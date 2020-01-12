1182
Scout Notes January 12

Rashford plays down injury worries after latest FPL double-digit haul

1,182 Comments
Share

We continue our round-up of the Gameweek 22 matches with a look at what happened from a Fantasy perspective at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United 4-0 Norwich City

  • Goals: Marcus Rashford (£9.2m) x2, Anthony Martial (£7.9m), Mason Greenwood (£4.3m)
  • Assists: Juan Mata (£6.2m) x2, Brandon Williams (£4.0m)
  • Bonus: Rashford x3 Mata x2 Williams x1

Marcus Rashford (£9.2m) marked his 200th game for Manchester United with a fourth double-digit haul of the season as Norwich City were swept away at Old Trafford.

The striker scored a goal in each half as his 30.2% Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership continued to reap the benefits of his fine form – he’s now scored four times in as many Gameweeks.

Rashford opened the scoring when he converted a Juan Mata (£6.2m) cross before he doubled United’s advantage from the penalty spot after Brandon Williams (£4.0m) was brought down by Canaries keeper Tim Krul (£4.5m).

The only potential downside to his day came when he was substituted after 58 minutes, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying that “he is struggling a little bit so we took him off”.

But the player himself later confirmed on social media that the move was more about staying fit for his side’s FA Cup replay with Wolves in midweek, saying:

Just a precaution and looking forward to getting back at it Wednesday.

Mata earned his second assist when Anthony Martial (£7.9m) headed home his cross, a finish that meant the France international matched Rashford’s fine goalscoring record over the last four league matches.

Substitute Mason Greenwood (£4.3m) then rounded off the rout to make it three goals from the last five games for the young striker, only one of which has involved a place in the starting line-up.

Consistency remains an issue for Solskjaer’s side, although they have at least started to see off supposedly lesser teams in recent weeks, but Norwich’s notoriously leaky defence is not the benchmark required to judge the overall improvement of this young United outfit.

Next week’s trip to Liverpool certainly is, and it’s a fixture that ushers in a tough run involving away matches at Chelsea, Everton and Spurs and visits from Manchester City, Sheffield United and Watford.

All of that has not dissuaded Fantasy managers from buying into Rashford, who is in the top three for transfers-in ahead of that Anfield clash.

Investing in a defence with two clean sheets from the last three Gameweeks is proving less tempting, but the rise of youngster Williams offers a cut-price way into that backline, with the added bonus of potential attacking returns as well – only Martial and Rashford had more attempts than the left-back on Saturday.

The key question is whether Williams can now hold down a regular starting spot. Solskjaer was certainly not ruling out that possibility in his post-match praise for the 19-year-old:

We want to get to a place where players understand that, if I play well, I’ll keep my place. If I don’t, there’s competition behind us. There’s good competition there now (at left-back) and Brandon has never let us down. Another excellent performance by him.

If United’s final position in the league is still unclear at present, Norwich are now looking nailed-on to finish bottom.

With Teemu Pukki (£6.5m) out of form and injured (although expected to be back in Gameweek 23), their one Fantasy asset worth considering remains Todd Cantwell (£4.9m), who came closest to scoring for the visitors when his fine shot was expertly saved by David de Gea (£5.4m).

The fact that the United keeper ended up producing more stops than his Norwich counterpart said it all – the home side were ruthless, the visitors wasteful.

Either way, there’s little to tempt managers into buying Canaries assets, especially with Liverpool, Leicester and Spurs to come over the next six Gameweeks.

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; Mata, Pereira (Greenwood 71′), Rashford (James 59′); Martial (Gomes 80′).

Norwich City XI (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Hanley (Lewis 81′), Zimmerman, Byram; Tettey, Vrancic (Amadou 65′); Cantwell, McLean, Buendia; Idah (Hernandez 65′).

Members Analysis

Chelsea 3-0 Burnley

  • Goals: Jorginho (£4.9m), Tammy Abraham (£7.8m), Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m)
  • Assists: Reece James (5.0m), Willian (£7.2m), Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.8m)
  • Bonus:  Azpilicueta x3, James x2, Jorginho x1

Chelsea bounced back from a three-match winless run with a regulation victory over struggling Burnley.

Goals from Jorginho (£4.9m), Tammy Abraham (£7.8m) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m) didn’t flatter the Blues, who had eight shots on target to the visitors’ one.

