The idiot’s guide to Gameweek 2 of FPL 2026/27

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 2.

Don’t forget to check out our brand-new Stats Centre, which offers a crazy amount of data, defensive contributions (DefCon) information, points projections and more.

WHEN IS THE FPL GAMEWEEK 2 DEADLINE?

90 minutes before the first match. In this case, all transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:30 BST on Friday 28 August.

FPL GAMEWEEK 2 PROJECTIONS

Our Chief Scout data has identified which teams have the best clean sheet and goal-scoring potential:

As well as the players likeliest to grab an attacking return:

Bruno Fernandes (0.88)

(0.88) Erling Haaland (0.85)

(0.85) Bryan Mbeumo (0.78)

(0.78) Alexander Isak (0.77)

(0.77) Cole Palmer (0.73)

WHO TO BUY + SELL

The above numbers are from early Friday afternoon. Our ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ article explains some of these in more detail.

To help further, we’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 2 PICKS

All four of our in-house Scout Squad team unanimously back Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m), Erling Haaland (£15.5m), Joao Pedro (£7.6m), Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and goalkeeper Carl Rushworth (£4.5m) to do well.

As for the weekly Scout Picks selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – there are double-ups on Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Fresh from goals versus Chelsea and Wimbledon, low-owned forward Gonzalo Garcia (£6.0m) is one of three suggested differential picks.

TALKING POINTS

STARS OF GAMEWEEK 1

Nobody bettered the 17 points of Maxim De Cuyper (£4.6m) – a defender playing in attack who collected a goal, assist, clean sheet and bonuses.

But new Brentford signing Mamadou Sangare (£5.6m) came close. He followed Saturday’s DefCon and two assists by setting up another in the EFL Cup.

Elsewhere, Christos Tzolis (£6.5m) posed a constant threat on his Arsenal debut, and Chelsea’s attackers were on fire against Fulham.

TIME TO BENCH BOOST?

10 of this season’s 18 ‘Great and Good’ managers – including new ones – immediately used their Bench Boost chip to get it out of the way.

Another popular trend is to use it now, in Gameweek 2, when Coventry City’s lowest-priced defenders get to host Hull City. FPL Meerkat backs the Sky Blues to bounce back from the 3-0 defeat at Arsenal. In fact, both sides have cheap, ideal assets.

LATEST TRANSFERS

Meanwhile, the real-life transfer window remains open for a few more days. We’ve assessed the Fantasy prospects of signings Savio (£6.5m), Michele Di Gregorio (£4.5m), Jaouen Hadjam (£4.5m), Dayann Methalie (£4.5m), Nico Elvedi (£4.5m) and Promise David (£6.0m).

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 2 CAPTAIN

Wondering who to captain? Check out our Captain Sensible article and what our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm thinks.

EXPERT TEAM REVEALS

So, whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 2!