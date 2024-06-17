12
Dugout Discussion June 17

Austria v France team news: Saliba, Hernandez + Mbappe start

The stand-out Euro 2024 fixture of the day for many is the 20:00 BST kick-off, which features France and Austria.

It’s all about Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m) and co from a Fantasy perspective, as there isn’t a single Austria player picked by more than 2% of managers.

The most-owned player in the official Euro 2024 Fantasy game is indeed Mbappe, who sits in a whopping 76% of teams.

He starts for Didier Deschamps’ side tonight, as does Mike Maignan (€5.5m), William Saliba (€5.5m), Jules Kounde (€5.0m), Theo Hernandez (€5.5m) and Antoine Griezmann (€9.0m).

Austria players are much less popular, of course, but they face Poland in Matchday 2 so could potentially start to pick up a bit of interest with a decent performance here.

Patrick Pentz (€4.0m), Marcel Sabitzer (€6.5m) and Christoph Baumgartner (€6.5m) all start for Ralf Rangnick’s side, but Marko Arnautovic (€7.0m) has to settle for a place on the bench.

TEAM NEWS

France XI (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T Hernandez; Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Thuram; Mbappe

Subs: Samba, Areola, Pavard, Konate, Clauss, Mendy, Fofana, Zaire-Emery, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Giroud, Barcola, Kolo Muani, Coman

Austria XI (4-2-3-1): Pentz; Posch, Danso, Wober, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Laimer, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Greogoritsch

Subs: Lindner, Hedl, Querfeld, Daniliuc, Trauner, Lienhart, Schmid, Prass, Kainz, Grull, Wimmer, Seidl, Arnautovic, Entrup, Weimann

  1. Jenas
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Mbappe Hattie

  2. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Yet another captain fail.

  3. Kun Tozser
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Remind me again how auto sub works in euros forgot to change my team and mbappe on the bench

    1. putana
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      unless someone in your starting 11 doesnt play you wont get mbappe off the bench

      1. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Rules quote:

        "If you don't make any subs or change your captain within a matchday, some of your players might be automatically subbed out.

        Automatic subs can only happen when you don't make any manual changes to your team during the matchday. That includes changing captain, making any manual subs and switching the priority order of your benched players. Once you save any of these changes – even if you then switch back to what you had before – your auto subs will be disabled for that matchday."

  4. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Do people have points?

    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yeah. 29 currently.

      Faes & Guehi stars.

    2. OLB
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Lol. Does feel like that yeah. A very poor 45 so far.
      Most of my points from 2 players, Wirtz (c) and Bellingham
      Only Mbappe, Calhanoglu, Bruno and Ronaldo to come

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        “Only”

        1. OLB
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yup, cos whole back line only 7 points…!!!
          ( subbed mitt and tah expecting better then Grimaldo zero..!!

  5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Save me Bruno(c). You’re my only hope.

    1. The Tinkerman
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Same

