoz (£4.5m).

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 31!