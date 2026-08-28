FPL

The idiot’s guide to Gameweek 2 of FPL 2026/27

28 August 2026 143 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 2.

Don’t forget to check out our brand-new Stats Centre, which offers a crazy amount of data, defensive contributions (DefCon) information, points projections and more.

WHEN IS THE FPL GAMEWEEK 2 DEADLINE?

90 minutes before the first match. In this case, all transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:30 BST on Friday 28 August.

The Only FPL Companion App You Need for 2026/27 1

Score More Points. Win More Mini Leagues. Join FFScout.

FPL GAMEWEEK 2 PROJECTIONS

Our Chief Scout data has identified which teams have the best clean sheet and goal-scoring potential:

The idiot’s guide to Gameweek 2 of FPL 2026/27 1

As well as the players likeliest to grab an attacking return:

  • Bruno Fernandes (0.88)
  • Erling Haaland (0.85)
  • Bryan Mbeumo (0.78)
  • Alexander Isak (0.77)
  • Cole Palmer (0.73)

WHO TO BUY + SELL

The idiot’s guide to Gameweek 2 of FPL 2026/27

The above numbers are from early Friday afternoon. Our ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ article explains some of these in more detail.

To help further, we’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 2 PICKS

All four of our in-house Scout Squad team unanimously back Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m), Erling Haaland (£15.5m), Joao Pedro (£7.6m), Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and goalkeeper Carl Rushworth (£4.5m) to do well.

As for the weekly Scout Picks selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – there are double-ups on Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

FPL Gameweek 2 Scout Picks: Three double-ups 4

Fresh from goals versus Chelsea and Wimbledon, low-owned forward Gonzalo Garcia (£6.0m) is one of three suggested differential picks.

TALKING POINTS

FPL notes: De Cuyper + Hinshelwood hauls, Villa injury latest

STARS OF GAMEWEEK 1

Nobody bettered the 17 points of Maxim De Cuyper (£4.6m) – a defender playing in attack who collected a goal, assist, clean sheet and bonuses.

But new Brentford signing Mamadou Sangare (£5.6m) came close. He followed Saturday’s DefCon and two assists by setting up another in the EFL Cup.

Elsewhere, Christos Tzolis (£6.5m) posed a constant threat on his Arsenal debut, and Chelsea’s attackers were on fire against Fulham.

TIME TO BENCH BOOST?

10 of this season’s 18 ‘Great and Good’ managers – including new ones – immediately used their Bench Boost chip to get it out of the way.

Another popular trend is to use it now, in Gameweek 2, when Coventry City’s lowest-priced defenders get to host Hull City. FPL Meerkat backs the Sky Blues to bounce back from the 3-0 defeat at Arsenal. In fact, both sides have cheap, ideal assets.

LATEST TRANSFERS

Meanwhile, the real-life transfer window remains open for a few more days. We’ve assessed the Fantasy prospects of signings Savio (£6.5m), Michele Di Gregorio (£4.5m), Jaouen Hadjam (£4.5m), Dayann Methalie (£4.5m), Nico Elvedi (£4.5m) and Promise David (£6.0m).

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 2 CAPTAIN

Best Captain - Gameweek

Wondering who to captain? Check out our Captain Sensible article and what our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm thinks.

EXPERT TEAM REVEALS

FPL 2026/27 team reveals: Milanista’s first draft

So, whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 2!

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

143 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Bonus magnet
    • 9 Years
    4 hours ago

    Cunha(c)

    LET’s GO

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    1. Bonus magnet
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Top post

      Gerrrrrin

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  2. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Good luck all

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  3. Fahrenheit442
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Does anyone know where the RMT function is now? I can't find it on the website. You used to be able to put in your team number and a prediction for the next six weeks would come up

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    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Here you go

      https://rate-my-team.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/

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  4. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Time

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  5. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    GL everyone.

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  6. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    OMG that tweet

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Tweet about all the highly sold players to HAUL and GO IN DRY this week

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      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Please hold my beer while I collect my enormous four-goal haul from Florian Wirtz

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        1. Ball Ake
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          Understandable that Wirtz owners are already on the sauce, if he gets 4 I'll happily buy you a pint.

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          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 18 mins ago

            Thanks 🙂

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        2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          Here’s hoping!

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  7. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Hinselwood 6 weeks out take the shine off of Brighton for you?

