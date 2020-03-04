The first round draw for the second FFS Cup of 2019/20

Qualifying for our second open-to-all Fantasy Premier League cup competition of the 2019/20 campaign took place in Gameweek 28.

Fantasy managers who registered their teams and scored more than 36 points (after hits) qualified for round one automatically, while those who scored exactly that only progressed if their overall rank was 209,451st or better.

Nine of our former winners also submitted entry forms and were handed a bye to the first round. They were: Joe, Gribude, Sleeping master, Wild Rover, Leon Harris, A Manager Has No Name, TH14, Lokomotiv and reigning champion Philman.

A total of £300-worth of prizes are on offer as usual in this tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

FIRST ROUND DRAW

The full draw for the first round can be viewed here.

Our former champions were all kept apart in the draw for the first round.

Philman‘s defence of his title gets underway with a tie against Baps Sniffer.

Wild Rover will take on bitm2007 in Double Gameweek 29, while Gribude is set to face Gilbo88.

Joe has to overcome PELA0409 in order to progress to round two, meanwhile.

The other ties involving our ex-winners are Rolls-Royce v Lokomotiv, TH14 v Pirate Angel, Sleeping master v Lulli XI, Saubarna Deep v Leon Harris, and A Manager Has No Name v spurs.

Our very own andy85wsm (aka Let’s Talk FPL) will take on Carlton Palmer, while editor DavidMunday815 squares off against Binny.

Three of the 512 managers in the first round of the FFS Cup lie inside the top 1k.

rdamjam, who sits at 78th in the world, is the highest-ranked manager in the competition and will face Wayne.burrows this weekend.

Our two other site users in the top 1,000 are prbaker1980 and Bury94, who take on moderator RedLightning and Chara’s Rangers respectively.

ALLSTARS, the Fantasy manager who squeaked into the 512th and final qualification spot, will play Kangaroos in round one.

stamfordbridge, who finished fourth in the first FFS Cup of the season, has been drawn to face Id.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Fantasy Football Scout Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 28

Round 1 – Gameweek 29

Round 2 – Gameweek 30

Round 3 – Gameweek 31

Round 4 – Gameweek 32

Round 5 – Gameweek 33

Round 6 – Gameweek 34

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 35

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 36

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 37

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

