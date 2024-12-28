310
Sleeper December 28

Sleeper Pick’em predictions for Matchday 19

310 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Sleeper

After providing a decent set of Matchday 18 guesses, we head straight into the next round of festive fun. This time, the action spreads over two years!

The first couple of days feature West Ham United v Liverpool and Manchester United v Newcastle United. Then, on New Year’s Day, it’s Brentford v Arsenal.

Let’s look ahead to the action via Sleeper’s FREE Pick’em predictor.

As a weekly contest, it’s never too late to sign up for a game that only takes up a few minutes of your time but offers monthly and seasonal prizes in each pool. At no cost!

Fantasy weekend preparations usually involve looking at imminent fixtures, so it’s useful to start guessing how Matchday 19 will unfold.

If you see yourself as a bit of a top-flight Nostradamus, it’d be a good idea to join our Scout league on Sleeper, with the app available on Apple and Android devices.

Sleeper Pick'em predictions for Matchday 9

REGULAR SLEEPER PICK’EM PRIZES

What is Sleeper + how can you join our free Pick'em league?

In Sleeper Pick’em, you predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

Not only is there a football shirt of choice to be won each month but the overall season-long winner will gain £7,500 worth of prizes!

It costs nothing, takes just a few minutes and is sociable – connecting you in a chat with fellow pool competitors.

NEW: WEEKLY POOL REPORTS

An additional feature has been added to these chats: a weekly round-up. Left as a message called ‘Pick’em Report’, it highlights your pool’s best and worst performers of the previous Matchday.

There is also a look at its biggest risers and fallers in this chase for prizes.

MATCHDAY 19 PICK’EM

Sleeper Pick'em predictions for Matchday 19

Despite repeatedly predicting a Manchester City win, it just isn’t happening. The four-in-a-row champions have done so just once in an incredible 13 matches, taking all competitions into account. But surely another one is coming and we think it will happen at Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur’s constant messiness continues at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who could pick up their third successive victory. Yet to be punished for his Gameweek 16 actions, Matheus Cunha could have a great time.

Also in superb form is Alexander Isak. It’s therefore tempting to label Newcastle as favourites at struggling Man United but the Magpies have only won once at Old Trafford in 29 Premier League meetings, losing six of the last seven. They’ll be satisfied with a draw.

Straightforward victories are on the cards for Chelsea and Crystal Palace, whilst Arsenal will overcome Brentford’s strong home form.

Two good defences square off at Goodison Park, making the most likely scenario a low-scoring Nottingham Forest win. At the same time, this season’s other two surprise packages Fulham and Bournemouth will draw in west London.

Rounding off the predictions, we think table-topping Liverpool will maintain their lead thanks to Mohamed Salah, before Brighton and Hove Albion improve on last year’s 6-1 Villa Park hammering.

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

310 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HD7
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Which combo for the next Gws is the better one

    A) Watkins Hendo
    B) Mateta Pickford

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Watkins seems too much of a gamble for me. Really out of form. I'd go b

      Open Controls
    2. Boz
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Watkins is a 2 week punt at best. B much more long term

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        This

        Open Controls
    3. Snoopydog
        1 min ago

        B

        Open Controls
    4. RED HOT CHILLI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      If the FA were able to reject Villa's appeal for Duran - why haven't they banned Cunha?

      Open Controls
      1. FFS ManU
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        The Cunha situation is a disgrace. Even if he was provoked (I suspect that is the defence that has been used), the video evidence shows him committing violent conduct that would lead to a straight red if done as retaliation against an opponent during the match. On that basis, he should have been given an immediate 3-match ban and any delay should have only related to whether or not the length of the ban was increased. The delay is not fair to the other clubs.

        Open Controls
      2. Vote Joke
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        Believe it’s got to go through police first rather than just one authority for a red card on the pitch. There is a lot of legal stuff going on in the background so it can’t be rushed…?

        Open Controls
      3. el polako
        • 7 Years
        just now

        One of these I guess:
        a) more complex case and they don’t want to rush it.
        b) respond from Wolves added legal\bureaucracy layers and it takes more time.
        c) Labour government fault

        Open Controls
    5. balint84
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Gordon or Isak?

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Isak!

        Open Controls
      2. Emery Christmas
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        How do you not own Isak

        Open Controls
      3. Snoopydog
          2 mins ago

          Isak

          Open Controls
      4. Snoopydog
          18 mins ago

          Took a rage hit to bin Bruno for Gordon and replaced Fab with Pickford (actually swapped Valdi for Pickford). Could have got Sels, but hey. Now have a defensive dilemma of my own making - will tweak in later GW but for this GW should I double up on Arsenal or Everton defence?

