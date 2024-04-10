35
35 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    47 mins ago

    I have 2FT to burn before I FH in 34. I will also BB37. Any ideas?

    Kelleher / Petrovic
    Gabriel / Udogie / Gusto / Burn / Branthwaite
    Salah / Son / Palmer / Saka / Garnacho
    Haaland / Isak / Muniz

    1.2m itb

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      B84jwh

      Open Controls
    2. Viper
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      Saka -> Gordon & Muniz -> Hojlund

      I would have said Foden in but that looks in doubt now

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sell Kelleher and Muniz

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        GK doubler + Pedro

        Open Controls
  2. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    They’re called enemies, not rivals, not opponents!

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I know all mine enemies in the Hall of Shame, I study them all very carefully.

      Open Controls
  3. Bob B
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Which trio do you prefer?

    A. Bruno, Trippier, Joao Pedro

    B. Gordon, Dalot, Hojlund

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Thoughts appreciated,Hold hwang for dgw34, or sell for Diaz this week v palace, or wait till 34.

    Not sure on hwang return, if he does could have managed minutes?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Bob B
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'd keep and reassess in GW34, if you want to maximise on doublers. Need to weigh up who you're playing across 33 & 34, do you have a good option if Hwang doesn't play this week?

      Jota is back for Liverpool now so I don't know what impact that may have on Diaz

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Can play mateta who I also played last week!
        Hwang could be like cunha, be eased back in squad etc, ideally like to see some minutes this week
        Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. Bob B
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah, like Tony said below. Given the length of his injury he's unlikely to thrust back in to action, it's not necessary anymore given the state of the league and recent losses. I'd still wait and see what the manager says.

          Open Controls
          1. Gizzachance
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Cheers, wait for news an pool match on Thursday

            Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      He's a sell based on how GON has handled Cunha's hammy injury.

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        My thoughts to, Diaz has palace before dgw
        Just a player I kept due to other team issues, was hoping he’d be back, even if he is, can’t see much gametime

        Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yup I've been an owner since 26 and cheap enough to bench. There would have been some hope if he made the squad and got limited mins last weekend but he's an easy sell now imo.

          Open Controls
          1. Gizzachance
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            True, just been benching him.
            Sooner have more nailed on doubler,pool, ars etc , than a doubtful one
            Cheers

            Open Controls
  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Which combo do you prefer for 33 and 34?

    A. Everton def/RAN + Diaz
    B. VVD + Sarabia

    Open Controls
    1. Bob B
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      A, assuming fit

      Open Controls
      1. Bob B
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        (A)it-Nouri

        Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yeah, first one with Nouri (if fit to play).

      Open Controls
  6. ratski
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    My defence is
    Gabriel, gusto, udogie, Bradley and alt nouri.

    Budget is £4.8m max fh 34

    Was doing Bradley to gvardiol but do is it worth the risk of rotation or is there a better defender in that price bracket?

    Open Controls
  7. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Thinking of bringing in a City defender this week with rest of season and 37 in mind. I know it's a lottery and any could get rotated at any time, but which do you prefer / think is the safest out of Gvardiol or Akanji?

    Current team:
    Petrovic
    Reguillon / Udogie / Gabriel
    Palmer / Son / Saka / Salah / Garnacho
    Toney / Haaland

    Neto / Zabarnyi / Morris / Doughty

    Open Controls
    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I'd even consider Rico Lewis

      Open Controls
  8. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    You guys read that article bout best Arsenal picks?
    Didn’t know Sakas stats were that bad in comparison…

    Open Controls
    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Link?

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyClub
        • 3 Years
        just now

        It’s on the FPL app bro

        Open Controls
  9. Ze_Austin
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    The Manchester City boss also gave an update on Foden, who was substituted late in the game with an apparent injury, replaced by Julian Alvarez.
    “It was a knock,” Guardiola said. “He was grumpy with me because I [subbed him].”

    ...

    https://www.eurosport.com/football/champions-league/2023-2024/pep-guardiola-praises-man-city-s-incredible-personality-in-real-madrid-draw-gives-phil-foden-injury-_sto10097074/story.shtml

    Open Controls
  10. cutch
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who (and when) do you think will be the first to lose his starting spot?

    A) Kelleher
    B) Bradley

    Open Controls
    1. Chinese_person
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kelleher. I imagine later this month

      Open Controls
      1. cutch
        • 9 Years
        just now

        As soon as GW34 you think?

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      GK spot but depends when Klopp declares both are available for selection

      Open Controls
  11. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    When are the player projections going to be updated for GW33?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.