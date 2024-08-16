86
Fantasy EFL August 16

Best Fantasy EFL Captains – Gameweek 2

86 Comments
Following the inaugural Fantasy EFL Gameweek 1 last weekend, Fantasy managers face an even harder task – who to captain this week! Here, we assess the best Fantasy EFL Gameweek 2 captaincy candidates.

Sunderland’s talisman Jack Clarke is currently leading the race but faces still competition with assets from Birmingham City, Middlesbrough and Burnley.

We’ll identify the top Fantasy assets for the opening weekend, considering captain poll results in the process.

Stay tuned for further articles before today’s 20:00 BST deadline. For anything else you might need, check out our Gameweek 2 page and our pre-season tab.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

% of votes in the Captain Poll
Jack Clarke (Sunderland)9%
Alfie May (Birmingham City)7%
Emmanuel Latte Lath (Middlesbrough)7%
Vitinho (Burnley)7%
Josh Maja (WBA)6%

Jack Clarke

Claiming 9% of the votes as our runaway leader, Jack Clarke (F) is the highest voted in our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 2 captain poll.

Clarke, Sunderland’s number 20, has carried his impressive form from last season into the new campaign. Owned by just 7.3% of Fantasy EFL managers, he’s a potential hidden gem with huge potential. His standout performance against Cardiff on the opening day, earning eight points with a goal (+5 points) and three key passes (+1 point), puts him at the top of this week’s rankings.

All eyes will be on the Stadium of Light as Sunderland take on a Sheffield Wednesday side brimming with confidence after their 4-0 demolition of Plymouth. Despite a disappointing 0-2 defeat to the Owls last season on the final 23/24 day, Clarke remains a popular pick among Fantasy EFL managers. The Sunderland forward has fond memories against the Owls, having netted a brace at Hillsborough last season.

Alfie May

Birmingham City’s new number nine has made an immediate impact, scoring his first goal for the club as Chris Davies’ side aim for Championship promotion.

Despite a quiet Gameweek 1, May (F) still managed a respectable nine-point return for Birmingham, thanks to his converted penalty (+5), three key passes (+1), and two shots on target (+1). Owned by 35% of Fantasy EFL managers, his popularity is set to soar if Szmodics leaves Blackburn. With a trip to Wycombe Wanderers next, many expect May to double his points tally and fire Birmingham to their first Championship win of the season.

Emmanuel Latte Lath

Similarly to Alfie May, Latte Lath (F) is a popular captaincy choice, with 7% of managers backing him for the armband in Gameweek 2. Middlesbrough’s star striker impressed in Gameweek 1 with a goal and three key passes, earning his side a 1-0 win and an eight-point return. His ownership has skyrocketed to 17.6% as Fantasy managers recognise his potential. Facing newly promoted Derby County at Pride Park, Lath is a strong contender for another big points haul.

Best Fantasy EFL Captains - Gameweek 2 1

Vitinho

Burnley’s Vitinho (D) has been a revelation in his new winger role. The Brazilian, typically listed as a defender, produced a stunning 13-point haul against Luton, scoring a goal, making three clearances, and winning seven tackles. With ownership at just 8.7%, he’s a hidden gem for Fantasy managers and a strong captaincy choice against Cardiff at Turf Moor. Expect his popularity to explode if he continues to impress in the attacking third.

Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 2 Scout Picks 4

Josh Maja

Finally, as the top scorer in Gameweek 1, Josh Maja (F) is a hot favourite this week as West Brom host Leeds United. The striker’s incredible hat-trick, which earned him 23 points, has seen his ownership skyrocket from 0.3% to 4.8%. Facing a struggling Leeds side, Maja is primed to feast in front of the Baggies faithful and could be set for another big points haul.

HAVE YOUR SAY!

Given the vast pool of over 1,000 players on Fantasy EFL, our “other” captaincy pick proved surprisingly popular, garnering 17% of the votes. Who’s your Fantasy EFL Gameweek 2 captain? Let us know in the comments! 

