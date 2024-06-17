Austria v France team news: Saliba, Hernandez + Mbappe start

The stand-out Euro 2024 fixture of the day for many is the 20:00 BST kick-off, which features France and Austria.

It’s all about Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m) and co from a Fantasy perspective, as there isn’t a single Austria player picked by more than 2% of managers.

The most-owned player in the official Euro 2024 Fantasy game is indeed Mbappe, who sits in a whopping 76% of teams.

He starts for Didier Deschamps’ side tonight, as does Mike Maignan (€5.5m), William Saliba (€5.5m), Jules Kounde (€5.0m), Theo Hernandez (€5.5m) and Antoine Griezmann (€9.0m).

Austria players are much less popular, of course, but they face Poland in Matchday 2 so could potentially start to pick up a bit of interest with a decent performance here.

Patrick Pentz (€4.0m), Marcel Sabitzer (€6.5m) and Christoph Baumgartner (€6.5m) all start for Ralf Rangnick’s side, but Marko Arnautovic (€7.0m) has to settle for a place on the bench.

TEAM NEWS

France XI (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T Hernandez; Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Thuram; Mbappe

Subs: Samba, Areola, Pavard, Konate, Clauss, Mendy, Fofana, Zaire-Emery, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Giroud, Barcola, Kolo Muani, Coman

Austria XI (4-2-3-1): Pentz; Posch, Danso, Wober, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Laimer, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Greogoritsch

Subs: Lindner, Hedl, Querfeld, Daniliuc, Trauner, Lienhart, Schmid, Prass, Kainz, Grull, Wimmer, Seidl, Arnautovic, Entrup, Weimann

