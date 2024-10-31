Fantasy EFL Captaincy Poll: Double Gameweek 13

After a thrilling full round of Gameweek 12 fixtures, our attention immediately turns to Double Gameweek 13, in which 22 of 24 Championship sides double.

The majority of League One and League Two sides will blank due to FA Cup commitments – just four clubs from League One will play on Tuesday evening.

Here, we take a look at the results of the Fantasy EFL captaincy poll for Double Gameweek 13.

Stay tuned for more articles before Friday night’s 20:00 BST deadline, when Luton Town host West Bromwich Albion in the Championship.

FANTASY EFL CAPTAINCY POLL



% of the votes

Borja Sainz (Norwich City)

51% Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) 12% Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United 9% Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) 6% Haji Wright (Coventry City) 6% Alfie Doughty (Luton Town) 3% Harry Souttar (Sheffield United) 3% Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) 3% Josh Maja (West Brom) 3%

CAPTAINCY POLL: TOP FIVE ASSETS

Borja Sainz (Norwich City)

Coming as no surprise, Sainz (F) secured over 50% of the votes in Double Gameweek 13’s captaincy poll! The Canaries forward managed an excellent display in his last outing, when his side were involved in a six-goal thriller against Middlesbrough at Carrow Road. The Spaniard was responsible for two of the three goals (+10), which contributed massively towards his healthy 13-point haul. The forward has 10 goals (+50) and two assists (+6) to his name this season; the highest-scoring forward across the EFL!

This is the first time this season that a single player has dominated the captaincy poll so heavily. Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side, looking to extend their seven-game unbeaten streak, face a tough test against Cardiff City (A), who are unbeaten in their last five. Following that, they travel to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday. With 11.6% ownership and over half our voters’ support, Norwich’s number seven is a strong captaincy pick for this Double Gameweek.

Pascal Struijk (Leeds United)

The second-most popular asset was Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk (D). The vice-captain has provided some defensive masterclasses this season, but it is also his attacking threat that makes him such a great shout for the upcoming Double Gameweek. The defender has helped the Whites to seven clean sheets (+35) in 12 appearances and has two goals (+14) to his name this season. Notably, his first of the campaign was converted from the penalty spot, which is another incentive to back him this week.

Leeds United host Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road, a fixture that suggests a potential clean sheet (+5) for their defenders. Their next match is an away trip to Millwall. Considering both the Pilgrims and the Lions have scored just six goals combined in their last six matches, Struijk could be a strong differential captaincy pick. With 12% backing in the poll and just 6% ownership, the Dutchman offers a significant advantage over teammate Junior Firpo (F), who’s currently owned by 7.2%.

Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United)

Third in the captaincy poll was Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto (F), backed by 9% of the respondents. The talented forward has been good for the Whites so far this season. With a home fixture against Plymouth Argyle, the Italian forward has an excellent chance to extend his goal involvement tally of six, with two goals (+12) and four assists (+12) currently to his name. If he fails to do so, then a second chance away at Millwall should do it. A blank across both games would be a huge surprise. Backing him as captain could lead to enormous returns!

However, it’s crucial to note that the 20-year-old is on four yellow cards. If he picks up another against Plymouth, he’ll miss out against Millwall (A). It’s a risk, but it could be worth taking.

Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland)

Securing fourth place in the captaincy poll is Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham (M). The 19-year-old has been solid for the Black Cats, receiving 6% of the votes.

Bellingham has recorded 10 interceptions (+20), two goals (+12) and one assist (+3) in 12 appearances, totalling 60 points. Regis Le Bris’ side take on Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End in consecutive away fixtures, conceding 36 goals combined. Providing him with the armband certainly comes with risks, but could also lead to enormous progress across Double Gameweek 13!

Haji Wright (Coventry City)

Completing the top five in the captaincy poll was Coventry City’s Haji Wright (F), who shared the same sum of votes as Bellingham with a 6.5% backing.

The forward managed an excellent display when his side came from 0-2 down to Luton Town to win the game 3-2. The Sky Blues talisman provided the winning goal in the last minute and returned his backers a solid ten-point haul last time out, so should be full of confidence approaching the Double Gameweek.

Coventry City face a tricky start to their next two fixtures, beginning with a tough away trip to Middlesbrough. However, they’ll follow this up with a more favourable home game against newly-promoted Derby County. With five goals already this season and a low ownership of just 2.1%, USMNT international Wright emerges as an excellent differential captaincy option. Notably, he scored three goals in his two matches against Middlesbrough last season.

THE 3% CLUB

There were a further four players who all received 3% of the votes in the captaincy poll. Luton Town’s Alfie Doughty (M), WBA’s Josh Maja (F) and Sheffield United’s defensive duo of Harry Souttar (D) and Anel Ahmedhodzic (D) all received an equal share. Of all these players, Maja is the sole striker who does not feature twice in the upcoming small Double Gameweek.

Alfie Doughty (Luton Town)

Alfie Doughty (M) is another player who has flourished in Fantasy EFL, despite Luton’s struggles. Although the Hatters currently sit in 22nd place in the Championship, Doughty has accumulated a sizeable 84 points in Fantasy EFL. This is mostly thanks to his impressive interception rate, with 19 (+38) currently to his name. He would’ve been a great captaincy pick… had he not been suspended for their first game against WBA (H)! Nevertheless, with Cardiff City (H) in their second match, Doughty is a rogue captaincy shout this week.

Harry Souttar & Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United)

Sheffield United’s defensive giant Harry Souttar (D) also received an honourable mention in the captaincy poll. His defensive displays have contributed massively to the success of the Blades’ backline. With Blackburn Rovers (A) and Bristol City (A) their opponents in the Double Gameweek, it would be no surprise if the Australia international can deliver a considerable points return thanks to an abundance of defensive contributions. Furthermore, there is the potential for at least one clean sheet (+5) across the two matches!

Souttar’s defensive teammate, Anel Ahmedhodzic (D) also received backing in the poll. The defender has returned an impressive 72 points for his backers so far in Fantasy EFL. His side breezed past Stoke City in their last outing with a 2-0 victory, securing seven points. The centre-back has struggled to offer an attacking dynamic, which we saw from him in previous campaigns. Nonetheless, this Double Gameweek may provide him with the opportunity needed to get amongst the goals!