Hudson-Odoi’s strike, from a Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.8m) assist, was his first Premier League goal for Chelsea and with just 0.5% FPL ownership, the young winger could be a major differential candidate if he can build on that landmark.

His manager, Frank Lampard, was certainly happy to praise him post-match:

For Callum to score in the six-yard box is more exciting than him scoring from 30 yards. It means he is willing to get in there. It wasn’t the only time he did that. His overall performance was a statement of what he has to do. That was the real Callum. If he carries on like that we will have a real player.

The one rider when it comes to investment in any of Chelsea’s players involves their immediate schedule, however.

Lampard’s side travel to Newcastle next before embarking on a brutal four-Gameweek run involving Arsenal, Leicester, Manchester United and Spurs, although the only away fixture in that quartet will be at the King Power Stadium.

At least Abraham will head into all of that with his return to form gathering pace. He produced an attacking return for the third straight Gameweek – two goals and an assist – when Burnley keeper Nick Pope (£4.6m) failed to deal with his header.

Reece James (£5.0m) set up the goal and he and fellow defender Azpilicueta dominated the bonus point standings as the Blues kept their first clean sheet since Gameweek 18.

A tendon injury ruled out Christian Pulisic (£7.0m). The American has been in the thoughts of many Fantasy managers this season, while his team-mate Willian (£7.2m) has spent much of the campaign under the radar.

The Brazilian was brought down for the penalty kick converted by Jorginho, making it two assists from the last three matches for the winger. He also scored twice to bring in 16-point haul against Spurs in Gameweek 18 and is now seven points clear at the top of the team’s midfield scoring charts in FPL.

That nasty upcoming schedule will persuade only the bravest to tap into Chelsea’s stars, while Burnley’s wretched form means investment in their players would be an act of desperation.

Sean Dyche’s side have now lost four straight matches in the league, scoring just the once along the way, and they’ll be facing Leicester, Manchester United, Arsenal and the in-form Southampton over the next four fixtures.

The manager knows just what is needed to revive their fortunes.

We have to fight for everything. We have always had to do that. The confidence gets sucked out of players if they are not winning. We are trying to revive that.

But until that revival kicks in – if it does at all – their players look off-limits, with even the popular Pope (13.0%) shipping managers in seven of the last eight Gameweeks.

On the injury front, Dyche explained:

Jay Rodriguez is ill. Bardo only trained yesterday morning after four days of illness. Barnesy we will find out more about [this week]. Johann [Berg Gudmundsson] is settling down his hamstring and we are not sure on that one, we will have to wait and see. Robbie [Brady], calf, so he will probably be back on the grass hopefully this week.

N’Golo Kante (£5.0m) missed out for Chelsea, meanwhile, with Lampard saying:

It was something that came up last night. It was more of an awareness in the hamstring as opposed to a moment where he had to pull up. That makes you hope that it’s a small thing but we’ll have to see how it goes.

Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Kepa; James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Barkley, Jorginho; Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Willian; Abraham.

Burnley XI (4-4-1-1): Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Hendrick (Vydra 73′); Wood.

Members Analysis

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,182 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tsparkes10
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    Really not sure what to do with Perreira and Alli. Aurier defo becoming Robo but not sure how to fund

    Open Controls
    1. Moose™
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Alli to Maddo or Richarlison bit meh for me. Still undecided atm

      Open Controls
  2. Niho992
    • 1 Year
    37 mins ago

    Would you do Fab to Ryan tonight? Afraid of price changes but dont think will Fabianski be ready for next one?

    Open Controls
    1. Zico Senna
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Like below, trying to figure out wgo is best to replace him with, and if that's the only move i should do.
      It has to be either Hendo, Foster or McCarthy, for some reason i'm not keen on Ryan.

      Open Controls
      1. Niho992
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        It s short term for me probably because i will WC in GW26/27

        Open Controls
        1. Zico Senna
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Ahh ok that's cool bud.

          Open Controls
  3. Zico Senna
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Hi guys, hope you had a good GW.
    Decent week again i guess at 68 points, could have been better, but heading in the right direction with 2 greens last 2 GW's, forgot what they looked like for a bit 😉

    Anyhoo....any ideas what do here? The old me would be going frantic chasing last weeks points, but not heading anywhere in a hurry at 2m+ rank, so playing the long game hopefully.

