  1. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Now it looks like João Pedro might be fit to start the season, there's not much of an argument for Armstrong

    Open Controls
  2. LangerznMash
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Southampton won't score a single goal in the opening 4 GWs 😀

    Open Controls
  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    No Barco or Pedro in the squad

    https://x.com/OfficialBHAFC/status/1819719912631226662?t=95Fb22RbOzNiXZ0YXLE55Q&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      One more friendly against Villarreal on Sat 10.

      Open Controls
  4. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    This article has got to be up for a comedy Bafta 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Uncle Baby Billy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      You do know that you're free to submit your own work, right? Bit more work than sitting in your underpants, eating a pot noodle, eyes blazing like an Alsatian's in a polaroid and posting snark though, eh?

      Open Controls
  5. Uncle Baby Billy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    "Armstrong was offered excellent support in attack by Che Adams. The Scottish international chipped in with 16 goals, the sixth-highest scorer in the Championship..."

    ... before going on to be easily the worst player on display at the entire Euros, it wasn't even close.

    Aye, I think I'll try and make do without Armstrong, Adams or anybody else in the Southampton forward line unless they sign Kane and he's priced at 4m.

    Enjoyed the article, though, appreciate the effort that goes into them.

    Open Controls
  6. Mother Farke
      10 mins ago

      Eddie Howe says #NUFC “don’t envisage any problems” with Isak first-half shoulder injury

      Open Controls
    • Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Pinch of salt, panic averted, nothing to see here.

      Open Controls
    • Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      A. Saka + CHO
      B. Odegaard + Eze

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. jayzico
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Saka + ESR

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Is ESR nailed?

          Open Controls