JOIN OUR MINI LEAGUE

We’ve also set up our own Fantasy Football Scout mini-league. Head to this link here to join or use the code JFV419AC after hitting ‘Join a league‘ in the Leagues section. It’s never too late to join!

86 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RubeRx
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Predict your GW1 busts?

    Open Controls
    1. ★Kuntheman★
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      Watkins is my safe guess

      Eze is my risky guess

      Open Controls
    2. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      42 mins ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Oh and TAA on bench

        Open Controls
    3. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      Eze

      Open Controls
    4. Brethren
        41 mins ago

        Madison
        Foden

        Open Controls
      • F4L
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        Son

        Open Controls
      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        Rogers, and ESR will hurt me from the bench.

        Open Controls
    5. Thanos
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Who is/are your differentials?

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        21 mins ago

        Sonny

        Open Controls
      2. ★Kuntheman★
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Bench boost

        Open Controls
      3. Brethren
          20 mins ago

          Luis Diaz.

          Open Controls
        • zdrojo187
          • 9 Years
          20 mins ago

          Kulu

          Open Controls
        • Ibralicious
          • 9 Years
          18 mins ago

          Sangaré

          Open Controls
        • lugs
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          on here Palmer, in general Murphy & Wood + BB

          Open Controls
        • SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          Minteh & Quansah are my only players below 10% ownership in my XI

          Open Controls
        • Purse83
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          Murphy, Joao Pedro and…Paqueta!

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • 12 Years
            9 mins ago

            Sels, Minteh,Konsa, Robinson and Quansah here

            Open Controls
        • Salarrivederci
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          White, Onana, Kulusevski, Son, Bruno, MGW, Havertz, DCL.

          But on a BB 😉

          Open Controls
        • Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Murphy, Hall, Rogers

          Open Controls
        • Dammit_182
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Mintah, wood & Diaz & sonny (10.1% owned so almost 10 or under)

          Open Controls
      4. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        My wife asked me which of her friends I would like for a threesome?
        I said, Barbara and Suzy.
        I guess I didn't understand the question.

        Open Controls
        1. Pipermaru
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          39 mins ago

          I trust your judgement that there's nothing wrong with Barbara and Suzy.

          Open Controls
        2. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 5 Years
          36 mins ago

          Cue Bob pops around for a "visit"..

          Open Controls
        3. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          28 mins ago

          Sounds like a threemium

          Open Controls
        4. Dammit_182
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          Sounds like minus points for an own goal

          Open Controls
      5. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        That's it lads and lassies. Back at it again.
        Best of luck to everyone on here. And thanks for the help last few wks.

        Open Controls
        1. BIGREDDOG
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Good luck!

          Open Controls
      6. OverTinker
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        season over - went without Haaland

        Open Controls
        1. Brethren
            45 mins ago

            So did I and I'm going to win overall.

            Open Controls
          • Thanos
            • 3 Years
            45 mins ago

            Zimbabar 😛

            Open Controls
            1. Nightcrawler
              • 5 Years
              40 mins ago

              Cant wait for him to reitire. Im pakistani and honestly he's one of the the worst things to happen to our cricket. Just Social media champs now

              Open Controls
              1. Thanos
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                It's just bizarre that he's been allowed to captain your side for so long when he goes completely missing in big games. I want to see Pakistani cricket team back like earlier. I just think its best for the sports.

                Open Controls
              2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                • 8 Years
                just now

                From India. And I miss the glory days of Pakistan cricket.

                Open Controls
            2. OverTinker
              • 6 Years
              31 mins ago

              changing display pic is too difficult for me. I am too lazy. Otherwise the dp would have been Arshad's

              Open Controls
              1. have you seen cyan
                • 5 Years
                30 mins ago

                who is that in your picture? That Australian break dancer?

                Open Controls
                1. OverTinker
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  hahaha

                  Open Controls
            3. OverTinker
              • 6 Years
              21 mins ago

              avatar changed finally!!

              Open Controls
          • Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            44 mins ago

            wild card activated

            Open Controls
          • Make FPL Casual Again
            • 5 Years
            37 mins ago

            Overthought

            Open Controls
        2. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Who decided to start the season with manure vs posh lilies

          Open Controls
          1. BIGREDDOG
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Sold Bruno 2 mins prior to deadline.