    Fabianski*
    TAA - Evans - Robertson
    Maddison - Mane - KDB - Martial
    DCL - Rashford* - Vardy
    __________________________
    Button: Lundstram: Dendoncker: Kiko*

    2FT's, 0.0 ITB

    Just deal with Fab and roll the other?
    Don't want to move on any United assets yet because Burnley GW24.

    Thanks gents.

    Open Controls
    1. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Agree on the Burnley fixture for united. Think Rash or martial bag against pool also. Your idea looks spot on. Fab to Hendo or Foster and you're gtg

      Open Controls
      1. Zico Senna
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers matey! Trying to be more patient with things as a whole so would be nice to roll the other FT. Hoping United can switch on as well for a bit after that nice win.

        Open Controls
    2. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      I would sell Martial

      Open Controls
      1. Zico Senna
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        I kinda like Martial for the pool game, and then obviously Burnley. Their confidence should kick on after that 4-0 win hopefully.

        Open Controls
        1. Niho992
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          I just dont like Martial as fpl asset and dont see him doing anything vs Liverpool. Rashford could score from penalty.

          Open Controls
          1. Zico Senna
            • 8 Years
            just now

            I’m on the fence with him, but have somewhat a nice feeling about him for these next 2, but after that then it may he time to ship and just keep Rashford.

            Open Controls
  4. ragsyboys
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    There is a tie between me and my opponent in cup match . Who wins ? What is the rule ?

    Open Controls
    1. No Salah Mo Mane
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Most goals scored
      Then most goals conceded
      If still tied it's a virtual coin toss

      Open Controls
      1. No Salah Mo Mane
        • 3 Years
        just now

        That should read least goals conceded sorry

        Open Controls
    2. Dthinger
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think it’s goals scored by your team

      Open Controls
  5. Muscout
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    36 mins ago

    If you had to get rid of someone this week (regardless of who you're bringing in), would it be:
    A) Alli (dropping tonight)
    B) Martial
    C) Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. adamtheyido
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      A 100%

      Open Controls
    2. Maddamotha
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. No Salah Mo Mane
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'd go Martial because I wouldn't want double united against Liverpool although that's what I have.
      Alli has 2 nice fixtures coming up.
      I think over the next 2 Alli outscores Martial.

      Open Controls
  6. Moose™
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Cant decide to drop Alli for who.

    And, whether to bring Salah or Robbo or King Kun. Still have 30+ mine left

    Open Controls
    1. Zico Senna
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      I’d be all over Kun if he were nailed, same with Mahrez.
      I’d go Robbo

      Open Controls
    2. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      I'm thinking Alli, Aurier to Robo, Sarr/Doucoure

      Open Controls
    3. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      I wouldnt bring Kun now. Rotation risk, heavy fixtures, blank in GW28

      Open Controls
    4. SweepaKeepa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Alli has Wat, Nor, Villa in the next four. I’m keeping.

      Open Controls
    5. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      If you kept Alli until now surely you still keep. If you sell now it was just dumb not selling him before Pool

      Open Controls
      1. Moose™
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Reason keeping him, bought him at 8.7. Thats why kept him till now. Now, he is dropping below 8.7, might need to sell him for Salah

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          I dont understand this logic

          Open Controls
  7. Duffy Dunk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Going big with double LIV mids could bring lots of points but it would require disturbing team balance.
    Owning TAA & Salah, I feel like tripling up with Robertson (in place of Aurier), which allows to keep Rashford, while the only downgrade would be Martial to Doucoure who's in form & plays out of form TOT & AVL.

    What do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. Maddamotha
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Agree

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Obviously Mane can destroy you but outside that, nice.

      Open Controls
    3. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      If you are not getting Mane, I'd try to get rid of someone else instead of Martial before the Burnley match on GW24. He scored 23 points in the last 2 home games and will be playing a team just as bad as the last two.

      Open Controls
      1. Duffy Dunk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I'll still have Rashford hoping he's enough for that game.
        Also own Maddison but he plays BUR this gw.

        Open Controls
  8. marzo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Ramsdale -> Ryan a no brainer here even if Ramsdale is fit for the next GW?

    Ramsdale.
    TAA, Soyuncu, Holgate.
    Grealish, KDB, Mane, Salah.
    Maupay, Ings, Vardy.
    Stek, Lundstram, Dendoncker, Williams.
    1ft, 1.1m ITB.