          Pickford
          TAA Timber Saliba
          Salah Palmer Mbeumo Gordon Enzo
          Isak Jackson

          Subs: Pedro Myko Burgess Fab

          Open Controls
          1. Noé Pamarot
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Similar position/team and I have doubled up on Arsenal this week fwiw

            Open Controls
          2. Snoopydog
              just now

              Thanks. Yes. Leaning that way too.

              Open Controls
          3. Bleh
            • 8 Years
            17 mins ago

            Bottomed. Thoughts on the best move here?

            A. Virgil > Munoz
            B. Pedro > Solanke/Jackson
            C. Roll

            Pickford
            Virgil, Gabriel, Robinson, Hall
            Salah, Palmer, Diaz, Rogers
            Isak, Cunha

            (Fabianski*, Semenyo, Pedro, Faes*)
            1 FT, 5.3 ITB

            Open Controls
            1. SpaceCadet
              • 11 Years
              13 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
              1. Bleh
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Cheers, leaning towards that.

                Open Controls
          4. SpaceCadet
            • 11 Years
            17 mins ago

            Gordon or Sarr?

            Open Controls
            1. Real Socially Distant
              • 13 Years
              2 mins ago

              I brought Gordon last weekand paid off and he's playing Man U, so I would go with him

              Open Controls
          5. Real Socially Distant
            • 13 Years
            17 mins ago

            Should I play L. Hall or J. Pedro?

            Open Controls
            1. SpaceCadet
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              Hall

              Open Controls
            2. Real Socially Distant
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              Tempted to play hall but already have Gordon and Isak so will be 3 New players

              Open Controls
          6. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            16 mins ago

            I have Bruno out and Jackson and Pedro both rotation risk and my 8th attacker is Dibling....I am tempted to use my ft to sort this mess and hope flekken plays , reluctant to take -4 to sell him. Other keeper is fab...what do you think?

            Open Controls
            1. tmstrand
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              10 mins ago

              Think you're in a pickle..I'd probably take a hit for someone I plan to keep long term..

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                just now

                I am in a pickle indeed......

                Open Controls
            2. Snoopydog
                5 mins ago

                Agree priority is sorting the attack.

                I wouldn't be averse to a -4 here if you have the funds for an upgrade (Pickford, Sels or Hendo)? But it can probably wait a GW if you're averse.

                Open Controls
                1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Thank you. My plan is Dibling to Rogers, I could only afford a 4.5 keeper, probably Henderson.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Or Bruno and flekken to Diaz and Pickford for -4. Could pay off with Diaz

                    Open Controls
            3. DavvaMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              15 mins ago

              Who to bemch from below?

              A. Amad
              B. Rogers
              C. Wissa

              Thanks

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                A

                Open Controls
              2. tmstrand
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 min ago

                C

                Open Controls
            4. tmstrand
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              15 mins ago

              Would you do
              A) Davis > Munoz
              B) Cunha > Isak
              C) Davis+Cunha > Munoz+Isak for -4
              (planning to keep both long term)

              Team (for context)
              Raya
              Hall - Gabriel - Robinson
              Salah - Palmer - Ødegaard - Semenyo - Enzo
              Jackson - Cunha
              (Fabianski - Evanilson - Kerkez - Davis)

              Open Controls
              1. Noé Pamarot
                • 6 Years
                just now

                A

                Open Controls
            5. balint84
              • 8 Years
              14 mins ago

              Play Pedro or Wood this week?

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                12 mins ago

                Wood

                Open Controls
              2. Noé Pamarot
                • 6 Years
                8 mins ago

                Wood definitely

                Open Controls
              3. Snoopydog
                  just now

                  Wood

                  Open Controls
              4. Jullepuu
                • 5 Years
                13 mins ago

                Jota to Diaz for free?

                Open Controls
                1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
                  • 8 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  No a bit of a sideways move

                  Open Controls
                  1. Jullepuu
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Sure is sideways but could still pay off

                    Open Controls
                2. darlo1883
                  • 13 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Think jota starts next game

                  Open Controls
                  1. Jullepuu
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Based on Slot's comments Diaz is more likely to start

                    Open Controls
                3. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Look elsewhere

                  Open Controls
              5. Tsparkes10
                • 6 Years
                12 mins ago

                Easy question. Wildcard… TAA or no TAA

                Open Controls
                1. Amsterhammer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Do it. Easier to move out in 1 transfer than get back in with several.

                  Open Controls
                2. The Hunt
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  He's bad value imo, a luxury player to own.

                  Open Controls
                  1. PartyTime
                    • 3 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    This. Poor value. Gabby is the only premium defender worth having imo.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Count of Monte Hristo
                      • 11 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Saliba also.

                      Open Controls
              6. Count of Monte Hristo
                • 11 Years
                12 mins ago

                (C) Palmer or Salah?

