Fantasy EFL expert’s team reveal: Double Gameweek 11

Double Gameweek 11 is well underway with Exeter City opening the Gameweek with a win at Shrewsbury Town. To help fine-tune your team before the upcoming deadline’s, our in-house experts reveal their teams.

This week Sam is going for the 1-2-2-2 formation in the hope of some big returns from his front two, alongside some big defensive and midfield displays from the rest! He said….

Last week I managed to secure 51 points in Fantasy EFL with some solid point hauls from my player selections. However, it was my Club Picks once again of Gillingham and Barrow that let me down. They both suffered shock home defeats against relegation-bound sides, which meant I managed to secure no additional points…ouch!

GOALKEEPER

In between the sticks, I opted for Grecians number one Joe Whitworth (G). He didn’t let me down, and achieved his fifth consecutive clean sheet. He made nine saves (+2) and secured nine points to open the DGW11. Happy days! Up next, they host Reading and I’m now expecting 18 points from him, which would be fantastic.

DEFENDERS

At the back, I am opting for the defensive giant Mickey Demetriou (D). Demetriou has been on another level to his competitors in Fantasy EFL. As it stands, the Railwaymen’s captain has secured a staggering 93 points, leading the Fantasy EFL scoring! He faces Salford City and Fleetwood Town in the Double Gameweek, a must-target for managers. Despite no clean sheet, he returned nine points through defensive contributions in GW10. He secured 13 clearances (+4), four blocks (+2) and three tackles (+1). Averaging 9.3 points, he wears the armband for this week!

Alongside him is the Latics defender, Will Aimson (D). Aimson has played a pivotal role in the back line for Wigan, securing 78 points overall in Fantasy EFL so far. The Latics are unbeaten in six matches and have also managed six clean sheets in this period. This outstanding defensive record makes their defensive assets a huge threat for the Double Gameweek. The defender managed nine points last time out when his side held Stockport County to a goalless draw. He secured a clean sheet bonus (+5), as well as seven clearances (+2) and two tackles (+1). It would have been his third double-digit performance, but his yellow card meant that he lost a point for his Fantasy EFL backers. As it stands, he is owned by just 2.4% of managers, potentially the perfect differential pick!

MIDFIELDERS

My midfield options this week consist of both popular and differential assets. Luke Molyneux (M) was a must-own for me. The Doncaster Rovers playmaker has managed consecutive nine-point hauls in his last two appearances and with winnable ties across the Double Gameweek against Swindon Town and newly-promoted Bromley, his potential is enormous. His ownership currently sits at 19.5%, which highlights his popularity. This is mostly due to the two scintillating performances that he managed earlier in the season, where he secured 19 points in Gameweek 1 and Gameweek 4! The midfielder has five goals (+30) and three assists (+6) to his name and I am certain he can extend this in the Double Gameweek.

The differential midfielder I have backed for this Double Gameweek is Millwall’s George Saville (M). The midfielder has managed an impressive 67 points. Although he has offered limited attacking threat, his incredible 22 interceptions have massively boosted his popularity in Fantasy EFL. Midfielders that secure regular interceptions are hard to exclude and with his side having consecutive home ties against Derby County and Plymouth Argyle, I’m confident he’ll return. It is also likely to be a good chance for the midfielder to secure his first goal involvements – across a Double Gameweek, he has a great chance to do so!

FORWARDS

Leading the line for the Double Gameweek is the Championship joint top-scorer, Borja Sainz (F). Sainz has been in excellent form in recent weeks securing a total 41 points across his last three outings. He has managed seven goals (+35) and two assists (+6) this season. With the Canaries facing favourable fixtures against Stoke City and Preston North End, it would be surprising if the Spaniard fails to extend his current goal-scoring tally in the Double Gameweek. He’s undoubtedly locked in!

Alongside the Canaries forward, I have opted for Blues talisman Jay Stansfield (F). Despite a blank prior to the international break, Stansfield has registered three goals (+15) and two assists (+6) in just five appearances. His popularity sky-rocketed, but since the blank in Gameweek 9, his ownership has dropped significantly to just 3.1%. Therefore, across the upcoming Double Gameweek I’m confident he’ll find the back-of-the-net again. Birmingham travel to Lincoln City, followed by a home tie against Bolton Wanderers and he is likely to be back amongst the goals in at least one of these matches.

CLUB PICKS

My Club Picks this week belong to Millwall and MK Dons.

Millwall face back-to-back home ties at The Den in the Double Gameweek. First up, they take on newcomers Derby County, followed by Plymouth Argyle. The Lions are backed to win both ties, especially after their 3-1 victory in their latest home match. They managed to hold WBA to a goalless draw in Gameweek 9, so should be approaching the Double Gameweek full of confidence. In terms of Fantasy EFL, a potential 18 points is on the cards for the managers that back the Lions!

My second pick of MK Dons is for a similar reason. Their opponents in the Double Gameweek are certainly favourable, with a trip to Morecambe up first followed by a home tie against Accrington Stanley. Although both sides secured wins in their last outings, their in-consistent form this season suggests that the Dons have a great chance of securing consecutive victories. The Dons were unbeaten in four games prior to Gameweek 10, when they lost 0-1 at home to Port Vale. A potential 20 points available for them in Fantasy EFL if they can score 2+ goals in both, as well as keep a clean sheet in both and of course secure consecutive wins!



