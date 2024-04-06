If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 32.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 32 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 (BST) on Saturday 6 April.

WILL SAKA + HAALAND PLAY?

Not only are the Gameweeks coming at breakneck speed, but injuries are piling up amongst highly-owned assets. Surprisingly, neither Bukayo Saka (£9.0m) nor Erling Haaland (£14.3m) took part in midweek.

Arsenal midfielder Saka was thought to be fine after limping off at Manchester City but he wasn’t named in the squad at all versus Luton Town. And Mikel Arteta’s vague Friday quotes aren’t particularly helpful.

“We will know now. We have a training session in a few hours and we will know whether he is fit or not.“

As for Haaland, both he and Kevin De Bruyne (£10.3m) were unused substitutes against Aston Villa, suggesting it was more about managing their workloads rather than any specific knock.

“I don’t know yet. Playing 12:30pm and [having done so] two days ago, I have to think. I have to talk to the doctors, physios, with my staff, and I will decide tonight or tomorrow morning.” – Pep Guardiola on his weekend team selection

Yet Pep Guardiola was also non-committal. As the champions play in Saturday’s early kick-off, FPL managers are hoping that an answer emerges before the deadline.

OTHER KEY INJURY UPDATES

Elsewhere, we know that Kieran Trippier (£6.7m), Alphonse Areola (£4.2m) and Kyle Walker (£5.3m) won’t take part in Gameweek 32. Our team news round-up goes into more detail.

Richarlison (£6.9m) is likely to miss out too, with Villa pair Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) and Emiliano Martinez (£5.3m) in Saturday’s squad but with no word on their starting status.

At least Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon (£6.0m) is back from suspension.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 35 ANNOUNCED

Meanwhile, Friday morning brought confirmation that the postponed Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur match from EFL Cup final weekend will take place on Thursday 2 May.

This will form a Double Gameweek 35 for both London sides, rather than the anticipated Double Gameweek 36. Initial thoughts are that this is good news for those FPL managers already planning to Wildcard that week, as it nicely navigates Spurs having a blank and a double back-to-back.

Outstanding meetings with Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City will likely create a Double Gameweek 37.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 32 CAPTAIN

One of the biggest discussion points in the short window between deadlines revolves around captaincy.

Erling Haaland travels to Crystal Palace, Cole Palmer (£6.0m) follows his five goals in two games with a trip to Sheffield United and Mohamed Salah (£13.4m) – disappointing in midweek – usually loves facing Manchester United.

Rate My Team (RMT) backs Haaland and Captain Sensible recommends Palmer.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – favours Dominic Solanke (£7.3m) and Son Heung-min (£10.1m) too

Ahead of their Burnley home clash, Everton duo Dwight McNeil (£5.4m) and Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.6m) feature in the differential picks alongside Sheffield United’s Ben Brereton Diaz (£5.0m).

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 32!