    Open Controls
    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      Yes, got to get rid

      Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Just done the same

      Open Controls
  9. Crashjct
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    Hi all,

    I want a Rico replacement. I already have TAA Dunk Kabasele Williams. I have 2 FT. Here are some options:

    A. Jack Stephens & keep 1 FT
    B. Rico & Kabasele to Holgate & Charlie Taylor
    C. Rico & Dunk to

    Open Controls
    1. Crashjct
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Oops. Rico & Dunk to Egan/Basham/O’Connell & Taylor.

      Thanks all.

      Open Controls
  10. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    Need 8 changes and think about playing WC early ... how is this team look?

    Foster McCarthy
    TAA Robbo Holgate Lunsdtram Williams
    Salah KDB Maddison Sarr Dendonker
    Vardy Rashford Ings

    Open Controls
    1. No Salah Mo Mane
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Is this the team post wildcard?

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Yeah

        Open Controls
        1. No Salah Mo Mane
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          Would need to see the pre wildcard team as I'd rather keep it for later in the season.
          Surely your team can't be that bad

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            11 mins ago

            Ryan Gazza
            TAA Soyuncu Lundstram Rico Aurier
            Salah KDB Martial Traore Grealish
            Vardy Rashford Jimenez

            Not to bad ... after thinking again

            Open Controls
            1. Niho992
              • 1 Year
              8 mins ago

              Good team. Not great but not for WC yet

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                6 mins ago

                Agree not great ... Ings Robbo needed and Gazza Aurier need to go, Everton and Watford assets missing. So yeah probably need a bit maverick move to maximise WC impact?

                Open Controls
                1. Niho992
                  • 1 Year
                  2 mins ago

                  Save this GW and then sell Aurier for Robbo or Kdb for Salah

                  Open Controls
                  1. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    1 min ago

                    Cheers mate

                    Open Controls
            2. No Salah Mo Mane
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Naaa
              Hold on
              Be patient it will pay off in the long run and that wc will add much more value later on in the season or at a point when your squad is in a much worse state.

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Cool, any suggestions for the main few moves to improve?

                Open Controls
    2. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      I wouldnt pick Maddison on WC

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Leicester to regress ... or other reason? Martial (I currently have)?

        Open Controls
        1. Niho992
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Richa? I think Vardy is enough from Leicester

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Not a bad shout, I was thinking Mahrez ... wishing him nailed the position which is impossible to know for Pep

            Open Controls
    3. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Depends on your current team I guess. Hendo from gw25 would tempt me. Rest of it looks great 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        See above I just posted

        Open Controls
        1. Tsparkes10
          • 1 Year
          12 mins ago

          Defo no wildcard imo. Jimenez, Rico to Gwood, Robo for the dgw if you can

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            I can ... plan was Jimmy > Ings, Martial > Sarr and Aurier > Robbo for -4 ... still does not feel right

            Open Controls
            1. Tsparkes10
              • 1 Year
              5 mins ago

              Only reason I wouldn't do that is to keep Martial for the Burnley fixture in Gw24. But you seem like you would get rid on wc anyways so Id do them moves personally

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Was thinking to keep Martial Rashford for BUR GW24 ... it's just hard to go through GW23 with potential red arrow or benching Martial. And Ings ... can't ignore this guy 😉

                Open Controls
                1. Tsparkes10
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  So you'd use a WC to get ings for wolves and avoid benching Martial? Defo not worth imo mate

                  Open Controls
  11. Maddamotha
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Struggling with what to do with 2FTs here. Any ideas? 0.3ITB

    Guaita
    TAA, Soy, Lundstram
    Salah, KDB, Martial, Maddison
    Vardy, Abraham, Jimenez

    Button, Dendo, Rico, Targett

    Open Controls
    1. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Downgrade Rico or Targett or get Holgate?

      Open Controls
      1. SweepaKeepa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        You can downgrade Rico?

        Open Controls
      2. Maddamotha
        • 3 Years
        just now

        One of them will go for Robbo for the dgw, will downgrade Jimmi then too, but not until next gw.

        Open Controls
    2. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Or Jimenez out and get Son?

      Open Controls
    3. L S P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      we have similarish teams and i’m considering moves involving soy, targett, maddison.

      not sure of anything tho.

      Open Controls
      1. Maddamotha
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Im downgrading Jimenez to get Robbo next week, no idea what to do this gw tho.

