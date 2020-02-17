Salah and Mané top early Gameweek 27 captain poll

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) is the runaway favourite to win the Gameweek 27 captain poll.

Despite a surprise blank at Norwich on Saturday, the Egyptian and his Liverpool colleagues still have a favourable fixture in this round.

West Ham come to Anfield on Monday night, a ground where they usually struggle, having conceded four goals on both of their two previous Premier League visits.

Ahead of the Hammers’ midweek meeting with Manchester City, David Moyes side have conceded 43 goals this season, only Southampton (48), Norwich (48) and Aston Villa (50) letting in more.

Therefore, it is no surprise to see Salah already on 54.3% support in our poll.

However, our voters do believe that his colleague Sadio Mané (£12.2m) could emerge as the differential option in Gameweek 27, backed by 12.4%.

The Senegalese international returned from his Double Gameweek 24 injury against Norwich and scored the winning goal.

Meanwhile, Mané has attacking returns in four of his last five home matches in the Premier League.

Also receiving some consideration from the Fantasy community is Danny Ings (£7.1m) after he continued his scoring form with a goal against Burnley.

Southampton host an Aston Villa defence that suffered in the absence of captain Tyrone Mings (£4.5m) in Gameweek 26, so those looking at Ings may well be interested in Dean Smith’s next press conference.