            Just put 50 on him to score to cover

            Open Controls
          2. lugs
            • 7 Years
            just now

            yeah, i have no players in tonight's game so its a bit of an anti climax

            Open Controls
        3. ★Kuntheman★
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          I’m gonna be behind the sofa watching the Liverpool game regardless of the outcome with my Alisson-Quansah-Jota pairing

          Open Controls
          1. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            24 mins ago

            you will be toasting champagne by final whistle

            Open Controls
          2. Hooky
            • 9 Years
            23 mins ago

            Omari gonna make you sad

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • 12 Years
              7 mins ago

              Can you pair three things?

              Open Controls
        4. Skalla
          • 7 Years
          1 hour ago

          Good luck everyone! Triple UTD let's go 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Hits from the Bong
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Newcastle?

            Open Controls
          2. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            At least you got them cheap

            Open Controls
        5. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          1 hour ago

          Cant wait for the Haaland mudding

          LOVE to see it oh yes I'll do

          Open Controls
          1. Brethren
              1 min ago

              Is Haaland in your team?

              Open Controls
          2. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 13 Years
            57 mins ago

            Team news now coming out 75 mins before kick off?

            Kinda ruins the change on the FPL deadline last season.

            Open Controls
            1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
              • 14 Years
              30 mins ago

              indeed, nothing to think about anymore. It's a bit boring knowing it all

              Open Controls
            2. Guy Demel
              • 11 Years
              23 mins ago

              I think the team news lottery is the most horrible part of the game

              Make the deadline half hour before kick off

              you still have the other games later in the GW that are still unknown

              Open Controls
          3. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            55 mins ago

            James at planet FPL has gone with a bold strat. 4 spurs and BB in GW1, followed by a WC in 2.

            A bit too risky IMO. If spurs don't have a very good game its gonna be bad.

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 13 Years
              35 mins ago

              4 Spurs?

              Guess he's been locked in since Solankes moved then

              Open Controls
              1. have you seen cyan
                • 5 Years
                34 mins ago

                Yea Solanke, Son, Maddison and Porro. Maddison is too much for me, did consider it.

                Open Controls
                1. Freshy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  So once they did switch Solanke to Totts you were locked in to your final squad?

                  Open Controls
                  1. FPL Brains
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 13 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Yeah, as you're forced to switch out a Spurs player as your first transfer.

                    It's the most pointless strategy.

                    Open Controls
            2. Freshy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              33 mins ago

              Ipswich might not stink

              Open Controls
            3. Make FPL Casual Again
              • 5 Years
              32 mins ago

              Yeah...these expected massacre games often turn out to be damp squibs

              Open Controls
          4. Thanos
            • 3 Years
            54 mins ago

            Five interesting changes to refereeing this season. It should translate into less number of penalties and YCs.

            1. The video assistant referee system will have a higher bar for intervening than before. The "referee’s call" means that the VAR should only intervene if they can "see without any doubt the on-pitch official has made a clear mistake". Otherwise the initial decision will stand. That means fewer stoppages for marginal decisions to be repeatedly rewatched.

            2. The handball law will be relaxed a tad. Players have been told by the Premier League they do not have to move with their arms rigidly by their sides or behind their backs. The position of their arm or hand will be judged in relation to the movement of their body.

            3. Meanwhile, a non-deliberate handball that leads to a penalty will no longer be an automatic booking offence.

            4. Encroachment by players into the box when the penalty is taken will only be penalised if it has an impact.

            5. Ball boys and girls will be allowed to give a ball to a goalkeeper to take a restart, instead of the keeper having to pick it up off a cone. The multiball system - picking the ball off a cone - will remain for outfield players.

            Open Controls
          5. TheBiffas
            • 3 Years
            54 mins ago

            Garnacho benched, Bruno false 9 possibly?

