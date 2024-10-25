Fantasy EFL Captaincy Poll: Double Gameweek 12

After a thrilling full round of Double Gameweek 11 fixtures, our attention immediately turns to the exciting ‘small’ Double Gameweek 12.

All three divisions will be available to select from this week, however there are some sides set to feature twice, due to postponements that happened because of the international break.

Here, we take a look at the results of the Fantasy EFL captaincy poll.

The following sides will play twice in Double Gameweek 12: Lincoln City, Northampton Town, Stockport County, Reading, Stevenage, Bolton Wanderers, Fleetwood Town and Salford City. Therefore, targeting the key standouts of these teams would be advised for the upcoming Gameweek!

Stay tuned for more articles before Friday night’s 20:00 BST deadline, when Portsmouth host Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

FANTASY EFL CAPTAINCY POLL

% of votes in the captaincy poll Lewis Wing (Reading) 31% Louie Barry (Stockport County) 15% Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers) 15% Charlie Savage (Reading) 5% Josh Maja (WBA) 5% Paudie O’Connor (Lincoln City) 5% Alfie May (Birmingham City) 5% Borja Sainz (Norwich City) 5% Will Aimson (Wigan Athletic) 5% Mickey Demetriou (Crewe Alexandra) 5%

CAPTAINCY POLL: TOP THREE MOST POPULAR

Lewis Wing (Reading)

The most popular player in the captaincy poll was Reading’s Lewis Wing (M). The Royals midfielder secured 31% of the overall votes, shortly after his scintillating 25-point haul in the Double Gameweek. Reading host Bristol Rovers (H) on Saturday at 12:30pn, followed by an away trip to Stockport County on Tuesday.

The Fantasy EFL community has been thoroughly impressed not only by his attacking abilities, with two goals (+12) and four assists (+12), but also by his defensive contributions. He has managed 13 interceptions (+26) so far this season, four of which came in Gameweek 11. Backing a midfielder who provides both defensive and attacking contributions could make him the perfect captaincy candidate for Double Gameweek 12.

Louie Barry (Stockport County)

Stockport County’s talisman Louie Barry (F) received 15% of the votes and is second on our list. The Aston Villa loanee has secured 65 points in Fantasy EFL and is in a great spell of form right now, scoring seven goals (+35) in 11 appearances. The Hatters face Lincoln City (A) and Reading (H) in Double Gameweek 12. While the Imps have lost two on the spin, conceding six goals in the process, Reading picked up two wins in Gameweek 11, scoring six goals.

Nevertheless, with 17 points under his belt from the previous Gameweek and with ownership at just 2.5%, he could be a key differential asset to captain – especially if his ownership doesn’t balloon.

Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers)

Luke Molyneux (M) shared an equal number to Barry in the captaincy poll, also securing 15% of the votes. It seems Molyneux is back to his best after his form took a slight dip between Gameweeks 4 to 8. Donny’s number seven has now returned 28 points in four matches and has scored 84 overall points.

Across Double Gameweek 11 he provided a solid 13-point haul courtesy of one assist (+3), two interceptions (+4), five key passes (+2) and featuring for two full 90-minute matches (+4). The talented playmaker now has five goals (+30) and four assists (+12) in just 12 appearances, highlighting the threat he offers for Donny.

Grant McCann’s side will only be in action once in the upcoming Double Gameweek, facing Yorkshire rivals Bradford City. Despite the Bantams’ good form, Fantasy EFL managers are optimistic that Donny’s star winger will make a return and contribute to their success.

THE 5% CLUB

Seven players garnered one vote each in the captaincy poll, accounting for 5% of the total votes. These were: Reading’s Charlie Savage (M), WBA’s Josh Maja (F), Lincoln City’s Paudie O’Connor (D), Birmingham City’s Alfie May (F), Norwich City’s Borja Sainz (F), Wigan Athletic’s Will Aimson (D), and Crewe Alexandra’s defensive stalwart Mickey Demetriou (D).

Among these players, Savage and O’Connor stand out as the only two who feature in the small Double Gameweek. If you’re still unsure about your captaincy choice, we strongly recommend giving these players the armband over single Gameweek assets. Their potential for points across two matches is significantly higher than those playing just once, although don’t be surprised if some single Gameweek assets haul, as always!

Charlie Savage (Reading)

Across the previous Gameweek, Charlie Savage (M) returned a 19-point haul for his backers. Due to his low ownership of only 0.1%, very few managers were able to benefit from his impressive performance. A big shout-out to those who had the foresight to select him!

In the first match of the double, The Royals hit four Crawley Town, breezing to a 4-1 victory. His 17-point haul was courtesy of two assists (+6), one goal (+6), one interception (+2) and two key passes (+1). He then added two points in the second outing against Exeter City (A).

As it stands, the midfielder has three goals (+18) and two assists (+6) to his name, totalling 55 Fantasy EFL points.

Paudie O’Connor (Lincoln City)

O’Connor has consistently delivered solid defensive performances, earning his Fantasy owners substantial points. However, it’s his significant attacking threat that truly makes him a valuable asset in Fantasy EFL. Despite his defensive role, O’Connor has contributed two goals (+14) and three assists (+9) in 10 appearances.

The defender could prove to be a serious captaincy shout for the upcoming Double Gameweek, especially with the two favourable fixtures up next for his side. They face Stockport County (H) and Northampton Town (H) across the double.