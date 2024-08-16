Best Fantasy EFL Captains – Gameweek 2

Following the inaugural Fantasy EFL Gameweek 1 last weekend, Fantasy managers face an even harder task – who to captain this week! Here, we assess the best Fantasy EFL Gameweek 2 captaincy candidates.

Sunderland’s talisman Jack Clarke is currently leading the race but faces still competition with assets from Birmingham City, Middlesbrough and Burnley.

We’ll identify the top Fantasy assets for the opening weekend, considering captain poll results in the process.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

% of votes in the Captain Poll Jack Clarke (Sunderland) 9% Alfie May (Birmingham City) 7% Emmanuel Latte Lath (Middlesbrough) 7% Vitinho (Burnley) 7% Josh Maja (WBA) 6%

Jack Clarke

Claiming 9% of the votes as our runaway leader, Jack Clarke (F) is the highest voted in our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 2 captain poll.

Clarke, Sunderland’s number 20, has carried his impressive form from last season into the new campaign. Owned by just 7.3% of Fantasy EFL managers, he’s a potential hidden gem with huge potential. His standout performance against Cardiff on the opening day, earning eight points with a goal (+5 points) and three key passes (+1 point), puts him at the top of this week’s rankings.

All eyes will be on the Stadium of Light as Sunderland take on a Sheffield Wednesday side brimming with confidence after their 4-0 demolition of Plymouth. Despite a disappointing 0-2 defeat to the Owls last season on the final 23/24 day, Clarke remains a popular pick among Fantasy EFL managers. The Sunderland forward has fond memories against the Owls, having netted a brace at Hillsborough last season.

Alfie May

Birmingham City’s new number nine has made an immediate impact, scoring his first goal for the club as Chris Davies’ side aim for Championship promotion.

Despite a quiet Gameweek 1, May (F) still managed a respectable nine-point return for Birmingham, thanks to his converted penalty (+5), three key passes (+1), and two shots on target (+1). Owned by 35% of Fantasy EFL managers, his popularity is set to soar if Szmodics leaves Blackburn. With a trip to Wycombe Wanderers next, many expect May to double his points tally and fire Birmingham to their first Championship win of the season.

Emmanuel Latte Lath

Similarly to Alfie May, Latte Lath (F) is a popular captaincy choice, with 7% of managers backing him for the armband in Gameweek 2. Middlesbrough’s star striker impressed in Gameweek 1 with a goal and three key passes, earning his side a 1-0 win and an eight-point return. His ownership has skyrocketed to 17.6% as Fantasy managers recognise his potential. Facing newly promoted Derby County at Pride Park, Lath is a strong contender for another big points haul.

Vitinho

Burnley’s Vitinho (D) has been a revelation in his new winger role. The Brazilian, typically listed as a defender, produced a stunning 13-point haul against Luton, scoring a goal, making three clearances, and winning seven tackles. With ownership at just 8.7%, he’s a hidden gem for Fantasy managers and a strong captaincy choice against Cardiff at Turf Moor. Expect his popularity to explode if he continues to impress in the attacking third.

Josh Maja

Finally, as the top scorer in Gameweek 1, Josh Maja (F) is a hot favourite this week as West Brom host Leeds United. The striker’s incredible hat-trick, which earned him 23 points, has seen his ownership skyrocket from 0.3% to 4.8%. Facing a struggling Leeds side, Maja is primed to feast in front of the Baggies faithful and could be set for another big points haul.