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • 12 Years
              28 mins ago

              Sounds good to me (a Robinson owner)

              Open Controls
              1. TheBiffas
                • 3 Years
                25 mins ago

                I've benched him for Barco, might regret it

                Open Controls
          6. F4L
            • 9 Years
            52 mins ago

            Pereira in the pivot. not sure about this. should be goals anyways, btts for sure imo

            Open Controls
            1. F4L
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              *Is Mazrouri playing LB? gonna be a baptism of fire against Adama with the form he's in

              Open Controls
          7. Mother Farke
              51 mins ago

              That guy who said Tete would start was right,

              Open Controls
            • Thanos
              • 3 Years
              51 mins ago

              Noussair Mazraoui - starts
              ESR - starts

              Open Controls
            • Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              50 mins ago

              Man Utd XI: Onana, Mazraoui, Mount, Maguire, Bruno Fernandes(c), Diallo, Martínez, Rashford, Mainoo, Diogo Dalot, Casemiro

              Subs: de Ligt, Garnacho, Collyer, Evans, Zirkzee, Eriksen, Bayindir, Antony, McTominay

              Fulham XI: Leno(c), Bassey, Tete, Traoré, Iwobi, Andreas Pereira, Lukic, Rodrigo Muniz, Robinson, Smith Rowe, Diop

              Subs: Castagne, Cairney, Cuenca, Stansfield, Reed, Benda, Jiménez, Wilson, King

              Open Controls
              1. European Bob
                • 12 Years
                29 mins ago

                Thanks Tony

                Open Controls
              2. F4L
                • 9 Years
                28 mins ago

                cheers

                bruno brace in 2-3 loss thanks 😛

                Open Controls
              3. Jafooli
                • 12 Years
                28 mins ago

                Timothy Castagne benched...sick of this game

                Cheers Tony...

                Open Controls
            • PartyTime
              • 3 Years
              49 mins ago

              Adama Traoré starts. Things could get interesting tonight 😆

              Open Controls
              1. TheBiffas
                • 3 Years
                21 mins ago

                Bulldozing runs and a few assists for ESR would do me

                Open Controls
              2. The Wanton Trader
                • 7 Years
                20 mins ago

                Adama vs Maguire.
                Let’s get ready to rumble..!!

                Open Controls
            • Rolls-Royce
              • 10 Years
              47 mins ago

              This is the night where Amad becomes essential...

              Open Controls
            • Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              47 mins ago

              Game updated:)

              Open Controls
            • have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              46 mins ago

              Oh wow, FPL updated pretty fast for once.

              Open Controls
            • Qaiss
              • 8 Years
              46 mins ago

              Game updated already lol

              Open Controls
            • FPL_trail_runner
              • 3 Years
              45 mins ago

              Ive gone with the following players for tactical reasons for the first 3 weeks, who are underpriced

              Zinchenko, will play until week 3 i reckon , on set pieces and critical for Arsenal until the new lb comes in (Which i reckon he starts after the international break)

              Odegaard - Arsenal playing 3 solid defences who i expect to sit deep, Arteta is looking to target more cut backs to the D this year for odegaard to strike from ( based on some analysis vids ive seen) so he could get some goals early this year based on Wolves , Brighton etc sitting deep.

              Rashford : i expect Fulham to concede 2 + with Paulinho gone, and United to play on the break weeks 2 +3 , if he braces any in of those weeks, his prices will sky rocket

              Son - expect him to be the runner in behind for flick ons, quick one twos after balls solanke controls and lays off to midfielders (maddison) to play over the top for Son to run onto , week 1 and 3 most likely returns,

              Havertz, i expect him to do well against low block defences as a outlet for headed chances

              Thanks for coming to my ted talk. Ill wildcard week 4 after the two week international break.

              Open Controls
              1. Freshy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                just now

                Agree on Zinch
                Rice over Ode

                Open Controls
            • Guy Demel
              • 11 Years
              44 mins ago

              nice and quick update there - like this

              Open Controls
              1. Dammit_182
                • 3 Years
                3 mins ago

                My thoughts exactly

                Open Controls
            • el polako
              • 7 Years
              33 mins ago

              How many minutes until ESR’s injury?

              Open Controls

