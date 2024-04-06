224
224 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sospeter
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Is Son captain a differential this gameweek? I'm chasing
    Thoughts

    Open Controls
    1. Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      just now

      It is a differential for sure, but I'm not sure it's worth it. He hasn't looked as threatening as the likes of Foden, Palmer, Diaz, or even Salah for that matter.

      Open Controls
  2. Ungaio
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Play Foden or Morris?

    Open Controls
    1. AARON-1
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I'll play Morris now that we have had leaks that Foden benched

      Open Controls
  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    I hope folks held off with Foden transfer this GW...

    Open Controls
  4. pnitishmk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bench any 1?
    A) Saka
    B) Maddison
    C) Toney

    Open Controls
  5. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    This LazyFPL guy reliable?

    Open Controls
    1. Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Unfortunately, yes. Last couple times I saw his leaks

      Open Controls
  6. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Foden benched - Lazy FPL

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Start Cunha over foden now?

      Open Controls
  7. JBG
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    https://twitter.com/TeamNewsFPL/status/1776526246530175011

    "Bukayo Saka has travelled with the Arsenal squad to Brighton"

    Not sure if this has been shared, but

    Open Controls
    1. Fellaini's Fro
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Helpful, thanks

      Open Controls
  8. Ohh1454
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Salah or Palmer captain ?

    Open Controls
  9. Cilly Bonnolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Bench van Dijk or Gvardiol?

    Open Controls
  10. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Who to play in goal? Both have same CS odds but United by far the tougher fixture:

    A) Neto (LUT-A)
    B) Kelleher (MUN-A)

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
  11. MGD
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Okay so Foden on the bench.

    Neto
    Saliba - Gabriel - Ait Nouri
    Salah - Saka* - Foden - Palmer
    Haaland - Darwin - Solanke

    Kelleher - Doughty - Hee Chan - Taylor

    1 FT, 1.0 ITB

    ___

    Taylor -> Gvardiol (and bench Foden)?

    Open Controls
  12. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Hopefully Foden is good for a start in 33 v Luton

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yeah, hopefully

      Open Controls
  13. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Damn, Foden does not start? Start whom:
    A. Foden
    B. Semenyo

    Open Controls
  14. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Which gk to go for until WC GW 35?

    A) Sa (WHU H, NFO A, ARS H, BOU H)

    B) Neto (LUT A, MUN H, AVL A, WOL A)

    Open Controls
  15. Hochoki
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Best transfer in with FH34 & BB37?
    a) Ruben Dias
    b) Gvardiol

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  16. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Which one to bench?
    A. Udogie
    B. Gusto
    C. Gabriel
    D. RAN

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  17. F4L
    • 9 Years
    just now

    so now start Saka over Foden right?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.