                Open Controls
                1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 10 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Salah alway

                  Open Controls
                2. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Salah safe pick, Palmer free risk opportunity (similar xPTs, lower EO)

                  Open Controls
              7. MetallicaJack93
                • 1 Year
                12 mins ago

                What do we think?

                Raya
                TAA Robinson Milenkovic
                Salah Palmer Gordon Sarr
                Isak Jackson Jesus
                4 Enzo Davis Faes

                Open Controls
              8. Muscout
                • 5 Years
                12 mins ago

                A) Roll
                B) Dibling to someone like Gordon and bench Enzo?

                2FT, 3.1itb

                Henderson
                Saliba Timber TAA
                Salah Palmer Jota Enzo
                Isak Jackson Cunha

                Cahill Dibling Harwood O’Shea

                Open Controls
                1. darlo1883
                  • 13 Years
                  1 min ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
                2. Boz
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  Roll. I'd play Enzo vs Ipswich and reassess next week

                  Open Controls
                  1. Boz
                    • 12 Years
                    just now

                    Otherwise Dibling to Sarr this week

                    Open Controls
              9. DARE TO BISCAN
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                11 mins ago

                Sanchez
                Trent, Gab, Timber
                Salah, Amad, Enzo, Palmer, Gordon
                Wood, Isak

                (Flekken, Pedro, Lewis, Greaves)
                1FT, £5.2m

                a) Pedro > Mateta (bench Wood)
                b) Enzo, Pedro > Sarr, Jackson (-4)
                c) Lewis > Munoz (bench wood

                Open Controls
                1. darlo1883
                  • 13 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Roll

                  Open Controls
                2. DARE TO BISCAN
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Hol'up. Gordon is Rogers 😀

                  Open Controls
                3. DF
                  • 11 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  I'd play lewis rather than double arsenal

                  Open Controls
                  1. DARE TO BISCAN
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Citeh are shocking though

                    Open Controls
                    1. DF
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      Aye.

                      Open Controls
              10. Boz
                • 12 Years
                10 mins ago

                The fwd picks are so bad right now i'm considering going 4 at the back is week while Bruno is banned and keeping Pedro on the bench. Maybe Wissa but the fixtures are dire

                Saliba - Gab - Robinson - Milenkovic (Greaves)
                Salah - Palmer - Semenyo - Enzo (Bruno)
                Cunha - Isak (JP)

                Open Controls
              11. Noé Pamarot
                • 6 Years
                10 mins ago

                Morning/good day all!

                Pickford
                Gabriel Timber TAA
                Salah Palmer Sarr Rogers
                Pedro Isak Jackson

                Fab, Amad, Robinson, Mykolenko 0FT. 1.4ITB

                Used my free up on Flekken to Pickford. Bench is very tough this week. Do you agree with who is benched and order, or would you put in one of the benched players for Pedro (who I am now keen to get rid of ASAP!)

                Cheers

                Open Controls
              12. BLUEARMY83
                  10 mins ago

                  Would you play Jackson (good fixture but rotation risk) or Mbeumo (tough fixture but nailed on starter?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 10 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Mbeumo

                    Open Controls
                • Dogs Of War
                  • 3 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Short term punt:

                  Amad or Sarr?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 10 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Sarr

                    Open Controls
                  2. DARE TO BISCAN
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Sarr, short and long-term

                    Open Controls
                  3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    I'm taking Amad out, probably for Sarr.

                    Open Controls
                • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                  • 8 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Maddison...
                  Not an expert on Spurs but he's doing well when playing. Has big hauls in him.

                  Too risky for starts/minutes?

                  Open Controls
                • Gandalf
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  1 min ago

                  A. Bruno > Gordon/Diaz

                  B. Keep Bruno and play Amad vs Newcastle this GW

                  Open Controls
                • Berrycuda
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  Play Amad or Joao Pedro?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Gudjohnsen
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Amad

                    Pedro is useless

                    Open Controls
                • Gudjohnsen
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Is it a viable risk, if you are trailing in your mini leage by 60 points, to captain Palmer this gw?

                  Open Controls
                • mookie
                  • 11 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Any pressers today?

                  Open Controls
                • Dogs Of War
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  A) Kluivert to Sarr
                  B) Kluivert to Amad
                  C) Kluivert & Pedro to Amad & Solanke (-4)

                  Cheers

                  Open Controls
                • Dynamic Duos
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  A,B, C or D here ?

                  A) Pedro to Wood
                  B) VDB to Munoz
                  C) Amad to Sarr
                  D) B + C -4

                  Team now:

                  Sanchez
                  Gabriel VVD Milenkovic
                  Salah Palmer Foden Rogers Amad*
                  Isak Jackson

                  Matthews Pedro Andersen VDB*

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.