Sleeper Pick’em predictions for Matchday 19

Sponsored by Sleeper

After providing a decent set of Matchday 18 guesses, we head straight into the next round of festive fun. This time, the action spreads over two years!

The first couple of days feature West Ham United v Liverpool and Manchester United v Newcastle United. Then, on New Year’s Day, it’s Brentford v Arsenal.

Let’s look ahead to the action via Sleeper’s FREE Pick’em predictor.

As a weekly contest, it’s never too late to sign up for a game that only takes up a few minutes of your time but offers monthly and seasonal prizes in each pool. At no cost!

Fantasy weekend preparations usually involve looking at imminent fixtures, so it’s useful to start guessing how Matchday 19 will unfold.

If you see yourself as a bit of a top-flight Nostradamus, it’d be a good idea to join our Scout league on Sleeper, with the app available on Apple and Android devices.

REGULAR SLEEPER PICK’EM PRIZES

In Sleeper Pick’em, you predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

Not only is there a football shirt of choice to be won each month but the overall season-long winner will gain £7,500 worth of prizes!

It costs nothing, takes just a few minutes and is sociable – connecting you in a chat with fellow pool competitors.

NEW: WEEKLY POOL REPORTS

An additional feature has been added to these chats: a weekly round-up. Left as a message called ‘Pick’em Report’, it highlights your pool’s best and worst performers of the previous Matchday.

There is also a look at its biggest risers and fallers in this chase for prizes.

MATCHDAY 19 PICK’EM

Despite repeatedly predicting a Manchester City win, it just isn’t happening. The four-in-a-row champions have done so just once in an incredible 13 matches, taking all competitions into account. But surely another one is coming and we think it will happen at Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur’s constant messiness continues at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who could pick up their third successive victory. Yet to be punished for his Gameweek 16 actions, Matheus Cunha could have a great time.

Also in superb form is Alexander Isak. It’s therefore tempting to label Newcastle as favourites at struggling Man United but the Magpies have only won once at Old Trafford in 29 Premier League meetings, losing six of the last seven. They’ll be satisfied with a draw.

Straightforward victories are on the cards for Chelsea and Crystal Palace, whilst Arsenal will overcome Brentford’s strong home form.

Two good defences square off at Goodison Park, making the most likely scenario a low-scoring Nottingham Forest win. At the same time, this season’s other two surprise packages Fulham and Bournemouth will draw in west London.

Rounding off the predictions, we think table-topping Liverpool will maintain their lead thanks to Mohamed Salah, before Brighton and Hove Albion improve on last year’s 6-1 Villa Park hammering.