        Open Controls
  12. Nightf0x
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Ryan (rams)
    Soy lund taa (sidibe simpson)
    Kdb mane madds tarore (martial)
    Vardy dcl maupay

    Which??
    A) maupay/dcl -4 to ings
    gw24 martial madds/traore -4 to salah grleish-sar/dendo

    B) traore -4 to grelish/sarr/moura
    gw24 martial mads -4 to salah grelish/sar

    C) martial -4 to son
    Gw24 maupay/dcl mads -4 to frmino grelish/sar

    D) none, gw24 martial rams -4 to salah mcarthy/4.0 gk

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      One for Thursday.

      Open Controls
  13. MidTableFantasy
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Henderson
    TAA Soy Lund
    KDB Martial Mane Alli Maddison
    Ings Vardy

    A) Soy + Martial > VVD + Richarlison
    B) Alli + Martial > Salah + CHO/Cantwell/Other
    C) Something else
    D) Suffer

    Open Controls
    1. Moose™
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Alli causing me a big headache.. Good fixtures coming up but value going down..

      Open Controls
      1. baps sniffer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Get Son if possible?

        Open Controls
        1. Moose™
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Alli Tammy to Son Maupay?

          Open Controls
    2. No Salah Mo Mane
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      A but remember Rich's fixtures also turns from 26/27

      Open Controls
  14. Zico Senna
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    So like above, just deciding which keeper to replace Fabs with.

    In order of personal preference, it would go:

    A) Hendo
    B) Foster
    C) Ryan
    D) McCarthy

    Just wondered some opinions on who would be your choice? Thanks again chaps

    Open Controls
    1. Canary_Kid
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm going D

      Open Controls
    2. No Salah Mo Mane
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Zico Senna
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thanks guys appreciate it

      Open Controls
    4. MidTableFantasy
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hendo has not let me down. Tough next two fixtures but nice streak after that.

      Open Controls
    5. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      A for me. Had him from start and v happy

      Open Controls
    6. Crashjct
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  15. Tsparkes10
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    A) Aurier, Alli to Robo, Sarr/Douc

    B) Perreira, Aurier to Williams, Robo

    Open Controls
    1. No Salah Mo Mane
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. MidTableFantasy
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      B I think... Watford looked good against a bad team today but don't have great fixtures coming up. Would Williams start for you? What about VVD instead of Robertson?

      Open Controls
      1. Tsparkes10
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Spurs and villa ain't bad fixtures imo. Williams would probs be benched this gw but start in 24. Fixtures after that are poor but easy to bench with TAA, Robo and Lund. Defo want Robo over VVD...

        Just not sure on keeping Alli and perreira could get a nice 7/8 next 2 fixtures

        Open Controls
  16. Better Call Raul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    21 mins ago

    People thinking Robbo worth the extra 1.8m over Gomez? Difference between a Sarr/Grealish and a Martial/Richarlison

    Open Controls
    1. Rhinos
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      no respect for anyone who picks Gomez over Robbo

      Open Controls
    2. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Ofcourse. On corners and is basically a LM

      Open Controls
      1. Niho992
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        He is one of the worst corner takers i've ever seen tbf. As Liverpool fan just hope he wont take them more

        Open Controls
  17. Gooner97
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Play Traore(own Jimi as well) or Catwell?

    Open Controls
    1. No Salah Mo Mane
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Cantwell

      Open Controls
    2. MidTableFantasy
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cantwell this week

      Open Controls
    3. Gooner97
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheers

      Open Controls
  18. Nuno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Ryan
    TAA Lundstram Rico (Kelly Taylor)
    Salah Mane KDB Traore (Dendoncker)
    Vardy Ings Maupay

    2.4 ITB and 1FT:
    A. Save Transfer
    B. Rico or Kelly > Stephens
    C. Traore > Maddison
    D. Vardy > Aguero 🙂
    E. Move more funds into defence

    Open Controls
  19. OldBenKenobi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    McCarthy and Stephens to rise tonight?

    Open Controls
  20. Trophé Mourinho
      19 mins ago

      I will have 17 players in GW24, how many for you?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Depends if I bench boost.

        Open Controls
      2. Rhinos
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        does it matter, plenty of sgw players id fancy to out score hammers so it's all about who we tc

        Open Controls
    • Moose™
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Alli Grealish Tammy > Salah Dendo Maupay 0.4ITB

      Do it?

