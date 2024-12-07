55
  Hotdogs for Tea
    9 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Here we go

    Joke Insurance™
      1 Year
      4 mins ago

      again on my o__

  TorresMagic™
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    Has Moderation Rights
    15 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Repost for new article.

    Ideas on this lot?

    Flekk Fab
    Gab Hall Lewis Myko Greaves
    Salah Saka Palmer Rogers Johnson
    Isak JPedro Cunha

    1FT, 2.6 in bank

    a) Mylo > another defender apart from TAA
    b) Lewis > TAA/any other defender
    c) Johnson to Bowen
    d) something else

    Cheers in advance.

    Joke Insurance™
      1 Year
      42 mins ago

      No ideas and you are welcome.

    xuwei
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      37 mins ago

      I’m going to change my answer - if you can get TAA for Lewis, I’d be very tempted by that but the problem is that
      You have to wait til game is confirmed.

      TorresMagic™
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        Has Moderation Rights
        15 Years
        just now

        Cheers, hopefully in 4 hours.

    mookie
      11 Years
      12 mins ago

      I'd save.
      My only worry with getting Trent is that I will close the door on Bruno. If Bruno plays in an advanced role I think he'll become the standout 4th mid option. I think the only reason he played CM last week is because Mainoo was suspended.

      mookie
        11 Years
        3 mins ago

        In your case it rules out Cunha to Jackson in 3 GWs.

        mookie
          11 Years
          just now

          *also

  R.C.
    7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Who to play?

    1. Johnson v CHE (H)
    2. Wissa v NEW (H)

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      15 Years
      30 mins ago

      2

    mookie
      11 Years
      11 mins ago

      2

    Joke Insurance™
      1 Year
      9 mins ago

      1. final answer.

    Holmes
      11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wissa is a captain material, so I would start him

  Hotdogs for Tea
    9 Years
    42 mins ago

    What about this team, decent foundations to build on ?

    Pickford, Johnstone,
    Timber, Wood, De Ligt, Harwood-Bellis, Stones
    Tielemans, Neto, Longstaff, Skipp, Hinshelwood

    Wood, Mudryk, Strand-Larsen

    NZREDS
      11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Lmao, 9/10

    Joke Insurance™
      1 Year
      just now

      Lmfao 9.5/10

  Taegugk Warrior
    6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Myko to Timber. Y/N..?

    Joke Insurance™
      1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Yes

    penguin_patch
      2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes absolutely

    ZAWAd25
      7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes

    FantasyClub
      3 Years
      just now

      Nah just sticky with the EVE defender bro

  penguin_patch
    2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Who would you start?

    A) Amad (NFO)
    B) Rogers (SOU)

    Holmes
      11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Rogers if you think he starts. Amad otherwise

      ZAWAd25
        7 Years
        4 mins ago

        This

      mookie
        11 Years
        2 mins ago

        +1

  ZAWAd25
    7 Years
    26 mins ago

    A- Wood to Evanilson (Bench Rogers)

    B- play Rogers or Wood and roll

    KaapseKloppse
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      just now

      A

  nazrinn
      25 mins ago

      Need help. Who to bench?

      a. Rogers
      b. Semenyo

      Thank you.

    OverTinker
      6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Why are so many getting TAA seriously?

      nazrinn
          21 mins ago

          Bradley injury and Liverpool fixtures

          OverTinker
            6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Gabriel could be better

        Holmes
          11 Years
          14 mins ago

          2 assists last GW

          OverTinker
            6 Years
            5 mins ago

            But only one assist before that

            Holmes
              11 Years
              just now

              Change in gameplan and all that

              Cheaper defenders are drying up.

      SuarezSaurusRex
        13 Years
        25 mins ago

        Semenyo or Kluivert?

        mookie
          11 Years
          22 mins ago

          Semenyo imo

          KaapseKloppse
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 Years
            just now

            Why Semenyo poverty Kluivert?

        RICICLE
          2 Years
          21 mins ago

          Semenyo

      Make FPL Casual Again
        6 Years
        23 mins ago

        Palmer or Saka vc and why ?

        Holmes
          11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Saka I guess, dont trust Palmer in away games

      balint84
        8 Years
        21 mins ago

        A) keep Woods
        B) Watkons
        C) Isak
        D) Jackson

        Holmes
          11 Years
          12 mins ago

          C for next 4GWs sounds good.

        KaapseKloppse
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 Years
          just now

          D for shorter term fixtures

      Holmes
        11 Years
        15 mins ago

        Holmes' Team Reveal

        Fabianski
        Gomez, Nouri, Greaves
        Salah, Palmer, Saka, Semenyo, Enzo
        Haaland, Wissa

        mookie
          11 Years
          8 mins ago

          I've moved off Salah(c). Are you sticking with him?

          OverTinker
            6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Why

            mookie
              11 Years
              just now

              Weather mostly, but also poor record vs. Dyche teams.

          Holmes
            11 Years
            3 mins ago

            If the game happens, then I would stick.

            Alternatives arent great this week tbh, so I'm not willing to bet against Salah this week.

      mookie
        11 Years
        13 mins ago

        According to Ben Crellin if the Pool game gets postponed it could be rescheduled to:
        GW25 Salah(TC) vs. eve; WOL
        GW33 Salah(TC) vs. eve; lei

        Holmes
          11 Years
          9 mins ago

          what are the chances of postponement?

          mookie
            11 Years
            8 mins ago

            No idea.

            Holmes
              11 Years
              1 min ago

              Fortunately its early KO, surely they will announce something couple of hours before KO if there is anything.

      KaapseKloppse
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Why Semenyo over Kluivert? I'm replacing Mbuemo with mid up to £7.5. Keeping ESR until fixtures improve. Any alternative potions I should consider & why?

        Holmes
          11 Years
          just now

          Better shots frequency for Semenyo. (That could however mean he is a poor finisher, so who knows)

          I have gone with Semenyo. Think Rutter could be better if I was sure of his gametime.

      Jonesfromthere
        12 Years
        just now

        Am I mad for considering switching ESR to Iwobi when their fixtures turn?