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      De Cuyper is the man!

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  8. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Cherki and Foden both start tonight. GL all!

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    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Gigio
      Khusanov
      Dias
      Guehi
      Gvardiol
      Anderson
      Nico
      Foden
      Cherki
      Semenyo
      Haaland

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      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Crikey O’Reilly

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        1. Jafooli
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          Oh there with Nico, ignore above

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      2. FPL_trail_runner
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Confirmed? Thats what i saw today as predicted by some city people. Good for O reilly, he will be the LB into attacking 8 position

        And a nice game to watch Cherki to see if he is worth getting in next week.

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        1. Utopsis
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          OReilly will haul today, I told folks to be patient with him

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  9. FPL_trail_runner
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    WC draft done, despite the changing around, ended up on what i initially put together last weekend. Good luck all. Cherki comes in week 3 for mBuemo. TC Haaland also week 3.

    Kinsky
    Cala O Reilly Ajer Rodon
    Saka Palmer mBuemo. Szob
    Haaland (c) Pedro

    Matthews Konsa Slater W-E

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  10. Milan M.
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    On BB:
    Verbruggen - Pickford
    Ajer - White - Diop - Mitchell - Shaw
    Szoboszlai - Wilson - Odegaard (c) - MGB - Cunha
    Thiago - Pedro - Haaland

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  11. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    O’Reilly as a permanent MF is a must have now?

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Or LW if that’s where playing?

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      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        Playing LB

        Guehi is cm

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    2. Shteve
      • 17 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Think I'd prefer him LB over MF

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    3. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Signings to come in could change things still though?

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      1. Bolivian Seaman
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        enzo fernandez will play there if he signs i think

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        1. Utopsis
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          At LB?

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  12. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Happy as a Foden owner.But he will soon be out fo my team. His best position is no 10, and right now there is too much competition there.

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  13. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Calafiori captain thank me later

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    1. Mother Farke
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Calafiori (C) before GTA 6 dropped.

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  14. Silecro
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Went ballistic. Tzolis captain, wish me luck. And yes thats my only fpl team

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    1. Manani
      • 14 Years
      3 hours ago

      good week for a punt, Haaland still quiet (only 1 game I know) and no obvious captain outside of Bruno who didn't pass the eye test last week

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    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 hours ago

      GL

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    3. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Went ballistic. Benched Tzolis.

      (Well actually, I literally flipped a coin. The coin told me to bench him.)

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  15. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Gvardiol brace please. Not greedy or anything...

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    1. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Gvardiol ,a couple of gvoals.

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  16. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Be a few city players in next gw, transfers, fh wc etc

    Which 3 people having besides Haaland

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    1. Manani
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      OReilly, Cherki looks the play (if budget allows)

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Haaland and Semenyo for me. Would like a defender too, but that would require two transfers.

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      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Already have both, maybe Cherki, gvardiol
        1 transfer, no fh or wc

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          Yeah I got both too... Will probably just roll, unless there are injuries.

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    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Ndiaye could complicate things as the 3rd Man City slot.

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  17. Zoostation
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Who did you all end up on as captain?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Bruno

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    2. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Haaland

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    3. Hughes Your Daddy
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Haaland

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    4. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Bruno

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    5. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Hauland.

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    6. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Haaland

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    7. SINGH
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Joao

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    8. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Braut

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    9. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Palmer

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    10. Caligula's third favou…
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Mbeumo

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    11. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      3 hours ago

      Barnes

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  18. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Updated

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  19. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Haaland only 70% eo ...was worried as a non captainer with Cherki feeding him, but ok with a haul now

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  20. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    FH3 looking tempting even tho I have Haaland already.

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  21. Absolutely Muñozed
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    start M Sangare and Ajer over DCL and Rodon
    Is my season over??

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  22. Machine Gun Skelly
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Who's everyone captaining this week?

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  23. Babit1967
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Semenyo a differential - can he get back to his best?

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  24. Haa-lala-land
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Does everyone else who captained Bruno have major doubts right about now?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Small FOMO on Haaland, but nothing major.

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    2. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      I set my team after GW1 concluded and refused to change it bar injury / rumoured benching.

      No regrets.

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  25. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Have Haaland and semmy

    A Mbuemo to Cherki
    B Maguire to gvardiol
    ?

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