      Open Controls
    • Differential (c)
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Ryan
      TAA Sidibe Soyuncu Rico
      Mane deBruyne Mahrez Maddison
      Vardy Maupay

      Woodman Rashford Guilbert Nakamba

      0.7m ITB

      Plan is to do maybe Rash+Maddison->Greenwood+Salah for the DGW.

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
    • Niho992
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Ok. What to do with this sh*t team.
      Wilson and Sterling transfers went terribly.

      1 FT and 0.1 ITB

      Fabianski*
      Lund-TAA-Soy
      Maddison-Salah(C)-Sterling-Grealish
      Wilson-Vardy-Jimenez

      Button-Tomori-Kelly-Nakamba

      I will sell Fab as 1 FT i have and have plan to do Sterling and Jimenez/Wilson to Son and Firmino for DGW and probably WC in GW26/27.

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
    • Rhinos
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      What a mental day. With 2 players left I assumed my last man standing days were over then finished 4th 😯

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Amazing 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        4th last or so to 19th.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          FPL won't let me change the starting week.
          https://www.livefpl.net/LMS shows correctly.

          Open Controls
          1. Rhinos
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            doubt ive ever made gw 3 before, my style is far too swingy

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Great season so far.

              Open Controls
      3. Tsparkes10
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        Get that link updated mate

        Open Controls
        1. Rhinos
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          should work. Id is right

          Open Controls
          1. Tsparkes10
            • 1 Year
            7 mins ago

            Page not found

            Open Controls
          2. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            Change profile to https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/8249/history

            Open Controls
            1. Rhinos
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              sorted ta

              Open Controls
              1. Niho992
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Just saw your transfer history for that WC. Amazing. Never seen so many transfers lol 😀

                Open Controls
              2. Tsparkes10
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                You're a gooden TM. Team looks good but not sure for long run. What are your thoughts on transfers?

                AMN starting over Lund or even Williams is an interesting pick 🙂

                Open Controls
    • Saro0808
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Help Needed...!!!
      My Current Team
      Ryan
      Soyu Holgate Rico
      Salah Mane Kdb Maddi
      Rashford Vardy Ings

      Bench: Button Cantwell Lund Baldock
      2ft 0.2m

      A)Maddi,Soyu & Baldock to Richarlson,Gomez & Williams
      B)Maddi,Rashford & Baldock/Soyu to Richarlson/Mahrez,Dcl/Maupay & Taa

      Considering pool have some great fixtures from Gw 24 to Gw 31.
      Any other Suggestion?

      Open Controls
      1. Worsle90
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        B - Mahrez, DCL and TAA

        Open Controls
        1. Saro0808
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Rashford been quite good 🙁
          Worried about pep's rotation,if mahrez plays he hauls for sure.

          Open Controls
    • Gooner97
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Ramsdale*
      TAA Soy Holgate (Lunds Kelly)
      Salah KDB Maddy Cantwell (Traore)
      Vardy Abraham Jimenez

      2FT, 0.4ITB - What would you do?

      Open Controls
      1. Saro0808
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Abraham,traore to dcl/maupay & dendo, so that u can get robbo for gw24.

        Open Controls
    • TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      10 minutes to get those rushed transfers in.

      Open Controls
      1. OldBenKenobi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Stuck around 500k.
        Forget rushed transfers, the WC is active! 😯

        Open Controls
      2. Moose™
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Still undecided which one to replace Alli. Need to reassess..

        Open Controls
    • Nabs Kebabs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Thoughts on save FT then in GW24 do Maddison, Martial -> Mane, Dendoncker for free?

      Pope
      TAA Soyuncu Lundstram
      Salah KDB(c) Maddison Grealish
      Vardy(vc) Rashford Ings

      Henderson Martial Rico Kelly

      1FT, 1.3m

      Open Controls
    • Worsle90
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thoughts on Lucas Moura over Martial this GW?

      Open Controls
      1. Rhinos
        • 6 Years
        just now

        spurs arent good enough to bother

        Open Controls
    • seewhyaxe
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I haven't been watching lots of games. Could anyone tell me why Kyle Walker is not starting for City now?

      Open Controls
      1. Rhinos
        • 6 Years
        just now

        he is. It's not very well known but Pep occasionally rotates his players

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.